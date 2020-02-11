Wednesday, Feb. 12
A presentation about domestic violence will be given on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown. The presentation will feature Mellissa Willey and Gina Fioravanti who will speak about relationship red flags and links between various forms of abuse, including dating abuse among minors. For more information, email Taylor Spencer Davis at taylordsmcfa@gmail.com.
The annual Reeves Lecture with Jeffrey Hammond, professor of English, will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 4:45 p.m. in Daugherty-Palmer Commons on the St. Mary’s College of Maryland campus. “The Snow Woman: Some Reflections on Masculinity, Morality, and Art,” comes from a memory of a not-so-innocent childhood incident which prompts Hammond to meditate on the insistently male-centered bias of the Western artistic tradition. The event is free of charge and open to the public.
A Mardi Gras Gala to benefit Cedar Lane Senior Living Community will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Olde Breton Inn in Leonardtown. Meet and greet starts at 5:30 p.m. and a Louisiana-style dinner is at 6 p.m. with music by Gretchen Richie Jazz Cabaret, a cash bar, door prizes, games and more. Tickets are $75 per person, and must be reserved by Feb. 12 by calling Wanda Fenwick at 301-475-8966.
The Chesapeake Toastmasters Club meets every second and fourth Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. For more information, visit http://7218.toastmastersclubs.org.
The Toastmasters, a communication forum for people to improve communication and leadership skills, is held on second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. For more, email Loretta Graham at lolograham90@gmail.com.
Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville offers bread, bagels and sweet treats to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., when the pantry is also open, except on the second Wednesday of each month when fresh produce is distributed. Fresh produce distribution is also on second Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. In addition, the pantry is open Sundays 12:30 to 2 p.m. For more information, call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.
A beginner Irish set dance class is held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays in Morganza. Call 240-256-0157 or email cdpclark@gmail.com.
Bingo will be played on Wednesdays at Little Flower School in Great Mills. Doors open at 6 p.m. and early birds start at 6:45 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. For more, email LFSbingo@gmail.com.
The Leonardtown chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 327, meets Wednesdays in the Garvey senior center in Leonardtown. Weigh-in starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting. Call Fran at 301-994-0529.
The Great Mills chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 158, meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at 20804 Rosslare Court in Lexington Park. For more information, call Carol Ann Coombs at 301-862-1339.
A club for breast-feeding moms is held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Health Connections in Leonardtown. Call 301-997-6505.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Callaway.
A women-only Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the United Methodist Church on Great Mills Road.
A women’s step study Alcoholics Anonymous group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road.
Thursday, Feb. 13
The St. Mary’s County Camera Club will meet on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the old Patuxent Naval Air Museum (the building behind the new museum) in Lexington Park. Discover the haunting beauty of infrared photography as Kevin Pinkerton shows samples of his photographs and discusses how to take infrared pictures by making modifications to old cameras. Visitors welcome to participate for free. For more information, email at smccc1998@gmail.com or visit www.smccc.org.
The St. Mary’s County NAACP is sponsoring a special showing of the movie “Photograph” at the Lexington Park AMC theater on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and include refreshments. For more information, contact the NAACP at 301-863-3011 or visit the group’s Facebook page.
The musical “I Love You, You’re Perfect Now Change” will be performed by The Newtowne Players at Three Notch Theater in Lexington Park through Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and at 3:30 p.m. on Sundays. The comedy is a celebration of the mating game that takes on truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum know as “the relationship.” The play is rated PG-13 for sexual situations and mild language. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, students and military, and $13 for children. For more, visit www.newtowneplayers.org.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Association’s Queen of Hearts fundraiser will be held on Thursdays at Fitzie’s Marina Restaurant and Pub in Leonardtown, from 4 to 6:45 p.m., with drawing at 7 p.m.
Leonardtown Rotary Club meets from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday mornings in the dining room at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Visit www.leonardtownrotary.org.
Bingo will be played Thursdays at the Knights of St. Jerome’s hall in Dameron. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., early bird games begin at 7 p.m. There will be food for sale. For more information, call 301-872-4566.
The Southern Maryland Sound Barbershop Chorus rehearses Thursdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Church of The Ascension in Lexington Park. Call Tommy Chedester at 301-904-9591.
Overeaters Anonymous meetings, support for food addiction, are held every Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Church of Christ on St. Andrew’s Church Road in California. Call Angel at 443-497-5810.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at Real Life Church in Mechanicsville. People who have had weight-loss surgery are also welcome. Weigh-in is from 5:45 to 6:20 p.m., followed by a meeting from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Call Debbie at 301-481-5061.
The Wildewood Chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at the Wildewood Community Center, No. 1. Weigh-in starts at 9 a.m., followed by a meeting at 9:50 a.m. Call Linda at 301-475-8305.
Family and Friends meetings, support meetings for those who love someone struggling with addiction, are held by Walden on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Beacon of Hope of Walden in Millison Plaza and Thursdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Cove of Walden in California. For more, contact Laura Webb at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or lauraw@waldensierra.org.
Celebrate Recovery will be held on Thursday at Hughesville Baptist Church, located at 8505 Old Leonardtown Road. Light snacks will be served at 6:30 p.m. and meetings will start at 7 p.m. This group is a Christ-based ministry that helps people deal with their hurts, habits and hang ups in a safe and confidential environment. For more, call 301-274-3672 or 240-254-2765 or visit www.hughesvillebaptist.com.
Al-anon meets 7 p.m. Thursdays at St. Andrew’s Church in California.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road and at 7:30 p.m. at King/Queen Hall at 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Immaculate Conception Church in Mechanicsville.
Friday, Feb. 14
Park Place Toastmasters meets on the second and fourth Fridays of each month at noon at the Church of The Ascension on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park to enhance personal leadership and communication skills. For more, visit www.Toastmasters.org.
Helping Hands food pantry is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 28291 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, located in the old church hall next door to Immaculate Conception Church. For more, call 301-247-2785.
Bingo is held each Friday at the Father Andrew White School gymnasium in Leonardtown. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus #1470, doors open at 5:30 and games start at 6:55 p.m. For more information, call 240-434-5531.
Obesity prevention support classes are offered free on Fridays from 8 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance Studio Twelve Twelve, located at 23476 Three Notch Road in California. This is a lifestyle education program and freestyle dance is demonstrated for daily exercise. Visit www.DanceStudio1212.com/wellness.htm for more.
Overeaters Anonymous meets on Fridays at 9 a.m. at Christ Church on Broome’s Island Road in Port Republic. For more, call Debbie Stockton at 301-642-0146.
Celebrate Recovery, a free Christian-based 12-step program for adults 18 and up struggling with any hurt, hangup or habit, meets Fridays at Our Father’s House Assembly of God Church in California. A large group lesson will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and gender-specific small groups from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. are followed by refreshments. For more, email celebraterecovery@ourfathershouseag.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Fridays at 7:07 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington Park and at 9:30 p.m. at the Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Leonardtown.
Al-Anon meets Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon at Beacon of Hope in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park.
Saturday, Feb. 15
A “Fly-in” Farmer’s Market will take place at the St. Mary’s County Airport in California inside the Terminal Building on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be locally farmed oysters, breads, baked goods, honey, meats, eggs, pork as well as hard apple cider, bourbon and whiskey. Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) and Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) will arrival by helicopter at 11 a.m. and be available to discuss local issues and state legislation. Hosted by Historic Sotterley.
Acoustic duo Mary and David Flood will play a concert of folk, rock and blues with a taste of jazz at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville on Saturday, Feb. 15. Doors open at 6 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken. For more information, contact Dave Wright at kjw1996.dw@gmail.com or 301-904-7855.
The Benny C. Morgan Concert Series will present Timothy Hudson on trumpet on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 3 p.m. at the College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown campus, Building A, Room 206. For more about the free concert, call 301-934-7828 or visit www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/music/benny-c-morgan-series/index.
The new St. Mary’s County Chapter of the Maryland Writer’s Association will hold its first meeting on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Leonardtown library from 1 to 2:30 p.m. There will be the presentation “Writing and Publishing Your First Book,” by Jim Brewster. For more information, email communications@marylandwriters.org.
The St. Mary’s River Watershed Association will hold its annual meeting at 10 a.m. at the Ruddy Duck on St. George Island. Kate Fritz, Alliance for the Chesapeake executive director, will give the talk “Downstream: A Story of How the St Mary’s River Inspires My Work in the Chesapeake Bay.” The public is invited. RSVP by texting name(s) to 301-904-2387 or emailing Bobsmrwa@gmail.com.
Bingo will be played at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Saturday, Feb. 15. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available. For more, call 301-872-4641.
Bingo is hosted by Mother Catherine Spalding Academy in Helen every Saturday at the school. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., early-bird bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. For more, call 301-884-3165.
Angel Wings & Things thrift store is open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former convent next to St. Michael’s School and church in Ridge. Donations are accepted on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the school. For more, call the school at 301-872-5454.
St. Andrew’s Thrift Store, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Bible study will be held Saturday mornings from 7 to 8 a.m. with the St. John’s Catholic Church Men’s Group to discuss Sunday’s readings. Doors open at the church in Hollywood with light breakfast and coffee at 6:30 a.m. Contact Dan Seep at 757-291-0262.
Animal Adoption Days are held by the Animal Relief Fund from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Well Pet Clinic in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park. Call 301-866-0303.
Feral Cat Rescue is at Petco in California on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with adoptable cats and kittens. Visit www.feralcatrescue.com for pictures and bios. Gifts of cat food and litter will be accepted. To trap a cat to get it vetted, email info@feralcatrescuemd.org.
Emotions Anonymous 12-step meetings are held Saturdays at 5 p.m. at Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center of Walden at 21800 N. Shangri-La Drive in Millison Plaza. For more information, contact Laura at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or at beacon@waldensierra.org or visit www.emotionsanonymous.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Saturdays at noon at Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Lane in Lexington Park, and at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, in Leonardtown.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. on Saturdays at First Saints Community Church in Leonardtown.
Sunday, Feb. 16
The bluegrass band Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers will perform at the Hughesville American Legion on Sunday, Feb. 16. Doors open at noon and the show begins at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person or free for children under 12. Although not required, nonperishable food donations are accepted for the Helping Hands Food Pantry. For more information, go to www.americanlegionbluegass.com or call 301-737-3004.
Open skate is held year-round at Leonard Hall Recreation Center in Leonardtown on Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. Fee is $5 per person. Participants can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $2.50. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71800.
Bingo is hosted by St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood on Sundays to benefit St. John’s School in the Monsignor Harris Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6. Dinner and other refreshments will be available. Call 301-373-2281.
The Conversation Starters, a coalition hosting a weekly dialogue on race in the community, will meet on Sundays at 3 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. For more, email ttopicofconversation@gmail.com or call 240-718-8282.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Sundays at 2 p.m. at the All Faith Episcopal Church, located at 38885 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, and at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Sundays at 4 p.m. at Good Samaritan Church in Great Mills.
Monday, Feb. 17
The Bread of Life food pantry is open every Monday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at St. Mark UAME Church, located at 45685 Happyland Road in Valley Lee. For more information, call 301-994-2090.
The Lexington Park Rotary Club meets at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at the Loffler Senior Activity Center at Chancellor’s Run Regional Park in February and March. The public is welcome. For more information, call Mike Guy at 301-481-0401.
CABS (Companions and Buddies for Singles), an adult social group of friends, meets every Monday, except on holidays, at 6 p.m. at the Garvey center in Leonardtown. Dues are $15 per year, first four visits are free. For more, visit CABSorg.WixSite.com/CABS or call 240-794-8033.
The Ridge chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m. at First Friendship United Methodist Church in Ridge. Call Jacqie Cooper at 301-872-5047.
Al-Anon meets Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road. Call 800-425-2666.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. Andrews Church, located at 44078 St. Andrews Church Road in California.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
A bridal show will be held at Historic St. Mary’s City in the State House on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. Register by Feb. 18 for free admission, or pay $5 at the door. For more information or to register, email maryb@digshistory.org or call 240-895-4991.
Stroke survivors group meets the third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Caregivers are welcome. Call 301-475-6019 to register.
Bingo is held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 255 in Ridge. Doors open at 6 p.m. The public is invited. For more information, call after 6 p.m. at 301-872-5349.
Sea Scout Ship 548 and the Girl Scout Mariners meet Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Small Craft Guild at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons. Youth and adults interested in sailing and water activities are invited. Call Doug at 410-326-4291 or visit www.seascoutship548.com.
The COSMIC Flute Choir meets Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. Some proficiency is required. For more information, call Linda at 301-994-9688.
The Southern Maryland Concert Band rehearses at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Thomas Stone High School band room in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-884-5848.
Emotions Anonymous will meet on Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall, located at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 184, meets every Tuesday at the former Hollywood Elementary School building on Mervell Dean Road. Weigh-in is held from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a business meeting and group therapy. For more information, call Linda Faulstich at 301-994-3142.
A Southern Maryland Nar-Anon family group meets Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Southern Community Center in Lusby. The group offers a recovery program for those affected by a friend’s or family member’s drug addiction. For more, email s.m.naranon@gmail.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, classroom 8, located at 25550 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, and at 8:30 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension, located on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.