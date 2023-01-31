• Auditions will be held for the theater production of “Fantastic Mr. Fox” at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6; Wednesday, Feb. 8; and Thursday, Feb. 9, at the La Plata campus. Come with a 30- to 60-second monologue from a children's show or passage from a children's book. Roles are available for adults and children ages 7 and older. Performance dates are March 31, and April 1-2 and 7-8.
• A Free Application for Federal Student Aid completion workshop will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 7, at the La Plata campus Room 102. Current and prospective CSM students can get hands-on assistance completing the application. Admissions staff will be on hand. Free, but registration required. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/02/fafsa-completion-workshop-7.html.
• A Wills Group rising talent summer 2023 paid internship program search will be held virtually noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Learn about a paid internship program can help you grow and develop skills. Registration required. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/02/wills-group-feb-9.html.
• Kaitlin Jencso will host a gallery talk about her “Moored” exhibit 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the La Plata campus. Jencso is a photographer who documents moments of everyday life to communicate intimate and interior experiences. Free. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/02/gallery-kaitlin-jencso.html.
• A FAFSA completion workshop will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb 15, at the Prince Frederick campus Room 118. Current and prospective CSM students can get hands-on assistance completing the application. Admissions staff will be on hand. Free, but registration required. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/02/fafsa-completion-workshop-7.html.
• Night of Computing Technology will be held 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the La Plata campus and online. Meet faculty and staff, explore programs, classes, clubs and workshops, apply for job opportunities and hear from alumni and students. Registration required. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/02/technology-night-16.html