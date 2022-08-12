University of Maryland Extension Workforce Development & Extension internship students in the back row are Nathan Villiger (St. Mary’s College of Maryland), left, Cai Diggs and (University of Maryland-College Park). In the front row is Grace Tisone (University of Maryland-College Park), left, Makayla Kret University of Maryland-College Park, Khylah Harris (Morgan State University), Kendell Weingard (Salisbury University) and Brian Wathen (College of Southern Maryland).
From the first steps in implementing a research project to educating the public through workshops and field days, the first cohort of University of Maryland Extension interns completed the Workforce Development & Extension Internship, experiencing first-hand the land-grant mission of research and community outreach.
“This is a portal for people to access university knowledge. You can develop educational programs others will appreciate, and really engage with communities,” Dean Craig Beyrouty of the University of Maryland College of Agriculture and Natural Resources said in a news release. “What you learn in Extension multiplies everywhere else.”
Nathan Villiger of St. Mary’s College of Maryland and Brian Wathen of College of Southern Maryland were two interns.
“When I was 10 years old in 4-H, I didn’t really know what Extension was,” Wathen, a recent graduate of CSM, said during closing ceremonies held Aug. 3 at the Prince George’s Soil Conservation District in Upper Marlboro. “This internship really opened my eyes to what Extension is all about.”
Working with county agents and statewide specialists, interns participated in field research, data collection and interpretation, and community outreach and education.
The 10-week program, which also included students from the Institute of Applied Agriculture at the University of Maryland, University of Maryland College Park and Morgan State University, began May 31.
Students worked with mentors in various roles to experience the full scope and variety of agricultural careers in Maryland. The charter class took on current research in trending topics like hemp production, cover crops, and field evaluation with precision ag technology like drones.
“I gained experience with problem solving in the field and dealing with whatever comes your way,” said Weingard, a senior at Salisbury University. “I gained different experiences through collaborations with other Extension agents and specialists. I got to do things in agriculture that I never even thought about.”
“I was interested to see what happens when research is complete,” said Tisone, a junior. “This internship showed how things come full circle in Extension.”