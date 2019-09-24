Wednesday, Sept. 25
Homeschool Day at Historic St. Mary’s City will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 10 wa.m. to 4 p.m. with the theme “Food in the Modern World.” Visitors can learn about early Maryland’s custom creations through hands-on demonstrations and activities. Cost is $5 per child for children age 5 and older, with one accompanying adult free. Each additional adult will be charged $10, and children younger than 5 are free. For more information, call 240-895-4990 or email Programs@DigsHistory.org.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s biology department presents alumnus Alex Schoen to discuss “Sharks, Stress, and Steroids: A Millennial Mystery,” as part of the Natural Science and Mathematics Colloquia series. The talk takes place on Sept. 25 at 4:45 p.m. in Schaefer Hall 106 and is open to the public.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland professor Angela Johnson will discuss women of color in physics on Wednesday, Sept. 25, beginning at 4:45 p.m. in Goodpaster Hall, Room 195. The lecture, which is free of charge and open to the public, is called “‘I Can’t Really Think of Anything I Don’t Like:’ Locating and Learning from Universities Where Women of Color are Thriving in Physics.”
The Chesapeake Toastmasters Club meets every second and fourth Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. This month’s meeting will feature an open house with inspirational guest speaker Jennifer Foxworthy. For more information, visit http://7218.toastmastersclubs.org.
The Toastmasters, a communication forum for people to improve communication and leadership skills, is held on second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. For more, email Loretta Graham at lolograham90@gmail.com.
A farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sept. 25 at Cedar Lane Senior Living Community in Leonardtown. Sponsored by Historic Sotterley, the market will feature in-season produce, eggs, honey and more. For more information, call 301-373-2280 or visit www.sotterley.org.
Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville offers bread, bagels and sweet treats to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., when the pantry is also open, except on the second Wednesday of each month when fresh produce is distributed. Fresh produce distribution is also on second Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. In addition, the pantry is open Sundays 12:30 to 2 p.m. Call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.
A beginner Irish set dance class is held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays in Morganza. Call 240-256-0157 or email cdpclark@gmail.com.
Bingo will be played on Wednesdays at Little Flower School in Great Mills. Doors open at 6 p.m. and early birds start at 6:45 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. For more, email LFSbingo@gmail.com.
The Leonardtown chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 327, meets Wednesdays in the Garvey senior center in Leonardtown. Weigh-in starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting. Call Fran at 301-994-0529.
The Great Mills chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 158, meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at 20804 Rosslare Court in Lexington Park. For more information, call Carol Ann Coombs at 301-862-1339.
A club for breast-feeding moms is held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Health Connections in Leonardtown. Call 301-997-6505.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Callaway.
A women-only Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the United Methodist Church on Great Mills Road.
A women’s step study Alcoholics Anonymous group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership’s Tobacco 21 Town Hall will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown. A new state law goes into effect on Oct. 1 which raises the minimum age to purchase and use tobacco and electronic vapor products to 21 years of age. A panel will speak about the change. For more information and to register, visit the website t21townhall.eventbrite.com.
An open house event organized by Maryland Department of Transportation Administration to discuss alternatives for a new Chesapeake Bay crossing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Calvert High School in Prince Frederick. For more information, visit www.baycrossingstudy.com.
The NAACP, St. Mary’s chapter, meets the last Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. in room 135 of Building 2 at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, formerly the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, in California. For more, call 301-863-3011 or visit www.stmarysnaacp.org.
The Historic Preservation Commission meets at 4 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at the department of land use and growth management, located at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. For more information, contact Margaret Oliver at 301-475-4200, ext. 71505.
The Mother County Republicans meet the fourth Thursday at 7 p.m. at Golden Corral in Lexington Park to discuss politics. Dinner beginning at 6:15 p.m. will proceed the meeting. For more information, email mothercountyreps@yahoo.com.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Association’s Queen of Hearts fundraiser will be held on Thursdays starting Sept. 26 at Fitzie’s Marina Restaurant and Pub in Leonardtown, from 4 to 6:45 p.m., with drawing at 7 p.m.
Leonardtown Rotary Club meets from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday mornings in the dining room at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Visit www.leonardtownrotary.org.
Bingo will be played Thursdays at the Knights of St. Jerome’s hall in Dameron. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., early bird games begin at 7 p.m. There will be food for sale. For more information, call 301-872-4566.
The Southern Maryland Sound Barbershop Chorus rehearses Thursdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Church of The Ascension in Lexington Park. Call Tommy Chedester at 301-904-9591.
Overeaters Anonymous meetings, support for food addiction, are held every Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Church of Christ on St. Andrew’s Church Road in California. Call Angel at 443-497-5810.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at Real Life Church in Mechanicsville. People who have had weight-loss surgery are also welcome. Weigh-in is from 5:45 to 6:25 p.m., followed by a meeting from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Call Debbie at 301-481-5061.
The Wildewood Chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at the Wildewood Community Center, No. 1. Weigh-in starts at 9 a.m., followed by a meeting at 9:50 a.m. Call Linda at 301-475-8305.
Family and Friends meetings, support meetings for those who love someone struggling with addiction, are held by Walden on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Beacon of Hope of Walden in Millison Plaza and Thursdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Cove of Walden in California. For more, contact Laura Webb at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or lauraw@waldensierra.org.
Celebrate Recovery will be held on Thursday at Hughesville Baptist Church, located at 8505 Old Leonardtown Road. Light snacks will be served at 6:30 p.m. and meetings will start at 7 p.m. This group is a Christ-based ministry that helps people deal with their hurts, habits and hang ups in a safe and confidential environment. For more, call 301-274-3672 or 240-254-2765 or visit www.hughesvillebaptist.com.
Al-anon meets 7 p.m. Thursdays at St. Andrew’s Church in California.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road and at 7:30 p.m. at King/Queen Hall at 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Immaculate Conception Church in Mechanicsville.
Friday, Sept. 27
The thriller “Angel Street (Gaslight)” will be performed at Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park by the Newtowne Players from Friday, Sept. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 13. Performances will be Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3:30 p.m. Tickets, available at www.newtowneplayers.org, are $15 for adults; $13 for military, seniors, NTP members and students; and $10 for children under 12. All Thursday tickets are $10. Reservations may be made at 301-737-5447.
Singer/songwriter duo Jane Maneely and Rob van Sante will perform at the Maryland Dove dock in Historic St. Mary’s City on Friday, Sept. 27, from 6 to7:15 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $18 at the gate, and money raised from this folk performance will benefit the Maryland Dove. For more, call 240-895-4990.
An open mic night sponsored by Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, at 7:30 p.m. at Christ Church Parish Hall in Chaptico. Acoustic musicians of all skill levels are welcomed to perform. Admission is $7, and performers are admitted free. To sign up to perform, contact Mike Smith at smtmdmike@gmail.com. Visit www.smtmd.org for more information.
The 10th Annual Maritime Performance Series at the Calvert Marine Museum begins on Friday, September 27, featuring Bumper Jacksons. This season promises an eclectic mix of traditional music ranging from sweet harmonies to foot stomping jigs. Performances are in the museum’s Harms Gallery starting at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. with beer and wine for sale. Most tickets are $20 online at bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts, and $25 at the door.
Park Place Toastmasters meets on the second and fourth Fridays of each month at noon at the Church of The Ascension on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park to enhance personal leadership and communication skills. For more, visit www.Toastmasters.org.
A steamed or fried shrimp dinner will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville. Cost is $12. For more, call 301-274-3522.
Helping Hands food pantry is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 28291 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, located in the old church hall next door to Immaculate Conception Church. For more, call 301-247-2785.
Bingo is held each Friday at the Father Andrew White School gymnasium in Leonardtown. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus #1470, doors open at 5:30 and games start at 6:55 p.m. For more information, call 240-434-5531.
Obesity prevention support classes are offered free on Fridays from 8 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance Studio Twelve Twelve, located at 23476 Three Notch Road in California. This is a lifestyle education program and freestyle dance is demonstrated for daily exercise. Visit www.DanceStudio1212.com/wellness.htm for more.
Overeaters Anonymous meets on Fridays at 9 a.m. at Christ Church on Broome’s Island Road in Port Republic. For more, call Debbie Stockton at 301-642-0146.
Celebrate Recovery, a free Christian-based 12-step program for adults 18 and up struggling with any hurt, hangup or habit, meets Fridays at Our Father’s House Assembly of God Church in California. A large group lesson will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and gender-specific small groups from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. are followed by refreshments. For more, email celebraterecovery@ourfathershouseag.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Fridays at 7:07 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington Park and at 9:30 p.m. at the Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Leonardtown.
Al-Anon meets Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon at Beacon of Hope in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Riverfest at Historic St. Mary’s City will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A free celebration of the St. Mary’s River which incorporates a variety of attractions including performing musical, dance, and theater artists, sailboat rides and kayaking, conservation exhibits and more. The Edna Lockwood, the last historic sailing bugeye in the world, will be docked at the museum. For more, visit http://smrwa.org/riverfest.html.
RetroFest on the Potomac will be held at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admire classic cars, browse for vintage treasures and step back in time to the nostalgic tunes of yesteryear. Tickets cost $5 per person and can be purchased through Eventbrite or by calling Piney Point Lighthouse Museum at 301-994-1471. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/1836Light.
The annual Friends of the Poor Walk will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Father Andrew White School in Leonardtown starting at 9 a.m. Sponsored by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, the walk is to raise awareness of the challenges faced by the poor, and to raise funds for use in direct service to those in need. Walkers can invite family members and friends to sponsor them. Register at www.fopwalk.org or sign up on walk day starting at 7:30 a.m. at the school. For more, call Patty Belanger at 301-904-7990 or Joan Goyco at 240-256-5792.
Identity Protection Day will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center in Leonardtown. Learn about scams and frauds, and how to protect yourself against them. Informational workshops at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Two shred trucks will be available to dispose of documents and unwanted and outdated medications and sharps will be collected. For more, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or Sarah.Miller@stmarysmd.com.
A natural plant dyeing workshop will be held at Historic St. Mary’s City on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants will learn the basics of extracting color from plants to create a dye; all materials will be provided. The program is appropriate for ages 12 and older. Cost is $40, or $30 for members. Meet at the Shop at Farthing’s Ordinary. For registration or more information, email Programs@DigsHistory.org or call 240-895-4980.
The Southern Maryland Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Asbury Solomons retirement home in Solomons. For more information, contact Molly Gascoigne at mgascoigne@alz.org or 703-766-9019 or visit the website https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2019/DC-NationalCapitalArea?fr_id=12127&pg=entry.
A fall dance fundraiser for the Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad will be held at the firehouse in Valley Lee on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 8 p.m. to midnight. There will be music by DJ Rich Wilson, a cash bar, 50/50 raffle and more. Advanced tickets are $20, or $25 at the door. For more, call Dee Dee Johnson at 240-561-2750 or Georgia Wheeler at 301-994-1960.
The Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad brown bag auction fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Ridge firehouse. There will also be a vendor fair and food will be for sale. Doors open at noon and auction starts at 2 p.m. For more, contact Jessica Titus Snyder at jess_titus@yahoo.com or 240-925-7114.
Summerseat Farm is accepting vendor applications for its fall artisan markets to be held outside at the Mechanicsville farm on the first Sundays of October and November from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Deadline to apply for October event is Sept. 28. Sale items may include homemade, handmade, vintage or baked items. Cost for each event is $30 per space. For more, visit www.summerseat.org.
The Home Grown Farm Market at 21078 Three Notch Road, near the intersection of Hermanville Road south of Lexington Park, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more, visit homegrownfarmmarket.webs.com.
The California Farmers Market, located in the BAE parking lot at 22810 Three Notch Road, near the intersection with Town Creek Drive, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features vegetables, fruits, herbs, eggs, meats, hard cider, beer, baked goods, plants and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CaliforniaBAEFarmersMarket.
The North County Farmers Market is open on Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The market is located on New Market Road, next to the Charlotte Hall library. For more, visit www.visitstmarysmd.com/food-drink/farm-markets.
Bingo is hosted by Mother Catherine Spalding Academy in Helen every Saturday at the school. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., early-bird bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. For more, call 301-884-3165.
Angel Wings & Things thrift store is open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former convent next to St. Michael’s School and church in Ridge. Donations are accepted on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the school. For more, call the school at 301-872-5454.
St. Andrew’s Thrift Store, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Bible study will be held Saturday mornings from 7 to 8 a.m. with the St. John’s Catholic Church Men’s Group to discuss Sunday’s readings. Doors open at the church in Hollywood with light breakfast and coffee at 6:30 a.m. Contact Dan Seep at 757-291-0262.
Animal Adoption Days are held by the Animal Relief Fund from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Well Pet Clinic in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park. Call 301-866-0303.
Feral Cat Rescue is at Petco in California on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with adoptable cats and kittens. Visit www.feralcatrescue.com for pictures and bios. Gifts of cat food and litter will be accepted. To trap a cat to get it vetted, email info@feralcatrescuemd.org.
Emotions Anonymous 12-step meetings are held Saturdays at 5 p.m. at Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center of Walden at 21800 N. Shangri-La Drive in Millison Plaza. For more information, contact Laura at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or at beacon@waldensierra.org or visit www.emotionsanonymous.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Saturdays at noon at Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Lane in Lexington Park, and at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, in Leonardtown.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. on Saturdays at First Saints Community Church in Leonardtown.
Sunday, Sept. 29
The third annual car show at Patuxent River Naval Air Museum will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, from noon to 5 p.m. at the museum in Lexington Park. Admission is $4 to $9. For more information, email association@paxmuseum.org or call 301-863-1900. To register for $25, visit the website www.paxmuseum.com/events.php.
The Maryland’s Schools: A Blueprint for the Future town hall will be held at Middleham and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lusby on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. William E. “Brit” Kirwan, chair of the Commission, will address the five policy initiatives in the Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education Report. David Hornbeck, former Maryland state superintendent of schools, will address what it will take to fund the new law. Audience question and answer session will follow the presentations. For more information, visit www.middlehamandstpeters.org or email bigconmsp@gmail.com or call 410-326-4948.
Rosh Hashanah High Holy Services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Beth Israel Synagogue, located at 21780 Bunker Hill Drive in Lexington Park. For more, email bethisraelmd@gmail.com, call 301-862-2021 or visit www.bethisraelmd.org.
Open skate is held year-round at Leonard Hall Recreation Center in Leonardtown on Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. Fee is $5 per person. Participants can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $2.50. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71800.
Bingo is hosted by St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood on Sundays to benefit St. John’s School in the Monsignor Harris Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6. Dinner and other refreshments will be available. Call 301-373-2281.
The Conversation Starters, a coalition hosting a weekly dialogue on race in the community, will meet on Sundays at 3 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. For more, email ttopicofconversation@gmail.com or call 240-718-8282.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Sundays at 2 p.m. at the All Faith Episcopal Church, located at 38885 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, and at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Sundays at 4 p.m. at Good Samaritan Church in Great Mills.
Monday, Sept. 30
A presentation to review recommendations for the St. Mary’s County Airport’s Innovation District master plan will be held on Monday, Sept. 30, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland in thee multipurpose room in Building 1. For more information, visit www.stmarysmd.com/ded/innovationdistrict. To register to attend, go to airportinnovationdistrictmp.eventbrite.com.
Naval Academy alumni pep rally and “Fried Falcon” breakfast will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the River’s Edge Catering and Conference Center on NAS Patuxent River. This event is open to alumni, friends and fans of either Navy or Air Force, in advance of the Navy-Air Force football game. Reservations are due by Sept. 30 at www.navyalumni.org. The cost is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For more, contact Rick Snyder at richard.l.snyder@saic.com or 240-298-2279.
The MOMS Club of St. Mary’s County South meets the last Monday of every month at 10 a.m. at the Lexington Park library. The group is open to all stay-at-home mothers who live in the elementary school districts of Carver, Lexington Park, Park Hall, Piney Point and Ridge. For more information, see http://momsclubofstmaryscounty.weebly.com.
A mental health support group meets at the Charlotte Hall library the last Monday of each month from 6 to 7 p.m. This is not a therapy group, but a place for people that have mental issues including anxiety and depression to gather and discuss different issues. For more information, email april.mielcarek@gmail.com.
Rosh Hashanah High Holy Services will be held on Monday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Beth Israel Synagogue, located at 21780 Bunker Hill Drive in Lexington Park. For more, email bethisraelmd@gmail.com, call 301-862-2021 or visit www.bethisraelmd.org.
The Bread of Life food pantry is open every Monday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at St. Mark UAME Church, located at 45685 Happyland Road in Valley Lee. For more information, call 301-994-2090.
The Lexington Park Rotary Club meets Mondays from noon to 1 p.m. at Elements Eatery and Mixology in Lexington Park. Those interested in membership can call Dan Parker, area governor, at 301-904-1743.
CABS (Companions and Buddies for Singles), an adult social group of friends, meets every Monday, except on holidays, at 6 p.m. at the Garvey center in Leonardtown. Dues are $15 per year, first four visits are free. For more, visit CABSorg.WixSite.com/CABS or call 240-794-8033.
The Ridge chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m. at First Friendship United Methodist Church in Ridge. Call Jacqie Cooper at 301-872-5047.
Al-Anon meets Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road. Call 800-425-2666.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. Andrews Church, located at 44078 St. Andrews Church Road in California.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
A joint public meeting between the St. Mary’s County commissioners and the county’s legislative delegation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. at the commissioners’ meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown. The purpose of the meeting is to consider requests and proposals for the enactment of legislation during the 2020 session of the General Assembly. Citizens can attend. Copies of the legislative proposals can be viewed at www.stmarysmd.com/pio/docs/2019-194NewsReleaseJointPublicMeeting.pdf. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71342.
The Southern Maryland Meditation Community will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Middleham and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, located at 10210 HG Trueman Road in Lusby. Free to the public. In addition to mindful meditation, the group will talk about upcoming meditation gatherings. For more information, visit www.somdmeditationcommunity.org.
The Kiwanis Club of St. Mary’s County meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Golden Corral for the general meeting, and the third Tuesday of the month for its board meeting. For more information, call 301-872-4250 or visit www.stmaryscountykiwanis.org.
The COSMIC Flute Choir meets Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. Some proficiency is required. For more information, call Linda at 301-994-9688.
The Southern Maryland Concert Band rehearses at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Thomas Stone High School band room in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-884-5848.
Sea Scout Ship 548 and the Girl Scout Mariners meet Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Small Craft Guild at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons. Youth and adults interested in sailing and water activities are invited. Call Doug at 410-326-4291 or visit www.seascoutship548.com.
Bingo is held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 255 in Ridge. Doors open at 6 p.m. The public is invited. For more information, call after 6 p.m. at 301-872-5349.
Emotions Anonymous will meet on Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall, located at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 184, meets every Tuesday at the former Hollywood Elementary School building on Mervell Dean Road. Weigh-in is held from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a business meeting and group therapy. For more information, call Linda Faulstich at 301-994-3142.
A Southern Maryland Nar-Anon family group meets Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Southern Community Center in Lusby. The group offers a recovery program for those affected by a friend’s or family member’s drug addiction. For more, email s.m.naranon@gmail.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, classroom 8, located at 25550 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, and at 8:30 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension, located on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.