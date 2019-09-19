Friday, Sept. 20
St. Mary’s County Fair will continue Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 20, 21 and 22 at the fairgrounds in Leonardtown. Celebrate St. Mary’s rural and agricultural heritage and see various exhibits, livestock, home arts, flowers, field crops, 4-H and school exhibits, horse pulls and more. There will be carnival rides and food for sale. For more information, including detailed schedules, visit www.smcfair.somd.com.
A steak or steak and fried shrimp dinner will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville. Cost is $15 to $18. For more, call 301-274-3522.
Helping Hands food pantry is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 28291 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, located in the old church hall next door to Immaculate Conception Church. For more, call 301-247-2785.
Bingo is held each Friday at the Father Andrew White School gymnasium in Leonardtown. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus #1470, doors open at 5:30 and games start at 6:55 p.m. For more information, call 240-434-5531.
Obesity prevention support classes are offered free on Fridays from 8 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance Studio Twelve Twelve, located at 23476 Three Notch Road in California. This is a lifestyle education program and freestyle dance is demonstrated for daily exercise. Visit www.DanceStudio1212.com/wellness.htm for more.
Overeaters Anonymous meets on Fridays at 9 a.m. at Christ Church on Broome’s Island Road in Port Republic. For more, call Debbie Stockton at 301-642-0146.
Celebrate Recovery, a free Christian-based 12-step program for adults 18 and up struggling with any hurt, hangup or habit, meets Fridays at Our Father’s House Assembly of God Church in California. A large group lesson will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and gender-specific small groups from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. are followed by refreshments. For more, email celebraterecovery@ourfathershouseag.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Fridays at 7:07 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington Park and at 9:30 p.m. at the Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Leonardtown.
Al-Anon meets Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon at Beacon of Hope in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Museum Day will be celebrated at Historic Sotterley in Hollywood and at Historic St. Mary’s City, featuring free admission to the public on Saturday, Sept. 21. The Museum Day ticket provides free admission for two people. Tickets are available for download at www.smithsonianmag.com.
Maryland Lighthouse Challenge Weekend will feature Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Blackistone Lighthouse at St. Clement’s Island State Park on Sept. 21 and 22. They are among other lighthouses in the state that will open for visitation, as organized by the Chesapeake Chapter of the U.S. Lighthouse Society. For more information, visit www.cheslights.org.
Artsfest will be held at Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Solomons on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrate the visual and performing arts. For more information, visit www.annmariegarden.org.
The Showcase of the Bands will be held at Chopticon High School on Saturday, Sept. 21. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland will hold open houses on Saturdays, Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Events include tours of campus and information on academic programs and the college’s integrated career development program. Current students will be on hand to offer their perspectives, and admission and financial aid personnel will talk with students and parents. To register for an open house, visit go.smcm.edu/oph.
The Southern Maryland Slam Fishing Tournament and Dinner will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 5 p.m. at The JES Avanti Foundation at Bluff Point in Bushwood. This fundraising event hosted by Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing will benefit disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans. Dinner tickets are $60. For more information or to register, visit https://projecthealingwaters.org/tournaments/the-southern-maryland-slam.
Family and Friends Day at First Missionary Baptist Church of Lexington Park will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 3 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 22, during the 10 a.m. service. Guest preachers will be Donn Hall, pastor of Zion Baptist Church in Virginia, on Saturday, and the Rev. D. Malcolm Williams, associate pastor, on Sunday. For more information, call the church, located on Pegg Lane, at 301-863-8388.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Landfill. Residents can dispose of cleaners, pool chemicals, pesticides, fuels, bleach, paint thinners, oil-based paint and other chemicals. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73517, or visit www.co.saint-marys.md.us/dpw/recycling-solid-waste.
Bingo will be played at the Knights of Columbus hall in Ridge on Saturday, Sept. 21. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for sale. For more, call 301-872-4641.
The Home Grown Farm Market at 21078 Three Notch Road, near the intersection of Hermanville Road south of Lexington Park, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more, visit homegrownfarmmarket.webs.com.
The California Farmers Market, located in the BAE parking lot at 22810 Three Notch Road, near the intersection with Town Creek Drive, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features vegetables, fruits, herbs, eggs, meats, hard cider, beer, baked goods, plants and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CaliforniaBAEFarmersMarket.
The North County Farmers Market is open on Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The market is located on New Market Road, next to the Charlotte Hall library. For more, visit www.visitstmarysmd.com/food-drink/farm-markets.
Bingo is hosted by Mother Catherine Spalding Academy in Helen every Saturday at the school. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., early-bird bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. For more, call 301-884-3165.
Angel Wings & Things thrift store is open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former convent next to St. Michael’s School and church in Ridge. Donations are accepted on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the school. For more, call the school at 301-872-5454.
St. Andrew’s Thrift Store, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Bible study will be held Saturday mornings from 7 to 8 a.m. with the St. John’s Catholic Church Men’s Group to discuss Sunday’s readings. Doors open at the church in Hollywood with light breakfast and coffee at 6:30 a.m. Contact Dan Seep at 757-291-0262.
Animal Adoption Days are held by the Animal Relief Fund from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Well Pet Clinic in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park. Call 301-866-0303.
Feral Cat Rescue is at Petco in California on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with adoptable cats and kittens. Visit www.feralcatrescue.com for pictures and bios. Gifts of cat food and litter will be accepted. To trap a cat to get it vetted, email info@feralcatrescuemd.org.
Emotions Anonymous 12-step meetings are held Saturdays at 5 p.m. at Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center of Walden at 21800 N. Shangri-La Drive in Millison Plaza. For more information, contact Laura at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or at beacon@waldensierra.org or visit www.emotionsanonymous.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Saturdays at noon at Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Lane in Lexington Park, and at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, in Leonardtown.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. on Saturdays at First Saints Community Church in Leonardtown.
Sunday, Sept. 22
A Southern Maryland Audubon Society field trip will be held at Sotterley Plantation in Hollywood on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 8 to 11 a.m. Join for a fall excursion to this scenic and historic Patuxent River property and search for bald eagles, migrant songbirds, lingering meadowlarks and sparrows. RSVP to David Moulton at moulton.davidh@gmail.com or 240-276-4473.
Open skate is held year-round at Leonard Hall Recreation Center in Leonardtown on Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. Fee is $5 per person. Participants can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $2.50. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71800.
Bingo is hosted by St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood on Sundays to benefit St. John’s School in the Monsignor Harris Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6. Dinner and other refreshments will be available. Call 301-373-2281.
The Conversation Starters, a coalition hosting a weekly dialogue on race in the community, will meet on Sundays at 3 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. For more, email ttopicofconversation@gmail.com or call 240-718-8282.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Sundays at 2 p.m. at the All Faith Episcopal Church, located at 38885 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, and at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Sundays at 4 p.m. at Good Samaritan Church in Great Mills.
Monday, Sept. 23
The St. Mary’s County Animal Control Advisory Board’s animal shelter subcommittee will hold a meeting on Monday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m. in the Longfellow Room inside the Lexington Park library. For more information, call Rita Weaver at 301-872-5290.
Toastmasters Talk of the Town meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month at 11:45 a.m. at the Lexington Park library. Learn how to become a better speaker and presenter. For more, visit http://club9410.easy-speak.org.
The Bread of Life food pantry is open every Monday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at St. Mark UAME Church, located at 45685 Happyland Road in Valley Lee. For more information, call 301-994-2090.
The Lexington Park Rotary Club meets Mondays from noon to 1 p.m. at Elements Eatery and Mixology in Lexington Park. Those interested in membership can call Dan Parker, area governor, at 301-904-1743.
CABS (Companions and Buddies for Singles), an adult social group of friends, meets every Monday, except on holidays, at 6 p.m. at the Garvey center in Leonardtown. Dues are $15 per year, first four visits are free. For more, visit CABSorg.WixSite.com/CABS or call 240-794-8033.
The Ridge chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m. at First Friendship United Methodist Church in Ridge. Call Jacqie Cooper at 301-872-5047.
Al-Anon meets Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road. Call 800-425-2666.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
A dramatic presentation merging music, theater, art and poetry featuring Brian Ganz, a music professor at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, and Michael Tolaydo, the college’s former theater director, will be held at the college’s Auerbach Auditorium at St. Mary’s Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. The performance, “Whistler’s Lecture: James Whistler, Claude Debussy and the Lecture That Changed Art,” will cost $15 for general admission; $10 for seniors, college faculty and staff, and arts alliance members; and free for college students. For more, call 240-895-4498 or visit www.smcm.edu/events/organizer/music-department/.
The Farm Bureau for St. Mary’s County meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Agricultural Services Center in Leonardtown. For more information, call 301-475-0050.
The Southern Maryland Rock and Mineral Club meets the fourth Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Clearwater Nature Center off Thrift Road in Clinton. For more information, contact Rich Simcsak at sadsack56@msn.com.
ABATE of Maryland Inc. St. Mary’s Chapter meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. in the back room of California VFW Post 2632. ABATE of Maryland Inc. is a motorcycle rights organization representing all riders in Annapolis. New members are welcome. For more information, contact John Robinson, chapter director, at 301-247-5733 or pasecretsquirrel@yahoo.com.
The Fifth District Homemakers meet on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 10 a.m. at the Northern Senior Activity Center in Charlotte Hall. Call 301-884-7071.
The COSMIC Flute Choir meets Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. Some proficiency is required. For more information, call Linda at 301-994-9688.
The Southern Maryland Concert Band rehearses at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Thomas Stone High School band room in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-884-5848.
Sea Scout Ship 548 and the Girl Scout Mariners meet Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Small Craft Guild at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons. Youth and adults interested in sailing and water activities are invited. Call Doug at 410-326-4291 or visit www.seascoutship548.com.
Bingo is held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 255 in Ridge. Doors open at 6 p.m. The public is invited. For more information, call after 6 p.m. at 301-872-5349.
Emotions Anonymous will meet on Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall, located at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 184, meets every Tuesday at the former Hollywood Elementary School building on Mervell Dean Road. Weigh-in is held from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a business meeting and group therapy. For more information, call Linda Faulstich at 301-994-3142.
A Southern Maryland Nar-Anon family group meets Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Southern Community Center in Lusby. The group offers a recovery program for those affected by a friend’s or family member’s drug addiction. For more, email s.m.naranon@gmail.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, classroom 8, located at 25550 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, and at 8:30 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension, located on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Homeschool Day at Historic St. Mary’s City will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the theme “Food in the Modern World.” Visitors can learn about early Maryland’s custom creations through hands-on demonstrations and activities. Cost is $5 per child for children age 5 and older, with one accompanying adult free. Each additional adult will be charged $10, and children younger than 5 are free. For more information, call 240-895-4990 or email Programs@DigsHistory.org.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s biology department presents alumnus Alex Schoen to discuss “Sharks, Stress, and Steroids: A Millennial Mystery,” as part of the Natural Science and Mathematics Colloquia series. The talk takes place on Sept. 25 at 4:45 p.m. in Schaefer Hall 106 and is open to the public.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland professor Angela Johnson will discuss women of color in physics on Wednesday, Sept. 25, beginning at 4:45 p.m. in Goodpaster Hall, Room 195. The lecture, which is free of charge and open to the public, is called “‘I Can’t Really Think of Anything I Don’t Like:’ Locating and Learning from Universities Where Women of Color are Thriving in Physics.”
The Chesapeake Toastmasters Club meets every second and fourth Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. This month’s meeting will feature an open house with inspirational guest speaker Jennifer Foxworthy. For more information, visit http://7218.toastmastersclubs.org.
The Toastmasters, a communication forum for people to improve communication and leadership skills, is held on second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. For more, email Loretta Graham at lolograham90@gmail.com.
A farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sept. 25 at Cedar Lane Senior Living Community in Leonardtown. Sponsored by Historic Sotterley, the market will feature in-season produce, eggs, honey and more. For more information, call 301-373-2280 or visit www.sotterley.org.
Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville offers bread, bagels and sweet treats to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., when the pantry is also open, except on the second Wednesday of each month when fresh produce is distributed. Fresh produce distribution is also on second Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. In addition, the pantry is open Sundays 12:30 to 2 p.m. For more information, call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.
A beginner Irish set dance class is held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays in Morganza. Call 240-256-0157 or email cdpclark@gmail.com.
Bingo will be played on Wednesdays at Little Flower School in Great Mills. Doors open at 6 p.m. and early birds start at 6:45 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. For more, email LFSbingo@gmail.com.
The Leonardtown chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 327, meets Wednesdays in the Garvey senior center in Leonardtown. Weigh-in starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting. Call Fran at 301-994-0529.
The Great Mills chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 158, meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at 20804 Rosslare Court in Lexington Park. For more information, call Carol Ann Coombs at 301-862-1339.
A club for breast-feeding moms is held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Health Connections in Leonardtown. Call 301-997-6505.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Callaway.
A women-only Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the United Methodist Church on Great Mills Road.
A women’s step study Alcoholics Anonymous group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership’s Tobacco 21 Town Hall will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown. A new state law goes into effect on Oct. 1 which raises the minimum age to purchase and use tobacco and electronic vapor products to 21 years of age. A panel will speak about the change. For more information and to register, visit the website t21townhall.eventbrite.com.
An open house event organized by Maryland Department of Transportation Administration to discuss alternatives for a new Chesapeake Bay crossing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Calvert High School in Prince Frederick. For more information, visit www.baycrossingstudy.com.
The NAACP, St. Mary’s chapter, meets the last Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. in room 135 of Building 2 at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, formerly the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, in California. For more, call 301-863-3011 or visit www.stmarysnaacp.org.
The Historic Preservation Commission meets at 4 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at the department of land use and growth management, located at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. For more information, contact Margaret Oliver at 301-475-4200, ext. 71505.
The Mother County Republicans meet the fourth Thursday at 7 p.m. at Golden Corral in Lexington Park to discuss politics. Dinner beginning at 6:15 p.m. will proceed the meeting. For more, email mothercountyreps@yahoo.com.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Association’s Queen of Hearts fundraiser will be held on Thursdays starting Sept. 26 at Fitzie’s Marina Restaurant and Pub in Leonardtown, from 4 to 6:45 p.m., with drawing at 7 p.m.
Leonardtown Rotary Club meets from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday mornings in the dining room at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Visit www.leonardtownrotary.org.