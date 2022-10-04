• The CSM Faculty Trio will perform a free concert 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Leonardtown campus. The trio is comprised of violinist Paul Bagley, cellist Emily Doveala and pianist Stephen Johnson. The concert is part of the Benny C. Morgan Concert Series. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/10/benny-morgan-faculty-trio.html.
• The CSM Theatre Production will stage These Shining Lives” 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m,. Sundays from Oct. 14-22 at the La Plata campus. The play, which is directed by Brian Donohue, chronicles the strength and determination of women considered expendable in their day, exploring their true story and its continued resonance. Tickets are $15, $10 for military with ID, seniors and ages 17 and younger, $5 for CSM students, staff, and faculty. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/10/theater-these-shining-lives.html.
• A Tri-County Job and Career Fair will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the La Plata campus. Meet with employers throughout the region. Free for job seekers, registration required for attendees and employers. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/10/job-fair.html.
• Live at the Velocity Center: Celebrating Maryland Makers and Manufacturers will be held line and online 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. The event will highlight innovation, collaboration and entrepreneurship in the Southern Maryland region and include presentations by Maryland organizations, exhibits from makers and manufacturers from around the region, and a tour of the center. Free. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/10/velocity-center-celebrating-maryland-makers-and-manufacturers.html.
• Cellist Zachary Mowitz and pianist Sahun Sam Hong will perform 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Prince Frederick campus. Award-winner Sam Hong brings his colorful style and riveting energy to the solo, chamber, and concerto stage while Mowitz made his solo debut with the Philadelphia Orchestra in 2018 and is currently an artist-in-residence at the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel. The concert is part of the Ward Virts Concert Series. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/10/ward-virts-oct-30.html.