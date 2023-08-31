We Remember 9/11 will be held Monday, Sept. 11. The CSM Student Life Department will line the Campus Center at the La Plata campus, the John E. Harms Academic Center entrance on the Prince Frederick Campus, and Great Lawn on the Leonardtown campus with American flags. Free. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/09/we-remember-911.html.

American Legion Information Session for Military Students will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Learning Resource Center at the La Plata Campus. Receive information regarding American Legion, employment opportunities, how to file VA claims, and other VA resources. Free. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/09/connected-military-students-session-9-20.html.


  

