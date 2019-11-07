Friday, Nov. 8
The fourth annual Veterans Resource Day will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, located at 44219 Airport Road in California, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will be a question-and-answer session centered around veterans’ affairs, informational workshops, displays by local veteran support organizations, and peer counseling. Lunch will be provided by Mission Barbecue. This St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services event is free and open to the public. For more, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com or visit www.stmarysmd.com/veterans.asp.
Park Place Toastmasters meets on the second and fourth Fridays of each month at noon at the Church of The Ascension on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park to enhance personal leadership and communication skills. For more, visit www.Toastmasters.org.
A spaghetti and meatball dinner will be held at the Hughesville American Legion Post 238 on Friday, Nov. 8, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $12. For more information, call 301-274-3522.
Helping Hands food pantry is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 28291 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, located in the old church hall next door to Immaculate Conception Church. For more, call 301-247-2785.
Bingo is held each Friday at the Father Andrew White School gymnasium in Leonardtown. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus #1470, doors open at 5:30 and games start at 6:55 p.m. For more information, call 240-434-5531.
Obesity prevention support classes are offered free on Fridays from 8 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance Studio Twelve Twelve, located at 23476 Three Notch Road in California. This is a lifestyle education program and freestyle dance is demonstrated for daily exercise. Visit www.DanceStudio1212.com/wellness.htm for more.
Overeaters Anonymous meets on Fridays at 9 a.m. at Christ Church on Broome’s Island Road in Port Republic. For more, call Debbie Stockton at 301-642-0146.
Celebrate Recovery, a free Christian-based 12-step program for adults 18 and up struggling with any hurt, hangup or habit, meets Fridays at Our Father’s House Assembly of God Church in California. A large group lesson will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and gender-specific small groups from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. are followed by refreshments. For more, email celebraterecovery@ourfathershouseag.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Fridays at 7:07 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington Park and at 9:30 p.m. at the Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Leonardtown.
Al-Anon meets Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon at Beacon of Hope in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park.
Saturday, Nov. 9
A contra dance presented by Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Christ Church Parish Hall in Chaptico. The Southern MD Open Band will be playing live acoustic string music and caller Greg Frock will teach and call the dances. Beginners dance workshop starts at 7 p.m. and the dance begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 or $6 for members and free for children under 17. There will be an ice cream social during the intermission. For more, visit www.smtmd.org.
Historic Sotterley’s NovemBEER, a craft beer tasting and a post-Halloween party, will take place on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 4 to 9 p.m. at the museum in Hollywood. Show up in a Halloween costume and to get a special treat, and enjoy craft beer, local musicians Wes Ryce and Robbie Boothe, and food trucks. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate, and $10 for designated drivers. Tickets can be bought on the Historic Sotterley Eventbrite page.
The Woman’s Club of St. Mary’s County used clothing drive will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the upper level parking lot at the Hollywood firehouse. Money raised will go toward the club’s scholarship fund, which awards at least two scholarships annually to students who demonstrate financial need and academic excellence. All types of clothes, accessories, linens and toys will be accepted. Donations are tax deductible. For more information, contact Betty Currie at 301-373-4816 or Carole Romary at 301-863-6969 or visit www.facebook.com/smcwomansclub.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland will hold an open house on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be tours of campus and information on academic programs and the college’s integrated career development program. Current students will be on hand to offer their perspectives, and admission and financial aid personnel will talk with students and parents. To register, visit go.smcm.edu/oph.
The Lions Club will hold an artists reception for student winners of the club’s Peace Poster contest on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 3 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. The posters are on display in the library’s art gallery. Three posters have been selected to be forwarded to the next level of competition.
A craft fair will be held at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a variety of handmade crafts, jewelry and vendors. Soup, chili, baked goods and other food will be for sale. For more, visit www.mtzionmech.org or call 301-884-4132.
Trinity Church fall dinner will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, from noon to 5 p.m. at the church in St. Mary’s City. Meal includes stuffed ham, fried oysters, steamed shrimp and fried chicken, and cost is $30 adults, $12 for children 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and younger. There will be a bake shop and gift shop available. For more information, call 301-862-4597, email trinityofficesmc@gmail.com or visit www.trinitysmcmd.com.
An indoor yard sale will be held at the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad on Old Flora Corner Road on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 7 to 11 a.m. Tables cost $10 to rent. For more, call Sue Wood at 301-884-4108.
The Home Grown Farm Market at 21078 Three Notch Road, near the intersection of Hermanville Road south of Lexington Park, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Nov. 16. For more, visit homegrownfarmmarket.webs.com.
The California Farmers Market, located in the BAE parking lot at 22810 Three Notch Road, near the intersection with Town Creek Drive, is open through Nov. 23 on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features vegetables, fruits, herbs, eggs, meats, hard cider, beer, baked goods, plants and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CaliforniaBAEFarmersMarket.
The North County Farmers Market is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in November. The market is located on New Market Road, next to the Charlotte Hall library. For more, visit www.visitstmarysmd.com/food-drink/farm-markets.
Bingo is hosted by Mother Catherine Spalding Academy in Helen every Saturday at the school. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., early-bird bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. For more, call 301-884-3165.
Angel Wings & Things thrift store is open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former convent next to St. Michael’s School and church in Ridge. Donations are accepted on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the school. For more, call the school at 301-872-5454.
St. Andrew’s Thrift Store, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Bible study will be held Saturday mornings from 7 to 8 a.m. with the St. John’s Catholic Church Men’s Group to discuss Sunday’s readings. Doors open at the church in Hollywood with light breakfast and coffee at 6:30 a.m. Contact Dan Seep at 757-291-0262.
Animal Adoption Days are held by the Animal Relief Fund from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Well Pet Clinic in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park. Call 301-866-0303.
Feral Cat Rescue is at Petco in California on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with adoptable cats and kittens. Visit www.feralcatrescue.com for pictures and bios. Gifts of cat food and litter will be accepted. To trap a cat to get it vetted, email info@feralcatrescuemd.org.
Emotions Anonymous 12-step meetings are held Saturdays at 5 p.m. at Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center of Walden at 21800 N. Shangri-La Drive in Millison Plaza. For more information, contact Laura at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or at beacon@waldensierra.org or visit www.emotionsanonymous.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Saturdays at noon at Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Lane in Lexington Park, and at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, in Leonardtown.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. on Saturdays at First Saints Community Church in Leonardtown.
Sunday, Nov. 10
The College of Southern Maryland Ward Virts Concert Series will present the Southern Maryland Chamber Players on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m. at the college’s Prince Frederick campus, Building B. For more about the free performance, visit www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/music/ward-virts-series/index.
Assistance to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid will be provided by College of Southern Maryland staff at the Leonardtown campus, Building C, Room 214, on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m. The FAFSA is the primary application for federal, state and institutional financial aid programs. To learn what documents to bring with you and for more information, call 301-934-7531 or visit www.csmd.edu/calendar/admissions/leonardtown/FAFSA-Completion-session-11.10.19.
A pitch tournament to benefit the 7th District Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary will be held on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m. at Quade’s Store in Bushwood. There will be deserts for sale, raffles and more. There is a $20 registration fee. For reservations, call Bobbie at 301-769-3508.
An all-you-can-eat breakfast will be served at the Second District firehouse in Valley Lee on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 8 to 11 a.m. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and younger. For more, call 301-994-9999.
A chicken dinner will be held at the Ridge Knights of Columbus hall on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $12 per dinner. Baked goods will be available for sale.
A drive-through fried oyster dinner will be held at the Hughesville firehouse on Sunday, Nov. 10, starting at noon until meals are sold out. Cost is $20 per dinner.
Open skate is held year-round at Leonard Hall Recreation Center in Leonardtown on Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. Fee is $5 per person. Participants can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $2.50. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71800.
Bingo is hosted by St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood on Sundays to benefit St. John’s School in the Monsignor Harris Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6. Dinner and other refreshments will be available. Call 301-373-2281.
The Conversation Starters, a coalition hosting a weekly dialogue on race in the community, will meet on Sundays at 3 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. For more, email ttopicofconversation@gmail.com or call 240-718-8282.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Sundays at 2 p.m. at the All Faith Episcopal Church, located at 38885 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, and at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Sundays at 4 p.m. at Good Samaritan Church in Great Mills.
Monday, Nov. 11
The Leonardtown Veterans Day Parade will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the town. A memorial wreath-laying ceremony follows the parade, which starts at St. Mary’s Ryken High School and proceeds downtown. For more information, contact Brandy Blackstone at brandy.blackstone@leonardtownmd.gov or 301-475-9791.
A Veterans Day observance program will be held at the veterans monument in Helen, located near the intersection of routes 5 and 238, on Monday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. The community oriented event serves as a patriotic tribute in honor of those who have served in the armed forces of the United States. All veterans and active duty military are invited to attend to be recognized for their service. For more information, call 240-298-3418 or email hillld@verizon.net.
The Pax River Quilters Guild will meet on Monday Nov. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Good Samaritan Lutheran Church on Langley Road in Lexington Park. New Members and guests welcome. There will be a short business meeting, and then members and guests can share tips, gadgets and techniques to make quilting easier. Bring a block of the month, food pantry donation, food assignment and show-and-tell items. Visit www.paxriverquiltguild.com.
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 23-02 meets the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department at 13150 H.G. Trueman Road. The public is welcome to attend. For more, call Ron Fields at 301-994-9185.
The Southern Maryland Corvette Club meets the second Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at the town commissioner offices in Leonardtown. One does not have to own a Corvette to become a member. Visit www.southernmarylandcorvetteclub.com.
St. Mary’s Bosom Pals, a breast cancer support group, holds educational meetings at 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month at various restaurants. Call Marcia Shapiro at 301-475-6760.
Toastmasters Talk of the Town meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month at 11:45 a.m. at the Lexington Park library. Learn how to become a better speaker and presenter. Visit http://club9410.easy-speak.org.
The Bread of Life food pantry is open every Monday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at St. Mark UAME Church, located at 45685 Happyland Road in Valley Lee. For more information, call 301-994-2090.
The Lexington Park Rotary Club meets Mondays from noon to 1 p.m. at Elements Eatery and Mixology in Lexington Park. Those interested in membership can call Dan Parker, area governor, at 301-904-1743.
CABS (Companions and Buddies for Singles), an adult social group of friends, meets every Monday, except on holidays, at 6 p.m. at the Garvey center in Leonardtown. Dues are $15 per year, first four visits are free. For more, visit CABSorg.WixSite.com/CABS or call 240-794-8033.
The Ridge chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m. at First Friendship United Methodist Church in Ridge. Call Jacqie Cooper at 301-872-5047.
Al-Anon meets Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road. Call 800-425-2666.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. Andrews Church, located at 44078 St. Andrews Church Road in California.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
A hearth cooking workshop will be held at Historic St. Mary’s City on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be discussions on food preparation, preservation and availability of foodstuffs in the 1600s. Cost is $30 or $25 for members. Registration is required and closes Nov. 12. For more information or to register, call 240-895-4990 or email Info@HSMCdigsHistory.org.
The Southern Maryland Sierra Club will hold a “Autumn Adventure” family-friendly outing at John G. Lancaster Park on Willows Road in Lexington Park on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon. Meet at the playground area before taking a walk. For more, visit the group’s Facebook page.
The Fifth District Homemakers meet on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 10 a.m. at the Northern Senior Activity Center in Charlotte Hall. Call 301-884-7071.
Bingo is held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 255 in Ridge. Doors open at 6 p.m. The public is invited. For more information, call after 6 p.m. at 301-872-5349.
Sea Scout Ship 548 and the Girl Scout Mariners meet Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Small Craft Guild at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons. Youth and adults interested in sailing and water activities are invited. Call Doug at 410-326-4291 or visit www.seascoutship548.com.
The COSMIC Flute Choir meets Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. Some proficiency is required. For more information, call Linda at 301-994-9688.
The Southern Maryland Concert Band rehearses at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Thomas Stone High School band room in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-884-5848.
Emotions Anonymous will meet on Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall, located at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 184, meets every Tuesday at the former Hollywood Elementary School building on Mervell Dean Road. Weigh-in is held from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a business meeting and group therapy. For more information, call Linda Faulstich at 301-994-3142.
A Southern Maryland Nar-Anon family group meets Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Southern Community Center in Lusby. The group offers a recovery program for those affected by a friend’s or family member’s drug addiction. For more, email s.m.naranon@gmail.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, classroom 8, located at 25550 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, and at 8:30 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension, located on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
The Chesapeake Toastmasters Club meets every second and fourth Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. For more information, visit http://7218.toastmastersclubs.org.
The Toastmasters, a communication forum for people to improve communication and leadership skills, is held on second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. For more, email Loretta Graham at lolograham90@gmail.com.
Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville offers bread, bagels and sweet treats to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., when the pantry is also open, except on the second Wednesday of each month when fresh produce is distributed. Fresh produce distribution is also on second Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. In addition, the pantry is open Sundays 12:30 to 2 p.m. For more information, call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.
A beginner Irish set dance class is held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays in Morganza. Call 240-256-0157 or email cdpclark@gmail.com.
Bingo will be played on Wednesdays at Little Flower School in Great Mills. Doors open at 6 p.m. and early birds start at 6:45 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. For more, email LFSbingo@gmail.com.
The Leonardtown chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 327, meets Wednesdays in the Garvey senior center in Leonardtown. Weigh-in starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting. Call Fran at 301-994-0529.
The Great Mills chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 158, meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at 20804 Rosslare Court in Lexington Park. For more information, call Carol Ann Coombs at 301-862-1339.
A club for breast-feeding moms is held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Health Connections in Leonardtown. Call 301-997-6505.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Callaway.
A women-only Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the United Methodist Church on Great Mills Road.
A women’s step study Alcoholics Anonymous group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road.
Thursday, Nov. 14
The St. Mary’s County Camera Club’s end-of-year competition will be on Nov. 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. It will feature winning photos from this year’s competitions. Visitors are welcome to join to observe for free at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland in California. For more information, email at smccc1998@gmail.com or visit www.smccc.org.
CSM Dual Enrollment Parent Night will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the College of Southern Maryland Leonardtown campus, Building A, Room 206. Learn about the opportunities for high school students to enroll in college classes. For more, visit www.csmd.edu/apply-register/credit/steps-to-enroll-credit-courses/highschool-student-admissions/dual-enrollment-student-admissions/.
The Animal Shelter Subcommittee of the St. Mary’s County Animal Control Advisory Board will meet on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. in the Longfellow Room inside the Lexington Park library. For more, call Rita Weaver at 301-872-5290.
A fundraiser for the Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad will be held at the Texas Road House on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 5 to 9 p.m. Homemade bake goods will be for sale. Bring a copy of fundraising flyer to have portion of bill donated. For more, call Robin at 301-737-4366 or 240-577-0270.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Association’s Queen of Hearts fundraiser will be held on Thursdays at Fitzie’s Marina Restaurant and Pub in Leonardtown, from 4 to 6:45 p.m., with drawing at 7 p.m.
Leonardtown Rotary Club meets from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday mornings in the dining room at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Visit www.leonardtownrotary.org.
Bingo will be played Thursdays at the Knights of St. Jerome’s hall in Dameron. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., early bird games begin at 7 p.m. There will be food for sale. For more information, call 301-872-4566.