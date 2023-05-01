Southern Maryland Concert Band will perform 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at the La Plata campus. The Southern Maryland Concert Band is a community-based concert band comprised of amateur and professional community musicians and CSM students. Tickets are $10; $5 for military with ID, seniors 65 and older and ages 17 and younger; $5 for CSM students, staff and faculty with ID. One ticket per ID. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/05/southern-maryland-concert-band.html.

Live @ the Velocity Center: Social Entrepreneurship - Innovation for Good will be held virtually 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. The discussion will explain how to create positive change in the community by connecting with your life's purpose and making a difference in the world through a business, this is the event for you. Moderator Malcolm G. Tyson will tell why and how social entrepreneurs do what they do. Free, but registration required. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/05/velocity-innovation-for-good-may-9.html.