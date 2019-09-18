The College of Southern Maryland has released its dean’s list for the summer sessions for St. Mary’s County students who earned 12 or more credits.

At the end of the fall, spring and summer sessions, full- and part-time students who have completed at least six credits during the semester and have earned a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better are included in the dean’s list. For more, visit www.csm.edu.

California

Hannah Rainer

Hong Jae Woo

Chaptico

Frederick Miller

Great Mills

Sherice Cutchember

Cody Hance

Hollywood

Casey Bacon

Melinda Farrell

Jenna Long

Oxana Schroeder

Avonda Vangorden

Haley Wheeler

Leonardtown

Carson Bistline

Danielle Brooks

Gregory Meyers

Bailey Protzman

Allison Ridgell

Elizabeth Staufenberger

Lexington Park

Lynzie Farr

Thomas Lambert

Ashley Moorhouse

Stephanie Rodriguez

Mechanicsville

Courtney Allen

Dana Chesley

Rachel King

Jingerlyn Newsome

Jennifer Oliver

Cloressa Orr

Samantha Pallo

William Summers

Charles Vallandingham

St. Inigoes

Sara Fenhagen

Isaac Zelinski