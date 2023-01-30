Appraiser Dorie Lear poses with the writer’s Toby Mug at the Appraiser Fair held at the St. Clement’s Island Museum on Jan. 27. The annual event was sponsored by the Friends of the St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Museums.
ELLYNNE DAVIS PHOTO
Old Bay Shrimp Tortillas provides a quick, hearty meal.
St. Clement’s Island Museum at Colton’s Point hosts an appraiser fair each year, which is sponsored by the Friends of the St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Museum, and I am a fan.
I’ve taken several treasures to this event over the years, and I’ve always come away pleasantly surprised with the value of my yard sale and thrift shop finds and this year was no exception.
Mr. Dorie Lear of Gabby’s Antiques appraised my soldier-shaped pitcher as being a Toby mug worth approximately $35. This piece says Guardian and England on the bottom. Not too bad for a yard sale purchase of $1.
Mr. Lear also valued my Queen Elizabeth II coronation plate from June 2, 1953 at between $75 to $100 – and speculated that this would increase as time goes by. This small souvenir plate says Royal Albert Bone China England on the back, and I believe it was given to me gratis at a yard sale I’d attended years ago at the fairgrounds as a gift because I’d already bought several other items from the same vendor. So, to that now-long-forgotten vendor, I say a sincere “Thank you” for what will now become a family heirloom.
Other appraisers at the Jan. 27 event were Linda Neeley (dolls), William E. Parron (currency, medals and tokens) and Henry Lane Hull (fine arts, pottery, glassware, silver, furniture and art).
Save the dates for Maryland Day (March 25) and First Landing Wine and Arts Festival (April 1), both of which will be held at the museum.
For more information, go to St. Mary’s County Museum Division on Facebook or call 301-769-2222.
Dates of note
Happy Day-After-Groundhog Day and Feed the Birds Day (Feb. 3) and Thank a Mail Carrier Day (Feb. 4).
News from Annmarie Garden
Annemarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Dowell has a few upcoming events:
• The Valentine Maker’s Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, and is the place to find gifts for all of the sweeties in your life. There will be indoor and outdoor booths and a food truck. Admission to the market area is free.
• Narratives: Works by Sharon Robinson runs through Feb. 26 and is part of the annual event known as MLK Days.
The winter hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The sculpture garden, galleries, clay studio, and artLAB are all open during these winter hours.
8 to 12 ounces breaded Butterfly shrimp (tails removed; allow
2 to 3 shrimp per tortilla)
4 tortillas
1 cup each of chopped lettuce, tomatoes and green peppers
1 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese
3 tablespoons olive oil
¼ cup water
1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning (more, to taste)
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon minced onion
1 teaspoon hot sauce
1 cup prepared salsa
1 cup prepared coleslaw
Directions: Heat shrimp in oil for about five minutes and add water so that they will not stick to the pan. Add Old Bay, pepper flakes, minced onion and hot sauce and stir until shrimp are coated. Meanwhile, heat tortillas between paper towels in microwave for one minute. Open warm tortillas on a plate and layer with the equally divided lettuce, shrimp, chopped green peppers and tomatoes and top with cheese. Garnish with salsa and coleslaw as you wish.
Please continue to send your news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@ gmail.com.