We Remember 9/11 will be held Monday, Sept. 11. The CSM Student Life Department will line the Campus Center at the La Plata campus, the John E. Harms Academic Center entrance on the Prince Frederick Campus, and Great Lawn on the Leonardtown campus with American flags. Free. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/09/we-remember-911.html.
Hawkland Gaming Festival will be held 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Center for Business and Industry and Campus Center at the. La Plata campus. Celebrate the Southern Maryland community's passion for tabletop gaming while supporting student success. There will be a game library, demonstrations, open gaming, vendors, food trucks, paint-and-take miniatures and more. Registration required and is limited. The cost is $20, $25 the day of the event. support student scholarships. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/09/hawkland-gaming-festival.html.
Innovation at the Velocity Center: The Challenges of Incorporating Artificial Intelligence and Autonomy into Our Lives will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Velocity Center in Indian Head. University of Maryland Clark School of Engineering MATRIX Lab at University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland Director for Operations and Outreach Matt Scassero will discuss the opportunities and challenges of artificial intelligence and autonomy in various domains. Learn how these technologies are transforming our lives as well as what ethical, legal and technical issues they raise. Free. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/09/velocity-innovation-event-sept-26.html.