thompson 1

James Thompson said he "had two options: give it all I had, or I wasn't going to be around much longer."

 CSM PHOTO

There was a time not so long ago that James Thompson was working a minimum wage fast food job and living without stable housing when his now-wife inspired him to think bigger.

“Not to be dramatic, but when I started at CSM I had two options: give it all I had, or I wasn't going to be around much longer,” he said in a College of Southern Maryland news release.