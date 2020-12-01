The Southern Maryland Regional Library Association’s board of trustees and staff recently announced the appointment of Ashley Teagle as SMRLA chief executive officer effective Oct. 26, 2020.
She replaces former SMRLA CEO Sharan Marshall, who retired in April following 24 years of service.
Prior to her time on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Teagle worked for Charles County Public Library in various capacities including children’s services, reference and as a branch manager.
“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to support the public libraries of Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties,” Teagle said. “I’m passionate about libraries and the benefits they provide to the community. I hope to help foster greater collaboration with and support for public libraries in Southern Maryland.”
Teagle returns to Southern Maryland after having served as executive director of Wicomico Public Libraries.
At Wicomico Public Libraries, Teagle led the library through the development of a new strategic plan and obtained funding for the future purchase of a new bookmobile.
A resident of Charles County, Teagle holds a bachelor of arts in english and communications arts from Hood College and a masters of library and information science from the University of Southern Mississippi.
She is also a member of the American Library Association; Public Library Association; Maryland Library Association and the Black Caucus of the American Library Association. In addition, she is also a member of the MLA Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Task Force and a member of the Library Associate Training Institute Oversight Committee.
Formed in 1959, SMRLA leverages economies of scale to support the three Southern Maryland library systems with efficient, coordinated services. SMRLA operates the tri-county circulation and online catalog system known as COSMOS (Collections of Southern Maryland’s On-Line System), provides access to downloadable books, ebooks, online research and information resources and other free electronic services, runs the region’s interlibrary loan system for books and materials, and organizes in-service training for library staff.
For more information about the Southern Maryland Regional Library Association, go to smrla.org.