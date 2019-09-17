Wednesday, Sept. 18
Sotterley Speaker Series will present “Spy Pilot” Gary Powers Jr., an author and historian, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. He will talk about his book focused on the Cold War downing of the American U-2 spy plane piloted by his father over the Soviet Union in 1960. Powers is the founder and chairman emeritus of The Cold War Museum in Virginia. Free to the public; make reservations online at www.sotterley.org or call 301-373-2280.
Historic St. Mary’s City Little Explorers will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the museum’s visitor’s center. The preschooler program for ages 3 to 5 will explore colors in the world around them, including in plants and insects. Admission is $4 per child or $3 for members, and accompanying adults visit free. For more information, call 240-895-4980 or email info@HSMCdigshistory.org.
A peer-facilitated diabetes support and discussion group for those with pre-diabetes, diabetes and those caring for others with diabetes will meet at the Garvey Senior Activity Center the third Wednesday of each month from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Open to anyone age 50 or older. For more information or to RSVP, contact Margaret Forrest at 301-481-5850.
A farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sept. 25 at Cedar Lane Senior Living Community in Leonardtown. Sponsored by Historic Sotterley, the market will feature in-season produce, eggs, honey and more. For more information, call 301-373-2280 or visit www.sotterley.org.
Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville offers bread, bagels and sweet treats to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., when the pantry is also open, except on the second Wednesday of each month when fresh produce is distributed. Fresh produce distribution is also on second Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. In addition, the pantry is open Sundays 12:30 to 2 p.m. For more information, call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.
A beginner Irish set dance class is held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays in Morganza. Call 240-256-0157 or email cdpclark@gmail.com.
Bingo will be played on Wednesdays at Little Flower School in Great Mills. Doors open at 6 p.m. and early birds start at 6:45 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. For more, email LFSbingo@gmail.com.
The Leonardtown chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 327, meets Wednesdays in the Garvey senior center in Leonardtown. Weigh-in starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting. Call Fran at 301-994-0529.
The Great Mills chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 158, meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at 20804 Rosslare Court in Lexington Park. For more information, call Carol Ann Coombs at 301-862-1339.
A club for breast-feeding moms is held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Health Connections in Leonardtown. Call 301-997-6505.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Callaway.
A women-only Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the United Methodist Church on Great Mills Road.
A women’s step study Alcoholics Anonymous group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road.
Thursday, Sept. 19
St. Mary’s County Fair will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, through Sunday, Sept. 22. Celebrate St. Mary’s rural and agricultural heritage and see various exhibits, livestock, home arts, flowers, field crops, 4-H and school exhibits, horse pulls and more. There will be carnival rides and food for sale. For more information, visit www.smcfair.somd.com.
Historic St. Mary’s City Fall Lecture Series will feature Laura Masur on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. at the museum’s auditorium. She will present the lecture “Why Maryland? A Curious Tale of Jesuit Priests and an Unlikely Mission.” For more, call 240-895-4990, email Info@DigsHistory.org or visit our website at HSMCdigsHistory.org.
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Calvert County Chapter 1466, will meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Fairview Library in Dunkirk. There will be a presentation on county transportation plans. For membership or other information, call 410-326-9024 or email NARFE1466@gmail.com.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary meets on the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad building in Leonardtown. For more information on becoming a member, call Magdaline Holmes at 301-475-5624.
The Minority Business Alliance of St. Mary’s County meets on the third Thursday of each month at 26603 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park at 7 p.m. A nonprofit organization, the alliance is a network of business owners and other professionals. For more, call 301-863-0552.
A widow and widower group meets the third Thursday of every month at The Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, alternating between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. (September meeting is at 10 a.m.). Anyone who has ever experienced the loss of a spouse, whether dating, remarried or still single, is welcomed to attend. For more information, email Lpumcwwgroup@aol.com.
Leonardtown Rotary Club meets from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday mornings in the dining room at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Visit www.leonardtownrotary.org.
Bingo will be played Thursdays at the Knights of St. Jerome’s hall in Dameron. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., early bird games begin at 7 p.m. There will be food for sale. For more information, call 301-872-4566.
The Southern Maryland Sound Barbershop Chorus rehearses Thursdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Church of The Ascension in Lexington Park. Call Tommy Chedester at 301-904-9591.
Overeaters Anonymous meetings, support for food addiction, are held every Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Church of Christ on St. Andrew’s Church Road in California. Call Angel at 443-497-5810.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at Real Life Church in Mechanicsville. People who have had weight-loss surgery are also welcome. Weigh-in is from 5:45 to 6:25 p.m., followed by a meeting from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Call Debbie at 301-481-5061.
The Wildewood Chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at the Wildewood Community Center, No. 1. Weigh-in starts at 9 a.m., followed by a meeting at 9:50 a.m. Call Linda at 301-475-8305.
Family and Friends meetings, support meetings for those who love someone struggling with addiction, are held by Walden on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Beacon of Hope of Walden in Millison Plaza and Thursdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Cove of Walden in California. For more, contact Laura Webb at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or lauraw@waldensierra.org.
Celebrate Recovery will be held on Thursday at Hughesville Baptist Church, located at 8505 Old Leonardtown Road. Light snacks will be served at 6:30 p.m. and meetings will start at 7 p.m. This group is a Christ-based ministry that helps people deal with their hurts, habits and hang ups in a safe and confidential environment. For more, call 301-274-3672 or 240-254-2765 or visit www.hughesvillebaptist.com.
Al-anon meets 7 p.m. Thursdays at St. Andrew’s Church in California.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road and at 7:30 p.m. at King/Queen Hall at 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Immaculate Conception Church in Mechanicsville.
Friday, Sept. 20
A steak or steak and fried shrimp dinner will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville. Cost is $15 to $18. For more, call 301-274-3522.
Helping Hands food pantry is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 28291 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, located in the old church hall next door to Immaculate Conception Church. For more, call 301-247-2785.
Bingo is held each Friday at the Father Andrew White School gymnasium in Leonardtown. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus #1470, doors open at 5:30 and games start at 6:55 p.m. For more information, call 240-434-5531.
Obesity prevention support classes are offered free on Fridays from 8 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance Studio Twelve Twelve, located at 23476 Three Notch Road in California. This is a lifestyle education program and freestyle dance is demonstrated for daily exercise. Visit www.DanceStudio1212.com/wellness.htm for more.
Overeaters Anonymous meets on Fridays at 9 a.m. at Christ Church on Broome’s Island Road in Port Republic. For more, call Debbie Stockton at 301-642-0146.
Celebrate Recovery, a free Christian-based 12-step program for adults 18 and up struggling with any hurt, hangup or habit, meets Fridays at Our Father’s House Assembly of God Church in California. A large group lesson will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and gender-specific small groups from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. are followed by refreshments. For more, email celebraterecovery@ourfathershouseag.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Fridays at 7:07 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington Park and at 9:30 p.m. at the Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Leonardtown.
Al-Anon meets Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon at Beacon of Hope in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Museum Day will be celebrated at Historic Sotterley in Hollywood and at Historic St. Mary’s City, featuring free admission to the public on Saturday, Sept. 21. The Museum Day ticket provides free admission for two people. Tickets are available for download at www.smithsonianmag.com.
Maryland Lighthouse Challenge Weekend will feature Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Blackistone Lighthouse at St. Clement’s Island State Park on Sept. 21 and 22. They are among other lighthouses in the state that will open for visitation, as organized by the Chesapeake Chapter of the U.S. Lighthouse Society. For more information, visit www.cheslights.org.
Artsfest will be held at Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Solomons on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrate the visual and performing arts. For more information, visit www.annmariegarden.org.
The Showcase of the Bands will be held at Chopticon High School on Saturday, Sept. 21. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland will hold open houses on Saturdays, Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Events include tours of campus and information on academic programs and the college’s integrated career development program. Current students will be on hand to offer their perspectives, and admission and financial aid personnel will talk with students and parents. To register for an open house, visit go.smcm.edu/oph.
The Southern Maryland Slam Fishing Tournament and Dinner will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 5 p.m. at The JES Avanti Foundation at Bluff Point in Bushwood. This fundraising event hosted by Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing will benefit disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans. Dinner tickets are $60. For more information or to register, visit https://projecthealingwaters.org/tournaments/the-southern-maryland-slam.
Family and Friends Day at First Missionary Baptist Church of Lexington Park will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 3 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 22, during the 10 a.m. service. Guest preachers will be Donn Hall, pastor of Zion Baptist Church in Virginia, on Saturday, and the Rev. D. Malcolm Williams, associate pastor, on Sunday. For more, call the church, located on Pegg Lane, at 301-863-8388.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Landfill. Residents can dispose of cleaners, pool chemicals, pesticides, fuels, bleach, paint thinners, oil-based paint and other chemicals. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73517, or visit www.co.saint-marys.md.us/dpw/recycling-solid-waste.
Bingo will be played at the Knights of Columbus hall in Ridge on Saturday, Sept. 21. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for sale. For more, call 301-872-4641.
The Home Grown Farm Market at 21078 Three Notch Road, near the intersection of Hermanville Road south of Lexington Park, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more, visit homegrownfarmmarket.webs.com.
The California Farmers Market, located in the BAE parking lot at 22810 Three Notch Road, near the intersection with Town Creek Drive, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features vegetables, fruits, herbs, eggs, meats, hard cider, beer, baked goods, plants and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CaliforniaBAEFarmersMarket.
The North County Farmers Market is open on Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The market is located on New Market Road, next to the Charlotte Hall library. For more, visit www.visitstmarysmd.com/food-drink/farm-markets.
Bingo is hosted by Mother Catherine Spalding Academy in Helen every Saturday at the school. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., early-bird bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. For more, call 301-884-3165.
Angel Wings & Things thrift store is open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former convent next to St. Michael’s School and church in Ridge. Donations are accepted on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the school. For more, call the school at 301-872-5454.
St. Andrew’s Thrift Store, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Bible study will be held Saturday mornings from 7 to 8 a.m. with the St. John’s Catholic Church Men’s Group to discuss Sunday’s readings. Doors open at the church in Hollywood with light breakfast and coffee at 6:30 a.m. Contact Dan Seep at 757-291-0262.
Animal Adoption Days are held by the Animal Relief Fund from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Well Pet Clinic in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park. Call 301-866-0303.
Feral Cat Rescue is at Petco in California on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with adoptable cats and kittens. Visit www.feralcatrescue.com for pictures and bios. Gifts of cat food and litter will be accepted. To trap a cat to get it vetted, email info@feralcatrescuemd.org.
Emotions Anonymous 12-step meetings are held Saturdays at 5 p.m. at Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center of Walden at 21800 N. Shangri-La Drive in Millison Plaza. For more information, contact Laura at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or at beacon@waldensierra.org or visit www.emotionsanonymous.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Saturdays at noon at Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Lane in Lexington Park, and at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, in Leonardtown.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. on Saturdays at First Saints Community Church in Leonardtown.
Sunday, Sept. 22
A Southern Maryland Audubon Society field trip will be held at Sotterley Plantation in Hollywood on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 8 to 11 a.m. Join for a fall excursion to this scenic and historic Patuxent River property and search for bald eagles, migrant songbirds, lingering meadowlarks and sparrows. RSVP to David Moulton at moulton.davidh@gmail.com or 240-276-4473.
Open skate is held year-round at Leonard Hall Recreation Center in Leonardtown on Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. Fee is $5 per person. Participants can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $2.50. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71800.
Bingo is hosted by St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood on Sundays to benefit St. John’s School in the Monsignor Harris Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6. Dinner and other refreshments will be available. Call 301-373-2281.
The Conversation Starters, a coalition hosting a weekly dialogue on race in the community, will meet on Sundays at 3 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. For more, email ttopicofconversation@gmail.com or call 240-718-8282.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Sundays at 2 p.m. at the All Faith Episcopal Church, located at 38885 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, and at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Sundays at 4 p.m. at Good Samaritan Church in Great Mills.
Monday, Sept. 23
The St. Mary’s County Animal Control Advisory Board’s animal shelter subcommittee will hold a meeting on Monday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m. in the Longfellow Room inside the Lexington Park library. For more information, call Rita Weaver at 301-872-5290.
Toastmasters Talk of the Town meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month at 11:45 a.m. at the Lexington Park library. Learn how to become a better speaker and presenter. For more, visit http://club9410.easy-speak.org.
The Bread of Life food pantry is open every Monday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at St. Mark UAME Church, located at 45685 Happyland Road in Valley Lee. For more information, call 301-994-2090.
The Lexington Park Rotary Club meets Mondays from noon to 1 p.m. at Elements Eatery and Mixology in Lexington Park. Those interested in membership can call Dan Parker, area governor, at 301-904-1743.
CABS (Companions and Buddies for Singles), an adult social group of friends, meets every Monday, except on holidays, at 6 p.m. at the Garvey center in Leonardtown. Dues are $15 per year, first four visits are free. For more, visit CABSorg.WixSite.com/CABS or call 240-794-8033.
The Ridge chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m. at First Friendship United Methodist Church in Ridge. Call Jacqie Cooper at 301-872-5047.
Al-Anon meets Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road. Call 800-425-2666.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. Andrews Church, located at 44078 St. Andrews Church Road in California.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
A dramatic presentation merging music, theater, art and poetry featuring Brian Ganz, a music professor at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, and Michael Tolaydo, the college’s former theater director, will be held at the college’s Auerbach Auditorium at St. Mary’s Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. The performance, “Whistler’s Lecture: James Whistler, Claude Debussy and the Lecture That Changed Art,” will cost $15 for general admission; $10 for seniors, college faculty and staff, and arts alliance members; and free for college students. For more, call 240-895-4498 or visit www.smcm.edu/events/organizer/music-department/.
The Farm Bureau for St. Mary’s County meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Agricultural Services Center in Leonardtown. For information, call 301-475-0050.
The Southern Maryland Rock and Mineral Club meets the fourth Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Clearwater Nature Center off Thrift Road in Clinton. For more information, contact Rich Simcsak at sadsack56@msn.com.
ABATE of Maryland Inc. St. Mary’s Chapter meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. in the back room of California VFW Post 2632. ABATE of Maryland Inc. is a motorcycle rights organization representing all riders in Annapolis. New members are welcome. For more information, contact John Robinson, chapter director, at 301-247-5733 or pasecretsquirrel@yahoo.com.
The Fifth District Homemakers meet on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 10 a.m. at the Northern Senior Activity Center in Charlotte Hall. Call 301-884-7071.
The COSMIC Flute Choir meets Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. Some proficiency is required. For more information, call Linda at 301-994-9688.
The Southern Maryland Concert Band rehearses at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Thomas Stone High School band room in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-884-5848.
Sea Scout Ship 548 and the Girl Scout Mariners meet Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Small Craft Guild at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons. Youth and adults interested in sailing and water activities are invited. Call Doug at 410-326-4291 or visit www.seascoutship548.com.
Bingo is held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 255 in Ridge. Doors open at 6 p.m. The public is invited. For more information, call after 6 p.m. at 301-872-5349.
Emotions Anonymous will meet on Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall, located at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 184, meets every Tuesday at the former Hollywood Elementary School building on Mervell Dean Road. Weigh-in is held from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a business meeting and group therapy. For more information, call Linda Faulstich at 301-994-3142.
A Southern Maryland Nar-Anon family group meets Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Southern Community Center in Lusby. The group offers a recovery program for those affected by a friend’s or family member’s drug addiction. For more, email s.m.naranon@gmail.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, classroom 8, located at 25550 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, and at 8:30 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension, located on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.