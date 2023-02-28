A Bowie State University computer science virtual information session will be held noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Students can learn about the opportunities Bowie State offers, including the opportunity to take courses at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland. Free, but registration required. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/03/bowie-state-virtual-session-8.html.

A Wills Group rising talent internship program search will be held online noon to 1 p.m. Thursday. March 9, and Tuesday, March 21. Learn how their paid summer internship program can help you grow and develop skills that will stick with you throughout your career. Free, but registration required. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/03/wills-group-mar-9.html.