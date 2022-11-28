A group of five students who are recipients of scholarships and attending preparatory schools in the United States through the Ukraine Global Scholars Foundation at www.ugs.foundation were invited to stay at Woodlawn Farm in Ridge through the Slack Farms Foundation over Thanksgiving break.

The Ukrainian students are Olena Rukkas, Myroslav Bur, Alex Sinhayivskyy, Artem Tartakovsky and Taras Yaitskiy.