Wednesday, June 5
The St. Mary’s County Camera Club will meet on Wednesday, June 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the old Patuxent Naval Air Museum (the building behind the new museum) in Lexington Park. The group will experiment with filter effects and long exposure, so bring a camera, tripod, and favorite lenses. Visitors are welcome. For more information, email at smccc1998@gmail.com or visit www.smccc.org.
St. Mary's County Arts Council First Wednesday Workshop will be held at 22660 Washington St. in Leonardtown on the first Wednesday of each month from 1 to 3 p.m. Artists of all skills levels and media are invited to visit. Email info@smcart.org for more information.
The Leonardtown Lions Club will meet the first Wednesday of each month at the Olde Breton Inn in Leonardtown. Members and guests meet at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting and dinner starts at 7 p.m. This month's guest speaker will be Andrea Cumberland, District 22-C governor. For more, call George Kirby at 240-577-0029.
A free cancer support group is offered by the American Cancer Society and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for cancer patients and their families on the first and third Wednesday of every month. Meetings are held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the hospital classroom. Call 301-475-6070 to register.
Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville offers bread, bagels and sweet treats to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., when the pantry is also open, except on the second Wednesday of each month when fresh produce is distributed. Fresh produce distribution is also on second Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. In addition, the pantry is open Sundays 12:30 to 2 p.m. For more information, call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.
A beginner Irish set dance class is held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays in Morganza. Call 240-256-0157 or email cdpclark@gmail.com.
Bingo will be played on Wednesdays at Little Flower School in Great Mills. Doors open at 6 p.m. and early birds start at 6:45 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. For more, email LFSbingo@gmail.com.
The Leonardtown chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 327, meets Wednesdays in the Garvey senior center in Leonardtown. Weigh-in starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting. Call Fran at 301-994-0529.
The Great Mills chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 158, meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at 20804 Rosslare Court in Lexington Park. For more information, call Carol Ann Coombs at 301-862-1339.
A club for breast-feeding moms is held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Health Connections in Leonardtown. Call 301-997-6505.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Callaway.
A women-only Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the United Methodist Church on Great Mills Road.
A women’s step study Alcoholics Anonymous group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road.
Thursday, June 6
The Margaret Brent High School Alumni Association will meet on Thursday, June 6, at 11 a.m. at the Riverview Restaurant at Wicomico Shores Club House. All MBHS alumni are welcomed and encouraged to attend. For more information, contact Virginia Pettit at 301-769-2765 or wvpettit@gmail.com.
The St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks board will meet on the first Thursday of each month, at 5:30 p.m., in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown, unless otherwise noted. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. *1811.
The St. Mary’s Interfaith Council meets on the first Thursday of every month in the Lexington Park library for constructive dialogue and the promotion of well-being among residents of all faiths and spiritual practices. For more, email Michael Martines at paxbishop@gmail.com.
American Legion Post 255 invites all active-duty personnel and veterans to join the monthly meeting on the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the post home at 13390 Point Lookout Road in Ridge. The auxiliary meets at the same date and time. The SAL meets on the second Wednesday of each month.
American Legion Post 221 invites all active-duty personnel and veterans to join the monthly meeting on the first Thursday of each month at the post home at 21690 Colton Point Road in Avenue. The meeting starts at 8 p.m. Visit www.alpost221.webs.com, email alpost221@netscape.net or call 301-884-4071 for more.
Leonardtown Rotary Club meets from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday mornings in the dining room at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Visit www.leonardtownrotary.org.
Bingo will be played Thursdays at the Knights of St. Jerome's hall in Dameron. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., early bird games begin at 7 p.m. There will be food for sale. For more information, call 301-872-4566.
The Southern Maryland Sound Barbershop Chorus rehearses Thursdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Church of The Ascension in Lexington Park. Call Tommy Chedester at 301-904-9591.
Overeaters Anonymous meetings, support for food addiction, are held every Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Church of Christ on St. Andrew’s Church Road in California. Call Angel at 443-497-5810.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at Real Life Church in Mechanicsville. People who have had weight-loss surgery are also welcome. Weigh-in is from 5:45 to 6:25 p.m., followed by a meeting from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Call Debbie at 301-481-5061.
The Wildewood Chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at the Wildewood Community Center, No. 1. Weigh-in starts at 9 a.m., followed by a meeting at 9:50 a.m. Call Linda at 301-475-8305.
Family and Friends meetings, support meetings for those who love someone struggling with addiction, are held by Walden on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Beacon of Hope of Walden in Millison Plaza and Thursdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Cove of Walden in California. For more, contact Laura Webb at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or lauraw@waldensierra.org.
Celebrate Recovery will be held on Thursday at Hughesville Baptist Church, located at 8505 Old Leonardtown Road. Light snacks will be served at 6:30 p.m. and meetings will start at 7 p.m. This group is a Christ-based ministry that helps people deal with their hurts, habits and hang ups in a safe and confidential environment. For more, call 301-274-3672 or 240-254-2765 or visit www.hughesvillebaptist.com.
Al-anon meets 7 p.m. Thursdays at St. Andrew’s Church in California.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road and at 7:30 p.m. at King/Queen Hall at 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Immaculate Conception Church in Mechanicsville.
Friday, June 7
First Fridays festivities in downtown Leonardtown will be held Friday, June 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be a free concert by the band HydraFX and a scavenger hunt hosted by Escape Rooms Southern Maryland. There will be various other activities, including a drum circle at 7 p.m. at the St. Mary's County Arts Council on Washington Street. The North End Gallery will hold a reception for its new exhibit, "Beautiful Swimmer," featuring blue crabs. For more, visit www.firstfridaysleonardtown.com.
The movie "Intimacy Anorexia" will be shown at AMC Lexington Park Theater on Friday, June 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. Ticket price is $7.64, and will be purchased at the theater. Seats are limited, so RSVP to thomasweaver65@gmail.com or message Michele Weaver at 717-940-6812. This is a nonprofit event associated with Faith Bible Church, and for adults only.
The Tri-County Council of Southern Maryland will meet on Thursday, June 13, at Mama Lucia Italian Restaurant in Prince Frederick. Kenrick M. Gordon from the state's Office of Rural Broadband will speak. RSVP by June 7 by going to https://tccsmd.wufoo.com/forms/s4z2g0p0kdtwa9.
A seafood dinner will be held on Friday, June 7, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville. Cost is $7 to $18. For more, call 301-274-3522.
Helping Hands food pantry is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 28291 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, located in the old church hall next door to Immaculate Conception Church. For more, call 301-247-2785.
Bingo is held each Friday at the Father Andrew White School gymnasium in Leonardtown. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus #1470, doors open at 5:30 and games start at 6:55 p.m. For more information, call 240-434-5531.
Obesity prevention support classes are offered free on Fridays from 8 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance Studio Twelve Twelve, located at 23476 Three Notch Road in California. This is a lifestyle education program and freestyle dance is demonstrated for daily exercise. Visit www.DanceStudio1212.com/wellness.htm for more.
Overeaters Anonymous meets on Fridays at 9 a.m. at Christ Church on Broome’s Island Road in Port Republic. For more, call Debbie Stockton at 301-642-0146.
Celebrate Recovery, a free Christian-based 12-step program for adults 18 and up struggling with any hurt, hangup or habit, meets Fridays at Our Father’s House Assembly of God Church in California. A large group lesson will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and gender-specific small groups from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. are followed by refreshments. For more, email celebraterecovery@ourfathershouseag.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Fridays at 7:07 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington Park and at 9:30 p.m. at the Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Leonardtown.
Al-Anon meets Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon at Beacon of Hope in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park.
Saturday, June 8
The St. Mary’s County Crab Festival on Saturday, June 8, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds. There will be a crab-picking contest at 3 p.m., live music and other activities. Admission is $5. For more information, contact Kirby at georgekirbylions@gmail.com or 240-577-0029.
Plant-a-Palooza will be held at Elms Environmental Center on Saturday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a bird walk at 9 a.m., a family hike at 10 a.m., native plant giveaway (donation requested), crafts, demonstrations and more. Located on St. James Church Road, about one mile south of Spring Ridge Middle School south of Lexington Park. For more information, email VolunteerElms@gmail.com.
The Paddle for Heroes kayak and paddleboard fundraising race will be held on Saturday, June 8, at the Leonardtown Wharf. Registration is from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and races will begin 10:15 a.m. Proceeds benefit local first responders and military post-combat reintegration. Sponsored by Leonardtown Rotary Club, College of Southern Maryland and Warfighter Advance. For more information or to register online, visit www.paddleforheroes.org.
Blue and Gray Days at Point Lookout State Park will be held on Saturday, June 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, June 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Experience living history events at Civil War sites around the park, site of a former prisoner of war camp. For more information, call 301-872-5688.
A contra dance sponsored by Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will be held on Saturday, June 8, at Christ Church Parish Hall in Chaptico. The Southern Maryland Open Band will be playing live acoustic string music and caller Jason Little will teach and call the dances. A beginners dance workshop starts at 7 p.m. and the dance begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10, or $6 for members and free for children under 17. There will be an ice cream social during intermission. For more, visit www.smtmd.org.
The Southern Maryland Youth Orchestra and Choir spring concert will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 46707 S Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, on Saturday, June 8, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. For more, visit www.smyoc.org.
The Southern Maryland Decorative Painters will meet at at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Mechanicsville. A business meeting will start at 10 a.m. followed by painting ornaments for the hospice tree, which has a theme the “gingerbread.” Guests are welcome and should contact the group for supplies information. For more, visit www.smdpaint.org/Calendar.html or contact Garnett Joy at 301-884-2835 or smdp.LearnToPaint@gmail.com.
The Chesapeake Choral Arts Society will perform on Saturday, June 8, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 9, at 3:30 p.m. at Port Tobacco Players Theater on Charles Street in La Plata. The concert “Putting it Together” will highlight works by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. Ticket are $15 or $12 for students, seniors or military. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.chesapeakechoral.com or call 301-642-0594.
The Women’s Military Dependents Golf Championship will be held at the Cedar Point Golf Course at Naval Air Station Patuxent River on July 23, 24 and 25, for amateur female golfers, who are dependents of active duty, retired, reserve component or deceased service personnel of the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force or Coast Guard. The deadline for applications is June 8. For more information or to register, call Kimbra Benson at 240-561-3921 or visit www.wmdgt.net.
A yard sale will be at Summerseat Farm in Mechanicsville on Saturday, June 8, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Donated items in good condition will be accepted during the week prior to the sale. Email info@summerseat.org to make arrangements. Visit www.summerseat.org for more information.
A community yard sale will be held on Saturday, June 8, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad building. Cost is $10 per table. To reserve a table, contact Jessica at 815-566-7562.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary will hold a drive-through barbecue dinner at the squad building on June 8 from noon to 4 p.m.
A grocery auction will be held at the Hughesville firehouse on Saturday June 8. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the auction starts at 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.hvfdems.org or www.farrellauctionservice.com.
The Home Grown Farm Market at 21078 Three Notch Road, near the intersection of Hermanville Road south of Lexington Park, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more, visit homegrownfarmmarket.webs.com.
The California Farmers Market, located in the BAE parking lot at 22810 Three Notch Road, near the intersection with Town Creek Drive, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features vegetables, fruits, herbs, eggs, meats, hard cider, beer, baked goods, plants and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CaliforniaBAEFarmersMarket.
The North County Farmers Market is open on Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The market is located on New Market Road, next to the Charlotte Hall library. For more, visit www.visitstmarysmd.com/food-drink/farm-markets.
Bingo is hosted by Mother Catherine Spalding Academy in Helen every Saturday at the school. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., early-bird bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. For more, call 301-884-3165.
Angel Wings & Things thrift store is open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former convent next to St. Michael’s School and church in Ridge. Donations are accepted on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the school. For more, call Marti at 301-872-5454.
St. Andrew's Thrift Store, located at 44078 St. Andrew's Church Road in California, is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Bible study will be held Saturday mornings from 7 to 8 a.m. with the St. John’s Catholic Church Men’s Group to discuss Sunday's readings. Doors open at the church in Hollywood with light breakfast and coffee at 6:30 a.m. Contact Dan Seep at 757-291-0262.
Animal Adoption Days are held by the Animal Relief Fund from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Well Pet Clinic in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park. Call 301-866-0303.
Feral Cat Rescue is at Petco in California on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with adoptable cats and kittens. Visit www.feralcatrescue.com for pictures and bios. Gifts of cat food and litter will be accepted. To trap a cat to get it vetted, email info@feralcatrescuemd.org.
Emotions Anonymous 12-step meetings are held Saturdays at 5 p.m. at Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center of Walden at 21800 N. Shangri-La Drive in Millison Plaza. For more information, contact Laura at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or at beacon@waldensierra.org or visit www.emotionsanonymous.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Saturdays at noon at Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Lane in Lexington Park, and at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, in Leonardtown.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. on Saturdays at First Saints Community Church in Leonardtown.
Sunday, June 9
The Sounds of Tomorrow, part of the Sandford Concert Series, will be performed on Sunday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrews Episcopal Church. Designed to showcase talent in a solo or recital setting, this program features youth instrumentalists and vocalists from Southern Maryland. For more information, including to purchase tickets, visit www.sandfordconcertseries.com.
A chicken dinner will be held at the Ridge Knights of Columbus hall on Sunday, June 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $12 per dinner. Baked goods will be available. Bring a canned good for the food pantry. For more, call 301-872-4641.
Bingo is hosted by St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood on Sundays to benefit St. John’s School in the Monsignor Harris Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6. Dinner and other refreshments will be available. Call 301-373-2281.
The Conversation Starters, a coalition hosting a weekly dialogue on race in the community, will meet on Sundays at 3 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. For more, email ttopicofconversation@gmail.com or call 240-718-8282.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Sundays at 2 p.m. at the All Faith Episcopal Church, located at 38885 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, and at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Sundays at 4 p.m. at Good Samaritan Church in Great Mills.
Monday, June 10
Pax River Quilters Guild will meet on Monday, June 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Good Samaritan Lutheran Church on Langley Road in Lexington Park. New Members and guests welcome. There will be a business meeting, and attendees can bring items to show. Quilter Debbie Kratovil will be the guest speaker. Cost is $5, or free for members. For more, visit www.paxriverquiltguild.com.
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 23-02 meets the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department at 13150 H.G. Trueman Road. The public is welcome to attend. For more, email Doug Yeckley at douglas.yeckley@comcast.net.
The Southern Maryland Corvette Club meets the second Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at the town commissioner offices in Leonardtown. One does not have to own a Corvette to become a member. Visit www.southernmarylandcorvetteclub.com.
St. Mary’s Bosom Pals, a breast cancer support group, holds educational meetings at 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month at various restaurants. Call Marcia Shapiro at 301-475-6760.
Toastmasters Talk of the Town meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month at 11:45 a.m. at the Lexington Park library. Learn how to become a better speaker and presenter. For more, contact Jennifer Foxworthy at foxworthyjc@gmail.com or 410-449-2173 or visit http://club9410.easy-speak.org.
The Bread of Life food pantry is open every Monday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at St. Mark UAME Church, located at 45685 Happyland Road in Valley Lee. For more information, call 301-994-2090.
The Lexington Park Rotary Club meets Mondays from noon to 1 p.m. at Elements Eatery and Mixology in Lexington Park. Those interested in membership can call Dan Parker, area governor, at 301-904-1743.
CABS (Companions and Buddies for Singles), an adult social group of friends, meets every Monday, except on holidays, at 6 p.m. at the Garvey center in Leonardtown. Dues are $15 per year, first four visits are free. For more, visit CABSorg.WixSite.com/CABS or call 240-794-8033.
The Ridge chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m. at First Friendship United Methodist Church in Ridge. Call Jacqie Cooper at 301-872-5047.
Al-Anon meets Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road. Call 800-425-2666.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. Andrews Church, located at 44078 St. Andrews Church Road in California.
Tuesday, June 11
The Bereaved Parents of the USA, St. Mary's chapter, will meet on second Wednesday of the month from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Town Creek Professional Center, located at 22776 Three Notch Road Suite, #202, in Lexington Park. BPUSA is a self help group for parents, siblings and grandparents who have lost a child, brother, sister or grandchild at any age and from any cause. For more, call 240-895-0129 or email kimler50@gmail.com.
The Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the rescue squad building on Route 235 in Hollywood. Anyone wishing to become a member of the auxiliary is encouraged to attend. For more, call 301-373-3131.
American Legion Post 255 SAL meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the post home at 13390 Point Lookout Road in Ridge.
Look Good, Feel Better will be offered on the second Wednesday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Cancer Care and Infusion Services at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. The hospital partners with the National Cosmetology Association and the American Cancer Society to offer this free program for cancer patients that is designed to help female patients improve their appearance and self-image by learning beauty techniques to overcome side effects of chemotherapy and radiation. Call 240-434-7247 to register.
The Fifth District Homemakers meet on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 10 a.m. at the Northern Senior Activity Center in Charlotte Hall. Call 301-884-7071.
The COSMIC Flute Choir meets Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. Some proficiency is required. For more information, call Linda at 301-994-9688.
The Southern Maryland Concert Band rehearses at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Thomas Stone High School band room in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-884-5848.
Sea Scout Ship 548 and the Girl Scout Mariners meet Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Small Craft Guild at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons. Youth and adults interested in sailing and water activities are invited. Call Doug at 410-326-4291 or visit www.seascoutship548.com.
Bingo is held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 255 in Ridge. Doors open at 6 p.m. The public is invited. For more information, call after 6 p.m. at 301-872-5349.
Emotions Anonymous will meet on Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall, located at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
The California chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Tuesdays at Maximum Gym in California. Weigh-in is from 7 to 7:15 p.m., followed by a meeting. Call Jacqie Cooper at 301-872-5047.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 184, meets every Tuesday at the former Hollywood Elementary School building on Mervell Dean Road. Weigh-in is held from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a business meeting and group therapy. For more information, call Linda Faulstich at 301-994-3142.
A Southern Maryland Nar-Anon family group meets Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Southern Community Center in Lusby. The group offers a recovery program for those affected by a friend’s or family member’s drug addiction. For more, email s.m.naranon@gmail.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, classroom 8, located at 25550 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, and at 8:30 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension, located on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Wednesday, June 12
The Chesapeake Toastmasters Club meets every second and fourth Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. This month's meeting will feature an open house with inspirational guest speaker Jennifer Foxworthy. For more information, visit http://7218.toastmastersclubs.org.
The Toastmasters, a communication forum for people to improve communication and leadership skills, is held on second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. For more, email Loretta Graham at lolograham90@gmail.com.
Thursday, June 13
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary will hold a fundraiser at MOD Pizza in California on June 13. Tell the cashier the purchase goes to support the Leonardtown rescue squad.
Friday, June 14
The Mulberry Music Festival — Act 1, will be held at St. Mary's College of Mayrland on Friday, June 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. featuring gospel recording artist Jason Nelson and a diverse lineup of local musicians outdoors on the Townhouse Green. The event is free of charge and open to the public.
The 17th Annual Pat Collins Golf Classic, hosted by The Arc Southern Maryland, will be held on June 14 at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. Proceeds will support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. Registration is $150 per player. For more, visit www.arcsomd.org/golf.
The program "Art of Marriage" will be held at Faith Bible Church, located at 26325 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, on Friday, June 14, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. and on Saturday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. This conference is for adults only, and offers sessions on how to make a marriage work by using Biblical content and practical applications. Snacks and lunch Saturday will be provided. Tickets are $70 and on sale at the-art-of-marriage-fbc.eventbrite.com.
A meatloaf dinner will be held on Friday, June 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville. Cost is $10. For more, call 301-274-3522.
Park Place Toastmasters meets on the second and fourth Fridays of each month at noon at the Church of The Ascension on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park to enhance personal leadership and communication skills. For more, visit www.Toastmasters.org.
Saturday, June 15
Juneteenth will be celebrated on Saturday, June 15, at the USCT Memorial Monument Interpretive Center at John G. Lancaster Park on Willows Road in Lexington Park. There will be activities, including a craft workshop to make items that depict African American history and culture at 1 p.m., a genealogy workshop with St. Mary's College archivist Kent Randell at 1:30 p.m., and a presentation on African American inventors shown at 1 and 2:30 p.m.
The Drayden African-American Schoolhouse, a one-room school that operated from 1890 to 1942, is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16, to celebrate Juneteenth. The school is located at 18287 Cherryfield Road in Drayden. For more information, call 301-994-1471.
Bingo will be played at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Ridge on Saturday, June 15. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m. The jackpot will be $5,000. Concessions will be available. Bring a canned good for the food pantry. For more, call 301-872-4641
Sunday, June 16
Breakfast will be served on Sunday, June 16, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville. Cost is $7. For more, call 301-274-3522.
Monday, June 17
Tuesday, June 18
Stroke survivors group meets the third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at MedStar St. Mary's Hospital. Caregivers are welcome. Call 301-475-6019 to register.
Wednesday, June 19
A peer-facilitated diabetes support and discussion group for those with pre-diabetes, diabetes and those caring for others with diabetes will meet at the Garvey Senior Activity Center the third Wednesday of each month from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Open to anyone age 50 or older. For more information or to RSVP, contact Margaret Forrest at 301-481-5850.
Thursday, June 20
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary meets on the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad building in Leonardtown. For more information on becoming a member, call Magdaline Holmes at 301-475-5624.
The Minority Business Alliance of St. Mary’s County meets on the third Thursday of each month at 26603 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park at 7 p.m. A nonprofit organization, the alliance is a network of business owners and other professionals. For more, call 301-863-0552.
A widow and widower group meets the third Thursday of every month at The Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, alternating between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. (June meeting is at 6 p.m.). Anyone who has ever experienced the loss of a spouse, whether dating, remarried or still single, is welcomed to attend. For more information, email Lpumcwwgroup@aol.com.
Friday, June 21
A steak and/or fried shrimp dinner will be held on Friday, June 21, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville. Cost is $15. For more, call 301-274-3522.
Saturday, June 22
“The Church Meeting” dinner theater will be presented by First Missionary Baptist Church's drama ministry on Saturday, June 22, at 4 p.m. The one-act show for adults only will cost $25 per person. For more information or to reserve tickets, call the church at 301-863-8388.
Sunday, June 23
Monday, June 24
The MOMS Club of St. Mary’s County South meets the last Monday of every month at 10 a.m. at the Lexington Park library. The group is open to all stay-at-home mothers who live in the elementary school districts of Carver, Lexington Park, Park Hall, Piney Point and Ridge. For more information, see http://momsclubofstmaryscounty.weebly.com.
A mental health support group meets at the Charlotte Hall library the last Monday of each month from 6 to 7 p.m. This is not a therapy group, but a place for people that have mental issues including anxiety and depression to gather and discuss different issues. For more information, email april.mielcarek@gmail.com.
Tuesday, June 25
The Farm Bureau for St. Mary’s County meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Agricultural Services Center in Leonardtown. For information, call 301-475-0050.
The Southern Maryland Rock and Mineral Club meets the fourth Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Clearwater Nature Center off Thrift Road in Clinton. For more information, contact Rich Simcsak at sadsack56@msn.com.
ABATE of Maryland Inc. St. Mary’s Chapter meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. in the back room of California VFW Post 2632. ABATE of Maryland Inc. is a motorcycle rights organization representing all riders in Annapolis. New members are welcome. For more information, contact John Robinson, chapter director, at 301-247-5733 or pasecretsquirrel@yahoo.com.
Wednesday, June 26
Thursday, June 27
The NAACP, St. Mary's chapter, meets the last Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. in room 135 of Building 2 at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, formerly the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, in California. For more, call 301-863-3011 or visit www.stmarysnaacp.org.
The Historic Preservation Commission meets at 4 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at the department of land use and growth management, located at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. For more information, contact Margaret Oliver at 301-475-4200, ext. 71505.
The Mother County Republicans meet the fourth Thursday at 7 p.m. at Golden Corral in Lexington Park to discuss politics. Dinner beginning at 6:15 p.m. will proceed the meeting. For more information, email mothercountyreps@yahoo.com.
Friday, June 28
A dinner will be held on Friday, June 28, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville. For more, call 301-274-3522.
Monday, July 1
The Ladies Auxiliary Fleet Reserve Association meets the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the branch home, located ½ mile south of Patuxent River Naval Air Station’s Gate 2. For more information, call Karen at 301-863-6117, Shirly at 301-481-9655 or the branch home at 301-863-8291.
Tuesday, July 2
The Kiwanis Club of St. Mary’s County meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Golden Corral for the general meeting, and the third Tuesday of the month for its board meeting. For more information, call 301-872-4250 or visit www.stmaryscountykiwanis.org.
Saturday, July 6
The Drayden African-American Schoolhouse, a one-room school that operated from 1890 to 1942, is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month through October. The school is located at 18287 Cherryfield Road in Drayden. For more information, call 301-994-1471.
Sunday, July 7
The Knights of St. John International Commandery 386, affiliated with Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mechanicsville, meets the first Sunday of each month at noon. This is a fraternal organization of Catholic men who must be recommended by their pastor. Knights of Columbus are also welcome to join.
Monday, July 8
Tuesday, July 9
A public forum hosted by the St. Mary's County commissioners will be held on Tuesday, July 9, at 6:30 p.m. in the Chesapeake Building at the governmental center in Leonardtown. Individuals wishing to speak will be allowed up to three minutes to address the commissioners (or five minutes if representing a group). For more information or to provide written comments, email csmc@stmarysmd.com.
Saturday, July 13
A car show will be held at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church of Laurel Grove in Mechanicsville on Saturday, July 13 from 2 to 7 p.m. Adult spectator fee is $3 or free for children 12 and younger. There will be trophies awarded, DJ music, a blessing of the cars, vendors, food, pie eating contest and more. Registration fee is $25. To register, visit www.mtzionmech.org or call Jimmy Herriman at 301-481-0360.
Sunday, Aug. 4
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department's Independent Consultants Vendor Show will be on Sunday, Aug. 4, at the firehouse. For more information, including how to register as a vendor, email Vendorshow@HVFD7.com.
Oct. 8
A public forum hosted by the St. Mary's County commissioners will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 6:30 p.m. in the Chesapeake Building at the governmental center in Leonardtown. Individuals wishing to speak will be allowed up to three minutes to address the commissioners (or five minutes if representing a group). For more information or to provide written comments, email csmc@stmarysmd.com.
Sunday, Nov. 24
A fall craft show sponsored by the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will be on Sunday, Nov. 24, at the firehouse. For more information, email Craftshow@HVFD7.com.
Old/recurring items
The St. Mary’s Genealogical Society meets on the fourth Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, Building 1, in California. Subject of the meeting is using business records in genealogy, and the speaker will be Sharon Hodges. For more information, email smcgs@mindspring.com or visit www.smcgsi.org. Call Loranna Gray at 301-373-8458 or Peg Richardson at 410-326-4435.
Ready by 21, a group for those 16 to 21 that will focus on adult readiness, meets Fridays from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Leonardtown library. For more, call 301-866-5992.
A Texas Hold Em Tournament and Casino Night will be on March 14 at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge on Mechanicsville Road. Doors open at 2 p.m., tournament starts at 3 p.m. Cost is $60 buy-in; $50 goes to the prize pool. For more information, call 301-904-2933.
The Ridge Lions Club is hosting Pitch Card Party on Friday, Aug. 1, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 16441 Three Notch Road, Ridge. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m. Food is available for purchase. Entrance fee is $5. For more information, call Terri Kaftan 240-538-2818 or Bobbie Bell 301-872-5114.
A Texas hold ’em tournament will be on Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Mechanicsville firehouse at 28165 Hills Club Road in Mechanicsville. Doors open at 6 p.m., main event starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information, email mechpoker@yahoo.com.
The Shawl Ministry of St. Mary’s will meet Wednesday, Sept. 3, in the Leonardtown library at 4 p.m. All those interested in knitting or crocheting comfort shawls for hospice patients are invited to attend. For more information, call Marianna Nystrom at 301-863-7484.
An Alzheimer caregiver support group will meet on Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. Visitors can use the assisted living entrance. For more information, contact Alyssa Madewell at 240-577-3254 or alyssamadewell@yahoo.com.
The St. Mary’s County Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Chesapeake Building at the governmental center in Leonardtown. The agenda includes public hearings on XXXXXXX. For more information, contact Brandy Glenn at 301-475-4200, ext. 1529, or at Brandy.Glenn@co.saint-marys.md.us.
Community Television in St. Mary’s County monthly meetings are held in the Leonardtown library on the second Saturday of each month at 2 p.m. For more, call David at 301-997-1409 or email mtriantos@ erols.com.
The Patuxent River Rugby Club practices at the Clarke’s Landing field, located at 24580 Clarke’s Landing Lane in Hollywood. Practices for the men’s and women’s teams are at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Clarke’s Landing Field. New players are welcome. No experience necessary. For more, call 410-474-9148, or visit www.paxrugby.com.
The Happy Hour Chapter of Business Network International Inc. in St. Mary’s County meets Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at D.B. McMillan’s in the Wildewood Center in California. Members meet for the primary purpose of networking and exchanging business referrals. Those interested should contact Shannon Irvin at 443-624-5916 or Shannon.m.irvin@gmail.com.
The Southern Maryland Math Circle will take on Saturday, Jan. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lexington Park library. Middle and high school kids (and their parents) are welcome to join in exploring fascinating math problems with volunteers from St. Mary’s College of Maryland. For more information, email dtkung@smcm.edu.
The Southern Maryland Curvy Girls Scoliosis Support Group will hold its regular meeting in Leonardtown on Sunday, Jan. 25 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. For specific details of the meeting on January 25, contact Sara Cochran at curvygirlsofsm@gmail.com or 301-475-1759.
St. Maries Musica will perform on Saturday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Hollywood Methodist Church during a dessert cabaret fundraiser for the choral group. Cost is $20 per person, $30 for a couple or $10 for students 12 and older. For more information, email krystal.rickard@gmail.com or visit smmusica.org.
The Tri-County Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind will meet at the Charlotte Hall library on Saturday Feb. 21,at 11 a.m. For more information, call 443 262-5020 or email Cynthia at cynthiajforbes@gmail.com.
The Tri-County Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind will meet at the Charlotte Hall library on Saturday, March 21, the third Saturday of the month, at 11 a.m. For more information, call 443 262-5020 or email Cynthia at cynthiajforbes@gmail.com.
A youth leadership program offered by the Tri-County Youth Services Bureau for children up to age 18 will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Jarboe Family Education Center in Lexington Park. The program inspires youth to follow their dreams, make a difference in their community and realize their potential as leaders. There is no fee to attend. Contact Territa Washington at 301-866-5992 or twashington@tcysb.org for more information.
The St. Mary’s Ski Club meets on the second Wednesday of every month October thru April at the Leonardtown Grille at 7 p.m. Call Jeff Homewood, club president, at 301-475-8327 or 301-904-9574 for more information.
Look Good, Feel Better will be offered on Tuesday, June 23, at 6 p.m. at CCIS, located at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. The hospital partners with the National Cosmetology Association and the American Cancer Society to offer this free program for cancer patients that is designed to help female patients improve their appearance and self-image by learning beauty techniques to overcome side effects of chemotherapy and radiation. Call Cathy Fenwick at 240-434-7241 to register.
A mental health awareness group meets the first Monday of each month from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Lexington Park library in Room B. The group is trying to find innovative, community-based solutions to mental health needs and then develop clear steps for communities to address mental health needs in a way that complements existing local services.
A NAMI family support group for loved ones of persons with a mental illness meets the first Monday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington Park. For more, call 301-737-1988 or visit www.namisomd.org.
A NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group, for those 18 and older with a mental condition like depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD, PTSD or anxiety, meets the first and third Tuesdays of every month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Good Samaritan Lutheran Church in Lexington Park, in the small brick house behind the soup kitchen. Call 301-737-1988 or email namisouthernmd@gmail.com.
A NAMI family support group for loved ones of persons with mental illness meets the second Thursday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Board of Child Care at 30049 Business Center Drive in Charlotte Hall. Call 301-737-1988 or see www.namisomd.org.
Point Lookout Lighthouse in Scotland will be open the first Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for self-guided tours. Members of the Point Lookout Lighthouse Preservation Society will be on hand to answer questions. For more, visit www.pllps.org.
Bible study is held 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 21030 Point Lookout Road, Unit 1, in Callaway. Call 301-475-5025.
The Double Trouble co-occurring support group, a 12-step program for people dealing with two diagnoses, often addiction and mental illness, meets Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at On Our Own of St. Mary’s in Leonardtown. Call 301-997-1066.
Overeaters Anonymous meetings, support for food addiction, are held every Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Middleham Chapel Episcopal Church, H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby. Call Joyce at 301-866-1484 or Sara 410-610-1239.
The Southern Maryland Community Gospel Choir rehearses Mondays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Leonardtown. For more, call 301-994-2688.
Operation Warrior Refuge will be holding PowWows for active duty military, veterans, reservists and first responders on Thursday, Dec. 10, at Fleet Reserve Association Branch 93, located at 21707 Three Notch Road (about 1/4-mile south of Gate 2) in Lexington Park. PowWows start at 6 p.m. Visit www.owr22.org or call 301-880-0531 for more information.
A babywearing group, which allows parents and caregivers to try out and learn how to use different types of baby carriers, will meet at the Lexington Park library from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18. For more information, visit http://somdbabywearers.weebly.com.
Energy assistance applications will be accepted by the Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee on Mondays through Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the St. Mary's County Department of Social Services, located at 23110 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. For more information, call 301-475-5574, ext. 200.
A diabetes support group meeting is held at the Medically Oriented Gym at Gateau Physical Therapy in California on the second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Open to public. For more information, call 301-866-5444 or email mog.gpt@gmail.com.
Little Explorers program for preschoolers ages 3 to 5 will be held on Wednesday, April 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Historic St. Mary's City. Admission is $4 per child for nonmembers ($3 for members) and accompanying adults visit free (includes admission to the museum). For more, call 240-895-4980 or email info@HSMCdigshistory.org.
Open skate nights are held at Leonard Hall Recreation Center in Leonardtown on Saturdays from 6 to 9 p.m. Fee is $5 per person. Participants can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $2.50. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. *1800.
The St. Mary’s Genealogical Society meets on the fourth Monday of the month (except in July and August) at 7 p.m. at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, Building 1, in California. For more, email kwood@md.metrocast.net or visit www.smcgsi.org.
Southern Maryland Math Circle will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lexington Park library for middle and high school students to explore fun and sometimes very hard math problems. For more, visit https://sites.google.com/a/smcm.edu/mathcircle.
The Sotterley Farmer's Market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays through Sept. XX at Sotterley Plantation in Hollywood. The producer-only market features vegetables, fruits, plants and hand-crafted items. For more, call Joe Goldsmith at 301-643-5617.
The North St. Mary's County Farmers Market, located at 37600 New Market Road in Charlotte Hall, is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April and open Mondays through Saturdays through October.
The California Farmers Market, located in the BAE parking lot on Route 235 and Town Creek Drive, is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Point Lookout Lighthouse in Scotland will be open the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for self-guided tours. Members of the Point Lookout Lighthouse Preservation Society will be on hand to answer questions. For more, visit www.pllps.org.
First Fridays festivities in downtown Leonardtown will be held Friday, Dec. 4, beginning at 5 p.m. There will be live music and more. For more information, visit www.firstfridaysleonardtown.com.
A turkey shoot will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Big Foot Trap Club in Loveville. Sponsored by the American Legion Post 238. Signup is at 11 a.m., shoot starts at 1 p.m. For more, call 301-274-3522.
Open skate nights are held at Leonard Hall Recreation Center in Leonardtown on Saturdays from 6 to 9 p.m. Fee is $5 per person. Participants can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $2.50. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. *1800.
The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum is open late, from 5 to 8 p.m., the third Thursday of every month. Regular admission rates apply. For more, call 301-863-1900 or email PRNAMAEVENTSCOMM@gmail.com.
The Connection Cafe Dry Bar is open the second Friday of each month from 6:30 to 11 p.m., and features live music, open mic, stand-up comedy, pool table, foosball, table tennis, coffee, espresso, tea, non-alcohol blended drinks and food. The cafe is located at Hollywood Church of the Nazarene at 24710 Sotterley Road.
An Israeli film festival sponsored by Beth Israel Synagogue will feature a new movie at 7:30 p.m. every other Wednesday. The movies will be shown at the synagogue, located at 21780 Bunker Hill Drive in Lexington Park. For more information, visit www.bethisraelmd.org.
Beth Israel Synagogue of Lexington Park will hold regular services with Rabbi Kenneth Cohen on Friday, XXXXXX at 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday, XXXXX, at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.bethisraelmd.org.
Point Lookout Lighthouse in Scotland will be open the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for self-guided tours. Members of the Point Lookout Lighthouse Preservation Society will be on hand to answer questions. For more, visit www.pllps.org.
Inclusive bowling nights sponsored by the Southern Maryland Community Resources will be held on the third Friday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. at Esperanza Bowling Lanes in Lexington Park. Cost is $12 for two hours of bowling. For more, call Bonnie Elward at 301-997–8143 or visit somdcr.org.
Open skate nights are held at Leonard Hall Recreation Center in Leonardtown on Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. Fee is $5 per person. Participants can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $2.50. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. *1800.
Singles social plus dancing will be held on Friday, June 22, at 8 p.m. at Studio Twelve Twelve, located on 23476 Three Notch Road in California. Any singles are welcome for socialization, networking and dancing. Admission is $15 and the social and dancing takes place every Friday. For more, call 301-481-8551.
A purse and bags bingo will be held at Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department on Hills Club Road on XXXXXXX. Doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo begins at 6 p.m. Admission is $25 for a book of games, and $5 for an extra book. For more information or to make reservations, call Sherry at 240-925-6141.
The California Farmers Market, located in the BAE parking lot on Route 235 and Town Creek Drive, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Sotterley Farmer's Market is open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Sotterley Plantation in Hollywood. The market features vegetables, fruits, plants and hand-crafted items. For more, call 301-373-2280.
The Drayden African-American Schoolhouse, a one-room school that operated from 1890 to 1942, is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month from April through November. The school is located at 18287 Cherryfield Road in Drayden. For more information, call 301-994-1471.
The North St. Mary's County Farmers Market, located at 37600 New Market Road in Charlotte Hall, is open at 8 a.m. on certain days of the week. For more information, including schedule, visit www.visitstmarysmd.com/food-drink/farm-markets.
The Home Grown Farm Market at 21078 Three Notch Road, near the intersection of Hermanville Road south of Lexington Park, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more, visit homegrownfarmmarket.webs.com.
CABS (Companions and Buddies), a single adult social group of friends of approximate age of 50 and older, meets Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Garvey center in Leonardtown. For more information, call 240-309-4336.
The Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter 478, meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum. Visit www.478.eaachapter.org.
Weed Warriors will meet at Myrtle Point Park in California on Saturday, March 2, from 9 a.m. to noon. to cut vines and invasive species around the park. Bring a saw, clippers, eye protection and gloves. Water and snacks provided. For more, visit www.patuxent-tidewater.org.
A pitch card party to benefit Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad will be held at 7:30 p.m. on the first Friday of every month through May at the squad building on Flora Corner Road. Snacks and beverages will be available. Admission is $7; must be 16 or older to play. For more, call 301-884-4108.
Historic St. Mary’s City Little Explorers will meet on Wednesday, May 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. at The Shop at Farthing’s Ordinary at the museum. The preschooler program will explore the Town Center and learn about wool and where it comes from. Admission is $4 per child or $3 for members, and accompanying adults visit free. For more information, call 240-895-4980 or email info@HSMCdigshistory.org.