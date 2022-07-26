• Auditions for the Theater Production of “These Shining Lives” will take place 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1-3, at the La Plata campus. Be prepared for cold readings, no memorized monologues are requested. Open to students and community members. “These Shining Lives” chronicles the strength and determination of women considered expendable in their day, exploring their true story and its continued resonance. The play will run Oct. 14-16 and Oct. 21-23. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/08/fall-theater-auditions.html.
• Registration Live! same day enrollment will be held at 11 a.m,. and 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Leonardtown campus. Tour the campus, talk with current students, meet with an advisor to discuss your program, learn about student services, register for classes and discuss financial aid. Free, but registration required. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/08/registration-live-4.html.
• Registration Live! same day enrollment will be held at 11 a.m,. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Prince Frederick campus. Tour the campus, talk with current students, meet with an advisor to discuss your program, learn about student services, register for classes and discuss financial aid. Free, but registration required. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/08/registration-live-4.html.
• The college will hold its convocation Friday, Aug. 19. Classes and essential services will continue to operate on a normal schedule while all CSM administrative and faculty offices will have limited hours. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/08/convocation.html.
• Registration Live! same day enrollment will be held at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 at the La Plata campus. Tour the campus, talk with current students, meet with an advisor to discuss your program, learn about student services, register for classes and discuss financial aid. Free, but registration required. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/08/registration-live-4.html.
• Engineer, Educate, Engage will be held 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the La Plata campus. Learn about electrical and mechanical engineering majors and the Southern Maryland ENTRY Program, which offers a seamless path to a bachelors degree at the University of Maryland for students in these programs. Engage with current and former students and get your questions answered. Free, but registration required. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/08/engineering-majors-night.html.