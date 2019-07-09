Wednesday, July 10
The St. Mary’s County Historic Preservation Commission will host archaeologist Craig Lukezic for a presentation on Wednesday, July 10, from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. Lukezic is a cultural resource manager/natural scientist for the Naval Air Station Patuxent River and will speak about excavations at Fort Casimir in New Castle, Del. For more information, contact Margaret Oliver at 301-475-4200, ext. 71505.
Southern Maryland Sierra Club will host Wednesday walks at parks in St. Mary’s. On July 10, meet at Fifth District Park on New Market Turner Road in Mechancisville at 10 a.m. All ages and abilities are welcomed, although some parks have rugged trails while others are paved. For more information, contact Rosa Hance at rosa.hance@mdsierra.org or 240-808-4233.
The Bereaved Parents of the USA, St. Mary’s chapter, will meet on the second Wednesday of the month from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Town Creek Professional Center, located at 22776 Three Notch Road Suite, #202, in Lexington Park. BPUSA is a self help group for parents, siblings and grandparents who have lost a child, brother, sister or grandchild at any age and from any cause. For more, call 240-895-0129 or email kimler50@gmail.com.
The Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the rescue squad building on Route 235 in Hollywood. Anyone wishing to become a member of the auxiliary is encouraged to attend. For more, call 301-373-3131.
American Legion Post 255 SAL meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the post home at 13390 Point Lookout Road in Ridge.
Look Good, Feel Better will be offered on the second Wednesday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Cancer Care and Infusion Services at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. The hospital partners with the National Cosmetology Association and the American Cancer Society to offer this free program for cancer patients that is designed to help female patients improve their appearance and self-image by learning beauty techniques to overcome side effects of chemotherapy and radiation. Call 240-434-7247 to register.
The Chesapeake Toastmasters Club meets every second and fourth Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. This month’s meeting will feature an open house with inspirational guest speaker Jennifer Foxworthy. For more information, visit http://7218.toastmastersclubs.org.
The Toastmasters, a communication forum for people to improve communication and leadership skills, is held on second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. For more, email Loretta Graham at lolograham90@gmail.com.
A farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sept. 25 at Cedar Lane Senior Living Community in Leonardtown. Sponsored by Historic Sotterley, the market will feature in-season produce, eggs, honey and more. For more information, call 301-373-2280 or visit www.sotterley.org.
Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville offers bread, bagels and sweet treats to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., when the pantry is also open, except on the second Wednesday of each month when fresh produce is distributed. Fresh produce distribution is also on second Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. In addition, the pantry is open Sundays 12:30 to 2 p.m. For more information, call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.
A beginner Irish set dance class is held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays in Morganza. Call 240-256-0157 or email cdpclark@gmail.com.
Bingo will be played on Wednesdays at Little Flower School in Great Mills. Doors open at 6 p.m. and early birds start at 6:45 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. For more, email LFSbingo@gmail.com.
The Leonardtown chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 327, meets Wednesdays in the Garvey senior center in Leonardtown. Weigh-in starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting. Call Fran at 301-994-0529.
The Great Mills chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 158, meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at 20804 Rosslare Court in Lexington Park. For more information, call Carol Ann Coombs at 301-862-1339.
A club for breast-feeding moms is held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Health Connections in Leonardtown. Call 301-997-6505.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Callaway.
A women-only Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the United Methodist Church on Great Mills Road.
A women’s step study Alcoholics Anonymous group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road.
Thursday, July 11
The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department’s annual carnival will be held July 11 to 15 beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Featured will be food, rides, and games. Unlimited rides each night for $10, or tickets may be purchased separately. Free nightly prizes, children’s bicycle raffles and more. Visit www.hvfd7.com.
The Newtowne Players will present the musical comedy “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” from June 28 to July 21. Performances will be Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 3:30 p.m., at the Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park. Tickets are $18 for adults, or $15 for seniors and military. Thursdays only all seats are $13. For adults only. Tickets may be purchased online at www.newtowneplayers.org or by calling 301-737-5447.
The St. Mary’s County Camera Club will meet on Thursday, July 11, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the old Patuxent Naval Air Museum (the building behind the new museum) in Lexington Park. Bring three digital images on an SD card or USB flash drive to have reviewed for suggestions to improve, or just sit back and listen. Visitors welcome to participate for free. For more information, email at smccc1998@gmail.com or visit www.smccc.org.
Leonardtown Rotary Club meets from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday mornings in the dining room at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Visit www.leonardtownrotary.org.
Bingo will be played Thursdays at the Knights of St. Jerome’s hall in Dameron. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., early bird games begin at 7 p.m. There will be food for sale. For more information, call 301-872-4566.
The Southern Maryland Sound Barbershop Chorus rehearses Thursdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Church of The Ascension in Lexington Park. Call Tommy Chedester at 301-904-9591.
Overeaters Anonymous meetings, support for food addiction, are held every Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Church of Christ on St. Andrew’s Church Road in California. Call Angel at 443-497-5810.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at Real Life Church in Mechanicsville. People who have had weight-loss surgery are also welcome. Weigh-in is from 5:45 to 6:25 p.m., followed by a meeting from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Call Debbie at 301-481-5061.
The Wildewood Chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at the Wildewood Community Center, No. 1. Weigh-in starts at 9 a.m., followed by a meeting at 9:50 a.m. Call Linda at 301-475-8305.
Family and Friends meetings, support meetings for those who love someone struggling with addiction, are held by Walden on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Beacon of Hope of Walden in Millison Plaza and Thursdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Cove of Walden in California. For more, contact Laura Webb at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or lauraw@waldensierra.org.
Celebrate Recovery will be held on Thursday at Hughesville Baptist Church, located at 8505 Old Leonardtown Road. Light snacks will be served at 6:30 p.m. and meetings will start at 7 p.m. This group is a Christ-based ministry that helps people deal with their hurts, habits and hang ups in a safe and confidential environment. For more, call 301-274-3672 or 240-254-2765 or visit www.hughesvillebaptist.com.
Al-anon meets 7 p.m. Thursdays at St. Andrew’s Church in California.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road and at 7:30 p.m. at King/Queen Hall at 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Immaculate Conception Church in Mechanicsville.
Friday, July 12
The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival will be held on July 12, 13 and 14. The festivities kick-off with a free, jazz-era concert on Leonardtown square with the Chesapeake Swingband performing from 6 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, July 13, the main event will begin on the grounds of St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point featuring jazz acts Art Sherrod Jr. at 3 p.m., Brian Simpson and Paula Atherton at 5 p.m. and Mike Phillips at 7 p.m. Then, on Sunday, July 14, the town of Leonardtown will feature various jazz-themed activities, including jazz brunches, a cocktail movie screening party of a classic jazz-age/themed film and more. More information and tickets, which cost $65 for Saturday, can be found at www.PotomacJazzAndSeafoodFestival.com.
The River Concert Series at St. Mary’s College of Maryland will be held on Fridays through July 19. Grounds open at 5 p.m. and the free performances begin at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.chesapeakeorchestra.org or www.smcm.edu/events/riverconcert.
Historic Sotterley Family Friendly Fridays will be held on July 12, 19 and 26 and on Aug. 3. There will be story times, hands-on learning with art, technology and nature from 10 a.m to noon, and then enjoy the museum site the rest of the day through 4 p.m. Check in at visitor center. Cost is $5 per person or free for children under 6. For more, visit www.sotterley.org/support/.
Park Place Toastmasters meets on the second and fourth Fridays of each month at noon at the Church of The Ascension on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park to enhance personal leadership and communication skills. For more, visit www.Toastmasters.org.
An oven-fried pork chops dinner will be held at the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville on Friday July 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $12. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the group’s Facebook website.
A church dinner will be held in Brandywine at St. Michael’s Church Hall on July 12. The church is located at 17510 Horsehead Road. Advance ticket sales can be made by calling the church rectory at 240-681-3551.
Helping Hands food pantry is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 28291 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, located in the old church hall next door to Immaculate Conception Church. For more, call 301-247-2785.
Bingo is held each Friday at the Father Andrew White School gymnasium in Leonardtown. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus #1470, doors open at 5:30 and games start at 6:55 p.m. For more information, call 240-434-5531.
Obesity prevention support classes are offered free on Fridays from 8 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance Studio Twelve Twelve, located at 23476 Three Notch Road in California. This is a lifestyle education program and freestyle dance is demonstrated for daily exercise. Visit www.DanceStudio1212.com/wellness.htm for more.
Overeaters Anonymous meets on Fridays at 9 a.m. at Christ Church on Broome’s Island Road in Port Republic. For more, call Debbie Stockton at 301-642-0146.
Celebrate Recovery, a free Christian-based 12-step program for adults 18 and up struggling with any hurt, hangup or habit, meets Fridays at Our Father’s House Assembly of God Church in California. A large group lesson will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and gender-specific small groups from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. are followed by refreshments. For more, email celebraterecovery@ourfathershouseag.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Fridays at 7:07 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington Park and at 9:30 p.m. at the Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Leonardtown.
Al-Anon meets Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon at Beacon of Hope in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park.
Saturday, July 13
Sharkfest will be held at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons on Saturday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit live sharks in the Corbin Pavilionl learn fascinating facts, examine evidence of prehistoric sharks, make a shark-themed craft and more. Food and drink will be for sale. Museum admission applies; members admitted for free.
A car show will be held at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church of Laurel Grove in Mechanicsville on Saturday, July 13 from 2 to 7 p.m. Adult spectator fee is $3 or free for children 12 and younger. There will be trophies awarded, DJ music, a blessing of the cars, vendors, food, pie eating contest and more. Registration fee is $25. To register, visit www.mtzionmech.org or call Jimmy Herriman at 301-481-0360.
The annual Christmas in April yard sale on Saturday, July 13, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown from 7 to 11 a.m. There will be building materials, cabinets, counter tops, double hung windows, round windows, screen patio doors, attic stairs, metal and wood file cabinets, computer desks, household goods, dishes, lamps, blinds and more for sale. Money raised will support the organization that helps low-income homeowners with free repairs. For more information, call 301-884-2905.
Trinity Church summer dinner will be held on Saturday, July 13, from noon to 5 p.m. at the church in St. Mary’s City. Cost is $23, or $12 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger. Dinner includes crab cakes, smoked baked ham, seasoned fried chicken and more. For more information, visit www.trinitysmcmd.com.
The Calvert Artists’ Guild Annual July Art Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 13 and July 14 at Southern Maryland Sailing Association in Solomons. The public is invited to see and purchase the artworks of a dozen of the local artists. For more information, contact Jan Barr at 443-404-5746 or fujibarr@comcast.net or Kate Dinnel at 410-586-3375 or katesilas@comcast.net.
The Home Grown Farm Market at 21078 Three Notch Road, near the intersection of Hermanville Road south of Lexington Park, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more, visit homegrownfarmmarket.webs.com.
The California Farmers Market, located in the BAE parking lot at 22810 Three Notch Road, near the intersection with Town Creek Drive, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features vegetables, fruits, herbs, eggs, meats, hard cider, beer, baked goods, plants and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CaliforniaBAEFarmersMarket.
The North County Farmers Market is open on Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The market is located on New Market Road, next to the Charlotte Hall library. For more, visit www.visitstmarysmd.com/food-drink/farm-markets.
Bingo is hosted by Mother Catherine Spalding Academy in Helen every Saturday at the school. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., early-bird bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. For more, call 301-884-3165.
Angel Wings & Things thrift store is open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former convent next to St. Michael’s School and church in Ridge. Donations are accepted on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the school. For more, call Marti at 301-872-5454.
St. Andrew’s Thrift Store, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Bible study will be held Saturday mornings from 7 to 8 a.m. with the St. John’s Catholic Church Men’s Group to discuss Sunday’s readings. Doors open at the church in Hollywood with light breakfast and coffee at 6:30 a.m. Contact Dan Seep at 757-291-0262.
Animal Adoption Days are held by the Animal Relief Fund from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Well Pet Clinic in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park. Call 301-866-0303.
Feral Cat Rescue is at Petco in California on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with adoptable cats and kittens. Visit www.feralcatrescue.com for pictures and bios. Gifts of cat food and litter will be accepted. To trap a cat to get it vetted, email info@feralcatrescuemd.org.
Emotions Anonymous 12-step meetings are held Saturdays at 5 p.m. at Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center of Walden at 21800 N. Shangri-La Drive in Millison Plaza. For more information, contact Laura at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or at beacon@waldensierra.org or visit www.emotionsanonymous.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Saturdays at noon at Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Lane in Lexington Park, and at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, in Leonardtown.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. on Saturdays at First Saints Community Church in Leonardtown.
Sunday, July 14
An all-you-can-eat breakfast will be held at the Second District firehouse in Valley Lee on Sunday, July 14, from 8 to 11 a.m. Cost is $10.00 or $5 for children 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger. For more, call 301-994-9999.
A chicken dinner will be held on Sunday, July 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ridge Knights of Columbus Hall. Cost is $12. Baked goods will be available. For more, call 301-872-4641.
Bingo is hosted by St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood on Sundays to benefit St. John’s School in the Monsignor Harris Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6. Dinner and other refreshments will be available. Call 301-373-2281.
The Conversation Starters, a coalition hosting a weekly dialogue on race in the community, will meet on Sundays at 3 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. For more, email ttopicofconversation@gmail.com or call 240-718-8282.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Sundays at 2 p.m. at the All Faith Episcopal Church, located at 38885 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, and at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Sundays at 4 p.m. at Good Samaritan Church in Great Mills.
Monday, July 15
The Bread of Life food pantry is open every Monday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at St. Mark UAME Church, located at 45685 Happyland Road in Valley Lee. For more information, call 301-994-2090.
The Lexington Park Rotary Club meets Mondays from noon to 1 p.m. at Elements Eatery and Mixology in Lexington Park. Those interested in membership can call Dan Parker, area governor, at 301-904-1743.
CABS (Companions and Buddies for Singles), an adult social group of friends, meets every Monday, except on holidays, at 6 p.m. at the Garvey center in Leonardtown. Dues are $15 per year, first four visits are free. For more, visit CABSorg.WixSite.com/CABS or call 240-794-8033.
The Ridge chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m. at First Friendship United Methodist Church in Ridge. Call Jacqie Cooper at 301-872-5047.
Al-Anon meets Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road. Call 800-425-2666.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. Andrews Church, located at 44078 St. Andrews Church Road in California.
Tuesday, July 16
Stroke survivors group meets the third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Caregivers are welcome. Call 301-475-6019 to register.
The COSMIC Flute Choir meets Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. Some proficiency is required. For more information, call Linda at 301-994-9688.
The Southern Maryland Concert Band rehearses at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Thomas Stone High School band room in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-884-5848.
Sea Scout Ship 548 and the Girl Scout Mariners meet Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Small Craft Guild at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons. Youth and adults interested in sailing and water activities are invited. Call Doug at 410-326-4291 or visit www.seascoutship548.com.
Bingo is held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 255 in Ridge. Doors open at 6 p.m. The public is invited. For more information, call after 6 p.m. at 301-872-5349.
Emotions Anonymous will meet on Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall, located at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 184, meets every Tuesday at the former Hollywood Elementary School building on Mervell Dean Road. Weigh-in is held from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a business meeting and group therapy. For more information, call Linda Faulstich at 301-994-3142.
A Southern Maryland Nar-Anon family group meets Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Southern Community Center in Lusby. The group offers a recovery program for those affected by a friend’s or family member’s drug addiction. For more, email s.m.naranon@gmail.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, classroom 8, located at 25550 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, and at 8:30 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension, located on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.