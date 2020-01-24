Voithofer named research fellow
Gabrielle Voithofer of California was recently named an undergraduate research fellow at Salisbury University. Voithofer is a biology and psychology major. Her fellowship research studies pathologies of the peripheral nervous system in the model organism, Danio rerio. She is the vice president of SU’s American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.
Two earn degrees at Saint Vincent College
One hundred-four students were awarded bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees by Archabbot Douglas R. Nowicki, chancellor, and the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, president, in a traditional public ceremony which recognized the completion of their degree studies at the 15th annual December commencement ceremony of Saint Vincent College on Dec. 14, 2019, in the Robert S. Carey Student Center. Those graduates included Gregory Andrew Bizup of Hollywood, who earned a bachelor’s of science in environmental science, and William Robert Cook of Charlotte Hall, who earned a bachelor’s of arts in communication.
Testerman earns CAD credentials
Tara D. Testerman of Mechanicsville was one of several students conditionally eligible to receive one or more credentials from West Kentucky Community and Technical College. Testerman is eligible to receive a certificate in the Computer Aided Drafting & Design Program. More than 200 students participated in WKCTC’s Fall 2019 Commencement ceremony at the Luther F. Carson Four Rivers Center on Dec. 16, 2019. More than 1,000 WKCTC students were conditionally eligible to receive one or more associate degrees, diplomas or certificates during the fall 2019.
Students receive scholarships at Frostburg State University
Frostburg State University announces the following area students have received scholarships for study at the University: Brian Church of Leonardtown received the Old Main Scholarship, Jacob Russell of Hollywood received the FSU Distinction Scholarship and Ivana Rematt of Leonardtown received the Foreign Language Upper Division Scholarship. Rematt, whose parents are Blanca and Mike Rematt, attended Leonardtown High School.
SRU announces fall dean’s list
Slippery Rock University announced its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester, which included Jessica Johnson of Mechanicsville and Katherine Settle of California. The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
Lindsay named to dean’s list
The University of Mount Union recently announced that Samantha Lindsay of Great Mills has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Lindsay was one of 594 students named to the dean’s list. To be eligible, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of traditionally graded coursework while achieving a grade point average of 3.550 or better with no letter grade below a B.
Students named to York College dean’s list
Over 1500 students were named to the dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania, including Shannon McDonnell of Great Mills, Desiree Norris of Leonardtown, Emma Simpson of Lexington Park, Sarah Skane of Mechanicsvlle and Kylee Wickline of Callaway. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.
Schemery makes dean’s list
Austin Peay State University announced Sunny Schemery of Leonardtown as one of more than 2,300 students named to the dean’s list for academic achievement during the fall 2019 semester. To qualify, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
Heider earns dean’s list honors
Andrew Heider of Mechanicsville was named to the Westminster College dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Heider is majoring in accounting and financial economics. He was among 334 students named to the list by earning a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Cognard-Black named to dean’s list
Katharine Cognard-Black of California, a theater major in the class of 2021, was named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University during the fall semester. A student must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.
Crocker named to dean’s list
Josh Crocker of Charlotte Hall was named to the dean’s list at Pensacola Christian College in Florida for academic achievement during the 2019 fall semester. This was a result of earning a semester grade point average of 3.0 or higher.