Friday, Nov. 1
First Fridays festivities in downtown Leonardtown will be held Friday, Nov. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be various activities related to this month’s theme, “Dia de Muertos.” There will be a free outdoor movie in the lot across from the courthouse. The North End Gallery will hold a reception for its new exhibit, “Precious II.” There will be a drum circle at 8 p.m. in the Leonardtown Arts Center on Washington Street. For more, visit www.firstfridaysleonardtown.com.
The Art Share Series will feature harpist Marianna Nystrom on Friday, Nov. 1, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Leonardtown Arts Center Building. Nystrom will share her music and experiences providing therapeutic harp music at the hospitals and hospice centers. Also featured will be the opening night and meet and greet session from 5 to 8 p.m. for a new exhibit of artwork created by the Color & Light Society. For more information, visit the St. Mary’s County Arts Council website at www.stmarysartscouncil.com or call 240-309-4061.
A traveling “Macbeth” performance will be presented at Historic St. Mary’s City on Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. Ticket prices are $4 for teachers, students, senior citizens, and arts alliance members, or $6 for general admission. To make reservations, email the St. Mary’s College of Maryland theater box office at boxoffice@smcm.edu or call 240-895-4243.
The Calvert Marine Museum will hold Special Needs Night on Friday, Nov. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. The museum will be open exclusively for individuals with special needs and their families or caregivers, with special activities and displays. For more information, visit calvertmarinemuseum.com.
The Community Mediation Center of Calvert County will feature “A Dance With Death,” a murder mystery dinner theater, at the Running Hare Vineyard on Friday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $60 each and can be purchased at www.calvert-mediation.org/events-1. For more, call 443-295-7456.
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will feature Ken and Brad Kolodner with Alex Lacquement in concert on Friday, Nov. 1, at 7:30 p.m. at Christ Church Parish Hall in Chaptico. The trio will perform an eclectic mix of old time music. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $15 or $10 for members. For more, visit the website SMTMD.org.
An all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner sponsored by the Ladies Auxiliary of the Hollywood Fire Department will be held at the firehouse on Friday, Nov. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults/carryout, $5 for ages 5 to 12, and free for 4 and younger. There will be baked goods for sale, and a collection of nonperishable food for Helping Hands Food Pantry. For more, contact Elaine Quade at 301-373-2695.
A seafood dinner featuring soft crabs and oysters will be held at the Hughesville American Legion Post 238 on Friday, Nov. 1, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $7 to $20. For more information, call 301-274-3522.
Helping Hands food pantry is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 28291 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, located in the old church hall next door to Immaculate Conception Church. For more, call 301-247-2785.
Bingo is held each Friday at the Father Andrew White School gymnasium in Leonardtown. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus #1470, doors open at 5:30 and games start at 6:55 p.m. For more information, call 240-434-5531.
Obesity prevention support classes are offered free on Fridays from 8 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance Studio Twelve Twelve, located at 23476 Three Notch Road in California. This is a lifestyle education program and freestyle dance is demonstrated for daily exercise. Visit www.DanceStudio1212.com/wellness.htm for more.
Overeaters Anonymous meets on Fridays at 9 a.m. at Christ Church on Broome’s Island Road in Port Republic. For more, call Debbie Stockton at 301-642-0146.
Celebrate Recovery, a free Christian-based 12-step program for adults 18 and up struggling with any hurt, hangup or habit, meets Fridays at Our Father’s House Assembly of God Church in California. A large group lesson will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and gender-specific small groups from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. are followed by refreshments. For more, email celebraterecovery@ourfathershouseag.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Fridays at 7:07 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington Park and at 9:30 p.m. at the Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Leonardtown.
Al-Anon meets Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon at Beacon of Hope in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park.
Saturday, Nov. 2
The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum used book sale will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum in Lexington Park. Books from the museum’s research library will be sold, including topics on aviation, all branches of the military, history, biographies, space and others. A museum member presale will be held on Nov. 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, call 301-863-1900.
Candlelight Yoga on the State House Lawn will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Historic St. Mary’s City from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The donation-based class is free and open to all members of the community. Monetary donations or food donations will be accepted to benefit local food pantries and animal shelters. Those interested are recommended to preregister at www.evolveyogawellness.com and under “class schedule” or call 301-862-1236.
A community carnival and craft/vendor fair sponsored by The King’s Christian Academy will be held at the school in Callaway on Saturday, Nov. 2, from noon to 6 p.m. There will be carnival attractions, food, games, activities and more. For more, call 301-994-3080 or visit www.KCAeagles.org.
A fall craft and vendor show will be held at the Second District firehouse in Valley Lee on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $25 to rent space to sell. There will be stuffed ham and pulled pork sandwiches, chili and other food for sale. For more, call Darlene at 240-434-1095 after 4 p.m.
A brown bag auction to benefit the 7th District Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the squad building on Colton Point Road in Avenue. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m. For more information or to make a donation, call Bobbie at 301-769-3508 or 301-481-1510.
The annual fall dinner at All Faith Episcopal Church will be on Saturday, Nov. 2, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Mechanicsville firehouse, located at 28165 Hills Club Road. The meal features fried oysters, stuffed ham, fried chicken, side dishes and drinks. Carryouts available. There will also be a silent auction and baked goods for sale. For more information, call 301-884-3773, email at AllFaithChurch1692@gmail.com or visit www.allfaithchurch.com.
A silent auction will be held St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in California on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be items for bidding including themed gift baskets, antiques, collectibles, kids items and gift cards. There will also be craft items for sale plus other activities.
Weed Warriors will meet at Myrtle Point Park in California on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon. to cut vines and invasive species around the park. Bring a saw, clippers, eye protection and gloves. Water and snacks provided. For more, visit www.ptlt.org.
The Home Grown Farm Market at 21078 Three Notch Road, near the intersection of Hermanville Road south of Lexington Park, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more, visit homegrownfarmmarket.webs.com.
The California Farmers Market, located in the BAE parking lot at 22810 Three Notch Road, near the intersection with Town Creek Drive, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features vegetables, fruits, herbs, eggs, meats, hard cider, beer, baked goods, plants and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CaliforniaBAEFarmersMarket.
The North County Farmers Market is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market is located on New Market Road, next to the Charlotte Hall library. For more, visit www.visitstmarysmd.com/food-drink/farm-markets.
Bingo is hosted by Mother Catherine Spalding Academy in Helen every Saturday at the school. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., early-bird bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. For more, call 301-884-3165.
Angel Wings & Things thrift store is open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former convent next to St. Michael’s School and church in Ridge. Donations are accepted on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the school. For more, call the school at 301-872-5454.
St. Andrew’s Thrift Store, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Bible study will be held Saturday mornings from 7 to 8 a.m. with the St. John’s Catholic Church Men’s Group to discuss Sunday’s readings. Doors open at the church in Hollywood with light breakfast and coffee at 6:30 a.m. Contact Dan Seep at 757-291-0262.
Animal Adoption Days are held by the Animal Relief Fund from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Well Pet Clinic in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park. Call 301-866-0303.
Feral Cat Rescue is at Petco in California on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with adoptable cats and kittens. Visit www.feralcatrescue.com for pictures and bios. Gifts of cat food and litter will be accepted. To trap a cat to get it vetted, email info@feralcatrescuemd.org.
Emotions Anonymous 12-step meetings are held Saturdays at 5 p.m. at Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center of Walden at 21800 N. Shangri-La Drive in Millison Plaza. For more information, contact Laura at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or at beacon@waldensierra.org or visit www.emotionsanonymous.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Saturdays at noon at Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Lane in Lexington Park, and at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, in Leonardtown.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. on Saturdays at First Saints Community Church in Leonardtown.
Sunday, Nov. 3
The bluegrass band The Grascals will play at the Hughesville American Legion on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 or free for children younger than 12. Food and drinks will be available for sale. For more information, call 301-737-3004 or visit www.americanlegionbluegrass.com.
A holiday designer purse bingo to benefit Stephen’s Fund will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Hollywood firehouse. Sponsored by the Charlotte Hall Rotary Club, funds raised will benefit children with special needs and their families. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and games start at 1 p.m. Cost is $30 ($25 in advance) for 20 regular games, $5 for extra game packet, $5 for early birds and $1 each for special games. For table reservations or to prepay, email Shirley.mattingly@verizon.net.
A quarter auction sponsored by the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary will be held at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown on Sunday, Nov. 3. Doors open at noon and the auction starts at 1 p.m. There will also be prizes, concessions, 50/50 raffle, handmade quilt raffle and small brown bag auction. For more, call 240-416-4224 or 301-475-6153.
Mother Catherine Academy Christmas bazaar will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school in Helen. For more, call 301-884-3165 or visit www.mothercatherine.org.
An artisan market will be held at Summerseat Farm on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be homemade, homegrown, handcrafted, vintage and baked goods for sale. For more information, visit www.summerseat.org.
The Knights of St. John International Commandery 386, affiliated with Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mechanicsville, meets the first Sunday of each month at noon. This is a fraternal organization of Catholic men who must be recommended by their pastor. Knights of Columbus are also welcome to join.
Open skate is held year-round at Leonard Hall Recreation Center in Leonardtown on Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. Fee is $5 per person. Participants can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $2.50. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71800.
Bingo is hosted by St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood on Sundays to benefit St. John’s School in the Monsignor Harris Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6. Dinner and other refreshments will be available. Call 301-373-2281.
The Conversation Starters, a coalition hosting a weekly dialogue on race in the community, will meet on Sundays at 3 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. For more, email ttopicofconversation@gmail.com or call 240-718-8282.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Sundays at 2 p.m. at the All Faith Episcopal Church, located at 38885 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, and at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Sundays at 4 p.m. at Good Samaritan Church in Great Mills.
Monday, Nov. 4
The One Maryland One Book author presentation will be held at College of Southern Maryland’s La Plata campus on Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, author of “What the Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City,” will discuss her book in conversation in the Center for Business and Industry Building (BI), Room 113. For more, email info@mdhumanities.org or call 410-685-0095 or visit http://OneMarylandOneBook.org.
The Ladies Auxiliary Fleet Reserve Association meets the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the branch home, located ½ mile south of Patuxent River Naval Air Station’s Gate 2. For more information, call Karen at 301-863-6117, Shirly at 301-481-9655 or the branch home at 301-863-8291.
The Bread of Life food pantry is open every Monday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at St. Mark UAME Church, located at 45685 Happyland Road in Valley Lee. For more information, call 301-994-2090.
The Lexington Park Rotary Club meets Mondays from noon to 1 p.m. at Elements Eatery and Mixology in Lexington Park. Those interested in membership can call Dan Parker, area governor, at 301-904-1743.
CABS (Companions and Buddies for Singles), an adult social group of friends, meets every Monday, except on holidays, at 6 p.m. at the Garvey center in Leonardtown. Dues are $15 per year, first four visits are free. For more, visit CABSorg.WixSite.com/CABS or call 240-794-8033.
The Ridge chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m. at First Friendship United Methodist Church in Ridge. Call Jacqie Cooper at 301-872-5047.
Al-Anon meets Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road. Call 800-425-2666.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. Andrews Church, located at 44078 St. Andrews Church Road in California.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
The program “We Do Not Beg the Rope: Poems and Music by Aleshea Harris,” will be presented by Harris at St. Mary’s College of Maryland in Auerbach Auditorium of St. Mary’s Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m. The selection of poetic confrontations challenges problematic cultural mythologies while proposing new ones with an insistence upon the innate worthiness of marginalized people. The event is free of charge and open to the public.
The Kiwanis Club of St. Mary’s County meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Golden Corral for the general meeting, and the third Tuesday of the month for its board meeting. For more information, call 301-872-4250 or visit www.stmaryscountykiwanis.org.
Bingo is held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 255 in Ridge. Doors open at 6 p.m. The public is invited. For more information, call after 6 p.m. at 301-872-5349.
Sea Scout Ship 548 and the Girl Scout Mariners meet Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Small Craft Guild at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons. Youth and adults interested in sailing and water activities are invited. Call Doug at 410-326-4291 or visit www.seascoutship548.com.
The COSMIC Flute Choir meets Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. Some proficiency is required. For more information, call Linda at 301-994-9688.
The Southern Maryland Concert Band rehearses at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Thomas Stone High School band room in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-884-5848.
Emotions Anonymous will meet on Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall, located at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 184, meets every Tuesday at the former Hollywood Elementary School building on Mervell Dean Road. Weigh-in is held from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a business meeting and group therapy. For more, call Linda Faulstich at 301-994-3142.
A Southern Maryland Nar-Anon family group meets Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Southern Community Center in Lusby. The group offers a recovery program for those affected by a friend’s or family member’s drug addiction. For more, email s.m.naranon@gmail.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, classroom 8, located at 25550 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, and at 8:30 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension, located on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
A drone safety showcase event will be held at the University of Maryland’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site, at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport in California, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 5:30 p.m. There will be presentations and demos highlighting aspects of drone safety. The event is free and open to the public, but prior registration is appreciated. To register, visit https://go.umd.edu/drone-safety.
Historic St. Mary’s City Little Explorers will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. at The Shop at Farthing’s Ordinary at the museum. The preschooler program will explore a different theme each time; this program will be about the fall harvest season. Admission is $4 per child or $3 for members, and accompanying adults visit free. For more information, call 240-895-4980 or email info@HSMCdigshistory.org.
First Missionary Baptist Church of Lexington Park will host its “Men in Worship” service on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 7:30 p.m. The Rev. John B. Butler of St. Matthews Pentecostal Church in Leonardtown will be the guest preacher. For more, call the church at 301-863-8388.
St. Mary’s County Arts Council First Wednesday Workshop will be held at 22660 Washington St. in Leonardtown on the first Wednesday of each month from 1 to 3 p.m. Artists of all skills levels and media are invited to visit. Email info@smcart.org for more information.
The Leonardtown Lions Club will meet the first Wednesday of each month at the Olde Breton Inn in Leonardtown. Members and guests meet at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting and dinner starts at 7 p.m. For more, call George Kirby at 240-577-0029.
A free cancer support group is offered by the American Cancer Society and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for cancer patients and their families on the first and third Wednesday of every month. Meetings are held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the hospital classroom. Call 301-475-6070 to register.
A fundraiser for Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Ledo’s Restaurant in Leonardtown. Dine in or carry out.
Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville offers bread, bagels and sweet treats to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., when the pantry is also open, except on the second Wednesday of each month when fresh produce is distributed. Fresh produce distribution is also on second Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. In addition, the pantry is open Sundays 12:30 to 2 p.m. For more information, call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.
A beginner Irish set dance class is held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays in Morganza. Call 240-256-0157 or email cdpclark@gmail.com.
Bingo will be played on Wednesdays at Little Flower School in Great Mills. Doors open at 6 p.m. and early birds start at 6:45 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. For more, email LFSbingo@gmail.com.
The Leonardtown chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 327, meets Wednesdays in the Garvey senior center in Leonardtown. Weigh-in starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting. Call Fran at 301-994-0529.
The Great Mills chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 158, meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at 20804 Rosslare Court in Lexington Park. For more information, call Carol Ann Coombs at 301-862-1339.
A club for breast-feeding moms is held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Health Connections in Leonardtown. Call 301-997-6505.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Callaway.
A women-only Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the United Methodist Church on Great Mills Road.
A women’s step study Alcoholics Anonymous group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road.
Thursday, Nov. 7
The St. Mary’s County Camera Club will meet on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the old Patuxent Naval Air Museum (the building behind the new museum in Lexington Park. Bring three digital images on an SD card or flash drive to have reviewed for suggestions to improve, or just sit back and listen. Visitors welcomed. For more information, email smccc1998@gmail.com or visit www.smccc.org.
The lecture “The Press Gang” will be presented by Jim Tildesley at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. Hear about how The Press Gang, shorthand term for the Impress Service of the Royal Navy, was a major catalyst for the War of 1812. The lecture is free and open to the public. For more, visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042.
The St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks board will meet on the first Thursday of each month, at 5:30 p.m., in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown, unless otherwise noted. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. *1811.
The St. Mary’s Interfaith Council meets on the first Thursday of every month in the Lexington Park library for constructive dialogue and the promotion of well-being among residents of all faiths and spiritual practices. For more, email Michael Martines at paxbishop@gmail.com.
American Legion Post 255 invites all active-duty personnel and veterans to join the monthly meeting on the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the post home at 13390 Point Lookout Road in Ridge. The auxiliary meets at the same date and time. The SAL meets on the second Wednesday of each month.
American Legion Post 221 invites all active-duty personnel and veterans to join the monthly meeting on the first Thursday of each month at the post home at 21690 Colton Point Road in Avenue. The meeting starts at 8 p.m. Visit www.alpost221.webs.com, email alpost221@netscape.net or call 301-884-4071 for more.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Association’s Queen of Hearts fundraiser will be held on Thursdays at Fitzie’s Marina Restaurant and Pub in Leonardtown, from 4 to 6:45 p.m., with drawing at 7 p.m.
Leonardtown Rotary Club meets from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday mornings in the dining room at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Visit www.leonardtownrotary.org.
Bingo will be played Thursdays at the Knights of St. Jerome’s hall in Dameron. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., early bird games begin at 7 p.m. There will be food for sale. For more information, call 301-872-4566.
The Southern Maryland Sound Barbershop Chorus rehearses Thursdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Church of The Ascension in Lexington Park. Call Tommy Chedester at 301-904-9591.
Overeaters Anonymous meetings, support for food addiction, are held every Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Church of Christ on St. Andrew’s Church Road in California. Call Angel at 443-497-5810.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at Real Life Church in Mechanicsville. People who have had weight-loss surgery are also welcome. Weigh-in is from 5:45 to 6:25 p.m., followed by a meeting from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Call Debbie at 301-481-5061.
The Wildewood Chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at the Wildewood Community Center, No. 1. Weigh-in starts at 9 a.m., followed by a meeting at 9:50 a.m. Call Linda at 301-475-8305.
Family and Friends meetings, support meetings for those who love someone struggling with addiction, are held by Walden on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Beacon of Hope of Walden in Millison Plaza and Thursdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Cove of Walden in California. For more, contact Laura Webb at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or lauraw@waldensierra.org.
Celebrate Recovery will be held on Thursday at Hughesville Baptist Church, located at 8505 Old Leonardtown Road. Light snacks will be served at 6:30 p.m. and meetings will start at 7 p.m. This group is a Christ-based ministry that helps people deal with their hurts, habits and hang ups in a safe and confidential environment. For more, call 301-274-3672 or 240-254-2765 or visit www.hughesvillebaptist.com.
Al-anon meets 7 p.m. Thursdays at St. Andrew’s Church in California.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road and at 7:30 p.m. at King/Queen Hall at 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Immaculate Conception Church in Mechanicsville.