Wednesday, Oct. 9
The MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary $6 Show will be held at the Leonardtown hospital’s lobby on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be items priced at $6 such as jewelry, scarves, small leather goods, children’s items and more. For more information, call the gift shop at 301-475-6153.
The Bereaved Parents of the USA, St. Mary’s chapter, will meet on the second Wednesday of the month from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Town Creek Professional Center, located at 22776 Three Notch Road Suite, #202, in Lexington Park. BPUSA is a self help group for parents, siblings and grandparents who have lost a child, brother, sister or grandchild at any age and from any cause. For more, call 240-895-0129 or email kimler50@gmail.com.
The Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the rescue squad building on Route 235 in Hollywood. Anyone wishing to become a member of the auxiliary is encouraged to attend. For more, call 301-373-3131.
American Legion Post 255 SAL meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the post home at 13390 Point Lookout Road in Ridge.
Look Good, Feel Better will be offered on the second Wednesday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Cancer Care and Infusion Services at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. The hospital partners with the National Cosmetology Association and the American Cancer Society to offer this free program for cancer patients that is designed to help female patients improve their appearance and self-image by learning beauty techniques to overcome side effects of chemotherapy and radiation. Call 240-434-7247 to register.
The Chesapeake Toastmasters Club meets every second and fourth Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. This month’s meeting will feature an open house with inspirational guest speaker Jennifer Foxworthy. For more information, visit http://7218.toastmastersclubs.org.
The Toastmasters, a communication forum for people to improve communication and leadership skills, is held on second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. For more, email Loretta Graham at lolograham90@gmail.com.
Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville offers bread, bagels and sweet treats to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., when the pantry is also open, except on the second Wednesday of each month when fresh produce is distributed. Fresh produce distribution is also on second Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. In addition, the pantry is open Sundays 12:30 to 2 p.m. For more information, call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.
A beginner Irish set dance class is held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays in Morganza. Call 240-256-0157 or email cdpclark@gmail.com.
Bingo will be played on Wednesdays at Little Flower School in Great Mills. Doors open at 6 p.m. and early birds start at 6:45 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. For more, email LFSbingo@gmail.com.
The Leonardtown chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 327, meets Wednesdays in the Garvey senior center in Leonardtown. Weigh-in starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting. Call Fran at 301-994-0529.
The Great Mills chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 158, meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at 20804 Rosslare Court in Lexington Park. For more information, call Carol Ann Coombs at 301-862-1339.
A club for breast-feeding moms is held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Health Connections in Leonardtown. Call 301-997-6505.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Callaway.
A women-only Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the United Methodist Church on Great Mills Road.
A women’s step study Alcoholics Anonymous group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road.
Thursday, Oct. 10
A teacher education open house will be held at the College of Southern Maryland Leonardtown campus on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the auditorium in Building A. Representatives from CSM, partner institutions and local public school systems will present information on teacher education. For more information, contact Beth Settle at ebsettle@csmd.edu or 240-725-5459.
College of Southern Maryland Provocations Faculty Excellence Lecture Series on Disabilities will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. at the La Plata campus, Learning Resource Center, Room 102. Rupa Chandrashekar will present “Effects of Attitudinal Barriers Across the World and the Effects of Inclusion for People with Disabilities.” For more on the free series, call 301-934-7578 or email Stephen Johnson at ssjohnson2@csmd.edu.
The thriller “Angel Street (Gaslight)” will be performed at Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park by the Newtowne Players through Sunday, Oct. 13. Performances will be Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3:30 p.m. Tickets, available at www.newtowneplayers.org, are $15 for adults; $13 for military, seniors, NTP members and students; and $10 for children under 12. All Thursday tickets are $10. Reservations may be made at 301-737-5447.
Christ Episcopal Church Chaptico will present a jazz cabaret featuring singer Gretchen Richie on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. Music will include selections from Broadway, jazz, romantic standards and contemporary popular tunes. The cost of the evening, which includes dinner, is $50 per person. For more information or to reserve tickets by Oct. 10, call 301-884-3451.
The St. Mary’s County Camera Club will meet on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the old Patuxent Naval Air Museum (the building behind the new museum) in Lexington Park. Get the camera out of the automatic mode by knowing when to choose other manual settings. Learn about the importance of ISO, how to interpret in-camera metering, what focus mode to choose, when to use exposure compensation and other techniques to take photos to the next level. Visitors welcome to participate for free. For more, email at smccc1998@gmail.com or visit www.smccc.org.
Professor of English Jennifer Cognard-Black will present The Robert Foster Cherry Lecture “Just Food: Social Justice and the Literatures of Food” on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. in Cole Cinema, Campus Center, at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Cognard-Black considers how the literatures of food can awaken readers to issues of food justice, especially in the classroom. Free and open to the public.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Association’s Queen of Hearts fundraiser will be held on Thursdays at Fitzie’s Marina Restaurant and Pub in Leonardtown, from 4 to 6:45 p.m., with drawing at 7 p.m.
Leonardtown Rotary Club meets from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday mornings in the dining room at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Visit www.leonardtownrotary.org.
Bingo will be played Thursdays at the Knights of St. Jerome’s hall in Dameron. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., early bird games begin at 7 p.m. There will be food for sale. For more information, call 301-872-4566.
The Southern Maryland Sound Barbershop Chorus rehearses Thursdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Church of The Ascension in Lexington Park. Call Tommy Chedester at 301-904-9591.
Overeaters Anonymous meetings, support for food addiction, are held every Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Church of Christ on St. Andrew’s Church Road in California. Call Angel at 443-497-5810.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at Real Life Church in Mechanicsville. People who have had weight-loss surgery are also welcome. Weigh-in is from 5:45 to 6:25 p.m., followed by a meeting from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Call Debbie at 301-481-5061.
The Wildewood Chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at the Wildewood Community Center, No. 1. Weigh-in starts at 9 a.m., followed by a meeting at 9:50 a.m. Call Linda at 301-475-8305.
Family and Friends meetings, support meetings for those who love someone struggling with addiction, are held by Walden on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Beacon of Hope of Walden in Millison Plaza and Thursdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Cove of Walden in California. For more, contact Laura Webb at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or lauraw@waldensierra.org.
Celebrate Recovery will be held on Thursday at Hughesville Baptist Church, located at 8505 Old Leonardtown Road. Light snacks will be served at 6:30 p.m. and meetings will start at 7 p.m. This group is a Christ-based ministry that helps people deal with their hurts, habits and hang ups in a safe and confidential environment. For more, call 301-274-3672 or 240-254-2765 or visit www.hughesvillebaptist.com.
Al-anon meets 7 p.m. Thursdays at St. Andrew’s Church in California.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road and at 7:30 p.m. at King/Queen Hall at 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Immaculate Conception Church in Mechanicsville.
Friday, Oct. 11
CSM Connections Literary Series will feature Philip Metres on Friday, Oct. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown campus, Building A, Auditorium. Metres, a poet, translator and professor of English at John Carroll University, will give a reading of his work. A free roundtable discussion with the author will take place at 4 p.m. in Building C, Room 216. For the reading, cost is $3 in advance, $5 at the event or $3 with CSM student ID. For tickets or more information, email connections@csmd.edu, call 301-934-7828 or visit www.csmd.edu/connections.
The comedy “The Murder Room” will be performed by New Direction Community Theater on Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 11 and 12, at the Long Beach Community Center in St. Leonard. Curtain time for all performances is 7 p.m., and tickets, priced at $15, are available at www.ndctheater.org.
The Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Prime Street Grille in White Plains. Cost of dinner is $25. RSVP by Oct. 11 at https://tccsmd.wufoo.com/forms/swmnzcj0n9alco.
A brisket dinner will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hughesville American Legion Post 238. Cost is $12. For more, call 301-274-3522.
Park Place Toastmasters meets on the second and fourth Fridays of each month at noon at the Church of The Ascension on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park to enhance personal leadership and communication skills. For more, visit www.Toastmasters.org.
Helping Hands food pantry is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 28291 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, located in the old church hall next door to Immaculate Conception Church. For more, call 301-247-2785.
Bingo is held each Friday at the Father Andrew White School gymnasium in Leonardtown. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus #1470, doors open at 5:30 and games start at 6:55 p.m. For more information, call 240-434-5531.
Obesity prevention support classes are offered free on Fridays from 8 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance Studio Twelve Twelve, located at 23476 Three Notch Road in California. This is a lifestyle education program and freestyle dance is demonstrated for daily exercise. Visit www.DanceStudio1212.com/wellness.htm for more.
Overeaters Anonymous meets on Fridays at 9 a.m. at Christ Church on Broome’s Island Road in Port Republic. For more, call Debbie Stockton at 301-642-0146.
Celebrate Recovery, a free Christian-based 12-step program for adults 18 and up struggling with any hurt, hangup or habit, meets Fridays at Our Father’s House Assembly of God Church in California. A large group lesson will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and gender-specific small groups from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. are followed by refreshments. For more, email celebraterecovery@ourfathershouseag.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Fridays at 7:07 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington Park and at 9:30 p.m. at the Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Leonardtown.
Al-Anon meets Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon at Beacon of Hope in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Patuxent River Appreciation Day will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons. There will be free admission to the museum, and festivities include food vendors, live music, boat rides, children’s activities, and an arts and crafts show. Robbie Boothe will perform live at 6 p.m. For more, visit calvertmarinemuseum.com/PRAD.
A contra dance sponsored by Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 7:30 p.m. at Christ Church Parish Hall in Chaptico. The Southern Maryland Open Band will play live acoustic string music and caller Ann Fallon will teach and call the dances. A beginners dance workshop starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 or $6 for members; children under 17 are free. There will be an ice cream social during the intermission. For more, visit www.smtmd.org.
Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust will hold a training session on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon at Summerseat Farm in Mechanicsville for prospective volunteer easement monitors who are interested in preserving rural land. If interested, email fletch51@verizon.net with “PTLT training” in the subject line and advise the number of attendees. For more information, visit www.ptlt.org.
The Down Syndrome Association of Southern Maryland Fall Festival will be held at Bowles Farm on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 1:30 p.m. Some admission rates apply. For more information or to register to attend, visit www.dsasmd.org or email info@dsasmd.org.
The Race 4 Heroes 5K Walk, Run, Roll or Fly will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at near the gazebo on H.G. Trueman Road in Solomons. Cost is $10 to $30. For more information or to register, visit https://endurancecui.active.com/event-reg/select-race?e=61487751. For more information, contact Christina Payne at cepayne@comcast.net or 443-624-9508 or Jay Lipoff at 315-345-5437.
The Southern Maryland Decorative Painters will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Mechanicsville. The group will be painting a Lisbeth Stull project, “Mrs. Whoo-Ligans.” Guests are welcome and should contact the group for supply information. Visit www.smdpaint.org/Calendar.html to view the project. Contact Garnett Joy at 301-884-2835 or smdp.LearnToPaint@gmail.com.
A crab cake dinner will be held at First Saints Community Church, St. George Island Campus, in Piney Point on Saturday, Oct. 12, from noon to 6 p.m. Funds raised will support the Piney Point Elementary Snack Pack program. Cost of dinner is $22; there will also be $3 kids hotdog meals. For more, call 301-475-7200 or visit www.firstsaints.org.
A bake sale and yard sale will be held at First Friendship Church in Ridge on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 8 a.m. to noon. Located at 13723 Point Lookout Road near the intersection of Wynne Road. Sponsored by United Methodist Women for the benefit of local outreach programs.
Family Octoberfest will be held at Shepherd of the Bay Lutheran Church in Lusby on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be music, crafts, games and food. Featured will be a best dressed contest, stein race and holding contests, and a pumpkin patch.
The Home Grown Farm Market at 21078 Three Notch Road, near the intersection of Hermanville Road south of Lexington Park, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more, visit homegrownfarmmarket.webs.com.
The California Farmers Market, located in the BAE parking lot at 22810 Three Notch Road, near the intersection with Town Creek Drive, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features vegetables, fruits, herbs, eggs, meats, hard cider, beer, baked goods, plants and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CaliforniaBAEFarmersMarket.
The North County Farmers Market is open on Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The market is located on New Market Road, next to the Charlotte Hall library. For more, visit www.visitstmarysmd.com/food-drink/farm-markets.
Bingo is hosted by Mother Catherine Spalding Academy in Helen every Saturday at the school. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., early-bird bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. For more, call 301-884-3165.
Angel Wings & Things thrift store is open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former convent next to St. Michael’s School and church in Ridge. Donations are accepted on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the school. For more, call the school at 301-872-5454.
St. Andrew’s Thrift Store, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Bible study will be held Saturday mornings from 7 to 8 a.m. with the St. John’s Catholic Church Men’s Group to discuss Sunday’s readings. Doors open at the church in Hollywood with light breakfast and coffee at 6:30 a.m. Contact Dan Seep at 757-291-0262.
Animal Adoption Days are held by the Animal Relief Fund from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Well Pet Clinic in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park. Call 301-866-0303.
Feral Cat Rescue is at Petco in California on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with adoptable cats and kittens. Visit www.feralcatrescue.com for pictures and bios. Gifts of cat food and litter will be accepted. To trap a cat to get it vetted, email info@feralcatrescuemd.org.
Emotions Anonymous 12-step meetings are held Saturdays at 5 p.m. at Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center of Walden at 21800 N. Shangri-La Drive in Millison Plaza. For more information, contact Laura at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or at beacon@waldensierra.org or visit www.emotionsanonymous.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Saturdays at noon at Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Lane in Lexington Park, and at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, in Leonardtown.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. on Saturdays at First Saints Community Church in Leonardtown.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Our Lady of the Wayside Church’s annual Apple Festival will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, from noon to 5 p.m. at the church in Chaptico. Dine-in or carry-out dinners are $28, and include crab cake, fried oysters, fried chicken, pulled pork, parsley potatoes, green beans, coleslaw and roll. Apple desserts and apple produce will be for sale. There will be children’s games, bingo, vendors, a silent suction, raffles, door prizes and more. Monetary and nonperishable food donations will be accepted for the Mary Lou Gough Food Pantry.
An all-you-can-eat breakfast will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Second District firehouse in Valley Lee. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger. Call 301-994-9999.
A chicken dinner will be held at the Knights of Columbus hall in Ridge on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $12 per dinner. For more, call 301-872-4641.
Open skate is held year-round at Leonard Hall Recreation Center in Leonardtown on Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. Fee is $5 per person. Participants can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $2.50. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71800.
Bingo is hosted by St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood on Sundays to benefit St. John’s School in the Monsignor Harris Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6. Dinner and other refreshments will be available. Call 301-373-2281.
The Conversation Starters, a coalition hosting a weekly dialogue on race in the community, will meet on Sundays at 3 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. For more, email ttopicofconversation@gmail.com or call 240-718-8282.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Sundays at 2 p.m. at the All Faith Episcopal Church, located at 38885 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, and at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Sundays at 4 p.m. at Good Samaritan Church in Great Mills.
Monday, Oct. 14
Pax River Quilters Guild will meet on Monday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at Good Samaritan Lutheran Church on Langley Road in Lexington Park. New Members and guests welcome. There will be a short business meeting. Special guest speaker will be Nan Suydam, who will present her trunk show. Bring block of the month, food pantry donation, food assignment (no seafood) and show and tell items. For more, visit www.paxriverquiltguild.com.
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 23-02 meets the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department at 13150 H.G. Trueman Road. The public is welcome to attend. For more, call Ron Fields at 301-994-9185.
The Southern Maryland Corvette Club meets the second Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at the town commissioner offices in Leonardtown. One does not have to own a Corvette to become a member. Visit www.southernmarylandcorvetteclub.com.
St. Mary’s Bosom Pals, a breast cancer support group, holds educational meetings at 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month at various restaurants. Call Marcia Shapiro at 301-475-6760.
Toastmasters Talk of the Town meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month at 11:45 a.m. at the Lexington Park library. Learn how to become a better speaker and presenter. For more, visit http://club9410.easy-speak.org.
The Bread of Life food pantry is open every Monday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at St. Mark UAME Church, located at 45685 Happyland Road in Valley Lee. For more information, call 301-994-2090.
The Lexington Park Rotary Club meets Mondays from noon to 1 p.m. at Elements Eatery and Mixology in Lexington Park. Those interested in membership can call Dan Parker, area governor, at 301-904-1743.
CABS (Companions and Buddies for Singles), an adult social group of friends, meets every Monday, except on holidays, at 6 p.m. at the Garvey center in Leonardtown. Dues are $15 per year, first four visits are free. For more, visit CABSorg.WixSite.com/CABS or call 240-794-8033.
The Ridge chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m. at First Friendship United Methodist Church in Ridge. Call Jacqie Cooper at 301-872-5047.
Al-Anon meets Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road. Call 800-425-2666.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. Andrews Church, located at 44078 St. Andrews Church Road in California.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
St. Mary’s County Farm Bureau annual meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. in the meeting room of the St. Mary’s County Agricultural Services Center, located at 26737 Radio Station Way in Leonardtown.
The Calvert-St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization will hold its kick-off meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland in California. The group is responsible for setting priorities for regional transportation planning, including improvements to roadways, transit systems, bike facilities and sidewalks. For more, visit www.calvert-stmarysmpo.com.
Stroke survivors group meets the third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Caregivers are welcome. Call 301-475-6019 to register.
The COSMIC Flute Choir meets Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. Some proficiency is required. For more information, call Linda at 301-994-9688.
The Southern Maryland Concert Band rehearses at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Thomas Stone High School band room in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-884-5848.
Sea Scout Ship 548 and the Girl Scout Mariners meet Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Small Craft Guild at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons. Youth and adults interested in sailing and water activities are invited. Call Doug at 410-326-4291 or visit www.seascoutship548.com.
Bingo is held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 255 in Ridge. Doors open at 6 p.m. The public is invited. For more information, call after 6 p.m. at 301-872-5349.
Emotions Anonymous will meet on Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall, located at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 184, meets every Tuesday at the former Hollywood Elementary School building on Mervell Dean Road. Weigh-in is held from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a business meeting and group therapy. For more information, call Linda Faulstich at 301-994-3142.
A Southern Maryland Nar-Anon family group meets Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Southern Community Center in Lusby. The group offers a recovery program for those affected by a friend’s or family member’s drug addiction. For more, email s.m.naranon@gmail.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, classroom 8, located at 25550 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, and at 8:30 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension, located on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.