Friday, Oct. 18
The Community Health and Wellness Fair will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, located at 44219 Airport Road in California. There will be free health screenings including body composition, glucose, skin cancer, hearing, vision and blood pressure. There will also be free mini-massages, and unwanted medications will be collected for safe disposal. Register in person or online at www.stmarysmd.com/aging/healthfair.asp. For more, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com.
Rhythm and Riches, a fundraiser to benefit St. Michael’s School in Ridge, will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, at the Hollywood firehouse. There will be live music, featuring Robbie Boothe and The Amish Outlaws, and food and drinks for sale, as well as a silent auction and raffles for $25,000 in cash prizes. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.rhythmandriches.com or call 240-587-7111.
Calvert Marine Museum Maritime Performance Series presents Stephen Wade on Friday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. Wade explores how traditional musicians reinvent songs, tunes, and stories. Tickets are $20 online at calvertmarinemuseum.com/Maritime-Performance-Series and $25 at the door.
Lions Camp Merrick’s Night at the Races event will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Waldorf Jaycee Hall. There will be live music, an auction, raffles, gambling, a hat contest and more. Cost is $45. For more, email info@lionscampmerrick.org or call 301-870-5858 or visit https://lionscampmerrick.org/a-night-at-the-races.
An auction will be held at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge on Friday, Oct. 18, to benefit Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the auction starts at 6 p.m.
A steak or steak and fried shrimp dinner will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hughesville American Legion Post 238. Cost is $15 to $18. For more, call 301-274-3522.
St Mary’s National Active and Retired Federal Employees will host several health care providers to share information at the group’s Oct. 18 meeting, planned for 11:30 a.m. at Olde Breton Inn in Leonardtown. Reservations are required and the cost is $16.50. To make reservations, contact Joyce Gentillo at 301 645-5006. For membership information, call 301-884-5112 or visit www.narfe.org/site/chapter969.
Helping Hands food pantry is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 28291 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, located in the old church hall next door to Immaculate Conception Church. For more, call 301-247-2785.
Bingo is held each Friday at the Father Andrew White School gymnasium in Leonardtown. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus #1470, doors open at 5:30 and games start at 6:55 p.m. For more information, call 240-434-5531.
Obesity prevention support classes are offered free on Fridays from 8 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance Studio Twelve Twelve, located at 23476 Three Notch Road in California. This is a lifestyle education program and freestyle dance is demonstrated for daily exercise. Visit www.DanceStudio1212.com/wellness.htm.
Overeaters Anonymous meets on Fridays at 9 a.m. at Christ Church on Broome’s Island Road in Port Republic. For more, call Debbie Stockton at 301-642-0146.
Celebrate Recovery, a free Christian-based 12-step program for adults 18 and up struggling with any hurt, hangup or habit, meets Fridays at Our Father’s House Assembly of God Church in California. A large group lesson will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and gender-specific small groups from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. are followed by refreshments. For more, email celebraterecovery@ourfathershouseag.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Fridays at 7:07 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington Park and at 9:30 p.m. at the Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Leonardtown.
Al-Anon meets Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon at Beacon of Hope in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park.
Saturday, Oct. 19
The 53rd annual U.S. Oyster Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown. Saturday will feature oyster cooking competition as well as preliminary rounds of the shucking contest. Final shucking contest will be on Sunday. Admission is $10 or free for children 12 and younger. For more information, including a complete schedule of events, visit the website usoysterfest.com.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland will hold open houses on Saturdays, Oct. 19 and Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Events include tours of campus and information on academic programs and the college’s integrated career development program. Current students will be on hand to offer their perspectives, and admission and financial aid personnel will talk with students and parents. To register for an open house, visit go.smcm.edu/oph.
St. Mary’s County Public Safety Open House will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services and the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. There will be demonstrations, tours and more at each location. For more information, email William.Yost@stmarysmd.com or Jay.Mattingly@stmarysmd.com for emergency services, email Jason.Babcock@stmarysmd.com for the sheriff’s office, or call 301-475-8955 for state police barrack.
The Sip & Salsa Series kicks off this Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Port of Leonardtown Winery on Newtowne Neck Road from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. The monthly event is open to beginners as well as experienced dancers to learn the Salsa Ruedo steps. Cost is $20. Advance ticket purchase is recommended at www.polwinery.com/Store/Events.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland Board of Trustees will meet on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 10:35 a.m. at Glendening Annex on the college campus. The agenda and meeting materials are posted at www.smcm.edu/board/calendar.
Margaret Brent High School Alumni Association will hold its annual dinner and dance on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 5 to 11 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge. Music will be by the True Blue Country band and there will be a cash bar, 50/50 raffle and basket raffle. Tickets are $35 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Clarence Bowles at 301-769-2630 or 240-587-4180, or James Howe Jr. at 301-475-2363 or 301-904-9041.
Historic St. Mary’s City will host its free trick-or-treating event, Lost City, on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. There is no fee, but monetary donations are appreciated. For more information, call 240-895-4990 or email info@hsmcdigshistory.org.
A hide-tanning workshop will be held at Historic St. Mary’s City on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $20 or $15 for members. This workshop is designed for ages 14 and up. Registration is required and will close on Oct. 19. For more information or to register, call 240-895-4990 or email Info@HSMCdigsHistory.org.
The College of Southern Maryland Benny C. Morgan Concert Series will feature tenor David Jones on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 3 p.m. at the Leonardtown campus in Building A, Room 206. For more about the free performance, call 301-934-7828 or visit www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/music/benny-c-morgan-series/index.
A yard sale hosted by the Lexington Park Lions Club will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Quality Transfer and Storage facility on Route 235 in Lexington Park. Proceeds fund scholarships for graduating Great Mills High School seniors and support our local community outreach. For more, call Bob Hayward at 301-904-4710 or visit https://lexingtonparklionsclub.org.
A yard sale will be held at Bethesda United Methodist Church, located at 19309 St. George’s Church Road in Valley Lee, on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Bingo will be played at the Knights of Columbus hall in Ridge on Saturday, Oct. 19. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be for sale. For more, call 301-872-4641.
A grocery auction will be held at the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad on Saturday, Oct. 19. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the auction starts at 5 p.m. For more information, visit the web page www.farrellauctionservice.com or call Thomas Hoffman at 301-643-7798 or 301-274-4488, or Ronnie Farrell at 301-904-3402.
The Home Grown Farm Market at 21078 Three Notch Road, near the intersection of Hermanville Road south of Lexington Park, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more, visit homegrownfarmmarket.webs.com.
The California Farmers Market, located in the BAE parking lot at 22810 Three Notch Road, near the intersection with Town Creek Drive, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features vegetables, fruits, herbs, eggs, meats, hard cider, beer, baked goods, plants and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CaliforniaBAEFarmersMarket.
The North County Farmers Market is open on Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The market is located on New Market Road, next to the Charlotte Hall library. For more, visit www.visitstmarysmd.com/food-drink/farm-markets.
Bingo is hosted by Mother Catherine Spalding Academy in Helen every Saturday at the school. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., early-bird bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. For more, call 301-884-3165.
Angel Wings & Things thrift store is open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former convent next to St. Michael’s School and church in Ridge. Donations are accepted on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the school. For more, call the school at 301-872-5454.
St. Andrew’s Thrift Store, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Bible study will be held Saturday mornings from 7 to 8 a.m. with the St. John’s Catholic Church Men’s Group to discuss Sunday’s readings. Doors open at the church in Hollywood with light breakfast and coffee at 6:30 a.m. Contact Dan Seep at 757-291-0262.
Animal Adoption Days are held by the Animal Relief Fund from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Well Pet Clinic in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park. Call 301-866-0303.
Feral Cat Rescue is at Petco in California on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with adoptable cats and kittens. Visit www.feralcatrescue.com for pictures and bios. Gifts of cat food and litter will be accepted. To trap a cat to get it vetted, email info@feralcatrescuemd.org.
Emotions Anonymous 12-step meetings are held Saturdays at 5 p.m. at Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center of Walden at 21800 N. Shangri-La Drive in Millison Plaza. For more information, contact Laura at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or at beacon@waldensierra.org or visit www.emotionsanonymous.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Saturdays at noon at Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Lane in Lexington Park, and at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, in Leonardtown.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. on Saturdays at First Saints Community Church in Leonardtown.
Sunday, Oct. 20
The Harvest 5K race to benefit United Way of St. Mary’s County will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, at John Baggett Park at Laurel Grove in Mechanicsville. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. For more information or to sign up, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Mechanicsville/Harvest5ktoBenefitSnackSak.
Breakfast will be served on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Hughesville American Legion Post 238. Cost is $8. For more, call 301-274-3522.
Open skate is held year-round at Leonard Hall Recreation Center in Leonardtown on Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. Fee is $5 per person. Participants can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $2.50. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71800.
Bingo is hosted by St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood on Sundays to benefit St. John’s School in the Monsignor Harris Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6. Dinner and other refreshments will be available. Call 301-373-2281.
The Conversation Starters, a coalition hosting a weekly dialogue on race in the community, will meet on Sundays at 3 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. For more, email ttopicofconversation@gmail.com or call 240-718-8282.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Sundays at 2 p.m. at the All Faith Episcopal Church, located at 38885 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, and at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Sundays at 4 p.m. at Good Samaritan Church in Great Mills.
Monday, Oct. 21
St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Center for the Study of Democracy is holding a talk and book signing for “Republican Populist: Spiro Agnew and the Origins of Donald Trump’s America,” by Charles J. Holden, Zach Messitte and Jerald Podair, on Monday, Oct. 21, at 4:45 p.m. The event is free and open to the public in the Blackistone Room in Anne Arundel Hall on the college campus.
The Bread of Life food pantry is open every Monday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at St. Mark UAME Church, located at 45685 Happyland Road in Valley Lee. For more, call 301-994-2090.
The Lexington Park Rotary Club meets Mondays from noon to 1 p.m. at Elements Eatery and Mixology in Lexington Park. Those interested in membership can call Dan Parker, area governor, at 301-904-1743.
CABS (Companions and Buddies for Singles), an adult social group of friends, meets every Monday, except on holidays, at 6 p.m. at the Garvey center in Leonardtown. Dues are $15 per year, first four visits are free. For more, visit CABSorg.WixSite.com/CABS or call 240-794-8033.
The Ridge chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m. at First Friendship United Methodist Church in Ridge. Call Jacqie Cooper at 301-872-5047.
Al-Anon meets Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road. Call 800-425-2666.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. Andrews Church, located at 44078 St. Andrews Church Road in California.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
An open talk on the impacts of climate and environmental change on tick-borne disease will be presented on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 6 to 7 p.m., in the Hilda C. Landers Library (Room 321) at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Sponsored by the St. Mary’s County Health Department, in partnership with the environmental studies department at the college. To register, go to https://climatechangeticks.eventbrite.com.
The Farm Bureau for St. Mary’s County meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Agricultural Services Center in Leonardtown. For information, call 301-475-0050.
The Southern Maryland Rock and Mineral Club meets the fourth Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Clearwater Nature Center off Thrift Road in Clinton. For more information, contact Rich Simcsak at sadsack56@msn.com.
ABATE of Maryland Inc. St. Mary’s Chapter meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. in the back room of California VFW Post 2632. ABATE of Maryland Inc. is a motorcycle rights organization representing all riders in Annapolis. New members are welcome. For more information, contact John Robinson, chapter director, at 301-247-5733 or pasecretsquirrel@yahoo.com.
The Fifth District Homemakers meet on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 10 a.m. at the Northern Senior Activity Center in Charlotte Hall. Call 301-884-7071.
The COSMIC Flute Choir meets Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. Some proficiency is required. For more information, call Linda at 301-994-9688.
The Southern Maryland Concert Band rehearses at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Thomas Stone High School band room in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-884-5848.
Sea Scout Ship 548 and the Girl Scout Mariners meet Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Small Craft Guild at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons. Youth and adults interested in sailing and water activities are invited. Call Doug at 410-326-4291 or visit www.seascoutship548.com.
Bingo is held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 255 in Ridge. Doors open at 6 p.m. The public is invited. For more information, call after 6 p.m. at 301-872-5349.
Emotions Anonymous will meet on Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall, located at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 184, meets every Tuesday at the former Hollywood Elementary School building on Mervell Dean Road. Weigh-in is held from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a business meeting and group therapy. For more information, call Linda Faulstich at 301-994-3142.
A Southern Maryland Nar-Anon family group meets Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Southern Community Center in Lusby. The group offers a recovery program for those affected by a friend’s or family member’s drug addiction. For more, email s.m.naranon@gmail.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, classroom 8, located at 25550 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, and at 8:30 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension, located on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
The Benjamin C. Bradlee Distinguished Lecture in Journalism at St. Mary’s College of Maryland will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. featuring journalist Jason Rezaian, who was detained in an Iranian prison for 544 days. The lecture will be held in Auerbach Auditorium of St. Mary’s Hall. This event is free of charge and open to the public, but registration is recommended at www.smcm.edu/bradleelecture. An audience question and answer, and book sale and signing, will follow the lecture.
A traveling “Macbeth” performance will be presented at Historic St. Mary’s City from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1. Ticket prices are $4 for teachers, students, senior citizens, and arts alliance members; $6, general admission. To make reservations, email the St. Mary’s College of Maryland theater box office at boxoffice@smcm.edu or call 240-895-4243.
The Chesapeake Toastmasters Club meets every second and fourth Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. This month’s meeting will feature an open house with inspirational guest speaker Jennifer Foxworthy. For more information, visit http://7218.toastmastersclubs.org.
The Toastmasters, a communication forum for people to improve communication and leadership skills, is held on second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. For more, email Loretta Graham at lolograham90@gmail.com.
Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville offers bread, bagels and sweet treats to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., when the pantry is also open, except on the second Wednesday of each month when fresh produce is distributed. Fresh produce distribution is also on second Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. In addition, the pantry is open Sundays 12:30 to 2 p.m. For more information, call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.
A beginner Irish set dance class is held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays in Morganza. Call 240-256-0157 or email cdpclark@gmail.com.
Bingo will be played on Wednesdays at Little Flower School in Great Mills. Doors open at 6 p.m. and early birds start at 6:45 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. For more, email LFSbingo@gmail.com.
The Leonardtown chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 327, meets Wednesdays in the Garvey senior center in Leonardtown. Weigh-in starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting. Call Fran at 301-994-0529.
The Great Mills chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 158, meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at 20804 Rosslare Court in Lexington Park. For more information, call Carol Ann Coombs at 301-862-1339.
A club for breast-feeding moms is held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Health Connections in Leonardtown. Call 301-997-6505.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Callaway.
A women-only Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the United Methodist Church on Great Mills Road.
A women’s step study Alcoholics Anonymous group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road.
Thursday, Oct. 24
A walking tour at and around the St Mary’s County Regional Airport will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to see new and future technology and innovation assets around the site. For more information or to register, visit https://smcedw.eventbrite.com.
The Historic Preservation Commission meets at 4 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at the department of land use and growth management, located at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. For more information, contact Margaret Oliver at 301-475-4200, ext. 71505.
The Mother County Republicans meet the fourth Thursday at 7 p.m. at Golden Corral in Lexington Park to discuss politics. Dinner beginning at 6:15 p.m. will proceed the meeting. For more information, email mothercountyreps@yahoo.com.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Association’s Queen of Hearts fundraiser will be held on Thursdays at Fitzie’s Marina Restaurant and Pub in Leonardtown, from 4 to 6:45 p.m., with drawing at 7 p.m.
Leonardtown Rotary Club meets from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday mornings in the dining room at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Visit www.leonardtownrotary.org.
Bingo will be played Thursdays at the Knights of St. Jerome’s hall in Dameron. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., early bird games begin at 7 p.m. There will be food for sale. For more information, call 301-872-4566.
The Southern Maryland Sound Barbershop Chorus rehearses Thursdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Church of The Ascension in Lexington Park. Call Tommy Chedester at 301-904-9591.
Overeaters Anonymous meetings, support for food addiction, are held every Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Church of Christ on St. Andrew’s Church Road in California. Call Angel at 443-497-5810.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at Real Life Church in Mechanicsville. People who have had weight-loss surgery are also welcome. Weigh-in is from 5:45 to 6:25 p.m., followed by a meeting from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Call Debbie at 301-481-5061.
The Wildewood Chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at the Wildewood Community Center, No. 1. Weigh-in starts at 9 a.m., followed by a meeting at 9:50 a.m. Call Linda at 301-475-8305.
Family and Friends meetings, support meetings for those who love someone struggling with addiction, are held by Walden on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Beacon of Hope of Walden in Millison Plaza and Thursdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Cove of Walden in California. For more, contact Laura Webb at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or lauraw@waldensierra.org.
Celebrate Recovery will be held on Thursday at Hughesville Baptist Church, located at 8505 Old Leonardtown Road. Light snacks will be served at 6:30 p.m. and meetings will start at 7 p.m. This group is a Christ-based ministry that helps people deal with their hurts, habits and hang ups in a safe and confidential environment. For more, call 301-274-3672 or 240-254-2765 or visit www.hughesvillebaptist.com.
Al-anon meets 7 p.m. Thursdays at St. Andrew’s Church in California.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road and at 7:30 p.m. at King/Queen Hall at 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Immaculate Conception Church in Mechanicsville.