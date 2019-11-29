The Arc Southern Maryland is joining the Global GivingTuesday Movement, taking place Dec. 3. It is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage giving and to celebrate generosity worldwide.
Every year, on GivingTuesday, millions of people across the globe (almost 60 countries) mobilize to show up, give back, and change their communities. The goal is to create a massive wave of generosity that lasts well beyond that day, and touches every person on the planet.
The organization wants to provide the community with a glimpse of what their donation can do, according to a release from The Arc. The group is taking it a step further this year and throughout November and December will be showcasing the needs of the agency — life changing needs.
This year's focused projects are funding an awning for the front of the building to protect clients from the elements, providing Christmas Eve meals to some of the residential homes and funding abuse/neglect training to the group's self-advocates.
Those interested in joining The Arc Southern Maryland’s GivingTuesday initiative can visit https://arcsomd.org/giving-tuesday-2019/.
To learn more about GivingTuesday participants and activities or to join the celebration of giving, visit www.givingtuesday.org or www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday.