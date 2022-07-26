• Auditions for the Theater Production of “These Shining Lives” will take place 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1-3, at the La Plata campus. Be prepared for cold readings, no memorized monologues are requested. Open to students and community members. “These Shining Lives” chronicles the strength and determination of women considered expendable in their day, exploring their true story and its continued resonance. The play will run Oct. 14-16 and Oct. 21-23. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/08/fall-theater-auditions.html.

• Transfer Thursday with Excelsior College will be held virtually 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. Representatives will be available to speak with students and help navigate their future transfer experience. Drop-in event. Free, but registration required. Go to www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html.