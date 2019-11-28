Friday, Nov. 29
Christmas on the Square and Leonardtown tree lighting ceremony will be held on Friday, Nov. 29, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. There will be holiday festivities, music, entertainment, sleigh rides, a live nativity, petting zoo, stories with Mrs. Claus and Santa’s arrival at 7 p.m. at this annual free event downtown. For more, call 301-475-9791.
Hearth and Home at Historic St. Mary’s City will be held on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29 and 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Explore the skills that allowed people over 300 years ago to weather the cold and survive. The theme this year is “Getting Stuffed,” highlighting foods that are layered inside one another. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $6 for students, and free for those 5 years and younger and members. For more information, call 240-895-4990, email info@stmaryscity.org or visit www.HSMCdigsHistory.org.
A winter owl prowl will be held at Myrtle Point Park in California on Friday, Nov. 29, from 8 to 9 p.m. The event is sponsored by Southern Maryland Audubon Society and the Friends of Myrtle Point Park and led by Bob Boxwell. Youth are welcome to attend. This event is weather dependent. RSVP to bobboxwell@hotmail.com or 410-610-5124.
The Calvert Marine Museum’s Maritime Performance Series will present Timothy Seaman, who plays hammered dulcimer, on Friday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. at the museum in Solomons. Doors open at 6 p.m. with beer and wine available for sale. Tickets are $20 online at calvertmarinemuseum.com/Maritime-Performance-Series and $25 at the door.
A fundraiser to benefit Pets for Vets will be held at the SOF Market on Duke Street in Leonardtown on Nov. 29 and 30 from 2 to 7 p.m. Get photos of pets in superhero costumes for a $25 sitting fee. Photos will also be taken To make an appointment, call 301-751-9950 or email walcuttsharpshots@gmail.com.
A barbecue rib dinner will be held at the Hughesville American Legion Post 238 on Friday, Nov. 29, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $15. For more information, call 301-274-3522.
Helping Hands food pantry is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 28291 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, located in the old church hall next door to Immaculate Conception Church. For more, call 301-247-2785.
Bingo is held each Friday at the Father Andrew White School gymnasium in Leonardtown. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus #1470, doors open at 5:30 and games start at 6:55 p.m. For more information, call 240-434-5531.
Obesity prevention support classes are offered free on Fridays from 8 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance Studio Twelve Twelve, located at 23476 Three Notch Road in California. This is a lifestyle education program and freestyle dance is demonstrated for daily exercise. Visit www.DanceStudio1212.com/wellness.htm for more.
Overeaters Anonymous meets on Fridays at 9 a.m. at Christ Church on Broome’s Island Road in Port Republic. For more, call Debbie Stockton at 301-642-0146.
Celebrate Recovery, a free Christian-based 12-step program for adults 18 and up struggling with any hurt, hangup or habit, meets Fridays at Our Father’s House Assembly of God Church in California. A large group lesson will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and gender-specific small groups from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. are followed by refreshments. For more, email celebraterecovery@ourfathershouseag.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Fridays at 7:07 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington Park and at 9:30 p.m. at the Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Leonardtown.
Al-Anon meets Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon at Beacon of Hope in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park.
Saturday, Nov. 30
The Winter Wonderland event will be held at the Bay District firehouse in Lexington Park on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be moon bounces, fire trunk rides, face painting, craft activities and pictures with Santa, along with a special appearance by Sparky the Fire Dog. And there will be a Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. For more, email info@bdvfd.org or visit www.bdvfd.org.
The North County Farmers Market is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in November. The market is located on New Market Road, next to the Charlotte Hall library. For more, visit www.visitstmarysmd.com/food-drink/farm-markets.
Bingo is hosted by Mother Catherine Spalding Academy in Helen every Saturday at the school. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., early-bird bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. For more, call 301-884-3165.
Angel Wings & Things thrift store is open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former convent next to St. Michael’s School and church in Ridge. Donations are accepted on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the school. For more, call the school at 301-872-5454.
St. Andrew’s Thrift Store, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Bible study will be held Saturday mornings from 7 to 8 a.m. with the St. John’s Catholic Church Men’s Group to discuss Sunday’s readings. Doors open at the church in Hollywood with light breakfast and coffee at 6:30 a.m. Contact Dan Seep at 757-291-0262.
Animal Adoption Days are held by the Animal Relief Fund from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Well Pet Clinic in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park. Call 301-866-0303.
Feral Cat Rescue is at Petco in California on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with adoptable cats and kittens. Visit www.feralcatrescue.com for pictures and bios. Gifts of cat food and litter will be accepted. To trap a cat to get it vetted, email info@feralcatrescuemd.org.
Emotions Anonymous 12-step meetings are held Saturdays at 5 p.m. at Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center of Walden at 21800 N. Shangri-La Drive in Millison Plaza. For more information, contact Laura at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or at beacon@waldensierra.org or visit www.emotionsanonymous.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Saturdays at noon at Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Lane in Lexington Park, and at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, in Leonardtown.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. on Saturdays at First Saints Community Church in Leonardtown.
Sunday, Dec. 1
St. Clement’s Island Museum Holiday Open House will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, from noon to 4 p.m. at the museum in Colton’s Point. Admission is free, and there will be refreshments, kid’s games and face painting, music activities and fun with trains and dolls. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the museum from noon to 2 p.m. Dr. Thomas Gerard, first owner of St. Clement’s Island, will talk about his property. COSMIC Flute Orchestra will perform from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more, visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or call 301-769-2222.
A ”Retro” Piney Point Lighthouse Museum Holiday Open House will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and there will be family and kids activities, refreshments and more. Get vintage photos taken of pets and enjoy a Christmas storytime and photos with Buddy the Elf. For more, visit Facebook.com/1836Light or call 301-994-1471.
The Hollywood Christmas tree lighting will be on Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Hollywood firehouse. Doors open at 4 p.m. with crafts and Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will arrive about 5:30 p.m. There will be refreshments available and giveaways. Families should bring their own cameras.
A bluegrass concert featuring the Larry Stephenson Band will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, at the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville. Doors open at noon and the show starts at 2 p.m. Tickets, available at the door, are $20 per person, and children younger than 12 are admitted free with a paying adult. Nonperishable food donations will be accepted for the Helping Hands Food Pantry. For more information, go to www.americanlegionbluegrass.com or call 301-737-3004.
Breakfast with Santa will be held at the Bay District firehouse in Lexington Park on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for kids younger than five. For more, email info@bdvfd.org or visit www.bdvfd.org.
A pre-Christmas festival will be held at Mt. Calvary United Methodist Church, located on New Market Turner Road in Charlotte Hall, on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 3 p.m. For more information, call 301-884-7320.
Patuxent Presbyterian Church on Kingston Creek Road in California will have special events starting on Sunday, Dec. 1, for Advent. A ladies ornament and cookie exchange will be on Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Deacons’ Christmas coffee event will be on Dec. 8 at 9:45 a.m. A Christmas cantata, “Rhapsody In Bluegrass,” will be at both the 8:30 11 a.m. services on Dec. 15, and the children’s Christmas musical, “All About That Baby!” will be at 4 p.m. followed by dinner and carol sing. A children’s Christmas pageant and carols will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 22. And Christmas Eve candlelight worship services will be at 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. The One Worship Service will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 29. For more, call the church at 301-863-2033.
The Knights of St. John International Commandery 386, affiliated with Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mechanicsville, meets the first Sunday of each month at noon. This is a fraternal organization of Catholic men who must be recommended by their pastor. Knights of Columbus are also welcome to join.
Open skate is held year-round at Leonard Hall Recreation Center in Leonardtown on Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. Fee is $5 per person. Participants can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $2.50. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71800.
Bingo is hosted by St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood on Sundays to benefit St. John’s School in the Monsignor Harris Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6. Dinner and other refreshments will be available. Call 301-373-2281.
The Conversation Starters, a coalition hosting a weekly dialogue on race in the community, will meet on Sundays at 3 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. For more, email ttopicofconversation@gmail.com or call 240-718-8282.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Sundays at 2 p.m. at the All Faith Episcopal Church, located at 38885 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, and at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Sundays at 4 p.m. at Good Samaritan Church in Great Mills.
Monday, Dec. 2
A public comment hearing on a request to build a solar generating facility in St. Mary’s will be held on Monday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. at the Hampton Inn, located at 22211 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Hosted by the Maryland Public Service Commission, members of the public can comment on the proposal by Lightsource Renewable Energy Development, known as the Whitetail Solar Project, and the accompanying interconnecting facilities proposed on 81 acres south of the intersection of Hermanville Road and Three Notch Road. Written comments may be submitted using the commission; instructions can be found at www.psc.state.md.us/make-a-public-comment.
The Ladies Auxiliary Fleet Reserve Association meets the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the branch home, located ½ mile south of Patuxent River Naval Air Station’s Gate 2. For more information, call Karen at 301-863-6117, Shirly at 301-481-9655 or the branch home at 301-863-8291.
The Bread of Life food pantry is open every Monday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at St. Mark UAME Church, located at 45685 Happyland Road in Valley Lee. For more, call 301-994-2090.
The Lexington Park Rotary Club meets Mondays from noon to 1 p.m. at Elements Eatery and Mixology in Lexington Park. Those interested in membership can call Dan Parker, area governor, at 301-904-1743.
CABS (Companions and Buddies for Singles), an adult social group of friends, meets every Monday, except on holidays, at 6 p.m. at the Garvey center in Leonardtown. Dues are $15 per year, first four visits are free. For more, visit CABSorg.WixSite.com/CABS or call 240-794-8033.
The Ridge chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m. at First Friendship United Methodist Church in Ridge. Call Jacqie Cooper at 301-872-5047.
Al-Anon meets Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road. Call 800-425-2666.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. Andrews Church, located at 44078 St. Andrews Church Road in California.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
A panel discussion on transportation and trails will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s College of Maryland in the Campus Center’s Cole Cinema. Presented by the St. Mary’s County Health Department, in partnership with the environmental studies department at St. Mary’s College, the open panel discussion will be about how community design and policy can improve public health and wellness. To register, visit https://trailspanel.eventbrite.com.
The Kiwanis Club of St. Mary’s County meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Golden Corral for the general meeting, and the third Tuesday of the month for its board meeting. For more information, call 301-872-4250 or visit www.stmaryscountykiwanis.org.
Bingo is held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 255 in Ridge. Doors open at 6 p.m. The public is invited. For more information, call after 6 p.m. at 301-872-5349.
Sea Scout Ship 548 and the Girl Scout Mariners meet Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Small Craft Guild at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons. Youth and adults interested in sailing and water activities are invited. Call Doug at 410-326-4291 or visit www.seascoutship548.com.
The COSMIC Flute Choir meets Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. Some proficiency is required. For more information, call Linda at 301-994-9688.
The Southern Maryland Concert Band rehearses at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Thomas Stone High School band room in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-884-5848.
Emotions Anonymous will meet on Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall, located at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 184, meets every Tuesday at the former Hollywood Elementary School building on Mervell Dean Road. Weigh-in is held from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a business meeting and group therapy. For more information, call Linda Faulstich at 301-994-3142.
A Southern Maryland Nar-Anon family group meets Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Southern Community Center in Lusby. The group offers a recovery program for those affected by a friend’s or family member’s drug addiction. For more, email s.m.naranon@gmail.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, classroom 8, located at 25550 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, and at 8:30 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension, located on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Musician-in-Residence Ganz resumes his popular noon classical concert series with two PianoTalk offerings on Wednesday, Dec. 4. He will also play one full length evening recital, at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Also, his students will perform their year-end recital at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11. All programs will take place in the Auerbach Auditorium of St. Mary’s Hall at St. Mary’s College of Maryland and are free and open to the public. For more, call 240-895-4498 or visit www.smcm.edu/events/organizer/music-department.
St. Mary’s County Arts Council First Wednesday Workshop will be held at 22660 Washington St. in Leonardtown on the first Wednesday of each month from 1 to 3 p.m. Artists of all skills levels and media are invited to visit. Email info@smcart.org for more information.
The Leonardtown Lions Club will meet the first Wednesday of each month at the Olde Breton Inn in Leonardtown. Members and guests meet at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting and dinner starts at 7 p.m. For more, call George Kirby at 240-577-0029.
A free cancer support group is offered by the American Cancer Society and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for cancer patients and their families on the first and third Wednesday of every month. Meetings are held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the hospital classroom. Call 301-475-6070 to register.
Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville offers bread, bagels and sweet treats to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., when the pantry is also open, except on the second Wednesday of each month when fresh produce is distributed. Fresh produce distribution is also on second Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. In addition, the pantry is open Sundays 12:30 to 2 p.m. For more information, call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.
A beginner Irish set dance class is held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays in Morganza. Call 240-256-0157 or email cdpclark@gmail.com.
Bingo will be played on Wednesdays at Little Flower School in Great Mills. Doors open at 6 p.m. and early birds start at 6:45 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. For more, email LFSbingo@gmail.com.
The Leonardtown chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 327, meets Wednesdays in the Garvey senior center in Leonardtown. Weigh-in starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting. Call Fran at 301-994-0529.
The Great Mills chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 158, meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at 20804 Rosslare Court in Lexington Park. For more information, call Carol Ann Coombs at 301-862-1339.
A club for breast-feeding moms is held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Health Connections in Leonardtown. Call 301-997-6505.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Callaway.
A women-only Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the United Methodist Church on Great Mills Road.
A women’s step study Alcoholics Anonymous group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road.