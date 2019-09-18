The College of Southern Maryland has released its dean’s list for the summer sessions for St. Mary’s County students who earned 12 or more credits.
At the end of the fall, spring and summer sessions, full- and part-time students who have completed at least six credits during the semester and have earned a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better are included in the dean’s list. For more, visit www.csm.edu.
California
Hannah Rainer
Hong Jae Woo
Chaptico
Frederick Miller
Great Mills
Sherice Cutchember
Cody Hance
Hollywood
Casey Bacon
Melinda Farrell
Jenna Long
Oxana Schroeder
Avonda Vangorden
Haley Wheeler
Leonardtown
Carson Bistline
Danielle Brooks
Gregory Meyers
Bailey Protzman
Allison Ridgell
Elizabeth Staufenberger
Lexington Park
Lynzie Farr
Thomas Lambert
Ashley Moorhouse
Stephanie Rodriguez
Mechanicsville
Courtney Allen
Dana Chesley
Rachel King
Jingerlyn Newsome
Jennifer Oliver
Cloressa Orr
Samantha Pallo
William Summers
Charles Vallandingham
St. Inigoes
Sara Fenhagen
Isaac Zelinski