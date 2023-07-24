Enrollment for College of Southern Maryland’s homeschool programming is currently underway with classes now expanding to the Leonardtown campus.
Since 2019, the CSM Kids’ & Teen College offers a customizable experience that includes a wide variety of homeschool classes at the La Plata campus. Beginning this fall, parents can also connect with other families, share resources and get the support they need to create an educational plan that works for them.
“I take it as a personal challenge to let every family who walks through our doors know that they are not alone,” CSM Youth Program Manager Tony Warrick said in a news release. “I'm always looking for ways to create communities among our students and parents. If we can help new families face their fears, walk with them, and deal with their concerns then we are succeeding."
The program has grown from 40 students to nearly 300 since opening four years ago.
According to the Maryland Home School Association’s November 2020 report, homeschool children now account for 4.6% of the public-school K-12 population. In the 2020-2021 school year — the most recent year MDHSA has available data — 4,586 students in Southern Maryland were homeschooled.
When CSM first began planning homeschool classes, Warrick pulled together a small group of families to help him determine what offerings would align with families' homeschool curriculums, appeal to children, and benefit the families.
Maggie Mudd-Stewart and her husband, David, said that they did not take their decision to homeschool lightly. David has been a public school teacher for more than 17 years while Maggie owns and operates her own photography studio.
When the family discovered during their son Turner’s kindergarten year that the public school could not accommodate his gifts in a satisfactory way, they began to consider homeschooling. Eventually, creating a pros versus cons list, which made it clear homeschooling was right for them.
“This program is the perfect combination of the co-op mindset and a little more classroom structure to give my kids an opportunity to walk down the halls, raise their hands, wait their turn, and work with other children,” Maggie Mudd-Stewart said. “It’s a buffet of classes taught by professors and professionals with degrees with access to lab equipment and materials, and I can pick and choose the education elements that I want to add to their yearly plan.”
Her children have been enrolled at CSM since the first semester courses were offered and are thriving and as Turner’s gifts have continued to develop he is gravitating toward STEM fields and participates in soccer, swimming and playing the French horn in the homeschool co-op band. Younger son Ian has also exceeded milestones in mathematics and is an advanced reader who loves art, soccer and swimming.
“The CSM homeschool program is good because it’s a lot of hands-on stuff,” Turner said. “You’re always doing something. In the robotics class we are always building stuff, in the arts class we are always painting stuff.”
“Being a homeschooling parent is a huge part of my identity and I tell anyone who will listen how wonderful homeschooling is, and in every single one of these conversations I talk about the benefits of including CSM’s program,” Maggie said. “CSM is offering something unique that did not exist before. You will find more than curriculum; you will become part of the community that is very special and unique and always growing.”
The Shaws: CSM means community
Desair Shaw wasn’t always on board with supplementing her children’s homeschool curriculum so she and husband Erik are on a mission to provide their children with the best possible educational experiences, and the children are on their own missions.
Six-year-old Joshua is active in his church’s choir, plays drums and several sports, while Zoey, 8, is a gymnast and an artist who wants to be a doctor.
“It is such an awesome program, everyone involved understands the needs and goals of a family dedicated to homeschooling,” Desair said.
Shaw added that the family feels continually supported in their homeschool journey by the community at CSM.
In 2021, Warrick was able to provide the Shaws with a scholarship through the CSM Foundation and the Shaws, in-turn, assisted another family with their tuition.
“It’s one thing to believe in something, but for [CSM] to believe in us enough to invest in our children, was a game changer,” Desair said. “Being here means being part of a community, being connected to something bigger.”
“It’s a wonderful feeling to be able to provide assistance to our families,” Warrick said.
During the two years that Josh and Zoey have attended CSM, they have taken classes ranging from Spanish to chemistry during both the school year and over the summer. Josh said he loves the Engineering with Legos classes. The young students also said they enjoy being on campus, interacting with the teachers, and learning alongside other children.
Registration is now underway for fall homeschool classes. For more information, go to https://csmd.augusoft.net//info/landing/Homeschool-Courses.
