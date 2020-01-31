Cedarville students named to dean’s list
Cedarville University students were named to the dean’s list for fall 2019. This recognition requires the student to have a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours. The following local students were named to the list: Heidi Harris of Lexington Park, Noah Timmons of Hollywood, Jonathan Cavallaro of Callaway and Kristen Ensminger of California.
Mathers named to dean’s list
Eastern Mennonite University recently recognized students who were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list. The list, compiled at the end of each term, includes degree-seeking students who achieve a semester GPA of at least 3.75 with no withdrawn, incomplete, or failing grades for 12 semester hours of standard grades. Piney Point resident Riley Mathers, who is majoring in liberal arts, special education licensure, K-12, was named to the dean’s list.
Diaz on president’s honor roll
Tomas Diaz of California has been named to the president’s honor roll for the fall 2019 semester at Bismarck State College in North Dakota. Students must maintain at least a 3.50 GPA while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC president’s honor roll.
Ensminger on president’s list
Aaron Ensminger of California was named to the president’s list by Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College in Florida, for academic achievement during the 2019 fall semester. This was a result of earning a semester GPA of 3.90 or higher.
Cristobal graduates from ENMU
Jorge Cristobal of Lexington Park graduated from Eastern New Mexico University on Dec. 14, 2019. ENMU is a state institution offering associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree options.
Ferris earns spot on dean’s list
Jason Ferris of Leonardtown was named to Susquehanna University’s dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Ferris, a creative writing, English-publishing and editing, Spanish studies major, is a graduate of Leonardtown High School.
The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a GPA of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.
McDaniel announces dean’s list
McDaniel College recently announced its fall 2019 dean’s list, recognizing full-time undergraduate students for outstanding academic achievement. Highest honors, for earning a semester GPA of 3.90 or higher, went to Katie Holland of Charlotte Hall, Samantha Long of California and Tyler Payton of Hollywood. Honors, for earning a semester GPA of 3.50 to 3.69, went to Angelina Gill of Mechanicsville and Hailey Grzemkowski of California.
Molina graduates from Coastal Carolina
Joseph Molina of Great Mills earned a bachelor of science in marine science from Coastal Carolina University on Dec. 17, 2019, during the fall commencement ceremony. More than 700 students were eligible to participate in commencement ceremonies, marking the last class of the decade to graduate from CCU. Ron Daise, vice president for creative education at Brookgreen Gardens, was the special speaker during the two commencement ceremonies.
Students named to president’s list at Coastal Carolina
More than 800 Coastal Carolina University students were named to the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester, including Kaitlin Beasley-Polko, a marine science major from Leonardtown; Maggie Emmerich, a special education multi-categorical major from Leonardtown; Faith Farren, an elementary education major from Leonardtown; and Breanne Mayor, an intelligence and national security studies major from Leonardtown. To be named to the president’s list, students must achieve a 4.0 GPA for the semester at the college in South Carolina.
Students named to Coastal Carolina dean’s list
More than 2,400 Coastal Carolina University students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. That’s nearly 20 percent of the student body with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99 for the spring semester. Among the students earning recognition on the dean’s list were: Tyra Countiss, a biology major from California; Hattie Dalton, a finance pre-major major from Mechanicsville; Korey Downs, a management major from Mechanicsville; Madelyn Raley, a hospitality resort and tourism management major from Hollywood; Alyssa Simpson, a biology major from Charlotte Hall; and Adlai Traver, a recreation and sport management major from Leonardtown.
Masiello named to dean’s list
Worcester Polytechnic Institute recently announced that Catherine Masiello of Leonardtown, a member of the Class of 2022 majoring in biology and biotechnology, was named to the university’s dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall 2019 semester. WPI does not compute a grade point average, instead, dean’s list is defined by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.
Two named to president’s list at Clemson
Local students were named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Clemson University, including Marguerite R. Hege of Leonardtown, whose major is mechanical engineering, and Erin Marie Kennedy of Leonardtown, whose major is microbiology. To be named to the list, a student must achieve all A’s.
Students on Clemson dean’s list
Local students were named to the dean’s list at Clemson University for the fall 2019 semester, including Tristan Caleb Baxter of Charlotte Hall, whose major is sports communication, Isabela Cecilia Bubb of Leonardtown, whose major is general engineering, Sean William McLellan of Hollywood, whose major is agricultural mechanization and business, and Kayley Renee Stewart of Mechanicsville, whose major is animal and veterinary science. To be named to the dean’s list, a student achieved a GPA between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.
Two on Delaware’s dean’s list
Students recently named to the University of Delaware dean’s list for the fall semester, including Samantha Schwalbe of Great Mills and Mackenzie Windsor of Dameron. To meet eligibility requirements for the list, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above for the semester.