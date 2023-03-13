The College of Southern Maryland’s Continuing Education and Workforce Development team and the St. Mary’s County Nursing Center are marking a three-year partnership in 2023 that outlasted the crisis that inspired it.
The partnership started as COVID 19’s effects were rippling across the country in 2020 and it became clear that the nation’s nursing homes were facing potential crisis. CSM and the nursing center collaborated to create solutions that resulted in "upskilling" of the center's staff, the creation of solid workforce pipelines for the center, and the two organizations now celebrating its third cohort of student-employees who continue to provide focused patient care.
"This program has helped to eliminate the barriers that students face and encourage their success with mentoring,” CSM Workforce Development Executive Director Kelly Winters said in a news release. “It’s a win for everyone, and especially for the most vulnerable population among us, the residents of long-term care.”
The partnership launched in 2020 when the nursing center began hiring entry-level employees as residential care assistants, a role that allows them to perform many tasks of a geriatric nursing assistant that don’t directly touch the nursing home residents.
While in that role, employees entered into CSM’s geriatric nursing assistant program with support from CSM’s Workforce Development Sequence Scholarship. With the financial support from the scholarship, student-employees were compensated to study and attend class, as well as receive mentoring aimed at honing their skills in the classroom and in the workforce.
“There isn’t just one significant piece of the program that gets students to the finish line,” CSM Healthcare Program Manager Sarah Butler said in the release. “This partnership is a true team effort.”
Sharon Nicholson, staff development coordinator at the nursing center, said that mentoring students from the moment they begin their education helps to grow them into a high-caliber employee who can make a big difference in the lives of nursing home clients.
“For a lot of these students, this is the first college class they’ve ever taken, but if your heart is in the right place, we can work with you to help you complete this program,” Nicholson said. “They’re learning how to plan, how to balance their time, what expectations are and what happens when expectations aren’t met. We are building a caregiver that has integrity, honesty and professionalism.”
For CSM alumna Olivia Ayres from the Class of 2022, the program has been a lifeline. The single mother of three from Callaway said she was struggling when she first arrived in Nicholson’s office. Within an afternoon, Nicholson had helped her secure public assistance, including funds for rent and childcare, and in doing so created the stability she needed for her educational journey.
“Becoming a [geriatric nursing assistant] is a step toward my goal to better understand the field from a caregiving perspective rather than just a nurse,” Ayres said in the release. “I feel like it will make me a better nurse, so that once I reach my goal, I can better help my GNAs and residents and be the best nurse that I can be."
Ayres recently completed the geriatric nursing assistant program and is now working toward her goal of becoming a licensed practical nurse and a registered nurse.
She noted that guiding students through the program is ultimately more efficient than constantly recruiting new workers in a field with historically high turnover in a tight labor market. Students who complete the program receive the same hiring bonus as other new geriatric nursing assistants and the benefit of a close cohort who go through the program and work days together.
“You have to grow new people into these roles,” she said. “If you want to keep people, you have to mentor and coach them so that you’re at a different level than someone who just offered them a job. Our GNAs have established this relationship of working together and are invested in each other’s success.”
Winters said that the trust between CSM and St. Mary’s County Nursing Center to do right by the students while following the myriad regulations that govern nursing assistant training is what has made the program a success.
“Typically, a hurdle for students is completing the whole application and gathering the specific documents they need,” she said. “We want everyone to complete their scholarship applications and complete them on time, so the fact that the students are getting reminders from both me and their employer is a great part of this partnership.”
This partnership, with its emphasis on working with local stakeholders to creatively solve problems and meet the needs of the local workforce, is a model for the kind of role CSM strives to play in the community.
Aside from benefitting the broader community, this partnership is improving lives, one at a time.
"I would have not been able to do this on my own,” Ayres said. “There is always a light at the end of the tunnel and for me, and for my children, this was that light.”