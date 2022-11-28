A group of five students who are recipients of scholarships and attending preparatory schools in the United States through the Ukraine Global Scholars Foundation at www.ugs.foundation were invited to stay at Woodlawn Farm in Ridge through the Slack Farms Foundation over Thanksgiving break. The Ukrainian students are Olena Rukkas, left, Myroslav Bur, Alex Sinhayivskyy, Artem Tartakovsky and Taras Yaitskiy. In addition to speaking to a group of elected officials and others in the community, the students celebrated with a combined Thanksgiving and Holodomor Remembrance Day meal at Woodlawn on Nov. 26. Every year, Holodomor Remembrance Day is observed in the Ukraine and elsewhere on the fourth Saturday of November to commemorate the millions of Ukrainians who starved to death during the Soviet Union's manufactured famine in the Ukraine from 1932-1933.
Woodlawn Farm photo
