The College of Southern Maryland celebrated 432 candidates for 438 degrees and 136 certificates during its 63rd Spring Commencement held May 13 at the La Plata Campus.
The event, which marked the return of in-person festivities since the beginning of the global pandemic in 2020, kicked off with a rendition of the national anthem by CSM student Caroline Carter and included speeches, recognitions and words of encouragement.
“I have a friend who always commented on how I was so much ‘in the world,’ said outgoing CSM President Maureen Murphy, who gave the keynote address. “I’d always assumed that meant I operated in reality, while she, diagnosed with schizophrenia, perhaps did not. The world, for her, was a place of continual movement, of 'getting and spending,' and sometimes we simply need to be still, so let’s be still now in this unique moment. This is the only time in the history of the universe that this group of people will be assembled in this place for this purpose. The only time. Let’s be silent for a moment and know it.”
“Every time I hear the first notes of ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ play and watch the audience turn to watch as their graduate is marching in, I think about all the stories that fill this space,” said Sarah Merranko, CSM senate faculty president and communication professor. “I think about the journeys that led you to this exact place where you are about to be recognized for your academic achievements.”
Murphy, who will retire Dec. 31, was introduced by CSM Board of Trustee Jay Webster.
“I assure you, the board of trustees was very reluctant to accept her plan to retire,” he said, adding that Murphy was a passionate leader for equity and social justice. “We consider the selection of Dr. Murphy as the college’s fifth president as one of our greatest accomplishments.”
An inspiring message
Michael Chiong of Waldorf asked to serve his classmates as their student commencement speaker in order to deliver his personal gratitude and story of hope.
The 26-year-old, who graduated with high honors with a degree in general engineering, told his classmates he immigrated from the Philippines in 2020, and like many immigrants, “all I brought with me was a dream: A dream to be successful and to bring prestige to my family.”
Though he got off to a rocky start — “I wasn’t aware of the culture and had difficulty with the language. I was very intimidated … and then of course, there was also that pandemic.” — he applied to CSM and was struck by how he was embraced by the college community.
Little did he understand, though, just what it meant to be a member of the CSM family until he was wounded by a gunshot in a random act of violence in 2021.
“This college, and all of you, rallied to help me,” he said, referring to his ensuing struggles with anxiety and depression. “My professors were understanding. My fellow classmates were supportive. And I was put in touch with CSM Student Counselor Kellie Jamison where I was able to receive free emotional counseling. I am neither ashamed nor embarrassed to share with you that I received counseling because I now firmly believe that we must end the stigma that surrounds depression.”
He urged the graduates to ask for help when suffering.
“As we go from here to the next leg of our journeys, I urge you to speak up when you are suffering, or having a hard time,” he said. “There are ways to mend, heal, tackle your fears, and cope day-to-day. The universe will help you. All you have to do is ask.”
Chiong thanked everyone “for not just teaching me engineering, but for opening my eyes and giving me the tools to live my life.”
From the eldest ...
The oldest graduate, 67-year-old Jim McDonald shared that he has seen many changes in his lifetime.
“Isn’t it just something that I carry a computer … in my pocket?” he laughed, referring to his cellphone. “I do know this much, write in pencil, because life changes.”
The La Plata resident, who received his associate degree in English, has been a carpenter to a storyteller, published poet and author of five books.
“I made a lot of mistakes along the way,” said McDonald, who is a recovering alcoholic and addict. “My hope is that someone might read my story and understand that they can get through their addiction and their depression and make their dreams come true. Maybe there is someone else out there like me who will realize they can do this, too. My advice to everyone is that life can be challenging with many pitfalls,” he added. “Persevere - grab someone you trust and walk straight through those troubling times.”
McDonald credited his former academic advisor Bill Rollins, who died unexpectedly April 6, 2021, with much of his academic success.
“When I walk across the stage to get my second CSM degree, I am finishing Bill’s plan for me,” McDonald said. “I am so proud to be a College of Southern Maryland graduate.”
To the youngest ...
The youngest graduate to cross the stage, Abigail Sellner, 18, said she was hooked on college classes from the start: She took her first CSM class when she was just 15 years old and never looked back.
Sellner tested in to CSM’s Talented and Gifted program when she was a sophomore at Northern High School and concurrently took classes at the college. The social sciences major and Huntingtown resident remained focused on her goals, using her free time and summer breaks to take classes online and received her college degree before her high school diploma.
“I have been so overwhelmed because of this accomplishment,” she said. “I have worked really hard for this moment.”
While at CSM, Sellner was elected to the Student Government Association at the Prince Frederick Campus and was among the first students to graduate from CSM’s Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. Leadership Academy and earned a scholarship for her scholarly leadership work.
“I am blessed to be surrounded by a strong support system,” she said. “I have grown in ways I could never have imagined because of my experiences at CSM. I think everyone should start their college journey at a community college. They welcome you right away and sincerely want you to succeed. I don’t think I would have been as successful if I had gone straight to a four-year university from high school. I am beyond thankful for CSM. I feel prepared for anything, now.”
Sellner will attend West Virginia University as a junior and hopes to earn her bachelor’s degree this fall.
The CSM Trustee’ Distinguished Service Award was awarded to CSM Board of Trustee Past Chair Theodore L. Harwood II, who served on the CSM Board of Trustees from 2010–2020.
Webster also honored Samuel Jones, a trustee of the CSM Board of Trustees since 2014 who died April 12.
“Most of my life is in the rear-view mirror, yet when I look through the windshield at the horizon, I am incredibly hopeful—because of you,” said Murphy, who was given a standing ovation following her remarks. “Making sense of this pandemic will take us decades. Our world must be constructed anew, and you will do it.”
Of the students celebrated, 160 are from Charles County, 147 are from St. Mary’s County, 102 are from Calvert County and 23 are from outside the region. Sixty-three percent of the graduates are women and 37% are men. Twenty-six percent graduated with honors.
The majority of degrees awarded were in the field of arts and sciences (23.7%), followed by nursing (16.2%), business administration (8%), cybersecurity (4.8%) and engineering (4.1%).
The top certificates obtained were in general studies transfer, advanced and basic accounting, business management and cybersecurity. The oldest graduate is 67 years young, and the youngest is 17.
Merranko reminded the graduates that “while you may never walk into another classroom here again, you will always have a home at CSM.”
To view and download photographs from the commencement, go to http://csmphoto.zenfolio.com/22springgrad.