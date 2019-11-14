Friday, Nov. 15
A caregiver breakfast will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown. Those caring for a loved one are invited to breakfast with a guest speaker and musical group. For more information or to rsvp, contact Daphne Bennear at 301-475-4200, ext. 71069, or Daphne.Bennear@stmarysmd.com.
“Junie B. Jones, The Musical” will be presented by the College of Southern Maryland Children’s Theater at 8 p.m. on Nov. 15, 16, 22 and 23, and at 3 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 24, at the La Plata campus, Fine Arts Center theater. The comical adaptation of four of Barbara Park’s books will be presented. Cost is $10 for adults and seniors, $8 for children high school age and younger. For more, email boxoffice@csmd.edu, call 301-934-7828 or visit www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/theatre-and-dance/childrens--theatre/index.
“A Midsummer Nights Dream” will be performed at St. Mary’s Ryken High School on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15 and 16, at 7 p.m. along with a matinee on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 3 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online at https://smrhs.booktix.com.
St. John’s School Christmas Bazaar Sip ‘n Shop will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Catholic school in Hollywood. There will be shopping, refreshments, baked goods, wine and children’s crafts available. For more, email StJohnSchriStmaSBazaar@gmail.com or call 301-373-2142 or visit www.sjshollywood.org.
The Calvert Marine Museum’s Maritime Performance Series will present Knuckle Dusters on Friday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. at the museum in Solomons. The Knuckle Dusters has performed traditional old-time fiddle, swing, ragtime, country, blues and hillbilly-jazz music. Doors open at 6 p.m. with beer and wine available for sale. Tickets are $20 online at calvertmarinemuseum.com/Maritime-Performance-Series and $25 at the door.
A fundraiser to benefit Pets for Vets will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, from 2 to 7 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Friday, Nov. 22, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Golden Beach firehouse. Get photos of pets in superheros costume for a $25 sitting fee, by appointment by calling 301-751-9950 or emailing walcuttsharpshots@gmail.com.
The St. Mary’s National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet on Nov. 15 at 11:30 a.m. at Olde Breton Inn in Leonardtown. Musician Joe Norris will play, and there will be a silent auction. Cost to attend is $16.50. For reservations, contact Joyce Gentillo at 301-645-5006. For more information, visit www.narfe.org/site/chapter969.
A steak or steak and fried shrimp dinner will be held at the Hughesville American Legion Post 238 on Friday, Nov. 15, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $15 to $18. For more information, call 301-274-3522.
Beth Israel Synagogue in Lexington Park will host services led Rabbi Kenneth Cohen on Friday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.bethisraelmd.org.
Helping Hands food pantry is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 28291 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, located in the old church hall next door to Immaculate Conception Church. For more, call 301-247-2785.
Bingo is held each Friday at the Father Andrew White School gymnasium in Leonardtown. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus #1470, doors open at 5:30 and games start at 6:55 p.m. For more information, call 240-434-5531.
Obesity prevention support classes are offered free on Fridays from 8 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance Studio Twelve Twelve, located at 23476 Three Notch Road in California. This is a lifestyle education program and freestyle dance is demonstrated for daily exercise. Visit www.DanceStudio1212.com/wellness.htm for more.
Overeaters Anonymous meets on Fridays at 9 a.m. at Christ Church on Broome’s Island Road in Port Republic. For more, call Debbie Stockton at 301-642-0146.
Celebrate Recovery, a free Christian-based 12-step program for adults 18 and up struggling with any hurt, hangup or habit, meets Fridays at Our Father’s House Assembly of God Church in California. A large group lesson will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and gender-specific small groups from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. are followed by refreshments. For more, email celebraterecovery@ourfathershouseag.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Fridays at 7:07 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington Park and at 9:30 p.m. at the Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Leonardtown.
Al-Anon meets Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon at Beacon of Hope in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park.
Saturday, Nov. 16
St. Mary’s County Historical Society will have an open house on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 41680 Tudor Place in Leonardtown. Join the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions to tour the historical society’s headquarters and learn about the collections and resources available to assist in tracing family roots. For more, visit www.UCAConline.org.
Live boxing will be presented at St. Mary’s College of Maryland in the athletic center on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 3 to 7 p.m. Tickets in advance are $20 or $10 for kids 10 and under, or $25 and $15 for kids. Presented by the Knowledge Boxing Center. For more, call 301-481-2978, email knowledgeboxing@hotmail.com or visit www.knowledgeboxingcenter.com.
College of Southern Maryland Benny C. Morgan Concert Series will present the Holton Jazz Trio at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Leonardtown campus, Building A, Room 206. The trio, featuring Jim Holton on piano, Tony “TNT” Jones on bass and Justin Faulkner on drums, will perform a variety of jazz tunes at the free event. For more, call 301-934-7828 or visit www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/music/benny-c-morgan-series/index.
Bingo will be played at the Ridge Knights of Columbus hall on Saturday, Nov. 16. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be for sale.
A vendor and craft fair will be held at Christ Episcopal Church Parish Hall on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The church, located at 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico, will feature over 30 vendors, a brown bag raffle, food and beverages, ornaments and more. For more information, call 301-884-3541.
The Southern Maryland Decorative Painters will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Immaculate Conception Church, located at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, A meeting will be followed by a paint-in featuring a Chris Thornton project, “Joy to the World”. Guests are welcome and should contact the group for supply information. For more, visit www.smdpaint.org/Calendar.html or contact Garnett Joy at 301-884-2835 or smdp.LearnToPaint@gmail.com.
The Calvert Artists’ Guild will present an acrylic pour workshop, given by Lonnie and Deb Harkins, at the Mt. Hope Community Center in Sunderland on Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A list of supplies will be emailed to participants. Cost is $45 or $35 for members. For more information or to register, contact Jan Barr at 443-404-5746 or fujibarr@comcast.net or Kate Dinnel at 410-586-3375 or katesilas@comcast.net.
The Home Grown Farm Market at 21078 Three Notch Road, near the intersection of Hermanville Road south of Lexington Park, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Nov. 16. For more, visit homegrownfarmmarket.webs.com.
The California Farmers Market, located in the BAE parking lot at 22810 Three Notch Road, near the intersection with Town Creek Drive, is open through Nov. 23 on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features vegetables, fruits, herbs, eggs, meats, hard cider, beer, baked goods, plants and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CaliforniaBAEFarmersMarket.
The North County Farmers Market is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in November. The market is located on New Market Road, next to the Charlotte Hall library. For more, visit www.visitstmarysmd.com/food-drink/farm-markets.
Bingo is hosted by Mother Catherine Spalding Academy in Helen every Saturday at the school. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., early-bird bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. For more, call 301-884-3165.
Angel Wings & Things thrift store is open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former convent next to St. Michael’s School and church in Ridge. Donations are accepted on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the school. For more, call the school at 301-872-5454.
St. Andrew’s Thrift Store, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Bible study will be held Saturday mornings from 7 to 8 a.m. with the St. John’s Catholic Church Men’s Group to discuss Sunday’s readings. Doors open at the church in Hollywood with light breakfast and coffee at 6:30 a.m. Contact Dan Seep at 757-291-0262.
Animal Adoption Days are held by the Animal Relief Fund from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Well Pet Clinic in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park. Call 301-866-0303.
Feral Cat Rescue is at Petco in California on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with adoptable cats and kittens. Visit www.feralcatrescue.com for pictures and bios. Gifts of cat food and litter will be accepted. To trap a cat to get it vetted, email info@feralcatrescuemd.org.
Emotions Anonymous 12-step meetings are held Saturdays at 5 p.m. at Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center of Walden at 21800 N. Shangri-La Drive in Millison Plaza. For more information, contact Laura at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or at beacon@waldensierra.org or visit www.emotionsanonymous.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Saturdays at noon at Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Lane in Lexington Park, and at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, in Leonardtown.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. on Saturdays at First Saints Community Church in Leonardtown.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Open skate is held year-round at Leonard Hall Recreation Center in Leonardtown on Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. Fee is $5 per person. Participants can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $2.50. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71800.
Bingo is hosted by St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood on Sundays to benefit St. John’s School in the Monsignor Harris Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6. Dinner and other refreshments will be available. Call 301-373-2281.
The Conversation Starters, a coalition hosting a weekly dialogue on race in the community, will meet on Sundays at 3 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. For more, email ttopicofconversation@gmail.com or call 240-718-8282.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Sundays at 2 p.m. at the All Faith Episcopal Church, located at 38885 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, and at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Sundays at 4 p.m. at Good Samaritan Church in Great Mills.
Monday, Nov. 18
The Citizens’ Advisory Committee for Special Education will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, at the St. Mary’s County Board of Education building, located at 23160 Moakley St. in Leonardtown. Prior to the meeting, starting at 5:45 p.m. will be peer-to-peer discussion in the lobby. For more information, visit www.smccacse.org.
A parent workshop on conscious discipline will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. Childcare will be available and light refreshments will be provided. Conscious discipline is a comprehensive approach that empowers parents and caregivers with skills that create a safe, connected, problem-solving environment for families. For more information, contact Tammy Parsons at tlparsons@smcps.org or register at https://tinyurl.com/ww7oy9d.
The Bread of Life food pantry is open every Monday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at St. Mark UAME Church, located at 45685 Happyland Road in Valley Lee. For more information, call 301-994-2090.
The Lexington Park Rotary Club meets Mondays from noon to 1 p.m. at Elements Eatery and Mixology in Lexington Park. Those interested in membership can call Dan Parker, area governor, at 301-904-1743.
CABS (Companions and Buddies for Singles), an adult social group of friends, meets every Monday, except on holidays, at 6 p.m. at the Garvey center in Leonardtown. Dues are $15 per year, first four visits are free. For more, visit CABSorg.WixSite.com/CABS or call 240-794-8033.
The Ridge chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m. at First Friendship United Methodist Church in Ridge. Call Jacqie Cooper at 301-872-5047.
Al-Anon meets Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road. Call 800-425-2666.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. Andrews Church, located at 44078 St. Andrews Church Road in California.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
A screening of “Watergate: Shadow of History” by Sherry Jones will be occur on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at St. Mary’s College of Maryland in Cole Cinema at the Campus Center. Led by Jones, the screening of the film begins at 6 p.m., followed by discussion with William Galston, and author and chair in the Brookings Institution’s governance studies program. Presented by the college’s Center for the Study of Democracy.
The Capital Design Advisory Committee of St. Mary’s College of Maryland and Historic St. Mary’s City will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in Blackistone Room, located in Anne Arundel Hall’s North Building. Discussion will include updates on the following topics: the new academic building/auditorium schematic design, commemorative to enslaved peoples of Southern Maryland and Route 5 traffic calming update. College and museum staff will be available to address questions. For the full meeting agenda, visit www.smcm.edu/cda/generalinformation.html.
Musician-in-Residence Ganz resumes his popular noon classical concert series with two PianoTalk offerings on Tuesday, Nov. 19, and Wednesday, Dec. 4. He will also play one full length evening recital, at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Also, his students will perform their year-end recital at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11. All programs will take place in the Auerbach Auditorium of St. Mary’s Hall at St. Mary’s College of Maryland and are free and open to the public. For more, call 240-895-4498 or visit www.smcm.edu/events/organizer/music-department.
Stroke survivors group meets the third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Caregivers are welcome. Call 301-475-6019 to register.
Bingo is held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 255 in Ridge. Doors open at 6 p.m. The public is invited. For more information, call after 6 p.m. at 301-872-5349.
Sea Scout Ship 548 and the Girl Scout Mariners meet Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Small Craft Guild at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons. Youth and adults interested in sailing and water activities are invited. Call Doug at 410-326-4291 or visit www.seascoutship548.com.
The COSMIC Flute Choir meets Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. Some proficiency is required. For more information, call Linda at 301-994-9688.
The Southern Maryland Concert Band rehearses at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Thomas Stone High School band room in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-884-5848.
Emotions Anonymous will meet on Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall, located at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 184, meets every Tuesday at the former Hollywood Elementary School building on Mervell Dean Road. Weigh-in is held from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a business meeting and group therapy. For more information, call Linda Faulstich at 301-994-3142.
A Southern Maryland Nar-Anon family group meets Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Southern Community Center in Lusby. The group offers a recovery program for those affected by a friend’s or family member’s drug addiction. For more, email s.m.naranon@gmail.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, classroom 8, located at 25550 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, and at 8:30 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension, located on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
A legislative preview session will be held on next Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s College of Maryland in Glendening Annex on the College’s campus. The four state legislators from St. Mary’s County have been invited to attend the event, which will be facilitated by Center for the Study of Democracy Director Antonio Ugues Jr. The event is free of charge and open to the public.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Biology Department will present Linda Greer to discuss “The Environmental Impact of Fashion” as part of the Natural Science and Mathematics Colloquia series. The talk takes place on Nov. 20 at 4:45 p.m. in Schaefer Hall 106 on campus. The lectures are free of charge and open to the public.
Happenstance Theater, a Washington, D.C., performance troupe, will perform “Cabaret Macabre” at St. Mary’s College of Maryland on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 20 and 21, at 8 p.m. in the Bruce Davis Theater of Montgomery Hall Fine Arts Center. Free and open to the public; reservations are required by emailing boxoffice@smcm.edu or calling 240-895-4243.
A peer-facilitated diabetes support and discussion group for those with pre-diabetes, diabetes and those caring for others with diabetes will meet at the Garvey Senior Activity Center the third Wednesday of each month from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Open to anyone age 50 or older. For more information or to RSVP, contact Margaret Forrest at 301-481-5850.
A free cancer support group is offered by the American Cancer Society and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for cancer patients and their families on the first and third Wednesday of every month. Meetings are held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the hospital classroom. Call 301-475-6070 to register.
Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville offers bread, bagels and sweet treats to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., when the pantry is also open, except on the second Wednesday of each month when fresh produce is distributed. Fresh produce distribution is also on second Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. In addition, the pantry is open Sundays 12:30 to 2 p.m. For more information, call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.
A beginner Irish set dance class is held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays in Morganza. Call 240-256-0157 or email cdpclark@gmail.com.
Bingo will be played on Wednesdays at Little Flower School in Great Mills. Doors open at 6 p.m. and early birds start at 6:45 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. For more, email LFSbingo@gmail.com.
The Leonardtown chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 327, meets Wednesdays in the Garvey senior center in Leonardtown. Weigh-in starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting. Call Fran at 301-994-0529.
The Great Mills chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 158, meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at 20804 Rosslare Court in Lexington Park. For more information, call Carol Ann Coombs at 301-862-1339.
A club for breast-feeding moms is held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Health Connections in Leonardtown. Call 301-997-6505.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Callaway.
A women-only Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the United Methodist Church on Great Mills Road.
A women’s step study Alcoholics Anonymous group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road.
Thursday, Nov. 21
The lecture “Tree Ring Dating and Historic Structures: A Look at the Science of Dendrochronology” will be presented by Michael Worthington on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. at Historic St. Mary’s City in the visitor center auditorium. The science of dendrochronology, or tree-ring dating has long been used to provide insight into many of America’s most famous buildings, and pioneering work on its development was done in St. Mary’s City. This lecture will be free and open to the public. For more, call 240-895-4990 or visit HSMCdigsHistory.org.
A grocery auction will be held at Mother Catherine Academy on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the school. For more, call 301-884-3165 or visit www.mothercatherine.org.
The YMCA Exploratory Committee will meet on Thursday, Nov. 21, and Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. in the commissioners meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. For more information, visit www.stmarysmd.com/boards/groups/default.aspx?board=51.
The Historic Preservation Commission will meet on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 4 p.m. in the department of land use and growth management conference room, located at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. For more information, contact Ben Cohen at 301-475-4200, ext. 71505.
The St. Mary’s County Hazard Mitigation Planning Board will meet on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. in Room 14 inside the Potomac Building, located at 23115 Leonard Hall Dr. in Leonardtown. For more, call 301-475-4200 Ext 72110
The Minority Business Alliance of St. Mary’s County meets on the third Thursday of each month at 26603 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park at 7 p.m. A nonprofit organization, the alliance is a network of business owners and other professionals. For more, call 301-863-0552.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary meets on the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad building in Leonardtown. For more information on becoming a member, call Magdaline Holmes at 301-475-5624.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Association’s Queen of Hearts fundraiser will be held on Thursdays at Fitzie’s Marina Restaurant and Pub in Leonardtown, from 4 to 6:45 p.m., with drawing at 7 p.m.
Leonardtown Rotary Club meets from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday mornings in the dining room at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Visit www.leonardtownrotary.org.
Bingo will be played Thursdays at the Knights of St. Jerome’s hall in Dameron. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., early bird games begin at 7 p.m. There will be food for sale. For more information, call 301-872-4566.
The Southern Maryland Sound Barbershop Chorus rehearses Thursdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Church of The Ascension in Lexington Park. Call Tommy Chedester at 301-904-9591.
Overeaters Anonymous meetings, support for food addiction, are held every Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Church of Christ on St. Andrew’s Church Road in California. Call Angel at 443-497-5810.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at Real Life Church in Mechanicsville. People who have had weight-loss surgery are also welcome. Weigh-in is from 5:45 to 6:25 p.m., followed by a meeting from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Call Debbie at 301-481-5061.
The Wildewood Chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at the Wildewood Community Center, No. 1. Weigh-in starts at 9 a.m., followed by a meeting at 9:50 a.m. Call Linda at 301-475-8305.
Family and Friends meetings, support meetings for those who love someone struggling with addiction, are held by Walden on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Beacon of Hope of Walden in Millison Plaza and Thursdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Cove of Walden in California. For more, contact Laura Webb at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or lauraw@waldensierra.org.
Celebrate Recovery will be held on Thursday at Hughesville Baptist Church, located at 8505 Old Leonardtown Road. Light snacks will be served at 6:30 p.m. and meetings will start at 7 p.m. This group is a Christ-based ministry that helps people deal with their hurts, habits and hang ups in a safe and confidential environment. For more, call 301-274-3672 or 240-254-2765 or visit www.hughesvillebaptist.com.
Al-anon meets 7 p.m. Thursdays at St. Andrew’s Church in California.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road and at 7:30 p.m. at King/Queen Hall at 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Immaculate Conception Church in Mechanicsville.