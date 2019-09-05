Friday, Sept. 6
The Ridge Volunteer Fire Department carnival will continue on Friday, Sept. 6, through Sunday, Sept. 8, and Thursday, Sept. 12, through Sunday, Sept. 15, each night from 6 to 10 p.m. at the carnival grounds in Ridge. For more information, visit www.ridgevfd.org.
First Fridays festivities in downtown Leonardtown will be held Friday, Sept. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m., featuring the annual Art Walk contest. There will be various activities related to this month’s theme. There will be a jazz concert by the Clazzical Project, the “Infinity” and “Finite” a capella groups from Chopticon High School will perform, and there will be bellydancers and other entertainment. The North End Gallery will hold a reception for its new exhibit. There will be a drum circle at 8 p.m. in the Leonardtown Arts Center on Washington Street. For more, visit www.firstfridaysleonardtown.com.
Sunset Yoga on the State House Lawn will be held at Historic St. Mary’s City on Friday, Sept. 6, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Ann Hunt will be lead the yoga and meditation class that is free and open to the public. For information and to register, visit www.evolveyogawellness.com. For more about the museum, call 240-895-4990.
A spaghetti dinner to benefit Christmas in April St. Mary’s County will be on Friday, Sept. 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Tolerence Hall at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds. The cost is $15 per adult, $7.50 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger. There will also be a silent auction. For more information, call 301-884-2905.
A seafood dinner featuring soft crabs will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville. Cost is $7 to $18. For more, call 301-274-3522.
Helping Hands food pantry is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 28291 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, located in the old church hall next door to Immaculate Conception Church. For more, call 301-247-2785.
Bingo is held each Friday at the Father Andrew White School gymnasium in Leonardtown. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus #1470, doors open at 5:30 and games start at 6:55 p.m. For more, call 240-434-5531.
Obesity prevention support classes are offered free on Fridays from 8 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance Studio Twelve Twelve, located at 23476 Three Notch Road in California. This is a lifestyle education program and freestyle dance is demonstrated for daily exercise. Visit www.DanceStudio1212.com/wellness.htm for more.
Overeaters Anonymous meets on Fridays at 9 a.m. at Christ Church on Broome’s Island Road in Port Republic. For more, call Debbie Stockton at 301-642-0146.
Celebrate Recovery, a free Christian-based 12-step program for adults 18 and up struggling with any hurt, hangup or habit, meets Fridays at Our Father’s House Assembly of God Church in California. A large group lesson will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and gender-specific small groups from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. are followed by refreshments. For more, email celebraterecovery@ourfathershouseag.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Fridays at 7:07 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington Park and at 9:30 p.m. at the Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Leonardtown.
Al-Anon meets Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon at Beacon of Hope in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Bushwoodstock music festival will be held at the wharf in Leonardtown on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 2 to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.
A demolition derby to support the Silver Hill Lions Club will be held on Saturdays, Sept. 7 and 14, at Potomac Speedway in Budds Creek. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the first event is at 7 p.m. Cost is $18 for adults, $9 for children 10 and younger and free for children 3 and younger. For more information, call 1-888-44-DERBY or visit www.shlcdemolitionderby.com.
The annual Little Flower School Patriot Day 5K will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the school in Great Mills. There will be a 5K road race and a one mile kids run. Cost is $30. Military, firefighters, police officers and emergency medical technicians can register for free. For more or to register, visit www.patriotday5k.org.
The Drayden African-American Schoolhouse, a one-room school that operated from 1890 to 1942, is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month through October. The school is located at 18287 Cherryfield Road in Drayden. For more information, call 301-994-1471.
The Chesapeake Biological Laboratory in Solomons will have an open house on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 1 to 5 p.m. Tour the campus, visit laboratories, learn about research and meet many of the researchers. For more information, visit www.umces.edu/cbl.
Auditions for the Southern Maryland Youth Orchestra and Choir will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Our Lady Star Of The Sea Church in Solomons. For more information or to sign up for an audition, visit www.smyoc.org.
The Home Grown Farm Market at 21078 Three Notch Road, near the intersection of Hermanville Road south of Lexington Park, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more, visit homegrownfarmmarket.webs.com.
The California Farmers Market, located in the BAE parking lot at 22810 Three Notch Road, near the intersection with Town Creek Drive, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features vegetables, fruits, herbs, eggs, meats, hard cider, beer, baked goods, plants and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CaliforniaBAEFarmersMarket.
The North County Farmers Market is open on Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The market is located on New Market Road, next to the Charlotte Hall library. For more, visit www.visitstmarysmd.com/food-drink/farm-markets.
Bingo is hosted by Mother Catherine Spalding Academy in Helen every Saturday at the school. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., early-bird bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. For more, call 301-884-3165.
Angel Wings & Things thrift store is open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former convent next to St. Michael’s School and church in Ridge. Donations are accepted on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the school. For more, call Marti at 301-872-5454.
St. Andrew’s Thrift Store, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Bible study will be held Saturday mornings from 7 to 8 a.m. with the St. John’s Catholic Church Men’s Group to discuss Sunday’s readings. Doors open at the church in Hollywood with light breakfast and coffee at 6:30 a.m. Contact Dan Seep at 757-291-0262 for more information.
Animal Adoption Days are held by the Animal Relief Fund from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Well Pet Clinic in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park. Call 301-866-0303.
Feral Cat Rescue is at Petco in California on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with adoptable cats and kittens. Visit www.feralcatrescue.com for pictures and bios. Gifts of cat food and litter will be accepted. To trap a cat to get it vetted, email info@feralcatrescuemd.org.
Emotions Anonymous 12-step meetings are held Saturdays at 5 p.m. at Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center of Walden at 21800 N. Shangri-La Drive in Millison Plaza. For more information, contact Laura at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or at beacon@waldensierra.org or visit www.emotionsanonymous.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Saturdays at noon at Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Lane in Lexington Park, and at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, in Leonardtown.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. on Saturdays at First Saints Community Church in Leonardtown.
Sunday, Sept. 8
A chicken dinner will be held at the Knights of Columbus hall in Ridge on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $12 per dinner. Baked goods will be available. For more, call 301-872-4641.
An all-you-can-eat breakfast will be held at the Second District firehouse in Valley Lee on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 8 to 11 a.m. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and younger. For more, call 301-994-9999.
Open skate is held year-round at Leonard Hall Recreation Center in Leonardtown on Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. Fee is $5 per person. Participants can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $2.50. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71800.
Bingo is hosted by St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood on Sundays to benefit St. John’s School in the Monsignor Harris Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6. Dinner and other refreshments will be available. Call 301-373-2281.
The Conversation Starters, a coalition hosting a weekly dialogue on race in the community, will meet on Sundays at 3 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. For more, email ttopicofconversation@gmail.com or call 240-718-8282.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Sundays at 2 p.m. at the All Faith Episcopal Church, located at 38885 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, and at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Sundays at 4 p.m. at Good Samaritan Church in Great Mills.
Monday, Sept. 9
A Red Cross blood drive will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, from 1:30 to 7 p.m at the Second District firehouse in Valley Lee. Call 800-RED-CROSS or go on line to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.
Auditions for the Southern Maryland Youth Orchestra and Choir will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Calvert Middle School in Prince Frederick. For more information or to sign up for an audition, visit www.smyoc.org.
Auditions for the Chesapeake Choral Arts Society will be held on Monday Sept. 9, beginning at 6:30 p.m. by appointment. Alternate dates may be arranged. Auditions will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Waldorf, and will consist of vocal warm-ups, pitch matching and vocal exercises. High School age and older singers are welcome. Call Carol at 301-642-0594 for audition appointments. For more, visit www.chesapeakechoral.com.
Pax River Quilters Guild will meet on Monday, Sept. 9, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Good Samaritan Lutheran Church on Langley Road in Lexington Park. New members and guests are welcomed to attend. For more, visit www.paxriverquiltguild.com.
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 23-02 meets the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department at 13150 H.G. Trueman Road. The public is welcome to attend. For more, call Ron Fields at 301-994-9185.
The Southern Maryland Corvette Club meets the second Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at the town commissioner offices in Leonardtown. One does not have to own a Corvette to become a member. Visit www.southernmarylandcorvetteclub.com.
St. Mary’s Bosom Pals, a breast cancer support group, holds educational meetings at 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month at various restaurants. Call Marcia Shapiro at 301-475-6760.
Toastmasters Talk of the Town meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month at 11:45 a.m. at the Lexington Park library. Learn how to become a better speaker and presenter. For more, visit http://club9410.easy-speak.org.
The Bread of Life food pantry is open every Monday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at St. Mark UAME Church, located at 45685 Happyland Road in Valley Lee. For more information, call 301-994-2090.
The Lexington Park Rotary Club meets Mondays from noon to 1 p.m. at Elements Eatery and Mixology in Lexington Park. Those interested in membership can call Dan Parker, area governor, at 301-904-1743.
CABS (Companions and Buddies for Singles), an adult social group of friends, meets every Monday, except on holidays, at 6 p.m. at the Garvey center in Leonardtown. Dues are $15 per year, first four visits are free. For more, visit CABSorg.WixSite.com/CABS or call 240-794-8033.
The Ridge chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m. at First Friendship United Methodist Church in Ridge. Call Jacqie Cooper at 301-872-5047.
Al-Anon meets Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road. Call 800-425-2666.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. Andrews Church, located at 44078 St. Andrews Church Road in California.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
The Fifth District Homemakers meet on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 10 a.m. at the Northern Senior Activity Center in Charlotte Hall. Call 301-884-7071.
The COSMIC Flute Choir meets Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. Some proficiency is required. For more information, call Linda at 301-994-9688.
The Southern Maryland Concert Band rehearses at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Thomas Stone High School band room in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-884-5848.
Sea Scout Ship 548 and the Girl Scout Mariners meet Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Small Craft Guild at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons. Youth and adults interested in sailing and water activities are invited. Call Doug at 410-326-4291 or visit www.seascoutship548.com.
Bingo is held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 255 in Ridge. Doors open at 6 p.m. The public is invited. For more information, call after 6 p.m. at 301-872-5349.
Emotions Anonymous will meet on Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall, located at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 184, meets every Tuesday at the former Hollywood Elementary School building on Mervell Dean Road. Weigh-in is held from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a business meeting and group therapy. For more information, call Linda Faulstich at 301-994-3142.
A Southern Maryland Nar-Anon family group meets Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Southern Community Center in Lusby. The group offers a recovery program for those affected by a friend’s or family member’s drug addiction. For more, email s.m.naranon@gmail.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, classroom 8, located at 25550 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, and at 8:30 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension, located on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
The Bereaved Parents of the USA, St. Mary’s chapter, will meet on the second Wednesday of the month from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Town Creek Professional Center, located at 22776 Three Notch Road Suite, #202, in Lexington Park. BPUSA is a self help group for parents, siblings and grandparents who have lost a child, brother, sister or grandchild at any age and from any cause. For more, call 240-895-0129 or email kimler50@gmail.com.
The Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the rescue squad building on Route 235 in Hollywood. Anyone wishing to become a member of the auxiliary is encouraged to attend. For more, call 301-373-3131.
American Legion Post 255 SAL meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the post home at 13390 Point Lookout Road in Ridge.
Look Good, Feel Better will be offered on the second Wednesday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Cancer Care and Infusion Services at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. The hospital partners with the National Cosmetology Association and the American Cancer Society to offer this free program for cancer patients that is designed to help female patients improve their appearance and self-image by learning beauty techniques to overcome side effects of chemotherapy and radiation. Call 240-434-7247 to register.
The Chesapeake Toastmasters Club meets every second and fourth Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. This month’s meeting will feature an open house with inspirational guest speaker Jennifer Foxworthy. For more information, visit http://7218.toastmastersclubs.org.
The Toastmasters, a communication forum for people to improve communication and leadership skills, is held on second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. For more, email Loretta Graham at lolograham90@gmail.com.
A farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sept. 25 at Cedar Lane Senior Living Community in Leonardtown. Sponsored by Historic Sotterley, the market will feature in-season produce, eggs, honey and more. For more information, call 301-373-2280 or visit www.sotterley.org.
Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville offers bread, bagels and sweet treats to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., when the pantry is also open, except on the second Wednesday of each month when fresh produce is distributed. Fresh produce distribution is also on second Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. In addition, the pantry is open Sundays 12:30 to 2 p.m. For more information, call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.
A beginner Irish set dance class is held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays in Morganza. Call 240-256-0157 or email cdpclark@gmail.com.
Bingo will be played on Wednesdays at Little Flower School in Great Mills. Doors open at 6 p.m. and early birds start at 6:45 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. For more, email LFSbingo@gmail.com.
The Leonardtown chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 327, meets Wednesdays in the Garvey senior center in Leonardtown. Weigh-in starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting. Call Fran at 301-994-0529.
The Great Mills chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 158, meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at 20804 Rosslare Court in Lexington Park. For more information, call Carol Ann Coombs at 301-862-1339.
A club for breast-feeding moms is held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Health Connections in Leonardtown. Call 301-997-6505.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Callaway.
A women-only Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the United Methodist Church on Great Mills Road.
A women’s step study Alcoholics Anonymous group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road.
Thursday, Sept. 12
The 14th annual free grant training seminar will be held at the College of Southern Maryland La Plata campus in the Business and Industry Building on Sept. 12, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Learn how to identify potential funders, write solid grant requests and tap into the many local, regional and national resources available to nonprofits. Registration is required at www.eventbrite.com/e/14th-annual-grants-training-seminar-tickets-61662534300.
A fundraiser for the Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad will be held at Texas Road House on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 5 to 9 p.m. Physical or digital copy of flyer must be presented. For more, call Robin at 301-737-4366 or 240-577-0270.
Leonardtown Rotary Club meets from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday mornings in the dining room at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Visit www.leonardtownrotary.org.
Bingo will be played Thursdays at the Knights of St. Jerome’s hall in Dameron. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., early bird games begin at 7 p.m. There will be food for sale. For more information, call 301-872-4566.