Friday, March 13
CSM Connections Literary Series will present a reading by playwright Jake Shore at 7:30 p.m. on March 13 at the College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown campus, Building A in the auditorium. A free roundtable discussion with Shore will take place at 4 p.m. in Building C, Room 216. For the reading, cost is $3 in advance or $5 at the event. For advance tickets, email connections@csmd.edu. For more, call 301-934-7828 or visit www.csmd.edu/connections.
The play “Frozen Jr.” will be presented at Spring Ridge Middle School on Friday, March 13, at 7 p.m., and on Saturday, March 14, at 1 and 7 p.m. Admission is $7. Doors open an hour before showtime.
A shrimp alfredo dinner will be held at the Hughesville American Legion Post 238 on Friday March 13, from from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $12. For more call 301-274-3522.
Park Place Toastmasters meets on the second and fourth Fridays of each month at noon at the Church of The Ascension on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park to enhance personal leadership and communication skills. For more, visit www.Toastmasters.org.
Helping Hands food pantry is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 28291 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, located in the old church hall next door to Immaculate Conception Church. For more, call 301-247-2785.
Bingo is held each Friday at the Father Andrew White School gymnasium in Leonardtown. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus #1470, doors open at 5:30 and games start at 6:55 p.m. For more information, call 240-434-5531.
Obesity prevention support classes are offered free on Fridays from 8 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance Studio Twelve Twelve, located at 23476 Three Notch Road in California. This is a lifestyle education program and freestyle dance is demonstrated for daily exercise. Visit www.DanceStudio1212.com/wellness.htm for more.
Overeaters Anonymous meets on Fridays at 9 a.m. at Christ Church on Broome’s Island Road in Port Republic. For more, call Debbie Stockton at 301-642-0146.
Celebrate Recovery, a free Christian-based 12-step program for adults 18 and up struggling with any hurt, hangup or habit, meets Fridays at Our Father’s House Assembly of God Church in California. A large group lesson will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and gender-specific small groups from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. are followed by refreshments. For more, email celebraterecovery@ourfathershouseag.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Fridays at 7:07 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington Park and at 9:30 p.m. at the Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Leonardtown.
Al-Anon meets Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon at Beacon of Hope in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park.
Saturday, March 14
A contra dance sponsored by Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will be held on Saturday, March 14, at Christ Church Parish Hall in Chaptico. The Southern MD Open Band will be playing live acoustic string music and caller Jason Little will teach and call the dances. A beginners dance workshop starts at 7 p.m., and the dance begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 or $6 for members and free for children under 17. There will be an ice cream social during the intermission. For more, visit www.smtmd.org.
A community cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to noon in Lexington Park, organized by the Southern Maryland Sierra Club and The Elijah International Foundation. Volunteers plan to cleanup the area along FDR Boulevard between Three Notch Road and Great Mills Road near the AMC movie theater. Meet at near Nicolet Park entrance on FDR Boulevard behind Ledo’s pizza restaurant near the dumpster. RSVP to Hance at rosa.hance@mdsierra.org. For more information, visit www.sierraclub.org/maryland/southern-maryland-group.
CSM Benny C. Morgan Concert Series will feature violinist Ledah Finck at 3 p.m. on March 14 at the College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown campus, Building A, Room 206. Free. For more, call 301-934-7878 or visit www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/music/benny-c-morgan-series/index.
The Spring Craft and Vendor Fair presented by the Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad will be held at St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown on Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost to rent a space is $25. There will be stuffed ham, pulled pork, chilli and other food for sale, a 50/50 raffle and more. For more information or to reserve a space, call Darlene at 240-434-1095 after 4 p.m.
First Missionary Baptist Church of Lexington Park will celebrate the Rev. Roderick W. McClanahan on his 30th pastoral anniversary on March 14 from 3 to 7 p.m. with a banquet at Middleton Hall, located at 4045 Renner Road in Waldorf. Tickets are $35 per person. The celebration will continue at a 10 a.m. divine worship on March 15 at the church For more information, call the church, located at 46370 Pegg Lane, at 301-863-8388.
A drive-through chicken dinner will be held at St. John’s School in Hollywood on Saturday, March 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. Cost is $13. For more, email pollockc@sjshollywood.org or visit www.sjshollywood.org.
Bingo is hosted by Mother Catherine Spalding Academy in Helen every Saturday at the school. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., early-bird bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. For more, call 301-884-3165.
Angel Wings & Things thrift store is open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former convent next to St. Michael’s School and church in Ridge. Donations are accepted on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the school. For more, call the school at 301-872-5454.
St. Andrew’s Thrift Store, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Bible study will be held Saturday mornings from 7 to 8 a.m. with the St. John’s Catholic Church Men’s Group to discuss Sunday’s readings. Doors open at the church in Hollywood with light breakfast and coffee at 6:30 a.m. Contact Dan Seep at 757-291-0262.
Animal Adoption Days are held by the Animal Relief Fund from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Well Pet Clinic in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park. Call 301-866-0303.
Feral Cat Rescue is at Petco in California on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with adoptable cats and kittens. Visit www.feralcatrescue.com for pictures and bios. Gifts of cat food and litter will be accepted. To trap a cat to get it vetted, email info@feralcatrescuemd.org.
Emotions Anonymous 12-step meetings are held Saturdays at 5 p.m. at Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center of Walden at 21800 N. Shangri-La Drive in Millison Plaza. For more information, contact Laura at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or at beacon@waldensierra.org or visit www.emotionsanonymous.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Saturdays at noon at Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Lane in Lexington Park, and at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, in Leonardtown.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. on Saturdays at First Saints Community Church in Leonardtown.
Sunday, March 15
The Spring Forward Living United 5K will be held on Sunday, March 15, at John Baggett Park in Laurel Grove. Registration is at 8 a.m. and race starts at 8:30 a.m. Race fee is $25. For more information, visit www.unitedwaysmc.org/2020-spring-forward-5k-united-way.
Sonrise Bluegrass Gospel will hold concerts on Sunday, March 15, at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Faith Bible Church, located at 26325 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. For more about the free perfomances, visit www.faithbiblemd.org.
Kids bingo will be held on Sunday, March 15, at the Hughesville firehouse. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and games will start at 1 p.m. for kids ages 5 to 12. Cost is $10 for eight regular games, plus $1 for specials. Prizes are gift cards. Children must have an adult to accompany them.
A quarter auction to benefit the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad Association will be held on Sunday, March 15, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Ridge. Doors open at noon and the auction starts at 1 p.m. Paddles are $3 each or two for $5 or three for $7. For more information or reservations, call 240-416-4224.
Breakfast will be served at the Hughesville American Legion Post 238 on Sunday March 15, from from 9 to 11 a.m. Cost is $8. For more call 301-274-3522.
Open skate is held year-round at Leonard Hall Recreation Center in Leonardtown on Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. Fee is $5 per person. Participants can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $2.50. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71800.
Bingo is hosted by St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood on Sundays to benefit St. John’s School in the Monsignor Harris Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6. Dinner and other refreshments will be available. Call 301-373-2281.
The Conversation Starters, a coalition hosting a weekly dialogue on race in the community, will meet on Sundays at 3 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. For more, email ttopicofconversation@gmail.com or call 240-718-8282.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Sundays at 2 p.m. at the All Faith Episcopal Church, located at 38885 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, and at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Sundays at 4 p.m. at Good Samaritan Church in Great Mills.
Monday, March 16
The Bread of Life food pantry is open every Monday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at St. Mark UAME Church, located at 45685 Happyland Road in Valley Lee. For more information, call 301-994-2090.
The Lexington Park Rotary Club meets at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at the Loffler Senior Activity Center at Chancellor’s Run Regional Park in February and March. The public is welcome. For more information, call Mike Guy at 301-481-0401.
CABS (Companions and Buddies for Singles), an adult social group of friends, meets every Monday, except on holidays, at 6 p.m. at the Garvey center in Leonardtown. Dues are $15 per year, first four visits are free. For more, visit CABSorg.WixSite.com/CABS or call 240-794-8033.
The Ridge chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m. at First Friendship United Methodist Church in Ridge. Call Jacqie Cooper at 301-872-5047.
Al-Anon meets Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road. Call 800-425-2666.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. Andrews Church, located at 44078 St. Andrews Church Road in California.
Tuesday, March 17
Stroke survivors group meets the third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Caregivers are welcome. Call 301-475-6019 to register.
Bingo is held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 255 in Ridge. Doors open at 6 p.m. The public is invited. For more information, call after 6 p.m. at 301-872-5349.
Sea Scout Ship 548 and the Girl Scout Mariners meet Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Small Craft Guild at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons. Youth and adults interested in sailing and water activities are invited. Call Doug at 410-326-4291 or visit www.seascoutship548.com.
The COSMIC Flute Choir meets Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. Some proficiency is required. For more information, call Linda at 301-994-9688.
The Southern Maryland Concert Band rehearses at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Thomas Stone High School band room in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-884-5848.
Emotions Anonymous will meet on Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall, located at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 184, meets every Tuesday at the former Hollywood Elementary School building on Mervell Dean Road. Weigh-in is held from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a business meeting and group therapy. For more information, call Linda Faulstich at 301-994-3142.
A Southern Maryland Nar-Anon family group meets Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Southern Community Center in Lusby. The group offers a recovery program for those affected by a friend’s or family member’s drug addiction. For more, email s.m.naranon@gmail.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, classroom 8, located at 25550 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, and at 8:30 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension, located on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Wednesday, March 18
CASA of Southern Maryland will have a community information session on Wednesday, March 18, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Charlotte Hall library. The group is seeking volunteers to help children that have experienced abuse and neglect. Those interested can visit http://center-for-children.org/programs/court-appointed-special-advocate-casa/ for more information, or email casa@center-for-children.org or call NaQuita Coates at 410-535-3047.
A free cancer support group is offered by the American Cancer Society and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for cancer patients and their families on the first and third Wednesday of every month. Meetings are held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the hospital classroom. Call 301-475-6070 to register.
Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville offers bread, bagels and sweet treats to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., when the pantry is also open, except on the second Wednesday of each month when fresh produce is distributed. Produce distribution is also on second Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. In addition, the pantry is open Sundays 12:30 to 2 p.m. For more, call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.
A beginner Irish set dance class is held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays in Morganza. Call 240-256-0157 or email cdpclark@gmail.com.
Bingo will be played on Wednesdays at Little Flower School in Great Mills. Doors open at 6 p.m. and early birds start at 6:45 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. For more, email LFSbingo@gmail.com.
The Leonardtown chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 327, meets Wednesdays in the Garvey senior center in Leonardtown. Weigh-in starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting. Call Fran at 301-994-0529.
The Great Mills chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 158, meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at 20804 Rosslare Court in Lexington Park. For more information, call Carol Ann Coombs at 301-862-1339.
A club for breast-feeding moms is held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Health Connections in Leonardtown. Call 301-997-6505.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Callaway.
A women-only Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the United Methodist Church on Great Mills Road.
A women’s step study Alcoholics Anonymous group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road.
Thursday, March 19
The musical “Hairspray” will be performed at Great Mills High School’s Lighthouse Productions on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 19, 20 and 21, at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are $10 or $8 for students, and can be bought at the door. For more, visit the website www.sites.google.com/smcps.org/lighthouseproductions.
The play “Mary Poppins Jr.” will be presented at Evergreen Elementary School, located in the Wildewood community of California, on Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20, at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Tickets cost $6 at the door.
The Calvert Marine Museum lecture series, “Maryland in the Age of Sail,” will continue with “Battle of Hampton Roads and the Civil War on the Chesapeake and in Maryland” on Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. For more information about the free lecture series, call 410-326-2042, ext. 31, email Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov or visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
The Greater Southern Maryland Chapter of the Naval Academy Alumni Association invites alumni and their guests to a cigar night social on Thursday, March 19, at 6 p.m. at the Toasted Foot Cigar Lounge in Callaway. No RSVP is required. For more information, visit www.navyalumni.org.
The Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization will meet on Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. at the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, visit www.smrfo.com.
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Calvert County Chapter 1466, will meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday March 19, at the Calvert County Public Library, Southern Branch in Solomons. There will be a presentation by Golden Travel on opportunities available to seniors. Active and retired federal employees, spouses and guests are welcome. For more, visit www.mdnarfe.org.
A widow and widower group meets the third Thursday of every month, alternating between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. March meeting is at 6 p.m. at 23076 Three Notch Road, Suite 304, in California. Anyone who has ever experienced the loss of a spouse, whether dating, remarried or still single, is welcomed to attend. For more information, email Lpumcwwgroup@aol.com.
The Minority Business Alliance of St. Mary’s County meets on the third Thursday of each month at 26603 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park at 7 p.m. A nonprofit organization, the alliance is a network of business owners and other professionals. For more, call 301-863-0552.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary meets on the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad building in Leonardtown. For more information on becoming a member, call Magdaline Holmes at 301-475-5624.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Association’s Queen of Hearts fundraiser will be held on Thursdays at Action Lounge and Billiards in Leonardtown, from 4 to 6:45 p.m., with drawing at 7 p.m.
Leonardtown Rotary Club meets from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday mornings in the dining room at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Visit www.leonardtownrotary.org.
Bingo will be played Thursdays at the Knights of St. Jerome’s hall in Dameron. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., early bird games begin at 7 p.m. There will be food for sale. For more information, call 301-872-4566.
The Southern Maryland Sound Barbershop Chorus rehearses Thursdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Church of The Ascension in Lexington Park. Call Tommy Chedester at 301-904-9591.
Overeaters Anonymous meetings, support for food addiction, are held every Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Church of Christ on St. Andrew’s Church Road in California. Call Angel at 443-497-5810.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at Real Life Church in Mechanicsville. People who have had weight-loss surgery are also welcome. Weigh-in is from 5:45 to 6:20 p.m., followed by a meeting from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Call Debbie at 301-481-5061.
The Wildewood Chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at the Wildewood Community Center, No. 1. Weigh-in starts at 9 a.m., followed by a meeting at 9:50 a.m. Call Linda at 301-475-8305.
Family and Friends meetings, support meetings for those who love someone struggling with addiction, are held by Walden on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Beacon of Hope of Walden in Millison Plaza and Thursdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Cove of Walden in California. For more, contact Laura Webb at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or lauraw@waldensierra.org.
Celebrate Recovery will be held on Thursday at Hughesville Baptist Church, located at 8505 Old Leonardtown Road. Light snacks will be served at 6:30 p.m. and meetings will start at 7 p.m. This group is a Christ-based ministry that helps people deal with their hurts, habits and hang ups in a safe and confidential environment. For more, call 301-274-3672 or 240-254-2765 or visit www.hughesvillebaptist.com.
Al-anon meets 7 p.m. Thursdays at St. Andrew’s Church in California.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road and at 7:30 p.m. at King/Queen Hall at 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Immaculate Conception Church in Mechanicsville.