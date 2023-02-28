A Bowie State University computer science virtual information session will be held noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Students can learn about the opportunities Bowie State offers, including the opportunity to take courses at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland. Free, but registration required. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/03/bowie-state-virtual-session-8.html.
A Wills Group rising talent internship program search will be held online noon to 1 p.m. Thursday. March 9, and Tuesday, March 21. Learn how their paid summer internship program can help you grow and develop skills that will stick with you throughout your career. Free, but registration required. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/03/wills-group-mar-9.html.
Nikki Phillips and Gina Johnson will hold a discussion titled “Looking Back” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Prince Frederick campus. The talk will be about the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on teaching practices, student relationships, identity, and mental health of college educators. Free. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/03/arts-speaker-series-9.html.
The music group ensemble132 will perform 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Leonardtown campus. The ensemble is is an American chamber music collective of today’s most distinguished young artists. The concert is part of the Benny C. Morgan Concert Series. Free. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/03/benny-morgan-ensemble132.html.
Night of Engineering: Southern Maryland Entry Program will be held 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 23, online and at the Leonardtown campus. Learn more about a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering or electrical engineering offered through CSM in partnership with the University of Maryland (UMD). Upon completing the engineering program at CSM, students may transfer with junior status to earn an engineering degree at UMD. Students can also do an internship with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. Free, but registration required. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/03/night-of-engineering-23.html.
Overcoming Procrastination, Perfectionism, and Task Paralysis will be held online 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Friday, March 24. A panel discussion of counselors, professors, learning support professionals, tutors, and students will discuss strategies for working through these barriers, and what resources are available to help. Free, but registration required. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/03/overcoming-the-3-ps.html.
An open house will be held 10 a.m, to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Leonardtown campus. Departments including admissions, financial aid, advising, Hawk Hub, student life and more will be available. Free. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/03/open-house-leon-25.html.
A Conversation with Author Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 29, virtually and at the Prince Frederick Campus. The Vietnamese author read from and discuss her second novel, “Dust Child.” Free, but registration required for Zoom. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/03/author-que-mai-29.html.
A Latino Educational panel and festival will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 29, at the Leonardtown campus. CSM’s Latin ensemble will perform at 2 p.m., followed by a panel discussion on “Intercultural Tales: Learning with Baltimore’s Immigrant Communities” with panelists Tania Lizarazo and Thania Muñoz D. Free. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/03/latino-educational-panel-and-festival.html.
Velocity X will hold a Climate Innovation Hackathon 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. virtually and online Friday, March 30, and Saturday, March 31. The event will cover climate innovation hackathon. Invent, design, and test new solutions surrounding the impact of climate change. Teams will be able to solve one of two challenges that address climate change issues: Data Visualization Challenge and Marketing Strategy Challenge. Enter, build, and design solutions for either for a shot at prize money from a $12,000 pool. Registration required. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/03/velocity-hackathon-30.html.
The play “Fantastic Mr. Fox (Wood)” will be performed 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1; 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 7; and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 8, at the at the Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater on the La Plata campus. The play is the story of three farmers who try to get rid of the fox who steals their food. Tickets are $15; $10 military, seniors and ages 17 and younger; $5 for CSM students, staff and faculty with ID. One ticket per ID. For more information, go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/03/theater-mr-fox-mar31.html.