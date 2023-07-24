Enrollment for College of Southern Maryland’s homeschool programming is currently underway with classes now expanding to the Leonardtown campus.

Since 2019, the CSM Kids’ & Teen College offers a customizable experience that includes a wide variety of homeschool classes at the La Plata campus. Beginning this fall, parents can also connect with other families, share resources and get the support they need to create an educational plan that works for them.


  

