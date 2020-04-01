College news in St. Mary's

Padilla named to RIT’s dean’s list
Maggie Padilla of Leonardtown was named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2019 fall semester. Padilla is in the photographic and imaging arts program. Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.4, they do not have any grades of incomplete, D or F, and they have registered for and completed at least 12 credit hours.
Students named to SMCM dean’s list
The following local students were awarded dean’s list academic honors for the fall 2019 semester at St. Mary’s College of Maryland: from California, Carolyn Colina, Brenton Parker and Stephen Rey; Ocean Tyler of Callaway; Nicholas Stultz of Charlotte Hall; from Great Mills, Kelly Hobbs, Allyson Myers, Jaxon O’Mara, Ryan Palmieri, Patrick Romero, Nicholas True and Rose Young; from Hollywood, Michaela Adams, Rebecca Johnson, Jazmine Kellmel, Brenna Litynski, McKenna Litynski, Catherine McGee, Lauryn Ridley and Tyler Taitano; from Leonardtown, Jennica Bark, Haley Bullis, Katherine Cain, Carly Colvin, Michaela Emmerich, Peter Fortescue, Rebecca Guy, Kiley Haney, Alison Johnson, Joshua Ledman, Leila McCloskey, Madison Robinson, Jonathan Shin and Mia Wilson; from Lexington Park, Jenna Carlton, Laura Gastaliturri, Bryce Harden, Mason Humphrey, Ashton O’Brien, Annette Orr, Danielle Spaulding and Jim Alistair Toledo; from Mechanicsville, Katherine Agate, Tara Auman, Harrison Bauman, Justin Beavers, Leeanna Cassidy, Taylor Miner, Elizabeth Prather, Rachel Steelman, Dina Amber and Jean Tuggle; Collin Foster of Piney Point; Cameron Kelley of Saint Marys City; Megan Herring of St. Inigoes; and Brian Morgan of Tall Timbers. Dean’s list honors are awarded to full-time students at St. Mary’s College who earn a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or better on 12 or more graded credits.
Kumar makes chancellor’s list
University of South Carolina Beaufort recently announced that Kaylee Kumar of Hollywood has been named a fall 2019 chancellor’s list honoree. To be eligible for the list, students must obtain a term GPA of 3.5 or higher earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours.
Roberts earns dean’s list honors
Dakota Roberts of Lexington Park has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the dean’s list that semester.
Schug named to Husson president’s list
Jessica N. Schug of California has been named to Husson University’s president’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Schug is a first-year student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s bachelor of science in nursing program. Students who make the president’s list must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.8 to 4.0 during the period.