Friday, Oct. 4
First Fridays festivities in downtown Leonardtown will be held Friday, Oct. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be various activities related to this month’s theme, “Fall Fest.” There will be a concert by “Cowboy Crossing” and activities, including pumpkin decorating, scarecrow making, face painting, scavenger hunt, a mini pumpkin chuckin’ contest and more. The North End Gallery will hold a reception for its new exhibit featuring plein air artists. There will be a drum circle at 8 p.m. in the Leonardtown Arts Center on Washington Street. For more, visit www.firstfridaysleonardtown.com.
Hawktoberfest will be held at St. Mary’s College of Maryland with activities on Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 7. The weekend is comprised of a variety of free and low-cost events for students and their families, alumni, community members, and the College community to enjoy. For a full list of events, visit www.smcm.edu/events/hawktoberfest.
The thriller “Angel Street (Gaslight)” will be performed at Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park by the Newtowne Players through Sunday, Oct. 13. Performances will be Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3:30 p.m. Tickets, available at www.newtowneplayers.org, are $15 for adults; $13 for military, seniors, NTP members and students; and $10 for children under 12. All Thursday tickets are $10. Reservations may be made at 301-737-5447.
An all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner will be held at St. John’s School on Friday, Oct. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for those 5 and younger.
The comedy “The Murder Room” will be performed by New Direction Community Theater on Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 4, 5, 11 and 12, at the Long Beach Community Center in St. Leonard. Curtain time for all performances is 7 p.m., and tickets, priced at $15, are available at www.ndctheater.org.
Leprechaun Lilly’s children’s consignment sale will be held at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown on Friday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gently used children’s and maternity items will be for sale. For more, visit www.LeprechaunLillys.com.
Helping Hands food pantry is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 28291 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, located in the old church hall next door to Immaculate Conception Church. For more, call 301-247-2785.
Bingo is held each Friday at the Father Andrew White School gymnasium in Leonardtown. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus #1470, doors open at 5:30 and games start at 6:55 p.m. For more information, call 240-434-5531.
Obesity prevention support classes are offered free on Fridays from 8 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance Studio Twelve Twelve, located at 23476 Three Notch Road in California. This is a lifestyle education program and freestyle dance is demonstrated for daily exercise. Visit www.DanceStudio1212.com/wellness.htm for more.
Overeaters Anonymous meets on Fridays at 9 a.m. at Christ Church on Broome’s Island Road in Port Republic. For more, call Debbie Stockton at 301-642-0146.
Celebrate Recovery, a free Christian-based 12-step program for adults 18 and up struggling with any hurt, hangup or habit, meets Fridays at Our Father’s House Assembly of God Church in California. A large group lesson will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and gender-specific small groups from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. are followed by refreshments. For more, email celebraterecovery@ourfathershouseag.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Fridays at 7:07 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington Park and at 9:30 p.m. at the Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Leonardtown.
Al-Anon meets Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon at Beacon of Hope in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park.
Saturday, Oct. 5
The Blessing of the Fleet will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and 6, at St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point. There will be live entertainment, boat rides, food and crafts for sale, children’s activities, fireworks on Saturday and more. Gates are open from noon until 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $10, or free for those 12 and younger. For more, visit www.facebook.com/BlessingofTheFleetSOMD or www.blessingofthefleetsomd.net.
WineFest at Historic Sotterley in Hollywood will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 6 from noon to 5 p.m. WineFest will feature 18 wineries. There will also be food and draught beer for sale, and band playing, including John Luskey Band, Trilogy, Philip Michael Parsons, Robbie Booth and Wes Ryce & the Vice. Admission includes a commemorative wine glass and unlimited samples. Tickets are $30, or $20 for designated drivers. For more information, call 301-373-2280 or visit sotterley.org.
The Southern Maryland Tattoo Expo will bring body artists, vendors, and entertainers from all over the country together at the Charles County Fairgrounds in La Plata on Saturday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 6. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.somdtattooexpo.com or call Marilyn at 301-932-9760.
The Drayden African-American Schoolhouse, a one-room school that operated from 1890 to 1942, is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month through October. The school is located at 18287 Cherryfield Road in Drayden. For more information, call 301-994-1471.
The St. John’s School Eagle 5K Fun Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 8:30 a.m. at the school in Hollywood. This event honors Pat Suit, SJS alumna and former principal, and proceeds go toward the Pat Suit Scholarship Fund and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Cancer Care and Infusion Services. Tickets range from $10 for fun run to $30 for adults. Registration and sponsorship information is available at www.sjshollywood.org.
St. Michael’s School 5K and Fun Run will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 8 a.m. at the school in Ridge. There will be games, prizes, food, music and more. Cost to register is between $10 and $27. For information or to sign up, visit www.active.com/ridge-md/running/distance-running-races/saint-michaels-school-5k-and-fun-run-2019.
A fall festival and drive-thru chicken barbecue dinner will be held at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville on Saturday, Oct. 5, from noon to 5 p.m. Cost is $15 per dinner. Dinners are packaged to go, but people can dine in the fellowship hall and on picnic tables. There will be a bake sale sponsored by the Girl Scouts. Festival runs through 3 p.m. and will feature hay rides and other kids activities. For more, call 301-884-4132 or visit www.mtzionmech.org.
Auditions for the Alumni Players production of the comedy “Seagulls in a Cherry Orchard” will be on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon, and on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 7 and 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the lunch room of Our Lady Star of the Sea School in Solomons. Auditions will be cold readings from the script; there are parts for five men and three women, ages 20 to 50s. For more information, contact Adrienne Donaldson at 410-326-2790.
A yard sale will be held at the 7th District Volunteer Rescue Squad annex building on Colton Point Road in Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations will be accepted on Friday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact Peggy at 301-481-7210.
Pulled pork barbecue dinners will be sold at the Second District firehouse in Valley Lee on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. Cost is $12 per dinner; pre-orders are recommended by contacting Robin at 301-737-4366 or 240-577-0270.
The Home Grown Farm Market at 21078 Three Notch Road, near the intersection of Hermanville Road south of Lexington Park, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more, visit homegrownfarmmarket.webs.com.
The California Farmers Market, located in the BAE parking lot at 22810 Three Notch Road, near the intersection with Town Creek Drive, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features vegetables, fruits, herbs, eggs, meats, hard cider, beer, baked goods, plants and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CaliforniaBAEFarmersMarket.
The North County Farmers Market is open on Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The market is located on New Market Road, next to the Charlotte Hall library. For more, visit www.visitstmarysmd.com/food-drink/farm-markets.
Bingo is hosted by Mother Catherine Spalding Academy in Helen every Saturday at the school. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., early-bird bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. For more, call 301-884-3165.
Angel Wings & Things thrift store is open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former convent next to St. Michael’s School and church in Ridge. Donations are accepted on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the school. For more, call the school at 301-872-5454.
St. Andrew’s Thrift Store, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Bible study will be held Saturday mornings from 7 to 8 a.m. with the St. John’s Catholic Church Men’s Group to discuss Sunday’s readings. Doors open at the church in Hollywood with light breakfast and coffee at 6:30 a.m. Contact Dan Seep at 757-291-0262.
Animal Adoption Days are held by the Animal Relief Fund from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Well Pet Clinic in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park. Call 301-866-0303.
Feral Cat Rescue is at Petco in California on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with adoptable cats and kittens. Visit www.feralcatrescue.com for pictures and bios. Gifts of cat food and litter will be accepted. To trap a cat to get it vetted, email info@feralcatrescuemd.org.
Emotions Anonymous 12-step meetings are held Saturdays at 5 p.m. at Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center of Walden at 21800 N. Shangri-La Drive in Millison Plaza. For more information, contact Laura at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or at beacon@waldensierra.org or visit www.emotionsanonymous.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Saturdays at noon at Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Lane in Lexington Park, and at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, in Leonardtown.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. on Saturdays at First Saints Community Church in Leonardtown.
Sunday, Oct. 6
The Southern Maryland Antique Power Association will hold its annual tractor parade on Sunday, Oct. 6, in Leonardtown to benefit Christmas in April, St. Mary’s County. Joining them again this year will be the Baltimore/Washington Chapter of the American Truck Historical Society. Registrations is $10, and tractors will gather at Leonardtown Elementary School at 11 a.m. The parade will start at 1 p.m. For more, contact Lee Dyson at 301-994-0926.
The Kalnasy Concert Series at St. Aloysius kicks off its year with the Southern Maryland Community Gospel Choir, under the direction of Sherri Fenwick, on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 3 p.m. at St. Aloysius Church in Leonardtown. The theme is “Enter Boldly!” and the concert is free to the public, with goodwill donations accepted. For more information, email keyofgmh@gmail.com.
An artisan market will be held at Summerseat Farm in Mechanicsville on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring homemade, homegrown, handcrafted, vintage and baked goods. For more, visit www.summerseat.org.
Daughters of Abraham of Southern Maryland will meet on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Patuxent Friends Meeting, located at 12185 Sourthern Connector Blvd. in Lusby. Topic is Mary in the Muslim and Christian faiths.
First Missionary Baptist Church of Lexington Park on Pegg Road will celebrate the 60th birthday of the Rev. Roderick W. McClanahan on Sunday, Oct. 6, during the 10 a.m. divine worship service. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Charles W. McNeill Jr., pastor of Unity Baptist Church. For more information, call the church at 301-863-8388.
The Knights of St. John International Commandery 386, affiliated with Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mechanicsville, meets the first Sunday of each month at noon. This is a fraternal organization of Catholic men who must be recommended by their pastor. Knights of Columbus are also welcome to join.
Open skate is held year-round at Leonard Hall Recreation Center in Leonardtown on Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. Fee is $5 per person. Participants can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $2.50. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71800.
Bingo is hosted by St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood on Sundays to benefit St. John’s School in the Monsignor Harris Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6. Dinner and other refreshments will be available. Call 301-373-2281.
The Conversation Starters, a coalition hosting a weekly dialogue on race in the community, will meet on Sundays at 3 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. For more, email ttopicofconversation@gmail.com or call 240-718-8282.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Sundays at 2 p.m. at the All Faith Episcopal Church, located at 38885 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, and at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Sundays at 4 p.m. at Good Samaritan Church in Great Mills.
Monday, Oct. 7
The Ladies Auxiliary Fleet Reserve Association meets the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the branch home, located ½ mile south of Patuxent River Naval Air Station’s Gate 2. For more information, call Karen at 301-863-6117, Shirly at 301-481-9655 or the branch home at 301-863-8291.
The Bread of Life food pantry is open every Monday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at St. Mark UAME Church, located at 45685 Happyland Road in Valley Lee. For more, call 301-994-2090.
The Lexington Park Rotary Club meets Mondays from noon to 1 p.m. at Elements Eatery and Mixology in Lexington Park. Those interested in membership can call Dan Parker, area governor, at 301-904-1743.
CABS (Companions and Buddies for Singles), an adult social group of friends, meets every Monday, except on holidays, at 6 p.m. at the Garvey center in Leonardtown. Dues are $15 per year, first four visits are free. For more, visit CABSorg.WixSite.com/CABS or call 240-794-8033.
The Ridge chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m. at First Friendship United Methodist Church in Ridge. Call Jacqie Cooper at 301-872-5047.
Al-Anon meets Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road. Call 800-425-2666.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. Andrews Church, located at 44078 St. Andrews Church Road in California.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
A public forum hosted by the St. Mary’s County commissioners will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 6:30 p.m. in the Chesapeake Building at the governmental center in Leonardtown. Individuals wishing to speak will be allowed up to three minutes to address the commissioners (or five minutes if representing a group). For more information or to provide written comments, email csmc@stmarysmd.com.
The MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary $6 Show will be held in the hospital lobby on Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be items priced at $6 such as jewelry, scarves, small leather goods, children’s items and more. For more, call the gift shop at 301-475-6153.
The Fifth District Homemakers meet on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 10 a.m. at the Northern Senior Activity Center in Charlotte Hall. Call 301-884-7071.
The COSMIC Flute Choir meets Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. Some proficiency is required. For more information, call Linda at 301-994-9688.
The Southern Maryland Concert Band rehearses at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Thomas Stone High School band room in Waldorf. Call 301-884-5848.
Sea Scout Ship 548 and the Girl Scout Mariners meet Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Small Craft Guild at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons. Youth and adults interested in sailing and water activities are invited. Call Doug at 410-326-4291 or visit www.seascoutship548.com.
Bingo is held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 255 in Ridge. Doors open at 6 p.m. The public is invited. For more information, call after 6 p.m. at 301-872-5349.
Emotions Anonymous will meet on Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall, located at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 184, meets every Tuesday at the former Hollywood Elementary School building on Mervell Dean Road. Weigh-in is held from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a business meeting and group therapy. For more information, call Linda Faulstich at 301-994-3142.
A Southern Maryland Nar-Anon family group meets Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Southern Community Center in Lusby. The group offers a recovery program for those affected by a friend’s or family member’s drug addiction. For more, email s.m.naranon@gmail.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, classroom 8, located at 25550 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, and at 8:30 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension, located on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
The Bereaved Parents of the USA, St. Mary’s chapter, will meet on the second Wednesday of the month from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Town Creek Professional Center, located at 22776 Three Notch Road Suite, #202, in Lexington Park. BPUSA is a self help group for parents, siblings and grandparents who have lost a child, brother, sister or grandchild at any age and from any cause. For more, call 240-895-0129 or email kimler50@gmail.com.
The Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the rescue squad building on Route 235 in Hollywood. Anyone wishing to become a member of the auxiliary is encouraged to attend. For more, call 301-373-3131.
American Legion Post 255 SAL meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the post home at 13390 Point Lookout Road in Ridge.
Look Good, Feel Better will be offered on the second Wednesday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Cancer Care and Infusion Services at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. The hospital partners with the National Cosmetology Association and the American Cancer Society to offer this free program for cancer patients that is designed to help female patients improve their appearance and self-image by learning beauty techniques to overcome side effects of chemotherapy and radiation. Call 240-434-7247 to register.
The Chesapeake Toastmasters Club meets every second and fourth Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. This month’s meeting will feature an open house with inspirational guest speaker Jennifer Foxworthy. For more information, visit http://7218.toastmastersclubs.org.
The Toastmasters, a communication forum for people to improve communication and leadership skills, is held on second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. For more, email Loretta Graham at lolograham90@gmail.com.
Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville offers bread, bagels and sweet treats to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., when the pantry is also open, except on the second Wednesday of each month when fresh produce is distributed. Fresh produce distribution is also on second Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. In addition, the pantry is open Sundays 12:30 to 2 p.m. For more information, call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.
A beginner Irish set dance class is held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays in Morganza. Call 240-256-0157 or email cdpclark@gmail.com.
Bingo will be played on Wednesdays at Little Flower School in Great Mills. Doors open at 6 p.m. and early birds start at 6:45 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. For more, email LFSbingo@gmail.com.
The Leonardtown chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 327, meets Wednesdays in the Garvey senior center in Leonardtown. Weigh-in starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting. Call Fran at 301-994-0529.
The Great Mills chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 158, meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at 20804 Rosslare Court in Lexington Park. For more information, call Carol Ann Coombs at 301-862-1339.
A club for breast-feeding moms is held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Health Connections in Leonardtown. Call 301-997-6505.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Callaway.
A women-only Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the United Methodist Church on Great Mills Road.
A women’s step study Alcoholics Anonymous group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road.
Thursday, Oct. 10
John F. Lehman Jr., former secretary of the Navy from 1981 to 1987, will speak at a luncheon and book signing event for his book “Oceans Ventured: Winning the Cold War at Sea” on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 11:30 a.m. at the Bay District firehouse in Lexington Park. Hosted by AFCEA Southern Maryland Chapter and The Patuxent Partnership. Cost is $25, or $20 in advance, and includes buffet lunch. Register at https://afcea-southern-maryland.ticketleap.com/former-secretary-of-the-navy-john-lehman.
The St. Mary’s County Camera Club will meet on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the old Patuxent Naval Air Museum (the building behind the new museum) in Lexington Park. Get the camera out of the automatic mode by knowing when to choose other manual settings. Learn about the importance of ISO, how to interpret in-camera metering, what focus mode to choose, when to use exposure compensation and other techniques to take photos to the next level. Visitors welcome to participate for free. For more, email at smccc1998@gmail.com or visit www.smccc.org.
Professor of English Jennifer Cognard-Black will present The Robert Foster Cherry Lecture “Just Food: Social Justice and the Literatures of Food” on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. in Cole Cinema, Campus Center, at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Cognard-Black considers how the literatures of food can awaken readers to issues of food justice, especially in the classroom. Free and open to the public.
Leonardtown Rotary Club meets from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday mornings in the dining room at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Visit www.leonardtownrotary.org.
Bingo will be played Thursdays at the Knights of St. Jerome’s hall in Dameron. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., early bird games begin at 7 p.m. There will be food for sale. For more information, call 301-872-4566.