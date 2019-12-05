Friday, Dec. 6
Hospice of St. Mary’s Jingle & Mingle will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland in California. Get a sneak peek at the decorated Festival of Trees and participate in a silent auction. Tickets are $80, and must be bought by Nov. 25 at www.hospiceofstmarys.org. For more information, call 301-994-3023.
First Fridays festivities in downtown Leonardtown will be held Friday, Dec. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be various activities related to this month’s theme, “Where’s the Grinch,” with many businesses decorated with a Dr. Seuss inspired “Whoville” theme. The North End Gallery will hold a reception for its new exhibit, “A Sparkling Season.” There will be a drum circle at 8 p.m. in the Leonardtown Arts Center on Washington Street. For more information, visit www.firstfridaysleonardtown.com.
A holiday open mic and potluck dinner for Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, at Christ Church Parish Hall, located at 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. The evening will begin with a pot luck dinner at 6:30 p.m.; bring a favorite dish or dessert to share. Acoustic musicians will perform their favorite holiday tunes starting at 7:30 p.m. Musicians are to sign up in advance by emailing Mike Smith smtmdmike@gmail.com. Admission is $7; performers are admitted free. Visit www.smtmd.org for more.
St. Clement’s Island Christmas doll and train exhibit will be on display at the museum in Colton’s Point through Jan. 5. Hours of operation are noon to 4 p.m. (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). Enjoy a holiday exhibit of antique and collectible dolls, classic trains and other retro toys in this festive holiday display inside the museum. This year’s exhibit will be all about “Christmases in St. Mary’s County” and how it has been celebrated by locals in the past. Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for seniors and military, $1.50 for children and free for those 5 and younger. For more, visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or call 301-769-2222.
The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum holiday exhibit, “A Very Retro Christmas,” will be on display through Jan. 5. Hours of operation are noon to 4 p.m. (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). There will be vintage ornaments, holiday displays, dishes and more. Admission is $7 for adults, $3.50 for seniors, students and military, and free for those 5 and younger. For more information, visit Facebook.com/1836Light or call 301-994-1471.
A brown bag auction will be held in the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital lobby in Leonardtown, on Friday, Dec. 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be lots of items to win and also a bake sale, cookbook sale and handmade quilt raffle to support the hospital auxiliary. For more information, call 301-475-6153.
A seafood dinner featuring soft crabs and oysters will be held at the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville on Friday, Dec. 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $7 to $20. For more, call 301-274-3522.
Helping Hands food pantry is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 28291 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, located in the old church hall next door to Immaculate Conception Church. For more, call 301-247-2785.
Bingo is held each Friday at the Father Andrew White School gymnasium in Leonardtown. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus #1470, doors open at 5:30 and games start at 6:55 p.m. For more information, call 240-434-5531.
Obesity prevention support classes are offered free on Fridays from 8 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance Studio Twelve Twelve, located at 23476 Three Notch Road in California. This is a lifestyle education program and freestyle dance is demonstrated for daily exercise. Visit www.DanceStudio1212.com/wellness.htm for more.
Overeaters Anonymous meets on Fridays at 9 a.m. at Christ Church on Broome’s Island Road in Port Republic. For more, call Debbie Stockton at 301-642-0146.
Celebrate Recovery, a free Christian-based 12-step program for adults 18 and up struggling with any hurt, hangup or habit, meets Fridays at Our Father’s House Assembly of God Church in California. A large group lesson will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and gender-specific small groups from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. are followed by refreshments. For more, email celebraterecovery@ourfathershouseag.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Fridays at 7:07 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington Park and at 9:30 p.m. at the Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Leonardtown.
Al-Anon meets Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon at Beacon of Hope in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Hospice of St. Mary’s Festival of Trees will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland in California. There will be decorated trees and wreaths, live entertainment, shopping, activities for children, photos with Santa and face painting. For more information, visit www.hospiceofstmarys.org.
Holiday wreath-making workshops will be presented by the Sotterley Garden Guild on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3 p.m. at the museum in Hollywood. Light refreshments provided. Advance reservations required. Cost is $30 per workshop. Order tickets online at www.sotterley.org or call the office at 301-373-2280.
A holiday craft workshop will be held at Historic St. Mary’s City on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Attendees will be able to dip a candle, make a wool angel and be a part of a traditional wassail celebration. This workshop is by registration only. Cost is $10, or free for members. To register or for more, call 240-895-4990 or email Info@DigsHistory.org.
Summerseat Farm’s annual Christmas open house will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the farm in Mechanicsville. The farm house will be decorated with fresh greenery. There will be cookies and cider, visits and photos with Santa, Christmas music, a craft room for the kids, guided house tours, hay rides, visits with the farm animals and more. Cost is a donation of $10 per family. For more information, visit www.summerseat.org.
The St. Mary’s College of Maryland chamber singers with orchestra, under the direction of Larry Vote, will perform Handel’s “Messiah” on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 3 p.m. in the Auerbach Auditorium of St. Mary’s Hall on campus. The event is free of charge and open to the public, but seating is limited. Call 240-895-4498 or email musicdepartment@smcm.edu to make reservations.
An artists reception for the new photography exhibit at the Lexington Park library will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. featuring Wednesday Davis, Jenn Dorsey, Drew Hyde, Daniel Mumbert and Jeremy Scarborough. The new Instagram-inspired exhibit will be on display on Jan. 15, 2020. For more, call St. Mary’s County Arts Council at 240-309-4061 or email info@smcart.org or visit www.stmarysartscouncil.com.
The Southern Maryland Encore Chorale will present a free holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 3 p.m. at Lexington Park United Methodist Church on Great Mills Road. For more, call 301-261-5747, email info@encorecreativity.org or visit www.encorecreativity.org.
The Solomons Christmas Walk will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. The Calvert Marine Museum will be open and free to the public. There will be musical entertainment, Santa, the Otter mascot, holiday crafts, and more, including a toy train display and complimentary hot tea, coffee, hot cocoa and holiday cookies.
The Calvert Artists’ Guild will meet on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon at Solomons Asbury Clubhouse in Solomons. There will be a business meeting and then Sylvia Hill will demonstrate how she draws life-like eyes. Free to the public. For more, contact Jan Barr at 443-404-5746 or fujibarr@comcast.net or Kate Dinnel at 410-586-3375 or katesilas@comcast.net.
Weed Warriors will meet at Myrtle Point Park in California on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon. to cut vines and invasive species around the park. Bring a saw, clippers, eye protection and gloves. Water and snacks provided. For more, visit www.ptlt.org.
Pray Praise Promise in Christ Church will celebrate its eighth anniversary o Saturday, Dec. 7, at 3 p.m. at Good Samaritan Church, located at 20850 Langley Road in Lexington Park, with Maurice Parran, minister, and James Young, elder.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Christmas Bazaar will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church on New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville. There will be food, vendors, free crafts and face painting for children, Christmas music and more. For more information, call the church at 301-884-5184, contact Felicia Bowling at 240-320-3512 or fel.bowling@gmail.com or visit www.stpaulssomd.com.
Lunch with Santa will be served at the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, Dec. 7, from noon to 2 p.m. Cost is $10 per child and includes lunch, various craft stations, door prizes and a visit with Santa. For more, visit www.hvfdems.org.
The North County Farmers Market is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in November. The market is located on New Market Road, next to the Charlotte Hall library. For more, visit www.visitstmarysmd.com/food-drink/farm-markets.
Bingo is hosted by Mother Catherine Spalding Academy in Helen every Saturday at the school. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., early-bird bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. For more, call 301-884-3165.
Angel Wings & Things thrift store is open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former convent next to St. Michael’s School and church in Ridge. Donations are accepted on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the school. For more, call the school at 301-872-5454.
St. Andrew’s Thrift Store, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Bible study will be held Saturday mornings from 7 to 8 a.m. with the St. John’s Catholic Church Men’s Group to discuss Sunday’s readings. Doors open at the church in Hollywood with light breakfast and coffee at 6:30 a.m. Contact Dan Seep at 757-291-0262.
Animal Adoption Days are held by the Animal Relief Fund from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Well Pet Clinic in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park. Call 301-866-0303.
Feral Cat Rescue is at Petco in California on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with adoptable cats and kittens. Visit www.feralcatrescue.com for pictures and bios. Gifts of cat food and litter will be accepted. To trap a cat to get it vetted, email info@feralcatrescuemd.org.
Emotions Anonymous 12-step meetings are held Saturdays at 5 p.m. at Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center of Walden at 21800 N. Shangri-La Drive in Millison Plaza. For more information, contact Laura at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or at beacon@waldensierra.org or visit www.emotionsanonymous.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Saturdays at noon at Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Lane in Lexington Park, and at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, in Leonardtown.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. on Saturdays at First Saints Community Church in Leonardtown.
Sunday, Dec. 8
The Health Share Holiday Home Tour will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at seven homes in Leonardtown. Cost is $50 for the entire tour or $10 per home, and proceeds benefit St. Mary’s Health Share. For more information, contact Sheryl Tart at 301-904-2801 or visit www.healthshareofstmarys.com.
The Silent Angel Memorial will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bay District firehouse in Lexington Park. St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will honor the victims of homicide. For more, visit the website https://silentangelmemorial.wixsite.com/silentangelmemorial.
The Kalnasy Concert Series presents the fifth annual Interfaith Community Christmas Concert, “Prepare the Way of the Lord,” on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, located at 22800 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Light refreshments will be served. Sponsored by St. Aloysius Catholic Church and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Patuxent Ward.
Southern Maryland Youth Orchestra and Choir will “A Festival of Lessons and Carols” on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Solomons. Free admission, donations are welcomed. For more, email info@smyoc.org or visit www.smyoc.org.
A drive-through fried fish and shrimp dinner will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad. Cost is $15 per dinner. For more information, visit www.hvrs.org.
Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be served on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon at the St. Mary’s County Elks Lodge, located on Fire Department Lane in Lexington Park. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 5 to 10, or free for children 4 and under younger. For more, contact Karen MacRae at karenmacrae@md.metrocast.net or 301-863-7800.
Breakfast with Santa will be served at the Second District firehouse in Valley Lee on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 8 to 11 a.m. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and younger. For more, 301-994-9999.
Patuxent Presbyterian Church on Kingston Creek Road in California will have special events this holiday season, including deacons’ Christmas coffee event on Dec. 8 at 9:45 a.m. For more, call the church at 301-863-2033.
Open skate is held year-round at Leonard Hall Recreation Center in Leonardtown on Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. Fee is $5 per person. Participants can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $2.50. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71800.
Bingo is hosted by St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood on Sundays to benefit St. John’s School in the Monsignor Harris Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6. Dinner and other refreshments will be available. Call 301-373-2281.
The Conversation Starters, a coalition hosting a weekly dialogue on race in the community, will meet on Sundays at 3 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. For more, email ttopicofconversation@gmail.com or call 240-718-8282.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Sundays at 2 p.m. at the All Faith Episcopal Church, located at 38885 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, and at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Sundays at 4 p.m. at Good Samaritan Church in Great Mills.
Monday, Dec. 9
A Red Cross blood drive will be held on Monday, Dec. 9, from 2 to 7 p.m at the 2nd District firehouse in Valley Lee. Call 800-RED-CROSS or go online to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.
The Citizens’ Advisory Committee for Special Education will hold the program “Coffee with the Director of Special Education” from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, at St. Inie’s Coffee on South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park. This program is an opportunity learn more about special education in St Mary’s County. For more information about CACSE, visit www.smccacse.org.
Pax River Quilters Guild will meet on Monday, Dec. 9, at 6:30 p.m. for its annual Christmas party at Good Samaritan Lutheran Church on Langley Road in Lexington Park. New Members and guests welcome. Wear a holiday scarf and bring a $15 wrapped gift to exchange. For more, visit www.paxriverquiltguild.com.
The St. Mary’s County Museum Division Board of Trustees will meet on Monday, Dec. 9, at 8:30 a.m. in Room 14 of the Potomac Building, 23115 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. This is rescheduled from Nov. 25. For more information, contact Karen Stone or Andrew Ponti at 301-769-2385.
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 23-02 meets the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department at 13150 H.G. Trueman Road. The public is welcome to attend. For more, call Ron Fields at 301-994-9185.
The Southern Maryland Corvette Club meets the second Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at the town commissioner offices in Leonardtown. One does not have to own a Corvette to become a member. Visit www.southernmarylandcorvetteclub.com.
St. Mary’s Bosom Pals, a breast cancer support group, holds educational meetings at 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month at various restaurants. Call Marcia Shapiro at 301-475-6760.
Toastmasters Talk of the Town meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month at 11:45 a.m. at the Lexington Park library. Learn how to become a better speaker and presenter. For more, visit http://club9410.easy-speak.org.
The Bread of Life food pantry is open every Monday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at St. Mark UAME Church, located at 45685 Happyland Road in Valley Lee. For more, call 301-994-2090.
The Lexington Park Rotary Club meets Mondays from noon to 1 p.m. at Elements Eatery and Mixology in Lexington Park. Those interested in membership can call Dan Parker, area governor, at 301-904-1743.
CABS (Companions and Buddies for Singles), an adult social group of friends, meets every Monday, except on holidays, at 6 p.m. at the Garvey center in Leonardtown. Dues are $15 per year, first four visits are free. For more, visit CABSorg.WixSite.com/CABS or call 240-794-8033.
The Ridge chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m. at First Friendship United Methodist Church in Ridge. Call Jacqie Cooper at 301-872-5047.
Al-Anon meets Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road. Call 800-425-2666.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. Andrews Church, located at 44078 St. Andrews Church Road in California.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Musician-in-Residence Ganz will perform a full-length evening recital at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Also, his students will perform their year-end recital at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Both programs will take place in the Auerbach Auditorium of St. Mary’s Hall at St. Mary’s College of Maryland and are free and open to the public. For more, call 240-895-4498 or visit www.smcm.edu/events/organizer/music-department.
The Greater Southern Maryland Chapter of the Naval Academy Alumni Association will sponsor its traditional Eggs ‘N Legs Breakfast on Friday, Dec. 13, at the NAS Pax River’s Edge Club. Doors open at 7 a.m. Cost is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Register by Dec. 10 at www.navyalumni.org or by email to Richard.L.Snyder@saic.com or by calling 240-298-2279.
The Fifth District Homemakers meet on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 10 a.m. at the Northern Senior Activity Center in Charlotte Hall. Call 301-884-7071.
Bingo is held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 255 in Ridge. Doors open at 6 p.m. The public is invited. For more information, call after 6 p.m. at 301-872-5349.
Sea Scout Ship 548 and the Girl Scout Mariners meet Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Small Craft Guild at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons. Youth and adults interested in sailing and water activities are invited. Call Doug at 410-326-4291 or visit www.seascoutship548.com.
The COSMIC Flute Choir meets Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. Some proficiency is required. For more information, call Linda at 301-994-9688.
The Southern Maryland Concert Band rehearses at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Thomas Stone High School band room in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-884-5848.
Emotions Anonymous will meet on Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall, located at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 184, meets every Tuesday at the former Hollywood Elementary School building on Mervell Dean Road. Weigh-in is held from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a business meeting and group therapy. For more information, call Linda Faulstich at 301-994-3142.
A Southern Maryland Nar-Anon family group meets Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Southern Community Center in Lusby. The group offers a recovery program for those affected by a friend’s or family member’s drug addiction. For more, email s.m.naranon@gmail.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, classroom 8, located at 25550 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, and at 8:30 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension, located on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
First Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate “Women In Worship” on Wednesday, Dec. 11, during the 7:30 p.m. service. The church is located at 46370 Pegg Lane in Lexington Park. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Tawana Twitty of Victory Life Center in Upper Marlboro. For more information, call 301-863-8388.
Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville offers bread, bagels and sweet treats to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., when the pantry is also open, except on the second Wednesday of each month when fresh produce is distributed. Produce distribution is also on second Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. In addition, the pantry is open Sundays 12:30 to 2 p.m. For more, call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.
A beginner Irish set dance class is held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays in Morganza. Call 240-256-0157 or email cdpclark@gmail.com.
Bingo will be played on Wednesdays at Little Flower School in Great Mills. Doors open at 6 p.m. and early birds start at 6:45 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. For more, email LFSbingo@gmail.com.
The Leonardtown chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 327, meets Wednesdays in the Garvey senior center in Leonardtown. Weigh-in starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting. Call Fran at 301-994-0529.
The Great Mills chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 158, meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at 20804 Rosslare Court in Lexington Park. For more information, call Carol Ann Coombs at 301-862-1339.
A club for breast-feeding moms is held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Health Connections in Leonardtown. Call 301-997-6505.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Callaway.
A women-only Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the United Methodist Church on Great Mills Road.
A women’s step study Alcoholics Anonymous group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road.
Thursday, Dec. 12
The Chesapeake Choral Arts Society will begin present the concert “Winter Melodies Old and New” at three performances at Peace Lutheran Church, located at 401 E. Smallwood Dr. in Waldorf, this month. A benefit concert for the church’s food pantry will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 7:30 p.m. with free admission; donations for the pantry will be accepted. A performance on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m. will include a full dinner, ending with figgy pudding or trifle for dessert; cost is $40 or $35 for seniors, students, military. An afternoon concert followed by a dessert reception will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3:30 p.m.; cost is $15 or $12 for seniors, students, military. Tickets are available at Chesapeakechoral.com or by phone at 301-642-0594.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Association’s Queen of Hearts fundraiser will be held on Thursdays at Fitzie’s Marina Restaurant and Pub in Leonardtown, from 4 to 6:45 p.m., with drawing at 7 p.m.
Leonardtown Rotary Club meets from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday mornings in the dining room at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Visit www.leonardtownrotary.org.
Bingo will be played Thursdays at the Knights of St. Jerome’s hall in Dameron. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., early bird games begin at 7 p.m. There will be food for sale. For more information, call 301-872-4566.
The Southern Maryland Sound Barbershop Chorus rehearses Thursdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Church of The Ascension in Lexington Park. Call Tommy Chedester at 301-904-9591.
Overeaters Anonymous meetings, support for food addiction, are held every Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Church of Christ on St. Andrew’s Church Road in California. Call Angel at 443-497-5810.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at Real Life Church in Mechanicsville. People who have had weight-loss surgery are also welcome. Weigh-in is from 5:45 to 6:25 p.m., followed by a meeting from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Call Debbie at 301-481-5061.
The Wildewood Chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at the Wildewood Community Center, No. 1. Weigh-in starts at 9 a.m., followed by a meeting at 9:50 a.m. Call Linda at 301-475-8305.
Family and Friends meetings, support meetings for those who love someone struggling with addiction, are held by Walden on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Beacon of Hope of Walden in Millison Plaza and Thursdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Cove of Walden in California. For more, contact Laura Webb at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or lauraw@waldensierra.org.
Celebrate Recovery will be held on Thursday at Hughesville Baptist Church, located at 8505 Old Leonardtown Road. Light snacks will be served at 6:30 p.m. and meetings will start at 7 p.m. This group is a Christ-based ministry that helps people deal with their hurts, habits and hang ups in a safe and confidential environment. For more, call 301-274-3672 or 240-254-2765 or visit www.hughesvillebaptist.com.
Al-anon meets 7 p.m. Thursdays at St. Andrew’s Church in California.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road and at 7:30 p.m. at King/Queen Hall at 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Immaculate Conception Church in Mechanicsville.