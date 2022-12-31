Wednesday, June 5

The St. Mary’s County Camera Club will meet on Wednesday, June 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the old Patuxent Naval Air Museum (the building behind the new museum) in Lexington Park. The group will experiment with filter effects and long exposure, so bring a camera, tripod, and favorite lenses. Visitors are welcome. For more information, email at smccc1998@gmail.com or visit www.smccc.org.