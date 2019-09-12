Friday, Sept. 13
The Ridge Volunteer Fire Department carnival will continue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 13, 14 and 15, each night from 6 to 10 p.m. at the carnival grounds in Ridge. For more information, visit www.ridgevfd.org.
Dan Schutte, an American composer of Catholic liturgical music and contemporary Christian songwriter, will perform at St. Mary’s Ryken High School on Friday, Sept. 13. Then, on Saturday, Sept. 14, Schutte will host a retreat at Camp Maria in Leonardtown. Concert tickets are $20 or $10 for students. Retreat tickets are $35. For more information, visit www.smrhs.org/support/dan-schutte.
Hard Bargain Farm Home School Days will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum in Accokeek. Explore what the agriculture industry has to offer; geared toward ages 5 to 12. Registration for students is $10 and adults are free. For more information or to register, visit https://hbfhomeschooldays.eventbrite.com.
To Tell The Truth Ministries will present the 2019 Millennial Summit “Setting the Precedent,” on Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. at the church located at 22345 Greenview Parkway in Great Mills. Millennials from all walks of life are encouraged to attend this summit. Registration is free at www.totellthetruthministries.com.
The Southern Maryland Kidney Classic will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Breton Bay Golf and Country Club in Leonardtown. Cost is $100 per player. For more information, email Kimberly Belcavitch at kbelcavitch@aol.com or register at www.eventbrite.com/e/southern-maryland-kidney-classic-registration-68594749743?aff=eac2.
A yard sale will be held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in California on Friday, Sept. 13, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hot dogs and sausages will be for sale from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. For more, email jmphifer@yahoo.com.
Park Place Toastmasters meets on the second and fourth Fridays of each month at noon at the Church of The Ascension on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park to enhance personal leadership and communication skills. For more, visit www.Toastmasters.org.
A pork chop dinner will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville. Cost is $12. For more, call 301-274-3522.
Helping Hands food pantry is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 28291 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, located in the old church hall next door to Immaculate Conception Church. For more, call 301-247-2785.
Bingo is held each Friday at the Father Andrew White School gymnasium in Leonardtown. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus #1470, doors open at 5:30 and games start at 6:55 p.m. For more information, call 240-434-5531.
Obesity prevention support classes are offered free on Fridays from 8 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance Studio Twelve Twelve, located at 23476 Three Notch Road in California. This is a lifestyle education program and freestyle dance is demonstrated for daily exercise. Visit www.DanceStudio1212.com/wellness.htm.
Overeaters Anonymous meets on Fridays at 9 a.m. at Christ Church on Broome’s Island Road in Port Republic. For more, call Debbie Stockton at 301-642-0146.
Celebrate Recovery, a free Christian-based 12-step program for adults 18 and up struggling with any hurt, hangup or habit, meets Fridays at Our Father’s House Assembly of God Church in California. A large group lesson will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and gender-specific small groups from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. are followed by refreshments. For more, email celebraterecovery@ourfathershouseag.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Fridays at 7:07 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington Park and at 9:30 p.m. at the Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Leonardtown.
Al-Anon meets Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon at Beacon of Hope in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Indigenous Heritage Day at Historic St. Mary’s City will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Celebrate the culture of Maryland’s first inhabitants with activities including archery, pottery and digging out a log canoe. The Piscataway Indian Nation Dancers will perform at 1 p.m. Admission is $10 or $9 for seniors; $6 for children ages 6 to 18, and free for children 5 and younger. For more information, call 240-895-4990 or email info@HSMCdigshistory.org.
A demolition derby to support the Silver Hill Lions Club will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Potomac Speedway in Budds Creek. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the first event is at 7 p.m. Cost is $18 for adults, $9 for children 10 and younger and free for children 3 and younger. For more information, call 1-888-44-DERBY or visit www.shlcdemolitionderby.com.
A Southern Maryland Audubon Society field trip will be held at Point Lookout State Park on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 8 a.m. to noon. Visit a premier birding hotspot as fall migrants funnel south to cross Chesapeake Bay and Potomac River. RSVP to Tyler Bell at jtylerbell@yahoo.com or 301-862-4623.
Comedy Night with 321 Improv will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Patuxent High School beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 each. Hosted by Care Net Pregnancy Center of Southern Maryland. The improv group will create a unique, interactive comedy experience at this family friendly event. For more, visit comedynight.info.
A contra dance sponsored by Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Christ Church Parish Hall in Chaptico. The Southern Maryland Open Band will be playing live acoustic music and caller Kim Forry will teach and call the dances. A beginners dance workshop starts at 7 p.m., and the dance begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 or $6 for members and free for children under 17. There will be an ice cream social during the intermission. For more, visit www.smtmd.org.
The Hornet Classic Marching Band Competition will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, featuring 10 high school bands. Cost is $10, or $5 for students and free for children younger than 3.
An annual art show hosted by the Southern Maryland Decorative Painters will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Charlotte Hall library. Guest are welcome and encouraged to vote on the artwork. A meeting will be followed by painting a sunset project together led by Leslie Cates. Doors open at 9 a.m. for setup, meeting starts at 10 a.m. Guests are welcome and should contact the group for supply information. For more, visit www.smdpaint.org or contact Garnett Joy at 301-884-2835 or smdp.LearnToPaint@gmail.com.
The Southern Maryland Youth Orchestra and Choir will hold auditions for its various performance groups on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Solomons, and on Monday, Sept. 16, at Calvert Middle School. Students must register for an individual audition time; there is no fee to audition. If accepted, there is tuition; financial aid is available. Go to www.smyoc.org for more information.
An outside yard sale will be held at the 7th District firehouse in Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 7 to 11 a.m. to benefit the 7th District Volunteer Fire Department. Tables cost $10 to rent. For more, call 301-769-2016 or 301-769-4042.
An indoor yard sale will be held at Mechanicsville rescue squad building on Flora Corner Road on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 7 to 11 a.m. Tables cost $10 to rent. For more, call Sue Wood at 301-884-4108.
An all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner will be held at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. Cost is $10 or free for children 7 and younger. For more information, visit www.mtzionmech.org or call 301-884-4132.
Pork loin, sliced roast beef and barbecue beef sandwiches will be sold on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14 and 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 221 on Colton Point Road in Avenue. Sandwiches will cost $7 each. For more, visit http://alpost221.webs.com or call 301-884-4071.
The Home Grown Farm Market at 21078 Three Notch Road, near the intersection of Hermanville Road south of Lexington Park, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more, visit homegrownfarmmarket.webs.com.
The California Farmers Market, located in the BAE parking lot at 22810 Three Notch Road, near the intersection with Town Creek Drive, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features vegetables, fruits, herbs, eggs, meats, hard cider, beer, baked goods, plants and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CaliforniaBAEFarmersMarket.
The North County Farmers Market is open on Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The market is located on New Market Road, next to the Charlotte Hall library. For more, visit www.visitstmarysmd.com/food-drink/farm-markets.
Bingo is hosted by Mother Catherine Spalding Academy in Helen every Saturday at the school. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., early-bird bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. For more, call 301-884-3165.
Angel Wings & Things thrift store is open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former convent next to St. Michael’s School and church in Ridge. Donations are accepted on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the school. For more, call the school at 301-872-5454.
St. Andrew’s Thrift Store, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Bible study will be held Saturday mornings from 7 to 8 a.m. with the St. John’s Catholic Church Men’s Group to discuss Sunday’s readings. Doors open at the church in Hollywood with light breakfast and coffee at 6:30 a.m. Contact Dan Seep at 757-291-0262.
Animal Adoption Days are held by the Animal Relief Fund from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Well Pet Clinic in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park. Call 301-866-0303.
Feral Cat Rescue is at Petco in California on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with adoptable cats and kittens. Visit www.feralcatrescue.com for pictures and bios. Gifts of cat food and litter will be accepted. To trap a cat to get it vetted, email info@feralcatrescuemd.org.
Emotions Anonymous 12-step meetings are held Saturdays at 5 p.m. at Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center of Walden at 21800 N. Shangri-La Drive in Millison Plaza. For more information, contact Laura at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or at beacon@waldensierra.org or visit www.emotionsanonymous.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Saturdays at noon at Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Lane in Lexington Park, and at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, in Leonardtown.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. on Saturdays at First Saints Community Church in Leonardtown.
Sunday, Sept. 15
A drive-through chicken dinner will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15, staring at 11 a.m. at the 7th District rescue squad building on Colton Point Road in Avenue. Cost is $14 per dinner.
Breakfast will be served on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville. Cost is $8. For more, call 301-274-3522.
Open skate is held year-round at Leonard Hall Recreation Center in Leonardtown on Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. Fee is $5 per person. Participants can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $2.50. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71800.
Bingo is hosted by St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood on Sundays to benefit St. John’s School in the Monsignor Harris Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6. Dinner and other refreshments will be available. Call 301-373-2281.
The Conversation Starters, a coalition hosting a weekly dialogue on race in the community, will meet on Sundays at 3 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. For more, email ttopicofconversation@gmail.com or call 240-718-8282.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Sundays at 2 p.m. at the All Faith Episcopal Church, located at 38885 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, and at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Sundays at 4 p.m. at Good Samaritan Church in Great Mills.
Monday, Sept. 16
The Bread of Life food pantry is open every Monday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at St. Mark UAME Church, located at 45685 Happyland Road in Valley Lee. For more, call 301-994-2090.
The Lexington Park Rotary Club meets Mondays from noon to 1 p.m. at Elements Eatery and Mixology in Lexington Park. Those interested in membership can call Dan Parker, area governor, at 301-904-1743.
CABS (Companions and Buddies for Singles), an adult social group of friends, meets every Monday, except on holidays, at 6 p.m. at the Garvey center in Leonardtown. Dues are $15 per year, first four visits are free. For more, visit CABSorg.WixSite.com/CABS or call 240-794-8033.
The Ridge chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m. at First Friendship United Methodist Church in Ridge. Call Jacqie Cooper at 301-872-5047.
Al-Anon meets Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road. Call 800-425-2666.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. Andrews Church, located at 44078 St. Andrews Church Road in California.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
The Southern Maryland College Fair will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department with two sessions – the first from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the second from 5 to 7 p.m. Approximately 120 colleges and universities will be represented with exhibits and admission officers. Free to attend. For more information, contact Cheryl Long at 301-475-5511, ext. 32198.
The Center for the Study of Democracy will host the 2019 Constitution Day Lecture featuring Darrell M. West on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. in St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Cole Cinema at the Campus Center. This event is free of charge and open to the public. West, vice president and director of Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution, will speak on cyber security and election interference with a focus on American democracy.
NASA historian William Barry and Rebecca Klein, NASA preservation officer, will speak on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at St. Mary’s College of Maryland in Cole Cinema in the Campus Center beginning at 4:10 pm. Part of the college’s annual Museum Studies Week. Also, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, Dan Bramos of the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum will present “Fifty Years Since the Footprint,” in the Blackistone Room of Anne Arundel Hall beginning at 4:45 pm. All presentations are free of charge and open to the public.
College of Southern Maryland fall transfer fair will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Leonardtown campus in the Wellness and Aquatic Center. CSM students can meet representatives from a variety of colleges and universities, explore college majors, degree programs and meet with faculty. For more, call 240-725-5320 or visit www.csmd.edu/transferfair.
Southern Maryland Meditation Community will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Middleham and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, located at 10210 HG Trueman Road in Lusby. Free to the public. For more, visit www.somdmeditationcommunity.org.
Stroke survivors group meets the third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Caregivers are welcome. Call 301-475-6019 to register.
The COSMIC Flute Choir meets Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. Some proficiency is required. For more information, call Linda at 301-994-9688.
The Southern Maryland Concert Band rehearses at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Thomas Stone High School band room in Waldorf. Call 301-884-5848.
Sea Scout Ship 548 and the Girl Scout Mariners meet Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Small Craft Guild at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons. Youth and adults interested in sailing and water activities are invited. Call Doug at 410-326-4291 or visit www.seascoutship548.com.
Bingo is held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 255 in Ridge. Doors open at 6 p.m. The public is invited. For more information, call after 6 p.m. at 301-872-5349.
Emotions Anonymous will meet on Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall, located at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 184, meets every Tuesday at the former Hollywood Elementary School building on Mervell Dean Road. Weigh-in is held from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a business meeting and group therapy. For more information, call Linda Faulstich at 301-994-3142.
A Southern Maryland Nar-Anon family group meets Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Southern Community Center in Lusby. The group offers a recovery program for those affected by a friend’s or family member’s drug addiction. For more, email s.m.naranon@gmail.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, classroom 8, located at 25550 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, and at 8:30 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension, located on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Sotterley Speaker Series will present “Spy Pilot” Gary Powers Jr., an author and historian, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. He will talk about his book focused on the Cold War downing of the American U-2 spy plane piloted by his father over the Soviet Union in 1960. Powers is the founder and chairman emeritus of The Cold War Museum in Virginia. Free to the public; make reservations online at www.sotterley.org or call 301-373-2280.
A peer-facilitated diabetes support and discussion group for those with pre-diabetes, diabetes and those caring for others with diabetes will meet at the Garvey Senior Activity Center the third Wednesday of each month from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Open to anyone age 50 or older. For more information or to RSVP, contact Margaret Forrest at 301-481-5850.
A farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sept. 25 at Cedar Lane Senior Living Community in Leonardtown. Sponsored by Historic Sotterley, the market will feature in-season produce, eggs, honey and more. For more information, call 301-373-2280 or visit www.sotterley.org.
Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville offers bread, bagels and sweet treats to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., when the pantry is also open, except on the second Wednesday of each month when fresh produce is distributed. Fresh produce distribution is also on second Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. In addition, the pantry is open Sundays 12:30 to 2 p.m. For more information, call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.
A beginner Irish set dance class is held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays in Morganza. Call 240-256-0157 or email cdpclark@gmail.com.
Bingo will be played on Wednesdays at Little Flower School in Great Mills. Doors open at 6 p.m. and early birds start at 6:45 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. For more, email LFSbingo@gmail.com.
The Leonardtown chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 327, meets Wednesdays in the Garvey senior center in Leonardtown. Weigh-in starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting. Call Fran at 301-994-0529.
The Great Mills chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 158, meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at 20804 Rosslare Court in Lexington Park. For more information, call Carol Ann Coombs at 301-862-1339.
A club for breast-feeding moms is held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Health Connections in Leonardtown. Call 301-997-6505.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Callaway.
A women-only Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the United Methodist Church on Great Mills Road.
A women’s step study Alcoholics Anonymous group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road.
Thursday, Sept. 19
St. Mary’s County Fair will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, through Sunday, Sept. 22. Celebrate St. Mary’s rural and agricultural heritage and see various exhibits, livestock, home arts, flowers, field crops, 4-H and school exhibits, horse pulls and more. There will be carnival rides and food for sale. For more information, visit www.smcfair.somd.com.
Historic St. Mary’s City Fall Lecture Series will feature Laura Masur on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. at the museum’s auditorium. She will present the lecture “Why Maryland? A Curious Tale of Jesuit Priests and an Unlikely Mission.” For more information, call 240-895-4990, email Info@DigsHistory.org or visit our website at HSMCdigsHistory.org.
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Calvert County Chapter 1466, will meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Fairview Library in Dunkirk. There will be a presentation on county transportation plans. For membership or other information, call 410-326-9024 or email NARFE1466@gmail.com.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary meets on the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad building in Leonardtown. For more information on becoming a member, call Magdaline Holmes at 301-475-5624.
The Minority Business Alliance of St. Mary’s County meets on the third Thursday of each month at 26603 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park at 7 p.m. A nonprofit organization, the alliance is a network of business owners and other professionals. For more, call 301-863-0552.
A widow and widower group meets the third Thursday of every month at The Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, alternating between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. (September meeting is at 10 a.m.). Anyone who has ever experienced the loss of a spouse, whether dating, remarried or still single, is welcomed to attend. For more, email Lpumcwwgroup@aol.com.
Leonardtown Rotary Club meets from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday mornings in the dining room at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Visit www.leonardtownrotary.org.
Bingo will be played Thursdays at the Knights of St. Jerome’s hall in Dameron. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., early bird games begin at 7 p.m. There will be food for sale. For more information, call 301-872-4566.
The Southern Maryland Sound Barbershop Chorus rehearses Thursdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Church of The Ascension in Lexington Park. Call Tommy Chedester at 301-904-9591.
Overeaters Anonymous meetings, support for food addiction, are held every Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Church of Christ on St. Andrew’s Church Road in California. Call Angel at 443-497-5810.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at Real Life Church in Mechanicsville. People who have had weight-loss surgery are also welcome. Weigh-in is from 5:45 to 6:25 p.m., followed by a meeting from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Call Debbie at 301-481-5061.
The Wildewood Chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at the Wildewood Community Center, No. 1. Weigh-in starts at 9 a.m., followed by a meeting at 9:50 a.m. Call Linda at 301-475-8305.
Family and Friends meetings, support meetings for those who love someone struggling with addiction, are held by Walden on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Beacon of Hope of Walden in Millison Plaza and Thursdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Cove of Walden in California. For more, contact Laura Webb at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or lauraw@waldensierra.org.
Celebrate Recovery will be held on Thursday at Hughesville Baptist Church, located at 8505 Old Leonardtown Road. Light snacks will be served at 6:30 p.m. and meetings will start at 7 p.m. This group is a Christ-based ministry that helps people deal with their hurts, habits and hang ups in a safe and confidential environment. For more, call 301-274-3672 or 240-254-2765 or visit www.hughesvillebaptist.com.
Al-anon meets 7 p.m. Thursdays at St. Andrew’s Church in California.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road and at 7:30 p.m. at King/Queen Hall at 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Immaculate Conception Church in Mechanicsville.