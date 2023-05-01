Southern Maryland Concert Band will perform 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at the La Plata campus. The Southern Maryland Concert Band is a community-based concert band comprised of amateur and professional community musicians and CSM students. Tickets are $10; $5 for military with ID, seniors 65 and older and ages 17 and younger; $5 for CSM students, staff and faculty with ID. One ticket per ID. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/05/southern-maryland-concert-band.html.
Live @ the Velocity Center: Social Entrepreneurship - Innovation for Good will be held virtually 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. The discussion will explain how to create positive change in the community by connecting with your life's purpose and making a difference in the world through a business, this is the event for you. Moderator Malcolm G. Tyson will tell why and how social entrepreneurs do what they do. Free, but registration required. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/05/velocity-innovation-for-good-may-9.html.
The Spring Commencement will be held beginning 10 a.m. Friday, May 12, at the La Plata campus. Ceremonies will be held for School of Liberal Arts at 10 a.m., School of Professional and Technical Studies at 1 p.m., and School of Science and Health at 4 p.m. All physical campus locations will be closed during this time and student support services, CSM business, and classes will operate virtually. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/05/spring-commencement.html.
Round Midnight will hold a barbershop extravaganza and perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the La Plata campus. Round Midnight is a barbershop quartet that has been performing for nearly two decades with their one-of-a-kind style, demonstrating how close harmony can be applied to different musical genres such as R&B, pop, jazz, rock, and Broadway. The quartet is a three-time Top 10 World Finalist in the Barbershop Harmony Society International Barbershop Quartet Contest. There will be a workshop for youth 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12. Tickets are $10; $5 for military with ID, seniors 65 and older and ages 17 and younger; $5 for CSM students, staff and faculty with ID. One ticket per ID. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/05/barbershop-round-midnight-may-13.html, or for more information on the youth troupe, contact Paul Douglass at pwgouglass@csmd.edu.
Percussionist David Constantine will perform 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Prince Frederick campus. Constantine is a member of a prominent United States military ensemble. In addition to his orchestral playing, Constantine is a prolific solo and chamber percussionist. He has been awarded top prizes in international competition both in the United States and Western Europe. The event is part of the Ward Virts Concert Series. Free. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/05/ward-virts-constantine.html.
CSM English professor Bishnu Ghimire will present a talk on “Multilingual Writing Pedagogy and the Question of Equity and Inclusion in Community Colleges” 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the La Plata campus. The discussion is part of the Provocations Faculty Excellence Speaker Series. Free. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/05/arts-speaker-series-25.html.