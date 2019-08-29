Friday, Aug. 30
Friday Night in the Park will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lancaster Park in Lexington Park. A family night out in the community with food, fitness, music and games. Admission is free. For more information, contact Catherine at 240-538-5473.
An open skate night will be held at Leonard Hall Recreation Center in Leonardtown on Friday, Aug. 30, from 1 to 3 p.m. Open skate is also held year-round on Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. Fee is $5 per person. Participants can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $2.50. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71800.
A yard sale extravaganza will be held Friday, Aug. 30, and Saturday, Aug. 31, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville. For more information or to make a donation, contact Nardine Daniels at 240-925-1543.
The Summer’s End: Dance Your Troubles Away dinner, hosted by Community Mediation Center of St. Mary’s County, will be held on Sept. 6 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Olde Breton Inn in Leonardtown. There will be dancing and a silent auction featuring antiques and original paintings. Cost is $50. Tickets are available nw at www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/NjA5Njg= and must be purchased by Aug. 30. For more, contact Sharon Weiner at sgweiner49@yahoo.com or 301-997-4240.
A chicken cordon bleu dinner will be held on Friday, Aug 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville. Cost is $12. For more, call 301-274-3522.
Helping Hands food pantry is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 28291 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, located in the old church hall next door to Immaculate Conception Church. For more, call 301-247-2785.
Bingo is held each Friday at the Father Andrew White School gymnasium in Leonardtown. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus #1470, doors open at 5:30 and games start at 6:55 p.m. For more information, call 240-434-5531.
Obesity prevention support classes are offered free on Fridays from 8 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance Studio Twelve Twelve, located at 23476 Three Notch Road in California. This is a lifestyle education program and freestyle dance is demonstrated for daily exercise. Visit www.DanceStudio1212.com/wellness.htm for more.
Overeaters Anonymous meets on Fridays at 9 a.m. at Christ Church on Broome’s Island Road in Port Republic. For more, call Debbie Stockton at 301-642-0146.
Celebrate Recovery, a free Christian-based 12-step program for adults 18 and up struggling with any hurt, hangup or habit, meets Fridays at Our Father’s House Assembly of God Church in California. A large group lesson will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and gender-specific small groups from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. are followed by refreshments. For more, email celebraterecovery@ourfathershouseag.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Fridays at 7:07 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington Park and at 9:30 p.m. at the Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Leonardtown.
Al-Anon meets Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon at Beacon of Hope in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Great Mills Swimming Pool will hold an end-of-season bash on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 1 to 4 p.m. The community is invited to attend and enjoy music and free scuba lessons. Admission prices are $6 for adults, $5 for children 17 and younger and $4 for seniors 60 and older. For more information, call 301-866-6560 or visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/aquatics.
Country singer Robbie Boothe and his band will perform a free concert on the square in Leonardtown on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.
The Home Grown Farm Market at 21078 Three Notch Road, near the intersection of Hermanville Road south of Lexington Park, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more, visit homegrownfarmmarket.webs.com.
The California Farmers Market, located in the BAE parking lot at 22810 Three Notch Road, near the intersection with Town Creek Drive, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features vegetables, fruits, herbs, eggs, meats, hard cider, beer, baked goods, plants and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CaliforniaBAEFarmersMarket.
The North County Farmers Market is open on Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The market is located on New Market Road, next to the Charlotte Hall library. For more, visit www.visitstmarysmd.com/food-drink/farm-markets.
Bingo is hosted by Mother Catherine Spalding Academy in Helen every Saturday at the school. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., early-bird bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. For more, call 301-884-3165.
Angel Wings & Things thrift store is open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former convent next to St. Michael’s School and church in Ridge. Donations are accepted on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the school. For more, call Marti at 301-872-5454.
St. Andrew’s Thrift Store, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Bible study will be held Saturday mornings from 7 to 8 a.m. with the St. John’s Catholic Church Men’s Group to discuss Sunday’s readings. Doors open at the church in Hollywood with light breakfast and coffee at 6:30 a.m. Contact Dan Seep at 757-291-0262.
Animal Adoption Days are held by the Animal Relief Fund from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Well Pet Clinic in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park. Call 301-866-0303.
Feral Cat Rescue is at Petco in California on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with adoptable cats and kittens. Visit www.feralcatrescue.com for pictures and bios. Gifts of cat food and litter will be accepted. To trap a cat to get it vetted, email info@feralcatrescuemd.org.
Emotions Anonymous 12-step meetings are held Saturdays at 5 p.m. at Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center of Walden at 21800 N. Shangri-La Drive in Millison Plaza. For more information, contact Laura at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or at beacon@waldensierra.org or visit www.emotionsanonymous.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Saturdays at noon at Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Lane in Lexington Park, and at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, in Leonardtown.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. on Saturdays at First Saints Community Church in Leonardtown.
Sunday, Sept. 1
The Knights of St. John International Commandery 386, affiliated with Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mechanicsville, meets the first Sunday of each month at noon. This is a fraternal organization of Catholic men who must be recommended by their pastor. Knights of Columbus are also welcome to join.
Bingo is hosted by St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood on Sundays to benefit St. John’s School in the Monsignor Harris Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6. Dinner and other refreshments will be available. Call 301-373-2281.
The Conversation Starters, a coalition hosting a weekly dialogue on race in the community, will meet on Sundays at 3 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. For more, email ttopicofconversation@gmail.com or call 240-718-8282.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Sundays at 2 p.m. at the All Faith Episcopal Church, located at 38885 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, and at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Sundays at 4 p.m. at Good Samaritan Church in Great Mills.
Monday, Sept. 2
The Ladies Auxiliary Fleet Reserve Association meets the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the branch home, located ½ mile south of Patuxent River Naval Air Station’s Gate 2. Call Karen at 301-863-6117, Shirly at 301-481-9655 or the branch home at 301-863-8291.
The Bread of Life food pantry is open every Monday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at St. Mark UAME Church, located at 45685 Happyland Road in Valley Lee. For more information, call 301-994-2090.
The Lexington Park Rotary Club meets Mondays from noon to 1 p.m. at Elements Eatery and Mixology in Lexington Park. Those interested in membership can call Dan Parker, area governor, at 301-904-1743.
CABS (Companions and Buddies for Singles), an adult social group of friends, meets every Monday, except on holidays, at 6 p.m. at the Garvey center in Leonardtown. Dues are $15 per year, first four visits are free. For more, visit CABSorg.WixSite.com/CABS or call 240-794-8033.
The Ridge chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m. at First Friendship United Methodist Church in Ridge. Call Jacqie Cooper at 301-872-5047.
Al-Anon meets Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road. Call 800-425-2666.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. Andrews Church, located at 44078 St. Andrews Church Road in California.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
The Kiwanis Club of St. Mary’s County meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Golden Corral for the general meeting, and the third Tuesday of the month for its board meeting. For more information, call 301-872-4250 or visit www.stmaryscountykiwanis.org.
The COSMIC Flute Choir meets Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. Some proficiency is required. For more information, call Linda at 301-994-9688.
The Southern Maryland Concert Band rehearses at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Thomas Stone High School band room in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-884-5848.
Sea Scout Ship 548 and the Girl Scout Mariners meet Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Small Craft Guild at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons. Youth and adults interested in sailing and water activities are invited. Call Doug at 410-326-4291 or visit www.seascoutship548.com.
Bingo is held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 255 in Ridge. Doors open at 6 p.m. The public is invited. For more information, call after 6 p.m. at 301-872-5349.
Emotions Anonymous will meet on Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall, located at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 184, meets every Tuesday at the former Hollywood Elementary School building on Mervell Dean Road. Weigh-in is held from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a business meeting and group therapy. For more information, call Linda Faulstich at 301-994-3142.
A Southern Maryland Nar-Anon family group meets Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Southern Community Center in Lusby. The group offers a recovery program for those affected by a friend’s or family member’s drug addiction. For more, email s.m.naranon@gmail.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, classroom 8, located at 25550 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, and at 8:30 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension, located on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
The annual “Prayer In The Park” event hosted by St Mary’s County Moms In Prayer will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. near the pavilion at Dorsey Park, which is located at 24275 Hollywood Road. Start the school year with a prayer. For more information, visit www.MomsInPrayer.org.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary will hold a fundraiser at Ledo’s Restaurant in Leonardtown on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. Dine-in or carryout dinner and tell the cashier to have a portion of the bill go to the rescue squad.
St. Mary’s County Arts Council First Wednesday Workshop will be held at 22660 Washington St. in Leonardtown on the first Wednesday of each month from 1 to 3 p.m. Artists of all skills levels and media are invited to visit. Email info@smcart.org for more information.
The Leonardtown Lions Club will meet the first Wednesday of each month at the Olde Breton Inn in Leonardtown. Members and guests meet at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting and dinner starts at 7 p.m. For more, call George Kirby at 240-577-0029.
A free cancer support group is offered by the American Cancer Society and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for cancer patients and their families on the first and third Wednesday of every month. Meetings are held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the hospital classroom. Call 301-475-6070 to register.
A farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sept. 25 at Cedar Lane Senior Living Community in Leonardtown. Sponsored by Historic Sotterley, the market will feature in-season produce, eggs, honey and more. For more information, call 301-373-2280 or visit www.sotterley.org.
Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville offers bread, bagels and sweet treats to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., when the pantry is also open, except on the second Wednesday of each month when fresh produce is distributed. Produce distribution is also on second Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. In addition, the pantry is open Sundays 12:30 to 2 p.m. For more, call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.
A beginner Irish set dance class is held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays in Morganza. Call 240-256-0157 or email cdpclark@gmail.com.
Bingo will be played on Wednesdays at Little Flower School in Great Mills. Doors open at 6 p.m. and early birds start at 6:45 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. For more, email LFSbingo@gmail.com.
The Leonardtown chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 327, meets Wednesdays in the Garvey senior center in Leonardtown. Weigh-in starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting. Call Fran at 301-994-0529.
The Great Mills chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 158, meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at 20804 Rosslare Court in Lexington Park. For more information, call Carol Ann Coombs at 301-862-1339.
A club for breast-feeding moms is held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Health Connections in Leonardtown. Call 301-997-6505.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Callaway.
A women-only Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the United Methodist Church on Great Mills Road.
A women’s step study Alcoholics Anonymous group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road.
Thursday, Sept. 5
The Ridge Volunteer Fire Department carnival will be held Thursday, Sept. 5, through Sunday, Sept. 8, and Thursday, Sept. 12, through Sunday, Sept. 15, each night from 6 to 10 p.m. at the carnival grounds in Ridge.
The St. Mary’s County Camera Club will meet on Thursday, Sept. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the old Patuxent Naval Air Museum (the building behind the new museum) in Lexington Park. Bring three digital images on an SD card or USB flash drive to have reviewed for suggestions to improve, or just sit back and listen. Visitors welcome to participate for free. For more information, email at smccc1998@gmail.com or visit www.smccc.org.
The Margaret Brent High School Alumni Association will meet on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 11 a.m. at the Riverview Restaurant at Wicomico Shores Club House. All MBHS alumni are welcomed and encouraged to attend. For more information, contact Virginia Pettit at 301-769-2765 or wvpettit@gmail.com.
The St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks board will meet on the first Thursday of each month, at 5:30 p.m., in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown, unless otherwise noted. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. *1811.
The St. Mary’s Interfaith Council meets on the first Thursday of every month in the Lexington Park library for constructive dialogue and the promotion of well-being among residents of all faiths and spiritual practices. For more, email Michael Martines at paxbishop@gmail.com.
American Legion Post 255 invites all active-duty personnel and veterans to join the monthly meeting on the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the post home at 13390 Point Lookout Road in Ridge. The auxiliary meets at the same date and time. The SAL meets on the second Wednesday of each month.
American Legion Post 221 invites all active-duty personnel and veterans to join the monthly meeting on the first Thursday of each month at the post home at 21690 Colton Point Road in Avenue. The meeting starts at 8 p.m. Visit www.alpost221.webs.com, email alpost221@netscape.net or call 301-884-4071 for more.
Leonardtown Rotary Club meets from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday mornings in the dining room at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Visit www.leonardtownrotary.org.
Bingo will be played Thursdays at the Knights of St. Jerome’s hall in Dameron. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., early bird games begin at 7 p.m. There will be food for sale. For more information, call 301-872-4566.
The Southern Maryland Sound Barbershop Chorus rehearses Thursdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Church of The Ascension in Lexington Park. Call Tommy Chedester at 301-904-9591.