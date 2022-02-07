The College of Southern Maryland celebrated 572 candidates for 487 associate degrees and 252 certificates during a virtual winter commencement ceremony held Jan. 13 on Facebook Live.
The graduates at the 23rd annual ceremony consisted of 209 from Charles County, 182 from St. Mary’s County, 141 from Calvert County and 40 from outside of the region. The oldest graduate was 67 while the youngest was 17.
“The students gathered here at graduation today navigated a global pandemic, along with the rest of the world, that continues to turn our lives upside down,” CSM President Maureen Murphy said. “But, graduates, you decided what success would look like for you. You worked hard and you have earned the right to feel pride in your success. You embraced new realities and persevered. I am enormously proud of each and every one of you.”
About 67% of the graduates were women and 23% graduated with honors.
The majority of the degrees were in the fields of arts and sciences, nursing, business administration and social sciences. The primary certificates were in general study transfers, accounting, business management and Emergency Medical Services and paramedic were the primary certificates awarded.
The virtual ceremony, which began with the singing of the national anthem by Andrea Williams of Bryans Road, had 1,070 viewers.
“Even when you didn’t start out to be a remote learner, you found ways to engage with your professor and your peers to become successful remote learners,” CSM Provost and Vice President of Learning Rodney Redmond said. “You adjusted and adapted your style to what you needed to succeed. When the times got hard because you had to manage staying safe in this global pandemic along with work, family and school, you found the strength to keep going.”
Nursing graduates Verkia Smith of Waldorf and Aniyah Gabriel, of Fairfax, Va., were the class speakers.
Smith, whose collegiate journey started when she enrolled at the age of 15, was also the assistant cross-country coach and was elected to the student government association.
“Today’s commencement ceremony has been a long time coming and today we can finally say we’ve made it,” she said. “Through trials and tribulations, highs and lows, those butterflies in our stomach we just can’t seem to shake, those scared, nervous, and anxious feelings or whatever else may come your way — even if you must do a complete course change like I did — many successes await us.”
Smith reminded her fellow graduates to “always remember to keep going. After all, how can any of us say the sky is the limit when there are footprints on the moon?”
‘I am still learning’
White Plains resident Anita Horace won’t share her age, but she will say her reason for picking CSM to further her education was simple: The college celebrated its 60th Anniversary in 2018.
“I was researching colleges and I remember finding out when CSM was established and I thought, ‘Oh wow, CSM is as old as me,'” she said. “I figured if CSM has been around that long, they must know what they’re doing and they will surely have the tools for me to succeed.”
Horace earned her associate of arts degree in arts and sciences with high honors, and also joined Phi Theta Kappa, a premier honor society recognizing academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges.
“It’s just that the opportunity was finally here,” she said. “When I got married, I promised myself that when my kids were at a certain age I would go to college. I grew up hearing my mom say, ‘You’re never too old to learn’ and my kids were also so supportive. They were like, ‘Yea Mom! Go for it.’”
She said she “dug up the courage” to call CSM, enrolled and at orientation she wrote down a first semester goal of having a 4.0 GPA.
“I was serious about challenging myself,” she said. “And I accomplished my goal and kept going, taking a class here and there.”
Horace said she plans to keep learning journey going and will pursue her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work.
“’I am still learning,’” Horace said, referring to a quote Michelangelo made while he was in his 80s. “Living and learning go hand-in-hand. It keeps us young, our brains active, and we learn new things.”
CSM Senate Faculty President and Communications Professor Sarah Merranko reminded students that while the work to earn their certificate or degree was certainly hard, it is also an amazing opportunity, because college changes lives and creates legacies.
“For those to whom much is given, much is required,” she said, quoting former U.S. President John F. Kennedy.
She then asked the students to remember “that what is passed down from generation to generation is far more valuable than what is written on a piece of paper we call a diploma; it is the opportunity to take what you have learned here and create your own legacy.”
Board of Trustees Chair Jay Webster congratulated the graduates on behalf of the entire board.
“All of us at CSM are so proud of you for accomplishments and the hard work it took for you to get here,” he said. “You have grown in your career and in your professional goals, and more importantly you’ve grown personally in ways none of us could have ever predicted. For many of you, your academic journey at CSM started, and is now ending, during a global pandemic. When you stop to think about how astonishing that is, you then realize how much more amazing your accomplishments are today.”
Webster also shared the trustees’ choice for its Distinguished Service Award to former state senator and Charles County commissioner and James. C. “Jim” Simpson.
“You and your entire family’s ongoing generosity and investment in CSM impacts many lives, many families and the prosperity of our region,” Webster said.
When contacted at his Florida home, Simpson said he was “humbled and honored.” In an email he said that “Charles, Calvert and St. Mary’s came together and to create the College of Southern Maryland,” which he noted was “a truly great accomplishment.”
To read more stories about CSM's recent graduates, and letters of congratulations from state and local politicians, as well as CSM leadership, go to www.csmd.edu/csmgrad2022/index.html.