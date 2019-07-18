Friday, July 19
The final River Concert Series of the season at St. Mary’s College of Maryland will be held on Friday, July 19. Grounds open at 5 p.m. and the free performances begin at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.chesapeakeorchestra.org or www.smcm.edu/events/riverconcert.
The Summerstock musical “Newsies” will be performed at Great Mills High School on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 19 to 21, and Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 26 to 28. Showtimes are Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 1 and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for seniors or $6 for children 10 and younger, with discounts for matinee prices. Tickets are on sale at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/summerstock org. For more, call 301-475-4200 ext. 71800.
The Newtowne Players will present the musical comedy “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” through July 21. Performances will be Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 3:30 p.m., at the Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park. Tickets are $18 for adults, or $15 for seniors and military. Thursdays only all seats are $13. For adults only. Tickets may be purchased online at www.newtowneplayers.org or by calling 301-737-5447.
Historic Sotterley Family Friendly Fridays will continue on July 19 and 26 and on Aug. 3. There will be story times, hands-on learning with art, technology and nature from 10 a.m to noon, and then enjoy the museum site the rest of the day through 4 p.m. Check in at visitor center. Cost is $5 per person or free for children under 6. For more, visit www.sotterley.org/support/.
A steak or steak and fried shrimp dinner will be held at the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville on Friday July 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $15 to $18. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the group’s Facebook website.
Helping Hands food pantry is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 28291 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, located in the old church hall next door to Immaculate Conception Church. For more, call 301-247-2785.
Bingo is held each Friday at the Father Andrew White School gymnasium in Leonardtown. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus #1470, doors open at 5:30 and games start at 6:55 p.m. For more information, call 240-434-5531.
Obesity prevention support classes are offered free on Fridays from 8 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance Studio Twelve Twelve, located at 23476 Three Notch Road in California. This is a lifestyle education program and freestyle dance is demonstrated for daily exercise. Visit www.DanceStudio1212.com/wellness.htm for more.
Overeaters Anonymous meets on Fridays at 9 a.m. at Christ Church on Broome’s Island Road in Port Republic. For more, call Debbie Stockton at 301-642-0146.
Celebrate Recovery, a free Christian-based 12-step program for adults 18 and up struggling with any hurt, hangup or habit, meets Fridays at Our Father’s House Assembly of God Church in California. A large group lesson will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and gender-specific small groups from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. are followed by refreshments. For more, email celebraterecovery@ourfathershouseag.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Fridays at 7:07 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington Park and at 9:30 p.m. at the Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Leonardtown.
Al-Anon meets Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon at Beacon of Hope in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park.
Saturday, July 20
Ryan Forrester Band will perform an eclectic variety of R&B, funk, soul and rock hits on the square in Leonardtown on Saturday, July 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information about the free concert, visit https://leonardtown.somd.com/events.
Tidewater Archaeology Weekend at Historic St. Mary’s City will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 20 and 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be special tours offered throughout both days. Admission is $10 for adult; $9 for seniors; $6 for children ages 6 to 18, and free for those 5 and younger. For more information, call 240-895-4990 or email info@HSMCdigshistory.org or visit HSMCdigsHistory.org.
Sunset Yoga on the State House Lawn will be held at Historic St. Mary’s City on Saturday, July 20, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Ann Hunt will be lead the yoga and meditation class that is free and open to the public. For information and to register, visit www.evolveyogawellness.com. For more information, call 240-895-4990.
A brown bag auction to benefit the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary will be held at the squad building on Lawrence Avenue on Saturday, July 20. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the auction will begin at 11 a.m. For more, contact Jamie Weber at 301-481-7421 or jaimeweber11@gmail.com.
Bingo will be played at the Ridge Knights of Columbus Hall in Ridge on Saturday, July 20. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available. For more, call 301-872-4641.
The Home Grown Farm Market at 21078 Three Notch Road, near the intersection of Hermanville Road south of Lexington Park, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more, visit homegrownfarmmarket.webs.com.
The California Farmers Market, located in the BAE parking lot at 22810 Three Notch Road, near the intersection with Town Creek Drive, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features vegetables, fruits, herbs, eggs, meats, hard cider, beer, baked goods, plants and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CaliforniaBAEFarmersMarket.
The North County Farmers Market is open on Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The market is located on New Market Road, next to the Charlotte Hall library. For more, visit www.visitstmarysmd.com/food-drink/farm-markets.
Bingo is hosted by Mother Catherine Spalding Academy in Helen every Saturday at the school. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., early-bird bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. For more, call 301-884-3165.
Angel Wings & Things thrift store is open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former convent next to St. Michael’s School and church in Ridge. Donations are accepted on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the school. For more, call Marti at 301-872-5454.
St. Andrew’s Thrift Store, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Bible study will be held Saturday mornings from 7 to 8 a.m. with the St. John’s Catholic Church Men’s Group to discuss Sunday’s readings. Doors open at the church in Hollywood with light breakfast and coffee at 6:30 a.m. Contact Dan Seep at 757-291-0262.
Animal Adoption Days are held by the Animal Relief Fund from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Well Pet Clinic in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park. Call 301-866-0303.
Feral Cat Rescue is at Petco in California on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with adoptable cats and kittens. Visit www.feralcatrescue.com for pictures and bios. Gifts of cat food and litter will be accepted. To trap a cat to get it vetted, email info@feralcatrescuemd.org.
Emotions Anonymous 12-step meetings are held Saturdays at 5 p.m. at Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center of Walden at 21800 N. Shangri-La Drive in Millison Plaza. For more information, contact Laura at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or at beacon@waldensierra.org or visit www.emotionsanonymous.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Saturdays at noon at Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Lane in Lexington Park, and at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, in Leonardtown.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. on Saturdays at First Saints Community Church in Leonardtown.
Sunday, July 21
Breakfast will be served at the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville on Sunday, July 21, from 9 to 11 a.m. Cost is $7. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the group’s Facebook website.
Bingo is hosted by St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood on Sundays to benefit St. John’s School in the Monsignor Harris Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6. Dinner and other refreshments will be available. Call 301-373-2281.
The Conversation Starters, a coalition hosting a weekly dialogue on race in the community, will meet on Sundays at 3 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. For more, email ttopicofconversation@gmail.com or call 240-718-8282.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Sundays at 2 p.m. at the All Faith Episcopal Church, located at 38885 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, and at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Sundays at 4 p.m. at Good Samaritan Church in Great Mills.
Monday, July 22
Toastmasters Talk of the Town meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month at 11:45 a.m. at the Lexington Park library. Learn how to become a better speaker and presenter. For more, visit http://club9410.easy-speak.org.
The Bread of Life food pantry is open every Monday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at St. Mark UAME Church, located at 45685 Happyland Road in Valley Lee. For more information, call 301-994-2090.
The Lexington Park Rotary Club meets Mondays from noon to 1 p.m. at Elements Eatery and Mixology in Lexington Park. Those interested in membership can call Dan Parker, area governor, at 301-904-1743.
CABS (Companions and Buddies for Singles), an adult social group of friends, meets every Monday, except on holidays, at 6 p.m. at the Garvey center in Leonardtown. Dues are $15 per year, first four visits are free. For more, visit CABSorg.WixSite.com/CABS or call 240-794-8033.
The Ridge chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m. at First Friendship United Methodist Church in Ridge. Call Jacqie Cooper at 301-872-5047.
Al-Anon meets Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road. Call 800-425-2666.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. Andrews Church, located at 44078 St. Andrews Church Road in California.
Tuesday, July 23
The Farm Bureau for St. Mary’s County meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Agricultural Services Center in Leonardtown. For information, call 301-475-0050.
The Southern Maryland Rock and Mineral Club meets the fourth Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Clearwater Nature Center off Thrift Road in Clinton. For more information, contact Rich Simcsak at sadsack56@msn.com.
ABATE of Maryland Inc. St. Mary’s Chapter meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. in the back room of California VFW Post 2632. ABATE of Maryland Inc. is a motorcycle rights organization representing all riders in Annapolis. New members are welcome. For more information, contact John Robinson, chapter director, at 301-247-5733 or pasecretsquirrel@yahoo.com.
The Fifth District Homemakers meet on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 10 a.m. at the Northern Senior Activity Center in Charlotte Hall. Call 301-884-7071.
The COSMIC Flute Choir meets Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. Some proficiency is required. For more information, call Linda at 301-994-9688.
The Southern Maryland Concert Band rehearses at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Thomas Stone High School band room in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-884-5848.
Sea Scout Ship 548 and the Girl Scout Mariners meet Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Small Craft Guild at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons. Youth and adults interested in sailing and water activities are invited. Call Doug at 410-326-4291 or visit www.seascoutship548.com.
Bingo is held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 255 in Ridge. Doors open at 6 p.m. The public is invited. For more information, call after 6 p.m. at 301-872-5349.
Emotions Anonymous will meet on Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall, located at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 184, meets every Tuesday at the former Hollywood Elementary School building on Mervell Dean Road. Weigh-in is held from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a business meeting and group therapy. For more information, call Linda Faulstich at 301-994-3142.
A Southern Maryland Nar-Anon family group meets Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Southern Community Center in Lusby. The group offers a recovery program for those affected by a friend’s or family member’s drug addiction. For more, email s.m.naranon@gmail.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, classroom 8, located at 25550 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, and at 8:30 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension, located on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Wednesday, July 24
Story and Craft Time at the Plantation will be held at Historic St. Mary’s City on Wednesday, July 24, at 10 a.m. For children ages 3 to 5. Admission is $4 per child, or $3 for members, and one accompanying adult visits free. For more information, call 240-895-4980 or email Programs@DigsHistory.org.
Southern Maryland Sierra Club will host Wednesday walks at parks in St. Mary’s. On July 24, meet at Salem State Forest on Indian Bridge Road in California at 10 a.m. All ages and abilities are welcomed, although some parks have rugged trails while others are paved. For more information, contact Rosa Hance at rosa.hance@mdsierra.org or 240-808-4233.
The Chesapeake Toastmasters Club meets every second and fourth Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. This month’s meeting will feature an open house with inspirational guest speaker Jennifer Foxworthy. For more information, visit http://7218.toastmastersclubs.org.
The Toastmasters, a communication forum for people to improve communication and leadership skills, is held on second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. For more, email Loretta Graham at lolograham90@gmail.com.
A farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sept. 25 at Cedar Lane Senior Living Community in Leonardtown. Sponsored by Historic Sotterley, the market will feature in-season produce, eggs, honey and more. For more information, call 301-373-2280 or visit www.sotterley.org.
Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville offers bread, bagels and sweet treats to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., when the pantry is also open, except on the second Wednesday of each month when fresh produce is distributed. Fresh produce distribution is also on second Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. In addition, the pantry is open Sundays 12:30 to 2 p.m. For more information, call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.
A beginner Irish set dance class is held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays in Morganza. Call 240-256-0157 or email cdpclark@gmail.com.
Bingo will be played on Wednesdays at Little Flower School in Great Mills. Doors open at 6 p.m. and early birds start at 6:45 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. For more, email LFSbingo@gmail.com.
The Leonardtown chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 327, meets Wednesdays in the Garvey senior center in Leonardtown. Weigh-in starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting. Call Fran at 301-994-0529.
The Great Mills chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 158, meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at 20804 Rosslare Court in Lexington Park. For more information, call Carol Ann Coombs at 301-862-1339.
A club for breast-feeding moms is held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Health Connections in Leonardtown. Call 301-997-6505.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Callaway.
A women-only Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the United Methodist Church on Great Mills Road.
A women’s step study Alcoholics Anonymous group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road.
Thursday, July 25
Bethesda United Methodist Church in Valley Lee will hold its 190th anniversary celebration activities on Thursday, July 25, through Sunday, July 28. Guest ministers will give worship services and present an overview of the 190-year church history on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. On Saturday starting at 10 a.m., there will be family activities throughout the day and dinners will be sold. On Sunday there will be an afternoon service at 3 p.m. to conclude the celebration. For more information, contact Michele Brown at 240-925-6673 or bms994@aol.com or Eilene Beverly at 410-610-4179 or eilenebev@comcast.net or call the church at 301-994-9416.
The U.S. Naval Academy Alumni Association, Greater Southern Maryland Chapter, will hold its Mid-Summer Social on Thursday, July 25, at Brudergarten Beer Garden on Duke Street in Leonardtown beginning at 5 p.m. The social is open to alumni and friends of the Naval Academy, and features a no-host bar and hors d’oeuvres provided by the Chapter. No RSVP is required. For more, email doughertymj8@aol.com.
The NAACP, St. Mary’s chapter, meets the last Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. in room 135 of Building 2 at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, formerly the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, in California. For more information, call 301-863-3011 or visit www.stmarysnaacp.org.
The Historic Preservation Commission meets at 4 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at the department of land use and growth management, located at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. For more information, contact Margaret Oliver at 301-475-4200, ext. 71505.
The Mother County Republicans meet the fourth Thursday at 7 p.m. at Golden Corral in Lexington Park to discuss politics. Dinner beginning at 6:15 p.m. will proceed the meeting. For more information, email mothercountyreps@yahoo.com.
Leonardtown Rotary Club meets from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday mornings in the dining room at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Visit www.leonardtownrotary.org.