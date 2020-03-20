Most community events and meetings in St. Mary’s County have been canceled due to the coronavirus, so The Enterprise is temporarily suspending its community calendar listings. If your community event or meeting is being temporarily suspended, postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, or if it is still going on as scheduled, let us know by sending email to jyeatman@somdnews.com. For local and state information related to the impacts caused by COVID-19, visit www.somdnews.com/enterprise.
