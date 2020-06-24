College news from St. Mary's County

Johnston earns master’s degree
McDaniel College held a celebration day on May 23 in honor of the Class of 2020. Crystal Johnston of California earned a master's degree in school librarianship from McDaniel College.
Long earns degree from McDaniel
Samantha Long of California earned summa cum laude and honors in biology with a degree in biology from McDaniel College.
McDaniel College celebrated 555 bachelor's and master's degree recipients.
Geiger graduates from Alabama
The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring. Among the graduates was Caleigh Geiger of Tall Timbers, who received a bachelor of arts in communication and information sciences.
Werner receives degree from Georgia Tech
Timothy Werner of Leonardtown has earned a master of science in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Werner was among approximately 4,050 undergraduate and graduate students who earned degrees during the spring 2020 semester. Students were celebrated during a virtual celebration held on May 1.
Holland earns degree from McDaniel
Katie Lynn Holland of Charlotte Hall earned magna cum laude and honors in chemistry with a degree in chemistry from McDaniel College. Holland was the recipient of The Richard H. Smith Jr. Award for Excellence in Chemistry or Biochemistry.
McDaniel College celebrated the 555 bachelor's and master's degree recipients.
Altomare makes honor roll
Angela Christine Altomare of California was named to the dean’s honor roll at Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kan., for the spring 2020 semester. Altomare is a sophomore majoring in sociology. The honor roll includes undergraduate students only who have completed 12 or more credit hours and have a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester.
Wood named to Elon dean’s list
Carleigh Marie Wood has been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester at Elon University. The list is composed of students with no grade below a B-minus and a GPA of at least 3.50 in a minimum of 12 semester hours. Wood is the daughter of Glenn P. Wood II and Mrs. Paula M. Wood of Mechanicsvlle.
Garrett named to Upper Iowa dean’s list
Upper Iowa University recently announced the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester, which included Mitchell Garrett, a public administration major from Leonardtown. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.
Students make York dean’s list
Over 1,700 students were named to the dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher. Those from St. Mary’s included Jordan Countiss of Great Mills, Kaitlyn Farrell of Hollywood, Teresa Matthias of Leonardtown, Desiree Norris of Leonardtown, Emma Simpson of Lexington Park, Sarah Skane of Mechanicsvlle and Kylee Wickline of Callaway.
Mayle on dean’s list
Isabella Mayle of Charlotte Hall was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Georgia State University. To be eligible, students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit.
Clemson awards Chesser degree
Andrew Carl Chesser of Lexington Park graduated from Clemson University with a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering. Chesser was among more than 4,007 students who received degrees awarded in May.
Buckler named to dean’s list
Zachary Richard Buckler was named to the dean’s list at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh for the spring 2020 semester. Buckler, who had a 3.7 GPA, is a student in the McAnulty College of Liberal Arts, majoring in digital media arts with a minor in film studies. He is a 2019 graduate of Chopticon High School.
Rosenstadt on Mary Baldwin honors list
Courtney Rosenstadt of Lexington Park was named to the fall 2019 honors list at Mary Baldwin University. Students named to the list earned grade point averages of 3.75 to 4.0. To be eligible, a student must be a degree candidate and must have earned at least 12 semester hours for the grading period.
Bilo earns degree
Rachel Bilo of Hollywood was awarded a M.S.P.A.S., physician assistant, degree from DeSales University in Pennsylvania earlier this month. The university conferred degrees upon 497 students, including undergraduates, graduates and ACCESS students. Additional students, who have either already received their degrees or who will be receiving them in the next several months, were also recognized.
Lycoming announces dean’s list
The Lycoming College dean’s list is issued at the close of each semester in recognition of superior scholarship. The following students were recognized for academic excellence for the spring of 2020: Ian Cody, Class of 2023, of California, and Garrett Lee, Class of 2023, of Hollywood. Students make the list if they complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for the semester.
Kennedy graduates with honors
Heather Kennedy of Lexington Park graduated from West Virginia University this spring with a bachelor’s degree in multi-disciplinary studies, summa cum laude, with university honors. She also earned a minor in disability studies and a master’s of arts in elementary education. She was named to the president’s list all 10 semesters she attended for achieving a 4.0 each semester.
Cognard-Black makes dean’s list
Bucknell University recently released its dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year, which included Katharine Cognard-Black, Class of 2021, from California. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.
Gill graduates with honors
Amrik Gill of Leonardtown was among the graduates recognized during University of the Sciences’ 199th commencement celebration, a virtual ceremony, held on Wednesday, May 20. Gill graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s of science in biology and minors in neuroscience and social science. Gill is a member of Alpha Chi National College Honor Society and Alpha Lambda Delta National Honor Society for First-Year Students.