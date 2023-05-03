umcg 1

The College of Southern Maryland recently joined a partnership with University of Maryland, Global Campus at the community college’s La Plata campus.

 CSM PHOTO

The College of Southern Maryland is continuously looking for new ways to partner with four-year universities throughout the state and beyond to make it as easy as possible for students to continue their education after they complete their CSM degree.

As part of that effort, CSM has partnered with University of Maryland, Global Campus to open a UMGC location at the La Plata campus, which is located at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata.