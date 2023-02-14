The College of Southern Maryland recognized 532 candidates for 428 degrees and 226 certificates during its 24th winter commencement with applause, tears, photo sessions and pop up celebrations on Jan. 13 at the La Plata campus.

The graduates ranged in age from 18 to 67, with 40% living in Charles County, 27% from St. Mary’s County, 28% percent from Calvert County and the remainder living out of the area. The most attained degrees were arts and sciences, nursing, cybersecurity and business administration. Twenty-three percent of those earning associate degrees graduated with honors.