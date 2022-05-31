• The college will be closed 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, for a Professional Development Day for employees. In-person services will be limited.
• Code Green Energy Saving Initiative will be held 1:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, June 3, 10, 17 and 24. During the weeks of Code Green, which is designed to shrink the college’s carbon footprint by reducing building and infrastructure usage, most buildings and services will close at 1:30 p.m. and remain closed through the weekend. Limited Services may be available after 1:30 p.m. on Fridays. Code Green does not affect kids’ and teen college programs, the Velocity Center, Center for Trades and Energy Training, Center for Transportation Training, public safety, necessary service units, and other approved events. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/05/code-green-fridays.html.
• Transfer Thursday: Hult International Business School will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 9. Representatives from three different institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experience. Registration required. Free. Go to www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html.
• A STEM Tri-County Job & Career Fair will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at the La Plata campus. Free. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/06/stem-tri-county-job-and-career-fair.html.
• What is a Makerspace? will be held in person and virtually 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the Velocity Center in Indian Head. A panel of experts will offer insights into the role of Makerspaces as learning spaces to support academia, workforce development and economic growth. Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour the College of Southern Maryland’s new state of the art Makerspace. Free, but registration required. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/06/velocity-center-makerspace.html.
• Transfer Thursday: University of Arkansas Medical School MLT-MLS Bridge Program will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Representatives from three different institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experience. Registration required. Free. Go to www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html.
• The college will be closed Monday, June 20, for the Juneteenth holiday. The college will reopen Tuesday, June 21.
• Transfer Thursday: American Public University System will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Representatives from three different institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experience. Registration required. Free. Go to www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html.
• Transfer Thursday: Shenandoah University will be held virtually 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Representatives from three different institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experience. Registration required. Free. Go to www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html.