• Auditions will be held for the theater production of “Fantastic Mr. Fox” at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6; Wednesday, Feb. 8; and Thursday, Feb. 9, at the La Plata campus. Come with a 30- to 60-second monologue from a children's show or passage from a children's book. Roles are available for adults and children ages 7 and older. Performance dates are March 31, and April 1-2 and 7-8.

• A Free Application for Federal Student Aid completion workshop will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 7, at the La Plata campus Room 102. Current and prospective CSM students can get hands-on assistance completing the application. Admissions staff will be on hand. Free, but registration required. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/02/fafsa-completion-workshop-7.html.