College news from St. Mary's County

Wilkins earns master degree
William “Tommy” Wilkins is a 2020 graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design, receiving a master’s of fine arts degree in interactive design and game development. He graduated from Indian River State College in Florida with a bachelor’s of applied science degree in digital media, animation, gaming and modeling. He is a graduate of the 2012 class at Leonardtown High School.
Prettyman earns Albright scholarship
Sara Prettyman of Mechanicsvlle has earned a $15,000 annual Presidential Scholarship to Albright College, in Reading, Pa. A senior in Chopticon High School, Prettyman is interested in studying mathematics and computer science in college. Albright College awards the scholarships, in the amount of $15,000 per year, to students with outstanding academic records. Scholars generally rank in the top five percent of their graduating class and demonstrate strong leadership skills and a commitment to service.
Salisbury students named to honor society
The following Salisbury University students were recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Liana Foianini of California, Allison Guy of Hollywood, Sydney Hagensick of Hollywood and Anna Brennan of Lexington Park. They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Kwak inducted into honor society
Sumi Kwak of California was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Kwak was initiated at Columbus State University. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
St. Mary’s College of Md. student/athletes honored
The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Department of Athletics and Recreation inducted 27 of its student-athletes into the Maryland Beta Chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma, the national college athlete honor society. In addition, 18 Seahawk student-athletes earned the honor for the second consecutive year.
Chi Alpha Sigma inductees for the Class of 2020 are: Andrew Collins (baseball), Bowen Plagge (baseball), Dillon Waters (baseball), Jeremiah Clemmer (men’s lacrosse), Alex Pfaff (men’s lacrosse), Joseph Abramovitz (men’s rowing), Graham Bos (men’s rowing), Josh McRobie (men’s soccer), Charlie Skinner (men’s soccer), Lewis Cooper (sailing), Laura Dennison (sailing), Julia Faranetta (sailing and women’s soccer), Erin McPhillips (sailing), Genna Viggiano (sailing), Thomas Walker (sailing), Delaney Ballard (women’s basketball), Ashleigh Bonanno (women’s basketball), Gina Seifert (women’s basketball), Hannah Dietrich (field hockey), Jodi Credit (women’s lacrosse), Elena League (women’s rowing), Alexandra Efron (women’s swimming), Elizabeth Johnson (women’s swimming), Anna LaPoint (women’s swimming), Brenna Litynski (women’s swimming), Katherine Agate (volleyball) and Ellyse Sutliff (volleyball).
The 18 seniors who were inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma last year and maintained a 3.4 GPA in their final academic year are: Andrew Atkins (baseball), Brad Moore (men’s soccer), Patrick Paolini (men’s soccer), Ryan Akhavan (men’s swimming), Peter Orban (men’s swimming), Jacob Rosenzweig-Stein (men’s swimming), Jonathan Gorel (men’s tennis), Jessica Bennett (sailing), Alyssa Demski (field hockey and women’s lacrosse), Kelbey Egerland (field hockey), Kate Bartholomew (women’s lacrosse), Katherine Gill (women’s rowing), Kathleen Ortel (women’s rowing), Megan Mosesman (women’s soccer), Becca Sonnenberg (women’s swimming), Carolyn Sutton (women’s swimming), Claire Bodine (women’s tennis) and Emily Benedict (volleyball).
Chi Alpha Sigma is a nonprofit organization established in 1996 to recognize collegiate student-athletes who earned a varsity letter in at least one sport while maintaining a 3.4 or higher GPA throughout junior and senior years.
Braganca awarded scholarship at Villanova University
Christopher Braganca, a 2017 Leonardtown High School graduate and current Villanova University biochemistry major, was just awarded a Goldwater Scholarship. This federally-funded scholarship, established in 1986 honoring Barry Goldwater, a former senator, was designed to foster and encourage outstanding students to pursue research careers in the fields of the natural sciences, engineering, and mathematics.
The Goldwater Scholarship is the preeminent undergraduate award of its type in these fields. Braganca intends to pursue a medical doctorate degree in neuroscience and specialize in neuropathology.
His career goal is to investigate the role of proteasome processivity in neurodegenerative disease while developing novel treatments for patients, and he aspires to study at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.
SMCM students inducted into Phi Beta Kappa
On Saturday, April 18, St. Mary’s College of Maryland students were inducted into Phi Beta Kappa’s Zeta Chapter of Maryland, including two students from St. Mary’s County — Rose N. Young of Great Mills and Sara M. LaRocco of Leonardtown.
The virtual ceremony took place via Zoom in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Eighteen seniors and one junior were inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest academic honor society.