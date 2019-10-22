Wednesday, Oct. 23
The Benjamin C. Bradlee Distinguished Lecture in Journalism at St. Mary’s College of Maryland will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. featuring journalist Jason Rezaian, who was detained in an Iranian prison for 544 days. The lecture will be held in Auerbach Auditorium of St. Mary’s Hall. This event is free of charge and open to the public, but registration is recommended at www.smcm.edu/bradleelecture. An audience question and answer, and book sale and signing, will follow the lecture.
A traveling “Macbeth” performance will be presented at Historic St. Mary’s City from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1. Ticket prices are $4 for teachers, students, senior citizens, and arts alliance members; $6, general admission. To make reservations, email the St. Mary’s College of Maryland theater box office at boxoffice@smcm.edu or call 240-895-4243.
The Chesapeake Toastmasters Club meets every second and fourth Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. This month’s meeting will feature an open house with inspirational guest speaker Jennifer Foxworthy. For more information, visit http://7218.toastmastersclubs.org.
The Toastmasters, a communication forum for people to improve communication and leadership skills, is held on second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. For more, email Loretta Graham at lolograham90@gmail.com.
Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville offers bread, bagels and sweet treats to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., when the pantry is also open, except on the second Wednesday of each month when fresh produce is distributed. Fresh produce distribution is also on second Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. In addition, the pantry is open Sundays 12:30 to 2 p.m. For more information, call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.
A beginner Irish set dance class is held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays in Morganza. Call 240-256-0157 or email cdpclark@gmail.com.
Bingo will be played on Wednesdays at Little Flower School in Great Mills. Doors open at 6 p.m. and early birds start at 6:45 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. For more, email LFSbingo@gmail.com.
The Leonardtown chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 327, meets Wednesdays in the Garvey senior center in Leonardtown. Weigh-in starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting. Call Fran at 301-994-0529.
The Great Mills chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 158, meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at 20804 Rosslare Court in Lexington Park. For more information, call Carol Ann Coombs at 301-862-1339.
A club for breast-feeding moms is held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Health Connections in Leonardtown. Call 301-997-6505.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Callaway.
A women-only Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the United Methodist Church on Great Mills Road.
A women’s step study Alcoholics Anonymous group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road.
Thursday, Oct. 24
A walking tour at the St Mary’s County Regional Airport will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to see new and future technology and innovation assets around the site. Register at https://smcedw.eventbrite.com.
The Historic Preservation Commission meets at 4 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at the department of land use and growth management, located at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. For more information, contact Margaret Oliver at 301-475-4200, ext. 71505.
The Mother County Republicans meet the fourth Thursday at 7 p.m. at Golden Corral in Lexington Park to discuss politics. Dinner beginning at 6:15 p.m. will proceed the meeting. For more, email mothercountyreps@yahoo.com.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Association’s Queen of Hearts fundraiser will be held on Thursdays at Fitzie’s Marina Restaurant and Pub in Leonardtown, from 4 to 6:45 p.m., with drawing at 7 p.m.
Leonardtown Rotary Club meets from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday mornings in the dining room at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Visit www.leonardtownrotary.org.
Bingo will be played Thursdays at the Knights of St. Jerome’s hall in Dameron. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., early bird games begin at 7 p.m. There will be food for sale. For more information, call 301-872-4566.
The Southern Maryland Sound Barbershop Chorus rehearses Thursdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Church of The Ascension in Lexington Park. Call Tommy Chedester at 301-904-9591.
Overeaters Anonymous meetings, support for food addiction, are held every Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Church of Christ on St. Andrew’s Church Road in California. Call Angel at 443-497-5810.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at Real Life Church in Mechanicsville. People who have had weight-loss surgery are also welcome. Weigh-in is from 5:45 to 6:25 p.m., followed by a meeting from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Call Debbie at 301-481-5061.
The Wildewood Chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at the Wildewood Community Center, No. 1. Weigh-in starts at 9 a.m., followed by a meeting at 9:50 a.m. Call Linda at 301-475-8305.
Family and Friends meetings, support meetings for those who love someone struggling with addiction, are held by Walden on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Beacon of Hope of Walden in Millison Plaza and Thursdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Cove of Walden in California. For more, contact Laura Webb at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or lauraw@waldensierra.org.
Celebrate Recovery will be held on Thursday at Hughesville Baptist Church, located at 8505 Old Leonardtown Road. Light snacks will be served at 6:30 p.m. and meetings will start at 7 p.m. This group is a Christ-based ministry that helps people deal with their hurts, habits and hang ups in a safe and confidential environment. For more, call 301-274-3672 or 240-254-2765 or visit www.hughesvillebaptist.com.
Al-anon meets 7 p.m. Thursdays at St. Andrew’s Church in California.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road and at 7:30 p.m. at King/Queen Hall at 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Immaculate Conception Church in Mechanicsville.
Friday, Oct. 25
Calvert Marine Museum Maritime Performance Series presents Hanneke Cassel Band on Friday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 at the door, discounts available online at cssm.org/tickets.
Park Place Toastmasters meets on the second and fourth Fridays of each month at noon at the Church of The Ascension on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park to enhance personal leadership and communication skills. For more, visit www.Toastmasters.org.
A steamed or fried shrimp dinner will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hughesville American Legion Post 238. Cost is $12. For more, call 301-274-3522.
Helping Hands food pantry is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 28291 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, located in the old church hall next door to Immaculate Conception Church. For more, call 301-247-2785.
Bingo is held each Friday at the Father Andrew White School gymnasium in Leonardtown. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus #1470, doors open at 5:30 and games start at 6:55 p.m. For more information, call 240-434-5531.
Obesity prevention support classes are offered free on Fridays from 8 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance Studio Twelve Twelve, located at 23476 Three Notch Road in California. This is a lifestyle education program and freestyle dance is demonstrated for daily exercise. Visit www.DanceStudio1212.com/wellness.htm for more.
Overeaters Anonymous meets on Fridays at 9 a.m. at Christ Church on Broome’s Island Road in Port Republic. For more, call Debbie Stockton at 301-642-0146.
Celebrate Recovery, a free Christian-based 12-step program for adults 18 and up struggling with any hurt, hangup or habit, meets Fridays at Our Father’s House Assembly of God Church in California. A large group lesson will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and gender-specific small groups from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. are followed by refreshments. For more, email celebraterecovery@ourfathershouseag.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Fridays at 7:07 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington Park and at 9:30 p.m. at the Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Leonardtown.
Al-Anon meets Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon at Beacon of Hope in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park.
Saturday, Oct. 26
The fifth annual Maryland STEM Festival will be held at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to build awareness of STEM education and careers. The focus will be to provide hands-on activities and experiences. This event is free and open to all ages.
Trick-or-Treat on the Square will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 3 to 5 p.m. in Leonardtown. Come in costume for trick-or-treating at local businesses. There will be a pet costume parade, face painting and other kids activities at this free event. For more contact Brandy Blackstone at brandy.blackstone@leonardtownmd.gov or 301-475-9791.
Summerseat Farm in Mechanicsville will present Fun on the Farm on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities include hayrides, pumpkin painting and visits with the farm animals. Cost is a $10 donation per family. There will be a picnic concert by Tony Wolfe at noon. For more, visit www.summerseat.org.
The Encounter Grace “Begin Again” Women’s Conference will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Ryken High School in Leonardtown. The day will include inspirational talks, break-out sessions, prayer, confession and vendor shopping. For more information or to buy tickets, go to www.encountergrace.co.
A veterans and dependents information seminar will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lexington Park Rescue Squad building on FDR Boulevard. Members of DAV will be on hand to answer questions about benefits for veterans and their spouses. For more, call Erin Weers at 240-577-4820 or Harry Metzler at 240-298-3837.
The Southern Maryland Concert Band will perform on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 8 p.m. at College of Southern Maryland La Plata campus, Fine Arts Center theater. Cost is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, military and youth of high school age and younger. For more, email boxoffice@csmd.edu, call 301-934-7828 or visit www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/music/concert-band/index.
The third Annual Cancer Survivor’s Masquerade Ball will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Middleton Hall in Waldorf. Sponsored by the John Lancaster & W. Cecil Short Charity Foundation and Tau Lambda Lambda. To purchase a ticket for $80 or for more information, visit www.cancersurvivorsball.org.
Hughesville Baptist Church will be holding its fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. There will be games, treats, contest and prizes. The KnitWits will have a craft fair and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more, call 301-274-3672 or 240-254-3236.
A spaghetti dinner will be held at the Second District firehouse in Valley Lee on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger. For more, call 301-994-9999.
Pork loin, sliced roast beef and barbecue beef sandwiches will be sold on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26 and 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 221 in Avenue. Sandwiches will cost $7 each. For more, visit http://alpost221.webs.com/apps/calendar or call 301-884-4071.
The Home Grown Farm Market at 21078 Three Notch Road, near the intersection of Hermanville Road south of Lexington Park, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit homegrownfarmmarket.webs.com.
The California Farmers Market, located in the BAE parking lot at 22810 Three Notch Road, near the intersection with Town Creek Drive, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features vegetables, fruits, herbs, eggs, meats, hard cider, beer, baked goods, plants and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CaliforniaBAEFarmersMarket.
The North County Farmers Market is open on Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The market is located on New Market Road, next to the Charlotte Hall library. For more, visit www.visitstmarysmd.com/food-drink/farm-markets.
Bingo is hosted by Mother Catherine Spalding Academy in Helen every Saturday at the school. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., early-bird bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. For more, call 301-884-3165.
Angel Wings & Things thrift store is open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former convent next to St. Michael’s School and church in Ridge. Donations are accepted on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the school. For more, call the school at 301-872-5454.
St. Andrew’s Thrift Store, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Bible study will be held Saturday mornings from 7 to 8 a.m. with the St. John’s Catholic Church Men’s Group to discuss Sunday’s readings. Doors open at the church in Hollywood with light breakfast and coffee at 6:30 a.m. Contact Dan Seep at 757-291-0262.
Animal Adoption Days are held by the Animal Relief Fund from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Well Pet Clinic in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park. Call 301-866-0303.
Feral Cat Rescue is at Petco in California on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with adoptable cats and kittens. Visit www.feralcatrescue.com for pictures and bios. Gifts of cat food and litter will be accepted. To trap a cat to get it vetted, email info@feralcatrescuemd.org.
Emotions Anonymous 12-step meetings are held Saturdays at 5 p.m. at Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center of Walden at 21800 N. Shangri-La Drive in Millison Plaza. For more information, contact Laura at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or at beacon@waldensierra.org or visit www.emotionsanonymous.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Saturdays at noon at Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Lane in Lexington Park, and at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, in Leonardtown.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. on Saturdays at First Saints Community Church in Leonardtown.
Sunday, Oct. 27
The Friends of the St. Mary’s County Library Fall Booksale will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Leonardtown library. This is a rain or shine event. Credit cards, cash and checks will be accepted.
Open skate is held year-round at Leonard Hall Recreation Center in Leonardtown on Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. Fee is $5 per person. Participants can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $2.50. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71800.
Bingo is hosted by St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood on Sundays to benefit St. John’s School in the Monsignor Harris Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6. Dinner and other refreshments will be available. Call 301-373-2281.
The Conversation Starters, a coalition hosting a weekly dialogue on race in the community, will meet on Sundays at 3 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. For more, email ttopicofconversation@gmail.com or call 240-718-8282.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Sundays at 2 p.m. at the All Faith Episcopal Church, located at 38885 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, and at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Sundays at 4 p.m. at Good Samaritan Church in Great Mills.
Monday, Oct. 28
The Republican Women St. Mary’s will meet Monday, Oct. 28, at 11:30 a.m. at Front Porch Restaurant in Leonardtown. Scheduled guest speaker is author Amy MacWilliams Schisler. New members and guests are welcome. Food may be purchased individually. For more, contact Beth Bonifant at 301-861-6112 or Lbethbonifant@gmail.com.
The comedy/mystery dinner theater, “Who Got The Sheriff?” by Kimberlee Mendoza will be presented Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner, featuring fried chicken and all the fixings, will be at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $30 and must be reserved by Oct. 28 by contacting Lesley Maguire at 240-298-7227 or Lmaguire@md.metrocast.net. Visit www.mtzionmech.org.
A presentation on a cemetery discovery at Serenity Farms will be held at the University of Maryland at Southern Maryland campus in California on Monday, Oct. 28, from 7 to 9 p.m. Franklin Robinson Jr., one of the owners of the farm near Benedict, will narrate how a skull found in 1982 led to the discovery of a previously unknown slave burial ground, and eventually 23 African American burials dating from 1780 to 1810 were identified. The St. Mary’s County Genealogical Society meeting is open to all interested. For more, contact April Havens at genelib18@outlook.com.
The MOMS Club of St. Mary’s County South meets the last Monday of every month at 10 a.m. at the Lexington Park library. The group is open to all stay-at-home mothers who live in the elementary school districts of Carver, Lexington Park, Park Hall, Piney Point and Ridge. For more information, see http://momsclubofstmaryscounty.weebly.com.
A mental health support group meets at the Charlotte Hall library the last Monday of each month from 6 to 7 p.m. This is not a therapy group, but a place for people that have mental issues including anxiety and depression to gather and discuss different issues. For more information, email april.mielcarek@gmail.com.
Toastmasters Talk of the Town meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month at 11:45 a.m. at the Lexington Park library. Learn how to become a better speaker and presenter. For more, visit http://club9410.easy-speak.org.
The Bread of Life food pantry is open every Monday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at St. Mark UAME Church, located at 45685 Happyland Road in Valley Lee. For more information, call 301-994-2090.
The Lexington Park Rotary Club meets Mondays from noon to 1 p.m. at Elements Eatery and Mixology in Lexington Park. Those interested in membership can call Dan Parker, area governor, at 301-904-1743.
CABS (Companions and Buddies for Singles), an adult social group of friends, meets every Monday, except on holidays, at 6 p.m. at the Garvey center in Leonardtown. Dues are $15 per year, first four visits are free. For more, visit CABSorg.WixSite.com/CABS or call 240-794-8033.
The Ridge chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m. at First Friendship United Methodist Church in Ridge. Call Jacqie Cooper at 301-872-5047.
Al-Anon meets Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road. Call 800-425-2666.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. Andrews Church, located at 44078 St. Andrews Church Road in California.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
The COSMIC Flute Choir meets Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. Some proficiency is required. For more information, call Linda at 301-994-9688.
The Southern Maryland Concert Band rehearses at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Thomas Stone High School band room in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-884-5848.
Sea Scout Ship 548 and the Girl Scout Mariners meet Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Small Craft Guild at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons. Youth and adults interested in sailing and water activities are invited. Call Doug at 410-326-4291 or visit www.seascoutship548.com.
Bingo is held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 255 in Ridge. Doors open at 6 p.m. The public is invited. For more information, call after 6 p.m. at 301-872-5349.
Emotions Anonymous will meet on Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall, located at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 184, meets every Tuesday at the former Hollywood Elementary School building on Mervell Dean Road. Weigh-in is held from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a business meeting and group therapy. For more information, call Linda Faulstich at 301-994-3142.
A Southern Maryland Nar-Anon family group meets Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Southern Community Center in Lusby. The group offers a recovery program for those affected by a friend’s or family member’s drug addiction. For more, email s.m.naranon@gmail.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, classroom 8, located at 25550 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, and at 8:30 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension, located on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.