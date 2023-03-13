nurses 1

CSM alumna Olivia Ayres (Class of 2022) works with a mannequin at St. Mary's Nursing Center to refine her caregiving skills.

 CSM PHOTO

The College of Southern Maryland’s Continuing Education and Workforce Development team and the St. Mary’s County Nursing Center are marking a three-year partnership in 2023 that outlasted the crisis that inspired it.

The partnership started as COVID 19’s effects were rippling across the country in 2020 and it became clear that the nation’s nursing homes were facing potential crisis. CSM and the nursing center collaborated to create solutions that resulted in "upskilling" of the center's staff, the creation of solid workforce pipelines for the center, and the two organizations now celebrating its third cohort of student-employees who continue to provide focused patient care.