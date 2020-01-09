Friday, Jan. 10
A roast beef dinner will be held at the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville on Friday, Jan. 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $12. For more information, call 301-274-3522.
Helping Hands food pantry is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 28291 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, located in the old church hall next door to Immaculate Conception Church. For more, call 301-247-2785.
Bingo is held each Friday at the Father Andrew White School gymnasium in Leonardtown. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus #1470, doors open at 5:30 and games start at 6:55 p.m. For more information, call 240-434-5531.
Obesity prevention support classes are offered free on Fridays from 8 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance Studio Twelve Twelve, located at 23476 Three Notch Road in California. This is a lifestyle education program and freestyle dance is demonstrated for daily exercise. Visit www.DanceStudio1212.com/wellness.htm for more.
Overeaters Anonymous meets on Fridays at 9 a.m. at Christ Church on Broome’s Island Road in Port Republic. For more, call Debbie Stockton at 301-642-0146.
Celebrate Recovery, a free Christian-based 12-step program for adults 18 and up struggling with any hurt, hangup or habit, meets Fridays at Our Father’s House Assembly of God Church in California. A large group lesson will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and gender-specific small groups from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. are followed by refreshments. For more, email celebraterecovery@ourfathershouseag.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Fridays at 7:07 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington Park and at 9:30 p.m. at the Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Leonardtown.
Al-Anon meets Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon at Beacon of Hope in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park.
Saturday, Jan. 11
An indoor display of radio-controlled model aircraft will be at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport in California on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free is hosted by the Patuxent Aeromodelers RC Club. There will also be flight simulators, indoor small drone flight demos, and info on the UAS4STEM program. For more information, contact Allison Swint, airport manager, at 301-475-4200, ext. 73511.
A contra dance sponsored by Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Christ Church Parish Hall in Chaptico. The Southern Maryland Open Band will be playing live acoustic string music and caller Greg Frock will teach and call the dances. A beginners dance workshop starts at 7 p.m. and the dance begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 or $6 for members; children under 17 are free. There will be an ice cream social during the intermission. Visit www.smtmd.org for more information.
Bingo is hosted by Mother Catherine Spalding Academy in Helen every Saturday at the school. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., early-bird bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. For more, call 301-884-3165.
Angel Wings & Things thrift store is open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former convent next to St. Michael’s School and church in Ridge. Donations are accepted on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the school. For more, call the school at 301-872-5454.
St. Andrew’s Thrift Store, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Bible study will be held Saturday mornings from 7 to 8 a.m. with the St. John’s Catholic Church Men’s Group to discuss Sunday’s readings. Doors open at the church in Hollywood with light breakfast and coffee at 6:30 a.m. Contact Dan Seep at 757-291-0262.
Animal Adoption Days are held by the Animal Relief Fund from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Well Pet Clinic in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park. Call 301-866-0303.
Feral Cat Rescue is at Petco in California on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with adoptable cats and kittens. Visit www.feralcatrescue.com for pictures and bios. Gifts of cat food and litter will be accepted. To trap a cat to get it vetted, email info@feralcatrescuemd.org.
Emotions Anonymous 12-step meetings are held Saturdays at 5 p.m. at Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center of Walden at 21800 N. Shangri-La Drive in Millison Plaza. For more information, contact Laura at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or at beacon@waldensierra.org or visit www.emotionsanonymous.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Saturdays at noon at Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Lane in Lexington Park, and at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, in Leonardtown.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. on Saturdays at First Saints Community Church in Leonardtown.
Sunday, Jan. 12
An all-you-can-eat breakfast will be served at the Second District firehouse on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 8 to 11 a.m. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger. For more, call 301-994-9999.
A chicken dinner will be served on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus hall in Ridge. Cost is $12 per dinner. Baked goods will be available for purchase. For more information, call 301-872-4641.
Patuxent Presbyterian Church will present “Ministry Expo: A Winter Wonderland of Connections!” on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. to learn about the ministries and small groups offered at the church in California. Partnering local ministries will also share about ways to help others in the community. For more, call 301-863-2033.
Open skate is held year-round at Leonard Hall Recreation Center in Leonardtown on Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. Fee is $5 per person. Participants can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $2.50. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71800.
Bingo is hosted by St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood on Sundays to benefit St. John’s School in the Monsignor Harris Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6. Dinner and other refreshments will be available. Call 301-373-2281.
The Conversation Starters, a coalition hosting a weekly dialogue on race in the community, will meet on Sundays at 3 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. For more, email ttopicofconversation@gmail.com or call 240-718-8282.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Sundays at 2 p.m. at the All Faith Episcopal Church, located at 38885 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, and at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Sundays at 4 p.m. at Good Samaritan Church in Great Mills.
Monday, Jan. 13
The Citizens’ Advisory Committee for Special Education will meet 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, at the St. Mary’s County Board of Education office at 23160 Moakley Street in Leonardtown. Prior to the meeting, starting at 5:45 p.m., will be peer-to-peer discussion in the lobby. For more information, visit www.smccacse.org.
The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, and Monday, Feb. 10. The group’s meetings are held in the Potomac Building, Room 14, located at 23115 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. For more information, visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/boards/groups/default.aspx?board=11.
Pax River Quilter’s Guild will meet on Monday, Jan. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at Good Samaritan Lutheran Church, located at 20850 Langley Road in Lexington Park.This month’s meeting features philanthropy night — the guild received a donation of materials to make quilts for the community, so bring sewing machines, neutral thread, scissors, pins, irons, ironing boards, rotary cutters and mats. New members and guests welcome. For more visit www.paxriverquiltguild.com.
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 23-02 meets the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department at 13150 H.G. Trueman Road. The public is welcome to attend. For more information, call Ron Fields at 301-994-9185.
The Southern Maryland Corvette Club meets the second Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at the town commissioner offices in Leonardtown. One does not have to own a Corvette to become a member. Visit www.southernmarylandcorvetteclub.com.
St. Mary’s Bosom Pals, a breast cancer support group, holds educational meetings at 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month at various restaurants. Call Marcia Shapiro at 301-475-6760.
The Chesapeake Choral Arts will be conducting auditions on Monday Jan. 13, beginning at 6:30 p.m. by appointment at Peace Lutheran Church, located at 11610 Rubina Place in Waldorf. Auditions will consist of vocal warm-ups, pitch matching and vocal exercises to determine the singer’s vocal range. High school age and older singers are welcome. The chorus is especially looking for tenors and baritones/basses. Alternate dates may be arranged. Call Carol at 301-642-0594 for audition appointments. For more, visit www.chesapeakechoral.com.
The Bread of Life food pantry is open every Monday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at St. Mark UAME Church, located at 45685 Happyland Road in Valley Lee. For more information, call 301-994-2090.
The Lexington Park Rotary Club meets Mondays from noon to 1 p.m. at Elements Eatery and Mixology in Lexington Park. Those interested in membership can call Dan Parker, area governor, at 301-904-1743.
CABS (Companions and Buddies for Singles), an adult social group of friends, meets every Monday, except on holidays, at 6 p.m. at the Garvey center in Leonardtown. Dues are $15 per year, first four visits are free. For more, visit CABSorg.WixSite.com/CABS or call 240-794-8033.
The Ridge chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m. at First Friendship United Methodist Church in Ridge. Call Jacqie Cooper at 301-872-5047.
Al-Anon meets Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road. Call 800-425-2666.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. Andrews Church, located at 44078 St. Andrews Church Road in California.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
A public forum hosted by the St. Mary’s County commissioners will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. Individuals can speak up to three minutes and those representing a group will be allotted five minutes. Public forums are televised live on St. Mary’s County Government TV 95 and streamed live on the St. Mary’s County YouTube Channel at http://tinyurl.com9n9k521. Anyone wishing to provide more detailed comments can do so via email or regular mail at csmc@stmarysmd.com or at Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD, 20650.
The St. Mary’s County Relay For Life kick-off meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown. There will be free refreshments. For more information, email Thomas Cavanagh at stcavanagh@yahoo.com or Joanne Goldwater at jagoldwater@gmail.com.
The Fifth District Homemakers meet on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 10 a.m. at the Northern Senior Activity Center in Charlotte Hall. Call 301-884-7071.
Bingo is held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 255 in Ridge. Doors open at 6 p.m. The public is invited. For more information, call after 6 p.m. at 301-872-5349.
Sea Scout Ship 548 and the Girl Scout Mariners meet Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Small Craft Guild at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons. Youth and adults interested in sailing and water activities are invited. Call Doug at 410-326-4291 or visit www.seascoutship548.com.
The COSMIC Flute Choir meets Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. Some proficiency is required. For more information, call Linda at 301-994-9688.
The Southern Maryland Concert Band rehearses at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Thomas Stone High School band room in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-884-5848.
Emotions Anonymous will meet on Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall, located at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 184, meets every Tuesday at the former Hollywood Elementary School building on Mervell Dean Road. Weigh-in is held from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a business meeting and group therapy. For more information, call Linda Faulstich at 301-994-3142.
A Southern Maryland Nar-Anon family group meets Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Southern Community Center in Lusby. The group offers a recovery program for those affected by a friend’s or family member’s drug addiction. For more, email s.m.naranon@gmail.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, classroom 8, located at 25550 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, and at 8:30 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension, located on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
A peer-facilitated diabetes support and discussion group for those with pre-diabetes, diabetes and those caring for others with diabetes will meet at the Garvey Senior Activity Center the third Wednesday of each month from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Open to anyone age 50 or older. For more information or to RSVP, contact Margaret Forrest at 301-481-5850.
Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville offers bread, bagels and sweet treats to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., when the pantry is also open, except on the second Wednesday of each month when fresh produce is distributed. Fresh produce distribution is also on second Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. In addition, the pantry is open Sundays 12:30 to 2 p.m. For more information, call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.
A beginner Irish set dance class is held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays in Morganza. Call 240-256-0157 or email cdpclark@gmail.com.
Bingo will be played on Wednesdays at Little Flower School in Great Mills. Doors open at 6 p.m. and early birds start at 6:45 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. For more, email LFSbingo@gmail.com.
The Leonardtown chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 327, meets Wednesdays in the Garvey senior center in Leonardtown. Weigh-in starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting. Call Fran at 301-994-0529.
The Great Mills chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 158, meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at 20804 Rosslare Court in Lexington Park. For more information, call Carol Ann Coombs at 301-862-1339.
A club for breast-feeding moms is held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Health Connections in Leonardtown. Call 301-997-6505.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Callaway.
A women-only Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the United Methodist Church on Great Mills Road.
A women’s step study Alcoholics Anonymous group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road.
Thursday, Jan. 16
The Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center Tech Expo will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the school in Leonardtown. Students and parents can learn about the career pathway options offered, meet the staff and school counselors. For more information, call 301-475-0242.
A public open house to discuss regional long range transportation planning will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. Hosted by the Calvert-St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization, feedback will be gathered from the public. The draft transportation report and other information is available at ww.calvert-stmarysmpo.com/. For more information, contact Kwasi Bosompem at 301-475-4200, ext. 71507, or Kwasi.Bosompem@stmarysmd.com.
The St. Mary’s County Camera Club will meet for a photo competition with the theme “Shadows” on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, located at 44219 Airport Road in California. Visitors are welcome to observe for free but you must be a paid member to compete. For more information, email smccc1998@gmail.com or visit www.smccc.org.
A widow and widower group meets the third Thursday of every month at The Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, alternating between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. (January meeting is at 10 a.m.). Anyone who has ever experienced the loss of a spouse, whether dating, remarried or still single, is welcomed to attend. For more information, email Lpumcwwgroup@aol.com.
The Minority Business Alliance of St. Mary’s County meets on the third Thursday of each month at 26603 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park at 7 p.m. A nonprofit organization, the alliance is a network of business owners and other professionals. For more, call 301-863-0552.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary meets on the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad building in Leonardtown. For more information on becoming a member, call Magdaline Holmes at 301-475-5624.
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Calvert County Chapter 1466, will meet on Thursday Jan. 16, at 1 p.m. at the Southern Pines Community Center on Appeal Lane in Lusby. There will be a presentation on Calvert parks and recreation followed by a short business session. Also, join us for an early lunch at 11: 30 a.m. at the Salsa’s Mexican Cafe in Lusby. For membership Information, call 410-586-1441 or email NARFE1466@gmail.com.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Association’s Queen of Hearts fundraiser will be held on Thursdays at Fitzie’s Marina Restaurant and Pub in Leonardtown, from 4 to 6:45 p.m., with drawing at 7 p.m.
Leonardtown Rotary Club meets from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday mornings in the dining room at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Visit www.leonardtownrotary.org.
Bingo will be played Thursdays at the Knights of St. Jerome’s hall in Dameron. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., early bird games begin at 7 p.m. There will be food for sale. For more information, call 301-872-4566.
The Southern Maryland Sound Barbershop Chorus rehearses Thursdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Church of The Ascension in Lexington Park. Call Tommy Chedester at 301-904-9591.
Overeaters Anonymous meetings, support for food addiction, are held every Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Church of Christ on St. Andrew’s Church Road in California. Call Angel at 443-497-5810.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at Real Life Church in Mechanicsville. People who have had weight-loss surgery are also welcome. Weigh-in is from 5:45 to 6:20 p.m., followed by a meeting from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Call Debbie at 301-481-5061.
The Wildewood Chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at the Wildewood Community Center, No. 1. Weigh-in starts at 9 a.m., followed by a meeting at 9:50 a.m. Call Linda at 301-475-8305.
Family and Friends meetings, support meetings for those who love someone struggling with addiction, are held by Walden on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Beacon of Hope of Walden in Millison Plaza and Thursdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Cove of Walden in California. For more, contact Laura Webb at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or lauraw@waldensierra.org.
Celebrate Recovery will be held on Thursday at Hughesville Baptist Church, located at 8505 Old Leonardtown Road. Light snacks will be served at 6:30 p.m. and meetings will start at 7 p.m. This group is a Christ-based ministry that helps people deal with their hurts, habits and hang ups in a safe and confidential environment. For more, call 301-274-3672 or 240-254-2765 or visit www.hughesvillebaptist.com.
Al-anon meets 7 p.m. Thursdays at St. Andrew’s Church in California.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road and at 7:30 p.m. at King/Queen Hall at 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Immaculate Conception Church in Mechanicsville.