The College of Southern Maryland recognized 532 candidates for 428 degrees and 226 certificates during its 24th winter commencement with applause, tears, photo sessions and pop up celebrations on Jan. 13 at the La Plata campus.
The graduates ranged in age from 18 to 67, with 40% living in Charles County, 27% from St. Mary’s County, 28% percent from Calvert County and the remainder living out of the area. The most attained degrees were arts and sciences, nursing, cybersecurity and business administration. Twenty-three percent of those earning associate degrees graduated with honors.
School of liberal arts candidates for graduation received their degrees and certificates at 10 a.m., school of science and health at 1 p.m., and school of professional and technical studies candidates at 4 p.m.
The college also introduced its first-ever livestream of the commencement exercises for family and friends who were unable to attend in person. An estimated 1,000 people tuned into watch the momentous occasion.
CSM President Yolanda Wilson celebrated her first commencement and welcomed the graduates at each ceremony with “a personal letter, from my heart to yours, that you can remember for months to come that chronicles your moments as a student, but points you onward to your future. Continue to draw from that deep well. Knowing your inner core runs so very deep. Remember to lean on your precious loved ones. Appreciate your tribe; love your peeps. Graduates — look ahead, don’t turn back. Your bright future awaits.”
CSM Faculty Senate President George Bedell also addressed graduates at each ceremony.
“It’s amazing to think about how many great stories there are right here in this theater, stories of students who faced up to all the uncertainty of the new and the unknown, but stayed focused on the goal, and are now here to be recognized for that resilience,” he said. “On behalf of the faculty, I want to commend and congratulate you all.”
The keynote speaker at each ceremony was Maryland Association of Community Colleges Executive Director Brad Phillips.
“It is in moments like today that I strongly encourage you to reflect on the challenges that you have overcome, recognize that moment within yourself, that you chose the response that led to growth and freedom from all the overwhelming obstacles that tried to keep you from achieving your goals,” Phillips said.
The School of Liberal Arts ceremony began with a processional led by Professor Neal Dwyer and an inspiring rendition of the national anthem sung by graduate Patrick Wathen.
Graduating student and student speaker Naomi Snoots of King George, Va., who will graduate with her AA degree in general education and a mental health certificate, shared that she is a suicide survivor, and that CSM helped her to discover her “true-life purpose” to help people “move from pain and surviving to hope and thriving.” She is currently a drug and alcohol counselor trainee who will attend Salisbury University to become a social worker.
“During my journey at CSM, I have learned more than I could have ever imagined and it’s because of all my advisors and professors who had faith in me and gave me the knowledge that has made me a stronger person,” Snoots said through tears and two standing ovations. “CSM helped me to look at all the positive and beautiful things in life. And CSM saw the positive and beautiful things in me.”
Bedell presented the Adjunct Faculty Excellence award to Adjunct Professor of Communication Gina Johnson. The honor is given yearly to an adjunct faculty member for outstanding achievement in classroom teaching, contributions both to their department and the college, professional development and community commitment.
At the 1 p.m. commencement, the processional was led by Sharon Smith-Douglas, while student Claire Alcorn sang the national anthem.
Student representative Reginald Melvin Black, who earned his degree in sports management, shared that he chose CSM so he could stay close to home, and because it was more affordable and caring. He will be transferring to Bowie State University, where he will continue his studies to become a broadcast sports analyst.
“My advice to you as we all step into this world and take our next steps — is to take the opportunities that are given to you and make them yours for good,” Black said. “Don’t hesitate to work hard. Keep your mind open and learn everything you can — keep your standards high. You will have haters, but instead of hating back, let those haters always be your biggest motivators.”
Black also requested a favor from his classmates.
“You see, I know I am going to be a good sports analyst because I plan to work hard,” he said, “so, keep an eye out for me because I need to start building my fan base now.”
The final ceremony got underway with a processional led by Professor Andrea Ronaldi.
CSM student Jaelene Amaya Perez, who graduated with a degree in electrical engineering, shared that she was born in the United States, but grew up in Mexico with her family. She returned to the U.S. emancipated from her parents to live with her aunt and attend high school.
While she started with English as her second language, she earned the position of valedictorian of her high school class before attending CSM. Now with her degree in hand, she plans to transfer to University of Maryland at Southern Maryland to finish her 4-year engineering degree.
“I have learned that preschool is a base, elementary school a trance, secondary school and high school a development, college is the culmination of an entire cycle,” Perez said. “College has been a time of learning about ourselves and opening ourselves up to learn about others. Decisions are made day after day, and we learn to deal with the consequences, and that is when we learn that the responsibility for our own future lies with each of us."
Also honored at the ceremony was Harry Shasho, who was presented with an honorary degree by CSM Board of Trustees Chair Shawn Coates in recognition of his commitment to and support of higher education and his significant contributions to CSM.
To see a video of each commencement, go to www.youtube.com/@CSMDTube/playlists. To see more photos that are free to download, go to www.csmphoto.zenfolio.com/23jangrad.