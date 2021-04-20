In honor of National Volunteer Week April 18-24, the Young Marines recently honored Rob Willis of Leonardtown with the Volunteer of the Year award for Division 2.
“Rob’s passion and determination really stand out in all he has done for his unit as well as for the organization,” Young Marines National Executive Director and CEO Col. William P. Davis USMC (Ret.) said in a news release. “It is especially meaningful to present this award during April which is National Volunteer Month. Rob is a very effective mentor and teacher, reflecting all the best traits of our volunteers.”
Willis was the Unit Commander for the Southern Maryland Young Marines from 2012 to 2020, but he recently turned over that position to a new Unit Commander, so he could serve as the Division 2 Training Officer.
Being able to volunteer with the Young Marines program quickly became a passion of Willis’, who said he was “hooked since Day 1.”
Willis said that to be able to pass along the values he learned as a 25-year United States Marine to the next generation of leaders “is an incredible blessing.” He added that the Young Marines program provides him with the opportunity to use the gifts he has received to make a positive impact in the lives of America’s youth, of which he said “There is no greater endeavor than this.”
Division 2 includes Washington D.C. and six states: Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, and Kentucky.
In addition to his new role, Willis is the Maryland Regimental Commander, and he was the Advanced Leadership School Director in 2020. In 2021 he will be the National Leadership Academy Director.
The Young Marines is a national youth education and service program for boys and girls, ages eight through completion of high school. It promotes the mental, moral, and physical development of its members. The program focuses on character building, leadership, and a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.
For more information about the Southern Maryland Young Marines, contact 240-577-1489 or somdyoungmarines@gmail.com.