Wednesday, Feb. 19
The lecture “Are Sunscreens Killing Our Coral Reefs?” presented by Professor Carys Mitchelmore, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 4:45 to 6 p.m., in Schaefer Hall, Room 106 on the St. Mary’s College of Maryland campus. A Natural Science and Mathematics Colloquium presentation, the event is free of charge and open to the public.
A peer-facilitated diabetes support and discussion group for those with pre-diabetes, diabetes and those caring for others with diabetes will meet at the Garvey Senior Activity Center the third Wednesday of each month from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Open to anyone age 50 or older. For more information or to RSVP, contact Margaret Forrest at 301-481-5850.
A free cancer support group is offered by the American Cancer Society and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for cancer patients and their families on the first and third Wednesday of every month. Meetings are held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the hospital classroom. Call 301-475-6070 to register.
Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville offers bread, bagels and sweet treats to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., when the pantry is also open, except on the second Wednesday of each month when fresh produce is distributed. Fresh produce distribution is also on second Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. In addition, the pantry is open Sundays 12:30 to 2 p.m. For more information, call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.
A beginner Irish set dance class is held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays in Morganza. Call 240-256-0157 or email cdpclark@gmail.com.
Bingo will be played on Wednesdays at Little Flower School in Great Mills. Doors open at 6 p.m. and early birds start at 6:45 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. For more, email LFSbingo@gmail.com.
The Leonardtown chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 327, meets Wednesdays in the Garvey senior center in Leonardtown. Weigh-in starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting. Call Fran at 301-994-0529.
The Great Mills chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 158, meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at 20804 Rosslare Court in Lexington Park. For more information, call Carol Ann Coombs at 301-862-1339.
A club for breast-feeding moms is held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Health Connections in Leonardtown. Call 301-997-6505.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Callaway.
A women-only Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the United Methodist Church on Great Mills Road.
A women’s step study Alcoholics Anonymous group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road.
Thursday, Feb. 20
The Calvert Marine Museum lecture series, “Maryland in the Age of Sail,” will continue with “The Tobacco Trade” on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. For more information about the free lecture series, call 410-326-2042, ext. 31, email Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov or visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Dual Enrollment Parent Night will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown campus, Building A, Room 206. CSM representatives will share information about how high school juniors and seniors can enroll in college classes on CSM campuses or receive college credit with the local school system for in-school dual math and English classes. For more, visit www.csmd.edu/apply-register/credit/steps-to-enroll-credit-courses/highschool-student-admissions/dual-enrollment-student-admissions/.
The Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization will meet on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, visit www.smrfo.com.
The St. Mary’s County Hazard Mitigation Planning Board will hold a meeting Thursday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. in Room 14 inside the Potomac Building in Leonardtown. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 72110.
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Calvert County Chapter 1466, will meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Calvert County Public Library in Prince Frederick. For membership information, visit www.mdnarfe.org.
A widow and widower group meets the third Thursday of every month at The Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, alternating between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. (February meeting is at 10 a.m.). Anyone who has ever experienced the loss of a spouse, whether dating, remarried or still single, is welcomed to attend. For more, email Lpumcwwgroup@aol.com.
The Minority Business Alliance of St. Mary’s County meets on the third Thursday of each month at 26603 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park at 7 p.m. A nonprofit organization, the alliance is a network of business owners and other professionals. For more, call 301-863-0552.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary meets on the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad building in Leonardtown. For more information on becoming a member, call Magdaline Holmes at 301-475-5624.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Association’s Queen of Hearts fundraiser will be held on Thursdays at Fitzie’s Marina Restaurant and Pub in Leonardtown, from 4 to 6:45 p.m., with drawing at 7 p.m.
Leonardtown Rotary Club meets from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday mornings in the dining room at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Visit www.leonardtownrotary.org.
Bingo will be played Thursdays at the Knights of St. Jerome’s hall in Dameron. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., early bird games begin at 7 p.m. There will be food for sale. For more information, call 301-872-4566.
The Southern Maryland Sound Barbershop Chorus rehearses Thursdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Church of The Ascension in Lexington Park. Call Tommy Chedester at 301-904-9591.
Overeaters Anonymous meetings, support for food addiction, are held every Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Church of Christ on St. Andrew’s Church Road in California. Call Angel at 443-497-5810.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at Real Life Church in Mechanicsville. People who have had weight-loss surgery are also welcome. Weigh-in is from 5:45 to 6:20 p.m., followed by a meeting from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Call Debbie at 301-481-5061.
The Wildewood Chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at the Wildewood Community Center, No. 1. Weigh-in starts at 9 a.m., followed by a meeting at 9:50 a.m. Call Linda at 301-475-8305.
Family and Friends meetings, support meetings for those who love someone struggling with addiction, are held by Walden on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Beacon of Hope of Walden in Millison Plaza and Thursdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Cove of Walden in California. For more, contact Laura Webb at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or lauraw@waldensierra.org.
Celebrate Recovery will be held on Thursday at Hughesville Baptist Church, located at 8505 Old Leonardtown Road. Light snacks will be served at 6:30 p.m. and meetings will start at 7 p.m. This group is a Christ-based ministry that helps people deal with their hurts, habits and hang ups in a safe and confidential environment. For more, call 301-274-3672 or 240-254-2765 or visit www.hughesvillebaptist.com.
Al-anon meets 7 p.m. Thursdays at St. Andrew’s Church in California.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road and at 7:30 p.m. at King/Queen Hall at 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Immaculate Conception Church in Mechanicsville.
Friday, Feb. 21
The Maritime Performance Series at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons will present Diane Daly on Friday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. in the Harms Gallery. Daly is a vocalist who spent her career exploring a world of music from the strictest classical solos to avant-garde cabaret. Doors open at 6 p.m. with beer and wine available for sale. Tickets are $20 online at calvertmarinemuseum.com/Maritime-Performance-Series and $25 at the door.
Helping Hands food pantry is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 28291 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, located in the old church hall next door to Immaculate Conception Church. For more, call 301-247-2785.
Bingo is held each Friday at the Father Andrew White School gymnasium in Leonardtown. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus #1470, doors open at 5:30 and games start at 6:55 p.m. For more information, call 240-434-5531.
Obesity prevention support classes are offered free on Fridays from 8 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance Studio Twelve Twelve, located at 23476 Three Notch Road in California. This is a lifestyle education program and freestyle dance is demonstrated for daily exercise. Visit www.DanceStudio1212.com/wellness.htm for more.
Overeaters Anonymous meets on Fridays at 9 a.m. at Christ Church on Broome’s Island Road in Port Republic. For more, call Debbie Stockton at 301-642-0146.
Celebrate Recovery, a free Christian-based 12-step program for adults 18 and up struggling with any hurt, hangup or habit, meets Fridays at Our Father’s House Assembly of God Church in California. A large group lesson will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and gender-specific small groups from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. are followed by refreshments. For more, email celebraterecovery@ourfathershouseag.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Fridays at 7:07 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington Park and at 9:30 p.m. at the Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Leonardtown.
Al-Anon meets Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon at Beacon of Hope in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park.
Saturday, Feb. 22
A Black History Month program, “Into the Great Unknown- African American Adventures and Explorers,” will be presented by the Discovery Theater on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. Sponsored by the library, St. Mary’s NAACP, Unified Committee for Afro American Contributions and the Minority Outreach Coalition. Refreshments will be provided.
The 2020 Spirits of Southern Maryland Celebration hosted by the Maryland Distillers Guild will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum in Lexington Park. This sampling event will showcase more than a dozen Maryland distilleries and two local breweries. The first session will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and the second from 5 to 7 p.m. Cost is $40 or $55, and $10 for designated drivers. For more information or to get tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/spirits-of-southern-maryland-tickets-80257619701.
The Kalnasy Concert Series at St. Aloysius Church will present Marathon Recital Day on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., sponsored by Music Teachers of Southern Maryland. There will be piano, voice and instrumental performance by youth musicians. For more information, email keyofgmh@gmail.com or visit https://saintaloysiuschurch.org/kalnasy-concert-series.
The Southern Maryland Decorative Painters will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Immaculate Conception Church hall in Mechanicsville. They will be painting a Linda Samuel project, “Tree Trimming “Guests are welcome and should contact the group for supply information. For more information, visit www.smdpaint.org/Calendar.html or contact Garnett Joy at 301-884-2835 or smdp.LearnToPaint@gmail.com.
Bingo is hosted by Mother Catherine Spalding Academy in Helen every Saturday at the school. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., early-bird bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. For more, call 301-884-3165.
Angel Wings & Things thrift store is open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former convent next to St. Michael’s School and church in Ridge. Donations are accepted on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the school. For more, call the school at 301-872-5454.
St. Andrew’s Thrift Store, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Bible study will be held Saturday mornings from 7 to 8 a.m. with the St. John’s Catholic Church Men’s Group to discuss Sunday’s readings. Doors open at the church in Hollywood with light breakfast and coffee at 6:30 a.m. Contact Dan Seep at 757-291-0262.
Animal Adoption Days are held by the Animal Relief Fund from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Well Pet Clinic in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park. Call 301-866-0303.
Feral Cat Rescue is at Petco in California on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with adoptable cats and kittens. Visit www.feralcatrescue.com for pictures and bios. Gifts of cat food and litter will be accepted. To trap a cat to get it vetted, email info@feralcatrescuemd.org.
Emotions Anonymous 12-step meetings are held Saturdays at 5 p.m. at Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center of Walden at 21800 N. Shangri-La Drive in Millison Plaza. For more information, contact Laura at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or at beacon@waldensierra.org or visit www.emotionsanonymous.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Saturdays at noon at Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Lane in Lexington Park, and at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, in Leonardtown.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. on Saturdays at First Saints Community Church in Leonardtown.
Sunday, Feb. 23
A bridal show will be held at Historic St. Mary’s City in the State House on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. Cost is $5 at the door. For more information, email maryb@digshistory.org or call 240-895-4991.
A purse bingo will be held at the Ridge firehouse on Sunday, Feb. 23. Doors open at noon and bingo starts at 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 each in advance or $30 at the door, and include 20 regular games. Additional game packs and specials will be available for $5 each. There will also be food and raffles. For advanced tickets, contact Lauren Fairfax at 301-904-9408. Proceeds will benefit the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. No children permitted unless they have their own ticket and are accompanied by a paying adult.
Open skate is held year-round at Leonard Hall Recreation Center in Leonardtown on Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. Fee is $5 per person. Participants can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $2.50. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71800.
Bingo is hosted by St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood on Sundays to benefit St. John’s School in the Monsignor Harris Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6. Dinner and other refreshments will be available. Call 301-373-2281.
The Conversation Starters, a coalition hosting a weekly dialogue on race in the community, will meet on Sundays at 3 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. For more, email ttopicofconversation@gmail.com or call 240-718-8282.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Sundays at 2 p.m. at the All Faith Episcopal Church, located at 38885 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, and at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Sundays at 4 p.m. at Good Samaritan Church in Great Mills.
Monday, Feb. 24
The St. Mary’s County Genealogical Society will meet on Monday, Feb. 24, from 7 to 9 p.m. in Building 2, Room 154, at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center in California. The webinar, “Are You My Grandpa?” will be presented by Rebecca Koford about researching people who have the same name. For more information, contact April Havens at genelib18@outlook.com.
The Republican Women St. Mary’s will meet on Monday, Feb. 24, at 11:30 a.m. at Front Porch Restaurant in Leonardtown. Scheduled guest speaker will be William “B.J.” Hall, president St. Mary’s Chapter NAACP. New members and guests welcome. Food may be purchased individually. For more, contact Beth Bonifant at 301-861-6112 or lbethbonifant@gmail.com.
The Woman’s Club of St. Mary’s County meets on the fourth Monday of every month at 11 a.m. the Golden Corral restaurant in Lexington Park. The nonprofit organization participates in activities for the betterment of the community, socializes, and raises funds for scholarships and other organizations. For more information, call Carol at 301-994-0352.
The MOMS Club of St. Mary’s County South meets the last Monday of every month at 10 a.m. at the Lexington Park library. The group is open to all stay-at-home mothers who live in the elementary school districts of Carver, Lexington Park, Park Hall, Piney Point and Ridge. For more information, see http://momsclubofstmaryscounty.weebly.com.
Toastmasters Talk of the Town meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month at 11:45 a.m. at the Lexington Park library. Learn how to become a better speaker and presenter. For more, visit http://club9410.easy-speak.org.
The Bread of Life food pantry is open every Monday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at St. Mark UAME Church, located at 45685 Happyland Road in Valley Lee. For more information, call 301-994-2090.
The Lexington Park Rotary Club meets at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at the Loffler Senior Activity Center at Chancellor’s Run Regional Park in February and March. The public is welcome. For more information, call Mike Guy at 301-481-0401.
CABS (Companions and Buddies for Singles), an adult social group of friends, meets every Monday, except on holidays, at 6 p.m. at the Garvey center in Leonardtown. Dues are $15 per year, first four visits are free. For more, visit CABSorg.WixSite.com/CABS or call 240-794-8033.
The Ridge chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m. at First Friendship United Methodist Church in Ridge. Call Jacqie Cooper at 301-872-5047.
Al-Anon meets Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road. Call 800-425-2666.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. Andrews Church, located at 44078 St. Andrews Church Road in California.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
CSM Spring Transfer Fair will be held at the College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown campus, on Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Building A auditorium. CSM students are invited to meet representatives from a variety of colleges and universities, explore college majors and degree programs, and meet with CSM faculty to gather information about planning the next step in their education. Free. For more, call 240-725-5320 or visit www.csmd.edu/transferfair.
A pancake supper will be held at the 7th District firehouse in Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. Cost is $11 or $10 for seniors, $3 for children 4 to 12 and free for children 3 and younger.
A Shrove Tuesday pancake supper will be held at the Second District firehouse in Valley Lee on Feb. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger. For more, call 301-994-9999.
A Shrove Tuesday pancake breakfast will be served at Our Lady of the Wayside Church in Chaptico on Feb. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults, $6 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger. Carryouts are available. For more information, contact Brenda Russell at rsbrssll@aol.com or at 301-247-1871.
A pancake dinner will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 9611 Trinity Church Road in Charlotte Hall, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. Cost is $8 per person or free for children under 4 years old. For more, call 301-934-1450.
Shrove Tuesday pancake and sausage supper will be held at St. John’s School in Hollywood from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 25. Cost is $7 for adults, $3 for those under 12, and free for those under 6. Sponsored by the St. John’s Knights of Columbus.
The Farm Bureau for St. Mary’s County meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Agricultural Services Center in Leonardtown. For information, call 301-475-0050.
The Southern Maryland Rock and Mineral Club meets the fourth Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Clearwater Nature Center off Thrift Road in Clinton. For more information, contact Rich Simcsak at sadsack56@msn.com.
ABATE of Maryland Inc. St. Mary’s Chapter meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. in the back room of California VFW Post 2632. ABATE of Maryland Inc. is a motorcycle rights organization representing all riders in Annapolis. New members are welcome. For more information, contact John Robinson, chapter director, at 301-247-5733 or pasecretsquirrel@yahoo.com.
The Fifth District Homemakers meet on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 10 a.m. at the Northern Senior Activity Center in Charlotte Hall. Call 301-884-7071.
Bingo is held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 255 in Ridge. Doors open at 6 p.m. The public is invited. For more information, call after 6 p.m. at 301-872-5349.
Sea Scout Ship 548 and the Girl Scout Mariners meet Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Small Craft Guild at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons. Youth and adults interested in sailing and water activities are invited. Call Doug at 410-326-4291 or visit www.seascoutship548.com.
The COSMIC Flute Choir meets Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. Some proficiency is required. For more information, call Linda at 301-994-9688.
The Southern Maryland Concert Band rehearses at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Thomas Stone High School band room in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-884-5848.
Emotions Anonymous will meet on Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall, located at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 184, meets every Tuesday at the former Hollywood Elementary School building on Mervell Dean Road. Weigh-in is held from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a business meeting and group therapy. For more information, call Linda Faulstich at 301-994-3142.
A Southern Maryland Nar-Anon family group meets Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Southern Community Center in Lusby. The group offers a recovery program for those affected by a friend’s or family member’s drug addiction. For more, email s.m.naranon@gmail.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, classroom 8, located at 25550 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, and at 8:30 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension, located on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.