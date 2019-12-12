Friday, Dec. 13
The St. Mary’s County NAACP annual business dinner will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. St. Joseph’s Recreation Center, located at 40610 Kavanagh Road in Mechanicsville. For more information, call 301-863-3011 or visit www.stmarysnaacp.org.
“A Seussified Christmas Carol” will be performed at Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park by The Newtowne Players on Friday, Dec. 13, at 8 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 3:30 and 8 p.m., and on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors/students/military, and $10 for children. Tickets and more information are available at www.newtowneplayers.org or by calling 301-737-5447.
St. Clement’s Island Christmas doll and train exhibit will be on display at the museum in Colton’s Point through Jan. 5. Hours of operation are noon to 4 p.m. (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). Enjoy a holiday exhibit of antique and collectible dolls, classic trains and other retro toys in this festive holiday display inside the museum. This year’s exhibit will be all about “Christmases in St. Mary’s County” and how it has been celebrated by locals in the past. Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for seniors and military, $1.50 for children and free for those 5 and younger. For more, visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or call 301-769-2222.
The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum holiday exhibit, “A Very Retro Christmas,” will be on display through Jan. 5. Hours of operation are noon to 4 p.m. (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). There will be vintage ornaments, holiday displays, dishes and more. Admission is $7 for adults, $3.50 for seniors, students and military, and free for those 5 and younger. For more information, visit Facebook.com/1836Light or call 301-994-1471.
A Christmas celebration will be held at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville on Friday, Dec. 13, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Activities include a bonfire, children’s crafts, carols, tours and delicious hors d’oeuvres and hot cider. There will be a tree lighting on the hill at 7 p.m. For more, visit www.mtzionmech.org or call 301-884-4132.
The Greater Southern Maryland Chapter of the Naval Academy Alumni Association will sponsor its traditional Eggs ‘N Legs Breakfast on Friday, Dec. 13, at the NAS Pax River’s Edge Club. Doors open at 7 a.m. Cost is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For more, visit www.navyalumni.org or email Richard.L.Snyder@saic.com or call 240-298-2279.
Park Place Toastmasters meets on the second and fourth Fridays of each month at noon at the Church of The Ascension on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park to enhance personal leadership and communication skills. For more, visit www.Toastmasters.org.
A baked chicken dinner will be held at the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville on Friday, Dec. 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $12. For more, call 301-274-3522.
Helping Hands food pantry is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 28291 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, located in the old church hall next door to Immaculate Conception Church. For more, call 301-247-2785.
Bingo is held each Friday at the Father Andrew White School gymnasium in Leonardtown. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus #1470, doors open at 5:30 and games start at 6:55 p.m. For more information, call 240-434-5531.
Obesity prevention support classes are offered free on Fridays from 8 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance Studio Twelve Twelve, located at 23476 Three Notch Road in California. This is a lifestyle education program and freestyle dance is demonstrated for daily exercise. Visit www.DanceStudio1212.com/wellness.htm for more.
Overeaters Anonymous meets on Fridays at 9 a.m. at Christ Church on Broome’s Island Road in Port Republic. For more, call Debbie Stockton at 301-642-0146.
Celebrate Recovery, a free Christian-based 12-step program for adults 18 and up struggling with any hurt, hangup or habit, meets Fridays at Our Father’s House Assembly of God Church in California. A large group lesson will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and gender-specific small groups from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. are followed by refreshments. For more, email celebraterecovery@ourfathershouseag.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Fridays at 7:07 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington Park and at 9:30 p.m. at the Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Leonardtown.
Al-Anon meets Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon at Beacon of Hope in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park.
Saturday, Dec. 14
The Sanford Concert Series will present “A Joyous Christmas,” featuring members from the Washington National Opera joined by Jim Bowser, the choral teacher at Leonardtown Middle School, as well as songs by Two Rivers Harmony, on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in California. There will be a reception following the concert. Ticket costs at the door are $25 for adults or $15 for students, or $20 and $10 if purchased in advance, which is recommended. For more information or to buy tickets, call Lyn Schramm at 240-538-4182 or visit www.sanfordconcertseries.com.
The ninth annual Christmas Gospel Concert presented by The New Briscoe Brothers will be held at the Bay District firehouse in Lexington Park on Saturday, Dec. 14, to benefit The Mission homeless shelter. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and concert starts at 5 p.m. featuring a variety of performances. Admission is $12 or free for children younger than 6. For more, call Oscar Briscoe at 240-416-0351 or Dave Briscoe at 240-925-3507.
A contra dance sponsored by Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Christ Church Parish Hall in Chaptico. The Southern MD Open Band will be play live acoustic string music and a caller will teach and call the dances. A beginners dance workshop starts at 7 p.m. followed by the dance at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 or free for members and children under 17. There will be an ice cream social during the intermission. For more, visit www.smtmd.org.
Breakfast with Santa will be held at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center on Saturday, Dec. 14, 8 to 11 a.m. Santa will make his grand entrance at 8:30 a.m. Enjoy a breakfast prepared by the Forrest center’s culinary arts students. There will be children’s activities and a Santa’s workshop to buy small gifts. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for children 3 and younger. Proceeds will benefit the Forrest Center’s SkillsUSA chapter and student programs. For more, contact Amanda Granados at 301-475-0242, ext. 28210, or aegranados@smcps.org.
Historic St. Mary’s City evergreen workshop will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon. Make a holiday centerpiece with fresh evergreens. Light refreshments and materials will be provided. Cost for the program is $40, or $30 for members. The workshop is recommended for ages 12 and older. Registration is required. To register or for more information, call 240-895-4990 or email Info@DigsHistory.org.
All Saints Episcopal Church annual Christmas Market will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church in Sunderland. There will be crafts, refreshments and more. Proceeds will benefit the parish and community projects.
Patuxent Voices holiday a cappella concert will be on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at Christ Church, located on Maddox Road in Chaptico. For more, call 410-474-9195, email patuxentvoices@gmail.com or visit www.patuxentvoices.org.
Margaret Brent Middle School Holiday Bazaar will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school in Mechanicsville. Admission is a $2 donation. There will be over 50 vendors and crafters, a silent auction, raffles, baked goods, and the National Junior Honor Society will be selling items for lunch. Bring a camera for a meet and greet with Santa. For more, email nmmccumbee@smcps.org or call the school at 301-884-4635.
First Missionary Baptist Church Drama Ministry will present “The Story of Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 14, at 5 p.m. through narration, song and dance. For more information, contact the church, located at 46370 Pegg Lane in Lexington Park, at 301-863-8388.
The Chesapeake Choral Arts Society will begin present the concert “Winter Melodies Old and New” at at Peace Lutheran Church, located at 401 E. Smallwood Dr. in Waldorf, this month. A performance on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m. will include a full dinner, ending with figgy pudding or trifle for dessert; cost is $40 or $35 for seniors, students, military. An afternoon concert followed by a dessert reception will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3:30 p.m.; cost is $15 or $12 for seniors, students, military. Tickets are available at Chesapeakechoral.com or by phone at 301-642-0594.
The Greater Southern Maryland Chapter of the Naval Academy Alumni Association Army–Navy Game Day Party is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14, from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Pax River Ale House in Lexington Park. RSVP to Rick Snyder at Richard.L.Snyder@saic.com or by 240-298-2279.
The North County Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in December. The market is located on New Market Road, next to the Charlotte Hall library. For more, visit www.visitstmarysmd.com/food-drink/farm-markets.
Bingo is hosted by Mother Catherine Spalding Academy in Helen every Saturday at the school. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., early-bird bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. For more, call 301-884-3165.
Angel Wings & Things thrift store is open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former convent next to St. Michael’s School and church in Ridge. Donations are accepted on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the school. For more, call the school at 301-872-5454.
St. Andrew’s Thrift Store, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Bible study will be held Saturday mornings from 7 to 8 a.m. with the St. John’s Catholic Church Men’s Group to discuss Sunday’s readings. Doors open at the church in Hollywood with light breakfast and coffee at 6:30 a.m. Contact Dan Seep at 757-291-0262.
Animal Adoption Days are held by the Animal Relief Fund from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Well Pet Clinic in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park. Call 301-866-0303.
Feral Cat Rescue is at Petco in California on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with adoptable cats and kittens. Visit www.feralcatrescue.com for pictures and bios. Gifts of cat food and litter will be accepted. To trap a cat to get it vetted, email info@feralcatrescuemd.org.
Emotions Anonymous 12-step meetings are held Saturdays at 5 p.m. at Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center of Walden at 21800 N. Shangri-La Drive in Millison Plaza. For more information, contact Laura at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or at beacon@waldensierra.org or visit www.emotionsanonymous.org.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Saturdays at noon at Beacon of Hope, located at 21681 Great Mills Lane in Lexington Park, and at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, in Leonardtown.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. on Saturdays at First Saints Community Church in Leonardtown.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Christmas in April, St. Mary’s County will celebrate its volunteers (past, present or future) on Sunday, Dec. 15, at Summerseat Farm in Mechanicsville from 1 to 3 p.m at the group’s annual open house. There will be a Christmas silent auction, sing along and food. Come enjoy visiting with everyone and view the many scrap books on display from yesteryear. For more, call 301-884-2905.
Breakfast with Santa will be served at the 7th District firehouse in Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 8 to 11 a.m. Cost is $11, or $10 for seniors, $3 for children 4 to 12 and free for children 3 and younger. Sponsored by the 7th District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.
Breakfast with Santa will be served at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Get a picture with Santa for $3. Food and drinks will be a free will offering. For more information, call 301-884-4132 or visit www.mtzionmech.org.
Breakfast with Santa will be held at Our Lady of the Wayside Church on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the church’s Loretto Hall in Chaptico. Cost is $10 for adults, $6 for children 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and younger. For more information, contact Brenda Russell at rsbrssll@aol.com or at 301-247-1871.
Patuxent Presbyterian Church on Kingston Creek Road in California will have special events this holiday season. A Christmas cantata, “Rhapsody In Bluegrass,” will be at both the 8:30 11 a.m. services on Dec. 15, and the children’s Christmas musical, “All About That Baby!” will be at 4 p.m. followed by dinner and carol sing. A children’s Christmas pageant and carols will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 22. And Christmas Eve candlelight worship services will be at 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. The One Worship Service will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 29. For more, call the church at 301-863-2033.
Breakfast will be served at the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 9 to 11 a.m. Cost is $8. For more, call 301-274-3522.
Open skate is held year-round at Leonard Hall Recreation Center in Leonardtown on Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. Fee is $5 per person. Participants can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $2.50. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71800.
Bingo is hosted by St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood on Sundays to benefit St. John’s School in the Monsignor Harris Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6. Dinner and other refreshments will be available. Call 301-373-2281.
The Conversation Starters, a coalition hosting a weekly dialogue on race in the community, will meet on Sundays at 3 p.m. at the Lexington Park library. For more, email ttopicofconversation@gmail.com or call 240-718-8282.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Sundays at 2 p.m. at the All Faith Episcopal Church, located at 38885 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, and at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church, located at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Sundays at 4 p.m. at Good Samaritan Church in Great Mills.
Monday, Dec. 16
Classes for nonprofit agencies who want to apply for money from St. Mary’s County government can attend a one-hour training class offered by the county’s finance department to be held Monday, Dec. 16, at 9 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. Contact Michelle Rance 301-475-4200, ext. 71203, or email nonprofithelp@stmarysmd.com to sign-up for the class.
The St. Mary’s County Genealogical Society will meet on Monday, Dec. 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. at University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, Building 2, Room 135, in California. This will be the group’s annual Christmas potluck, so bring a dish to share or family ornament to show. There will also be an optional gift exchange for those who bring a gift valued at $15 or less. For more information, contact April Havens at genelib18@outlook.com.
The Bread of Life food pantry is open every Monday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at St. Mark UAME Church, located at 45685 Happyland Road in Valley Lee. For more, call 301-994-2090.
The Lexington Park Rotary Club meets Mondays from noon to 1 p.m. at Elements Eatery and Mixology in Lexington Park. Those interested in membership can call Dan Parker, area governor, at 301-904-1743.
CABS (Companions and Buddies for Singles), an adult social group of friends, meets every Monday, except on holidays, at 6 p.m. at the Garvey center in Leonardtown. Dues are $15 per year, first four visits are free. For more, visit CABSorg.WixSite.com/CABS or call 240-794-8033.
The Ridge chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m. at First Friendship United Methodist Church in Ridge. Call Jacqie Cooper at 301-872-5047.
Al-Anon meets Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road. Call 800-425-2666.
Narcotics Anonymous meets on Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. Andrews Church, located at 44078 St. Andrews Church Road in California.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Stroke survivors group meets the third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Caregivers are welcome. Call 301-475-6019 to register.
The Fifth District Homemakers meet on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 10 a.m. at the Northern Senior Activity Center in Charlotte Hall. Call 301-884-7071.
Bingo is held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 255 in Ridge. Doors open at 6 p.m. The public is invited. For more information, call after 6 p.m. at 301-872-5349.
Sea Scout Ship 548 and the Girl Scout Mariners meet Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Small Craft Guild at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons. Youth and adults interested in sailing and water activities are invited. Call Doug at 410-326-4291 or visit www.seascoutship548.com.
The COSMIC Flute Choir meets Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. Some proficiency is required. For more information, call Linda at 301-994-9688.
The Southern Maryland Concert Band rehearses at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Thomas Stone High School band room in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-884-5848.
Emotions Anonymous will meet on Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall, located at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 184, meets every Tuesday at the former Hollywood Elementary School building on Mervell Dean Road. Weigh-in is held from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a business meeting and group therapy. For more information, call Linda Faulstich at 301-994-3142.
A Southern Maryland Nar-Anon family group meets Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Southern Community Center in Lusby. The group offers a recovery program for those affected by a friend’s or family member’s drug addiction. For more, email s.m.naranon@gmail.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, classroom 8, located at 25550 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, and at 8:30 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension, located on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
A peer-facilitated diabetes support and discussion group for those with pre-diabetes, diabetes and those caring for others with diabetes will meet at the Garvey Senior Activity Center the third Wednesday of each month from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Open to anyone age 50 or older. For more information or to RSVP, contact Margaret Forrest at 301-481-5850.
Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville offers bread, bagels and sweet treats to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., when the pantry is also open, except on the second Wednesday of each month when fresh produce is distributed. Fresh produce distribution is also on second Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. In addition, the pantry is open Sundays 12:30 to 2 p.m. For more information, call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.
A beginner Irish set dance class is held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays in Morganza. Call 240-256-0157 or email cdpclark@gmail.com.
Bingo will be played on Wednesdays at Little Flower School in Great Mills. Doors open at 6 p.m. and early birds start at 6:45 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. For more, email LFSbingo@gmail.com.
The Leonardtown chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 327, meets Wednesdays in the Garvey senior center in Leonardtown. Weigh-in starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting. Call Fran at 301-994-0529.
The Great Mills chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, MD 158, meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at 20804 Rosslare Court in Lexington Park. For more information, call Carol Ann Coombs at 301-862-1339.
A club for breast-feeding moms is held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Health Connections in Leonardtown. Call 301-997-6505.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Callaway.
A women-only Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the United Methodist Church on Great Mills Road.
A women’s step study Alcoholics Anonymous group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road.
Thursday, Dec. 19
The Minority Business Alliance of St. Mary’s County meets on the third Thursday of each month at 26603 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park at 7 p.m. A nonprofit organization, the alliance is a network of business owners and other professionals. For more, call 301-863-0552.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary meets on the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad building in Leonardtown. For more information on becoming a member, call Magdaline Holmes at 301-475-5624.
A blue Christmas candlelight service for people dealing with grief, loss, stress or depression will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville at 7 p.m. For more, call 301-884-4132 or visit www.mtzionmech.org.
The Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Association’s Queen of Hearts fundraiser will be held on Thursdays at Fitzie’s Marina Restaurant and Pub in Leonardtown, from 4 to 6:45 p.m., with drawing at 7 p.m.
Leonardtown Rotary Club meets from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday mornings in the dining room at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Visit www.leonardtownrotary.org.
Bingo will be played Thursdays at the Knights of St. Jerome’s hall in Dameron. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., early bird games begin at 7 p.m. There will be food for sale. For more information, call 301-872-4566.
The Southern Maryland Sound Barbershop Chorus rehearses Thursdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Church of The Ascension in Lexington Park. Call Tommy Chedester at 301-904-9591.
Overeaters Anonymous meetings, support for food addiction, are held every Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Church of Christ on St. Andrew’s Church Road in California. Call Angel at 443-497-5810.
TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at Real Life Church in Mechanicsville. People who have had weight-loss surgery are also welcome. Weigh-in is from 5:45 to 6:25 p.m., followed by a meeting from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Call Debbie at 301-481-5061.
The Wildewood Chapter of TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets Thursdays at the Wildewood Community Center, No. 1. Weigh-in starts at 9 a.m., followed by a meeting at 9:50 a.m. Call Linda at 301-475-8305.
Family and Friends meetings, support meetings for those who love someone struggling with addiction, are held by Walden on Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Beacon of Hope of Walden in Millison Plaza and Thursdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Cove of Walden in California. For more, contact Laura Webb at 301-997-1300, ext. 804, or lauraw@waldensierra.org.
Celebrate Recovery will be held on Thursday at Hughesville Baptist Church, located at 8505 Old Leonardtown Road. Light snacks will be served at 6:30 p.m. and meetings will start at 7 p.m. This group is a Christ-based ministry that helps people deal with their hurts, habits and hang ups in a safe and confidential environment. For more, call 301-274-3672 or 240-254-2765 or visit www.hughesvillebaptist.com.
Al-anon meets 7 p.m. Thursdays at St. Andrew’s Church in California.
Narcotics Anonymous meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension on Great Mills Road and at 7:30 p.m. at King/Queen Hall at 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Immaculate Conception Church in Mechanicsville.